I'm now 44 and I've never lived under a decent government, Thatcher sold everything, fucked the poor and smashed the unions, Major was just meh, and a footnote in history, Blair lied to create a war in the Middle East in cohorts with another c*nt in George W Bush, Cameron fucked us with Brexit then trotted off (pun intended), Theresa May was just another Tory stooge, now we've had the philandering buffoon who sold off PPE contracts to his rich friends and fucked the country (again), now we have another Tory idiot in Truss, who has managed to destroy the economy inside a fortnight, does it ever get better?, are these elected representatives in government and opposition really the best we can do?



Millionaires should be prohibited from becoming MPs, all they do is feather their own nests and those of their confederates, it's just fucking exhausting to be honest, they're all either imbeciles or self serving liars.