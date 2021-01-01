Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
BoE to raise rates again, this week, today even?
Serious question. How do we force a general election? What is the mechanism that gets us a GE like within 6 months? Because it is surely unthinkable that we have to endure this for 18 months.
There wont be an election until Autumn 2024. Truss will be permanently behind in the polls like Major was and will wait in the hope something saves her. I doubt it will as she has no sense of where the British public are and how they view the current crisis which wont abate any time soon.There is no obvious way of accelerating an election. Their majority is too big to be eroded by by-elections. However I do anticipate there will be some defections from moderates as they realise their party is becoming a Trumpian overseas branch.The job for Labour is to hound them at every turn and capitalise on the public anger towards the Tories and go for a working majority. The red wall is beside the point as those seats really only get us back to where we were under Miliband and Brown. We need to be sweeping the Tories out of the true marginals and it wouldnt hurt to challenge the SNPS one party rule. Their appeal to Scots is one of grievance at Westminster not far removed from the ideology of Brexit. Of course they ignore the irony that by taking 50 seats they have all but guaranteed 15 years of Tory government.
You need to get 40-odd Tory MPs to join in a VoNC, and that's not going to happen because most of the significant rebellions have come from the nuttier wing of the party, and they're pretty happy with the way things are going. Also, Boris expelled all the moderates from the Party when he took over, so I don't think a significant One Nation block really exists.Maybe the red wallers might rebel? The problem is that they all stand to lose their seats at the next election so they might just want to keep quiet and enjoy the expense allowance for another 18 months.
The loss of seats is a massive concern but dont bet on there being any sort of strength in this administration. Truss is not backed much and certainly nowhere near the levels of Boris. This is not a stable government fully in charge of their party.The Sunak wing are scorned and most MPs backed him. A combination of Truss not being backed, her picking from one wing, unpopular policies and now massive borrowing has created a deep divide. This is a shaky coalition.
Pound now up to $1.08, wait for the client journalists to greet this recovery as some kind of vindication of the governments policies.
This is the Tories we're talking about though, they absolutely love being in government and aren't about to give it up. If it was the Labour party I'd be with you.Truss might not be in control, but they'll remove her as leader before they back a VoNC.
Presumably no details on how to fund the freeze?
January 2025 is the latest a GE can happen, not Autumn 2024.Tories will definitely, definitely want the GE to happen in the Autumn or winter as that will lower the turn out, in their opinion.
Like climbing a place up within the relegation zone.
Good analogy. Might I say though, it's more like being bottom of the table by 20points and pulling a goal back from 4-0 down against the league leaders?
Like Sunderland derailing a Liverpool title challenge by getting their only win of the season that will do them no good at all as they're rooted to the bottom and effectively already relegated?
