Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 354 355 356 357 358 [359]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 475112 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,201
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14320 on: Today at 11:20:43 am »
I'm now 44 and I've never lived under a decent government, Thatcher sold everything, fucked the poor and smashed the unions, Major was just meh, and a footnote in history, Blair lied to create a war in the Middle East in cohorts with another c*nt in George W Bush, Cameron fucked us with Brexit then trotted off (pun intended), Theresa May was just another Tory stooge, now we've had the philandering buffoon who sold off PPE contracts to his rich friends and fucked the country (again), now we have another Tory idiot in Truss, who has managed to destroy the economy inside a fortnight, does it ever get better?, are these elected representatives in government and opposition really the best we can do?

Millionaires should be prohibited from becoming MPs, all they do is feather their own nests and those of their confederates, it's just fucking exhausting to be honest, they're all either imbeciles or self serving liars.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,355
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14321 on: Today at 11:21:38 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:35:53 am
If they get out another leader then there will be an election, the pressure would be immense.
They don't care about pressure.

In any case, I think if there's another leadership election we might end up with Boris having another crack.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,483
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14322 on: Today at 11:25:06 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:21:38 am
They don't care about pressure.

In any case, I think if there's another leadership election we might end up with Boris having another crack.

They do because they just got rid of their most important electoral tool in Boris because of pressure.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,852
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14323 on: Today at 11:29:03 am »
I mean Sunak wasn't a good option politically - but he was competent.

This is once again the example of why its fucking terrible to let self selecting members of political parties choose the PM. You end up with shite.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,852
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14324 on: Today at 11:34:35 am »
With this lot - genuinely wouldn't be surprised if they use this as a reason to bring back shillings and shite like that.

Can't compare the currency because they've got the old one back.

Only plausible benefit would be Jacob Rees Mogg wanking himself to literal death at the thought of it.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,355
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14325 on: Today at 11:38:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:25:06 am
They do because they just got rid of their most important electoral tool in Boris because of pressure.
They got rid of him because he was tanking in the polls.  That would be a pretty stupid reason to call an election.

I think if I were a Tory strategist (ugh) I'd probably think the best option from here would be to rip the Liz Truss band aid off quickly, get Sunak in and hope he can turn the polls around before 2024.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,483
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14326 on: Today at 11:45:45 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:38:21 am
They got rid of him because he was tanking in the polls.  That would be a pretty stupid reason to call an election.

I think if I were a Tory strategist (ugh) I'd probably think the best option from here would be to rip the Liz Truss band aid off quickly, get Sunak in and hope he can turn the polls around before 2024.

I just cannot see a situation where they could survive another PM change. The pressure would be immeasurable and you would have a wing of the party in thats more likely to bend.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14327 on: Today at 11:47:02 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:20:43 am
I'm now 44 and I've never lived under a decent government, Thatcher sold everything, fucked the poor and smashed the unions, Major was just meh, and a footnote in history, Blair lied to create a war in the Middle East in cohorts with another c*nt in George W Bush, Cameron fucked us with Brexit then trotted off (pun intended), Theresa May was just another Tory stooge, now we've had the philandering buffoon who sold off PPE contracts to his rich friends and fucked the country (again), now we have another Tory idiot in Truss, who has managed to destroy the economy inside a fortnight, does it ever get better?, are these elected representatives in government and opposition really the best we can do?

Millionaires should be prohibited from becoming MPs, all they do is feather their own nests and those of their confederates, it's just fucking exhausting to be honest, they're all either imbeciles or self serving liars.

Iraq was immoral and wrong but Blair and Browns domestic record was very good unless youre someone who thinks they were responsible for a global credit crisis. If youre waiting for a government with a perfect record youll die unhappy. What I dont accept is the inference that all governments are the same and equally bad. Its a Tory spun lie designed to demotivate the working class from bothering to vote (the rich will always vote to protect their interests).

Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,793
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14328 on: Today at 11:48:29 am »
KK is bleating on again that we need more tax cuts as people will have more money in their pockets.   Yes pay less tax BUT with interest rates going up to about 5% (so 8% on a mortgage) plus inflation at 10% then the gain is wiped out and a lot more lost.    They are fucking nuts!
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14329 on: Today at 11:53:16 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:47:02 am
Iraq was immoral and wrong but Blair and Browns domestic record was very good unless youre someone who thinks they were responsible for a global credit crisis. If youre waiting for a government with a perfect record youll die unhappy. What I dont accept is the inference that all governments are the same and equally bad. Its a Tory spun lie designed to demotivate the working class from bothering to vote (the rich will always vote to protect their interests).

Yes, I hear this in my staff room all the time, mostly from very poorly paid colleagues who are working more than one job and still struggling. The media has peddled this idea for years because cynicism lowers voting rates amongst the very people who need change most. It's utterly lazy to suggest that "they're all the same". When people say that, ask for specifics. It's rare that any are forthcoming...
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14330 on: Today at 11:55:39 am »
How do tax cuts help those of us that don't pay tax?

Who's going to put extra money in our pockets so we can spend more?
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,122
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14331 on: Today at 11:56:51 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 11:48:29 am
KK is bleating on again that we need more tax cuts as people will have more money in their pockets.   Yes pay less tax BUT with interest rates going up to about 5% (so 8% on a mortgage) plus inflation at 10% then the gain is wiped out and a lot more lost.    They are fucking nuts!

I've worked it out and I'll be getting about £6 extra a month. That'll really make a difference. How about making sure people have higher wages in the first place?
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14332 on: Today at 11:57:16 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 11:48:29 am
KK is bleating on again that we need more tax cuts as people will have more money in their pockets.   Yes pay less tax BUT with interest rates going up to about 5% (so 8% on a mortgage) plus inflation at 10% then the gain is wiped out and a lot more lost.    They are fucking nuts!
It does seem inconceivable that the top 10% of earners are going to spend sufficiently more to offset the other 90% rationally spending less.

That 1% cut in basic income tax won't touch the sides for us and cancelling a planned NI rise isn't new money it just means one less future tax to pay.  Other than a few days away over October half-term that we booked last year we'll just be battening down the hatches.  There'll be a lot more free activities with the kids (park, bike rides, library) and a lot less paid for activities (swimming, using the local games shop, days out).  We like to support local businesses but, really, right now we just need to keep our heads above water and hope those businesses muddle through.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,483
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14333 on: Today at 11:58:50 am »
Starmer and Reeves need to be bold now. Take off the handbrakes off you c*nts.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 354 355 356 357 358 [359]   Go Up
« previous next »
 