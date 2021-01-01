

There wont be an election until Autumn 2024. Truss will be permanently behind in the polls like Major was and will wait in the hope something saves her. I doubt it will as she has no sense of where the British public are and how they view the current crisis which wont abate any time soon.



There is no obvious way of accelerating an election. Their majority is too big to be eroded by by-elections. However I do anticipate there will be some defections from moderates as they realise their party is becoming a Trumpian overseas branch.



The job for Labour is to hound them at every turn and capitalise on the public anger towards the Tories and go for a working majority. The red wall is beside the point as those seats really only get us back to where we were under Miliband and Brown. We need to be sweeping the Tories out of the true marginals and it wouldnt hurt to challenge the SNPS one party rule. Their appeal to Scots is one of grievance at Westminster not far removed from the ideology of Brexit. Of course they ignore the irony that by taking 50 seats they have all but guaranteed 15 years of Tory government.