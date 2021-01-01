Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14280 on: Today at 08:50:22 am
Yeah we're screwed.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14281 on: Today at 08:56:33 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:50:22 am
BoE to raise rates again, this week, today even?

If this carries on 1% increase next time.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14282 on: Today at 08:56:57 am

There wont be an election until Autumn 2024. Truss will be permanently behind in the polls like Major was and will wait in the hope something saves her. I doubt it will as she has no sense of where the British public are and how they view the current crisis which wont abate any time soon.

There is no obvious way of accelerating an election. Their majority is too big to be eroded by by-elections. However I do anticipate there will be some defections from moderates as they realise their party is becoming a Trumpian overseas branch.

The job for Labour is to hound them at every turn and capitalise on the public anger towards the Tories and go for a working majority. The red wall is beside the point as those seats really only get us back to where we were under Miliband and Brown. We need to be sweeping the Tories out of the true marginals and it wouldnt hurt to challenge the SNPS one party rule. Their appeal to Scots is one of grievance at Westminster not far removed from the ideology of Brexit. Of course they ignore the irony that by taking 50 seats they have all but guaranteed 15 years of Tory government.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14283 on: Today at 08:59:28 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 04:43:06 am
Serious question. How do we force a general election? What is the mechanism that gets us a GE like within 6 months? Because it is surely unthinkable that we have to endure this for 18 months.

only a vote of no confidence. There's no way the tories will force an election they know they can't win though. They'd rather rule in hell than serve in heaven. If there's mass civil unrest they'll go Full Police State.


A single caveat: tories with safe seats might - might - turn on the government in a VoNC if the plan is to blame Labour for being unable to fix their mess. I'd still call that unlikely at this stage though.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14284 on: Today at 09:01:10 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:56:57 am
There wont be an election until Autumn 2024. Truss will be permanently behind in the polls like Major was and will wait in the hope something saves her. I doubt it will as she has no sense of where the British public are and how they view the current crisis which wont abate any time soon.

There is no obvious way of accelerating an election. Their majority is too big to be eroded by by-elections. However I do anticipate there will be some defections from moderates as they realise their party is becoming a Trumpian overseas branch.

The job for Labour is to hound them at every turn and capitalise on the public anger towards the Tories and go for a working majority. The red wall is beside the point as those seats really only get us back to where we were under Miliband and Brown. We need to be sweeping the Tories out of the true marginals and it wouldnt hurt to challenge the SNPS one party rule. Their appeal to Scots is one of grievance at Westminster not far removed from the ideology of Brexit. Of course they ignore the irony that by taking 50 seats they have all but guaranteed 15 years of Tory government.

Need to get labour back on the agenda in Scotland to stand a chance sadly. That's my fear. Labour need to unite the party and if a deal has to be done with the lib dems then fine. We can't keep going on like this.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14285 on: Today at 09:06:40 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:39:08 am
You need to get 40-odd Tory MPs to join in a VoNC, and that's not going to happen because most of the significant rebellions have come from the nuttier wing of the party, and they're pretty happy with the way things are going.  Also, Boris expelled all the moderates from the Party when he took over, so I don't think a significant One Nation block really exists.

Maybe the red wallers might rebel?  The problem is that they all stand to lose their seats at the next election so they might just want to keep quiet and enjoy the expense allowance for another 18 months.

The loss of seats is a massive concern but dont bet on there being any sort of strength in this administration. Truss is not backed much and certainly nowhere near the levels of Boris. This is not a stable government fully in charge of their party.

The Sunak wing are scorned and most MP’s backed him. A combination of Truss not being backed, her picking from one wing, unpopular policies and now massive borrowing has created a deep divide. This is a shaky coalition.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14286 on: Today at 09:11:32 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:06:40 am
The loss of seats is a massive concern but dont bet on there being any sort of strength in this administration. Truss is not backed much and certainly nowhere near the levels of Boris. This is not a stable government fully in charge of their party.

The Sunak wing are scorned and most MPs backed him. A combination of Truss not being backed, her picking from one wing, unpopular policies and now massive borrowing has created a deep divide. This is a shaky coalition.
This is the Tories we're talking about though, they absolutely love being in government and aren't about to give it up.  If it was the Labour party I'd be with you.

Truss might not be in control, but they'll remove her as leader before they back a VoNC.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14287 on: Today at 09:20:53 am
January 2025 is the latest a GE can happen, not Autumn 2024.

Tories will definitely, definitely want the GE to happen in the Autumn or winter as that will lower the turn out, in their opinion.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14288 on: Today at 09:32:13 am
Pound now up to $1.08, wait for the client journalists to greet this recovery as some kind of vindication of the governments policies.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14289 on: Today at 09:35:21 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:32:13 am
Pound now up to $1.08, wait for the client journalists to greet this recovery as some kind of vindication of the governments policies.

I imagine the city traders were told their bonuses would be gone if they kept fucking around.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14290 on: Today at 09:35:53 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:11:32 am
This is the Tories we're talking about though, they absolutely love being in government and aren't about to give it up.  If it was the Labour party I'd be with you.

Truss might not be in control, but they'll remove her as leader before they back a VoNC.

If they get out another leader then there will be an election, the pressure would be immense.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14291 on: Today at 09:36:14 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:38:00 am
Presumably no details on how to fund the freeze?

Windfall tax on producers
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14292 on: Today at 09:38:44 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:32:13 am
Pound now up to $1.08, wait for the client journalists to greet this recovery as some kind of vindication of the governments policies.

Like climbing a place up within the relegation zone.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14293 on: Today at 09:39:49 am
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:20:53 am
January 2025 is the latest a GE can happen, not Autumn 2024.

Tories will definitely, definitely want the GE to happen in the Autumn or winter as that will lower the turn out, in their opinion.

Im aware of that but no PM will call a winter election if they can help it. Its not proven but the concern has always been that people are less optimistic when the days are short and cold and campaigning is much tougher. Imagine a Tory candidate knocking on doors asking for votes when people are afraid to turn on the heating. Thats why I think shell have Autumn as a backstop date, before the clocks go back.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14294 on: Today at 09:43:18 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:38:44 am
Like climbing a place up within the relegation zone.

Good analogy. Might I say though, it's more like being bottom of the table by 20points and pulling a goal back from 4-0 down against the league leaders?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14295 on: Today at 09:45:15 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:43:18 am
Good analogy. Might I say though, it's more like being bottom of the table by 20points and pulling a goal back from 4-0 down against the league leaders?

Pretty much.

Basically if the pound stabilises at above $1.05, its the equivalent of Bournemouth celebrating the fact the penalty wasn't given for the kick on Carvalho at 9-0 down.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14296 on: Today at 09:53:04 am
Naturally the $ will cool off but I think at this point its clear the £ breaks parity next year.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14297 on: Today at 09:53:18 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:43:18 am
Good analogy. Might I say though, it's more like being bottom of the table by 20points and pulling a goal back from 4-0 down against the league leaders?

Like Sunderland derailing a Liverpool title challenge by getting their only win of the season that will do them no good at all as they're rooted to the bottom and effectively already relegated?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14298 on: Today at 10:07:48 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:53:18 am
Like Sunderland derailing a Liverpool title challenge by getting their only win of the season that will do them no good at all as they're rooted to the bottom and effectively already relegated?

Or bringing on a defensive midfielder when you are 3-0 down in a Champions League final.

oops
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14299 on: Today at 10:21:29 am
I've seen many economists draw parallels between Anthony Barber's 1971/72 "dash for growth" budget and the mini-budget of Kwarteng.  They said it gave a short-term boom followed by a bust.

From the limited amount I've read it sounds like the boom lasted for no more than 18 months.  Cracks were already very apparent by then but the Yom Kippur war and the rapid rise in oil prices really killed it off.

Maybe the Tories are banking on any perceived boom lasting long enough for a bounce in the polls and a GE.  Either they win the next GE off the back of it and ride out the bust whilst hammering us with thin gruel austerity budgets or they lose and spend five years sniping at the new government.  Either way the actions of Kwarteng look like a massive kick in the teeth for most UK residents.

(I'm assuming there will be a bust - there's nothing to suggest Kwarteng or the ERG architects of our hard Brexit have any knowledge that transcends decades of economic modelling)
« Reply #14300 on: Today at 10:23:30 am »
Reply #14300 on: Today at 10:23:30 am
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

« Reply #14301 on: Today at 10:27:21 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:32:13 am
Pound now up to $1.08, wait for the client journalists to greet this recovery as some kind of vindication of the governments policies.
Apparently a mini-bounce entirely based on an expectation the BoE will imminently announce another significant rise in the base rate.  Any journalists wanting to spin it as good news will have their work cut out!
