Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Yesterday at 04:41:43 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:08:40 pm
I was pleased to hear that
I wonder if the 2 scumbags, The chancellor and a journalist from that "newspaper"  will issue a redaction to the disinformation they spread yesterday. 

Thought he didnt handle the energy question very well, when it was pointed out he will freeze for 6 month, the Tories for two years.
However his response to the NI reversal was excellent.
My only issue with Keith and the carrot topped banshee are that I distrust them almost as much as the Tories, nor do I believe a single word either of the two of them, or Des Streeting, or Reeves, or Mimi Phillips, or any of his front bench that are (apparently) in opposition, so would they be an upgrade on the Tories?, probably, more of a slightly incremental upgrade, it's a shame there wasn't another party that could compete, the Liberal Democrats are shitheads too, so even the outsider is a pile of shit.

Just tear it down and start again, neither of the two main parties are worth a fuck.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Yesterday at 05:07:42 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:41:43 pm
that are (apparently) in opposition, .

Have you seen the opinion polls.  ?


Quote
so would they be an upgrade on the Tories?, probably, more of a slightly incremental upgrade,   

So you admit they would be an upgrade?

You probably didnt like the last labour government, it was those that implemented the additional tax bracket, but at 50% not 45%

They are not as left wing as Id like either,  but its stupid to say they are just as bad as the Tories, particularly these Tories. Not voting for them is as bad as those gobshites who didnt vote for Corbyn

btw Keith, Carrot top, mimi??  Grow up mate.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Yesterday at 05:13:14 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:07:42 pm
Have you seen the opinion polls.  ?


So you admit they would be an upgrade?

You probably didnt like the last labour government, it was those that implemented the additional tax bracket, but at 50% not 45%

They are not as left wing as Id like either,  but its stupid to say they are just as bad as the Tories, particularly these Tories. Not voting for them is as bad as those gobshites who didnt vote for Corbyn

btw Keith, Carrot top, mimi??  Grow up mate.



When is that poll from?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Yesterday at 05:22:41 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:13:14 pm
When is that poll from?

Yesterday. Didnt they pop round to yours?   ;)

Quote from: west_london_red on September 24, 2022, 05:33:45 pm
Have you ever been invited to take part in an opinion poll? Never been asked myself

Serious answer. I just googled recent opinion polls.  Its post Johnson though. 
https://www.politics.co.uk/reference/latest-opinion-polls/
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Yesterday at 05:24:00 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:05:53 pm
Up my way a lot of the tenant farmers have the Vote Tories signs put up in their fields by the landowner against their will.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Yesterday at 05:53:35 pm
New PM bounce. About as effective as Lampard's new manager bounce last season.


@BritainElects
Westminster voting intention:

LAB 45% (+3)
CON: 33% (-2)

via @SavantaComRes 7k sample
Chgs. w/ 11 Sep
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Yesterday at 06:02:44 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:41:43 pm
My only issue with Keith and the carrot topped banshee are that I distrust them almost as much as the Tories, nor do I believe a single word either of the two of them, or Des Streeting, or Reeves, or Mimi Phillips, or any of his front bench that are (apparently) in opposition, so would they be an upgrade on the Tories?, probably, more of a slightly incremental upgrade, it's a shame there wasn't another party that could compete, the Liberal Democrats are shitheads too, so even the outsider is a pile of shit.

Just tear it down and start again, neither of the two main parties are worth a fuck.

This post was brought to you by a grown man apparently ladies and gentlemen.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Yesterday at 06:08:07 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:41:43 pm
My only issue with Keith and the carrot topped banshee are that I distrust them almost as much as the Tories, nor do I believe a single word either of the two of them, or Des Streeting, or Reeves, or Mimi Phillips, or any of his front bench that are (apparently) in opposition, so would they be an upgrade on the Tories?, probably, more of a slightly incremental upgrade, it's a shame there wasn't another party that could compete, the Liberal Democrats are shitheads too, so even the outsider is a pile of shit.

Just tear it down and start again, neither of the two main parties are worth a fuck.

I usually find this childish - but I kind of like the name Des Streeting. Sounds like he couldve been a Union leader taking on Mike Baldwin in Corrie in the 80s or something
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Yesterday at 06:21:34 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:41:43 pm
My only issue with Keith and the carrot topped banshee are that I distrust them almost as much as the Tories, nor do I believe a single word either of the two of them, or Des Streeting, or Reeves, or Mimi Phillips, or any of his front bench that are (apparently) in opposition, so would they be an upgrade on the Tories?, probably, more of a slightly incremental upgrade, it's a shame there wasn't another party that could compete, the Liberal Democrats are shitheads too, so even the outsider is a pile of shit.

Just tear it down and start again, neither of the two main parties are worth a fuck.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Yesterday at 06:38:17 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 05:53:35 pm
New PM bounce. About as effective as Lampard's new manager bounce last season.


@BritainElects
Westminster voting intention:

LAB 45% (+3)
CON: 33% (-2)

via @SavantaComRes 7k sample
Chgs. w/ 11 Sep

That's what you get for killing the Queen.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Yesterday at 07:25:13 pm
Some political bod on sky news earlier predicted the next election will take place spring 24.  Notwithstanding of course an internal Tory implosion before that.  If accurate then weve 18 months of the Tory scorched earth policy before it exits.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Yesterday at 07:51:36 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:02:44 pm
This post was brought to you by a grown man apparently ladies and gentlemen.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:25:13 pm
Some political bod on sky news earlier predicted the next election will take place spring 24.  Notwithstanding of course an internal Tory implosion before that.  If accurate then weve 18 months of the Tory scorched earth policy before it exits.

The fact that theres a law governing a fixed term of parliament means that some political bod predicting an election is phoning it in to the degree of a sports commentator saying hes hit it too well there
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Yesterday at 10:12:27 pm
Pound has dropped even lower against the dollar
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Yesterday at 10:17:58 pm
Blimey. Asian markets I guess?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Yesterday at 10:51:17 pm
How do we pay for all this? Oh another  public sector pay freeze for two years .!

My most common pay rise since 2010 is 0%
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Yesterday at 11:47:29 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm
The fact that theres a law governing a fixed term of parliament means that some political bod predicting an election is phoning it in to the degree of a sports commentator saying hes hit it too well there
The Fixed Term Parliament Act has been repealed, it's in Truss' hands to call an election now. The latest it could happen is January 2025
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 12:00:54 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm
The fact that theres a law governing a fixed term of parliament means that some political bod predicting an election is phoning it in to the degree of a sports commentator saying hes hit it too well there
Many Tory MPs are furious with Truss, not so much about f.. the country over, more about trashing the Torys safe pair of hands reputation.
I can see some of those Tory MPs telling the government to change course or they will support a VONC and force a election. imagine it only takes about 35 Tory MPs to rebel and that will bring the government down,  how Truss reacts is another matter.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 02:13:22 am
Well the £ just hit an all time low vs the $. Who knew wed be at pretty much parity so soon, insane stuff.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 02:25:39 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:13:22 am
Well the £ just hit an all time low vs the $. Who knew wed be at pretty much parity so soon, insane stuff.

Imagine all the extra Americans wanting to come and spend their hard earned USD in the UK with better rates and VAT-Free shopping. That will more than make up for the losses elsewhere in the economy.  ::)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 03:31:53 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:51:17 pm
How do we pay for all this? Oh another  public sector pay freeze for two years .!

My most common pay rise since 2010 is 0%
I suspect we'd need a significant public sector pay cut ☹️.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 04:43:06 am
Serious question. How do we force a general election? What is the mechanism that gets us a GE like within 6 months? Because it is surely unthinkable that we have to endure this for 18 months.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 05:38:33 am
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 05:50:03 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 04:43:06 am
Serious question. How do we force a general election? What is the mechanism that gets us a GE like within 6 months? Because it is surely unthinkable that we have to endure this for 18 months.

I'm not sure anyone can answer that.  We could , historically, made a reasonable guess, based on public unrest \ riots forcing the tories to launch a VONC and trigger an election. But they are so guaranteed to lose that and Johnson ripped up the rule book.
Uncharted waters I think.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 05:50:22 am
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 05:53:00 am
... and in an alternative universe....

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 06:15:07 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 04:43:06 am
Serious question. How do we force a general election? What is the mechanism that gets us a GE like within 6 months? Because it is surely unthinkable that we have to endure this for 18 months.

Vote of no confidence by the house.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 06:19:06 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:50:22 am
BoE to raise rates again, this week, today even?

Possibly.  The £ tanking of course will hit the value of any pension sterling based investment funds too.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 06:36:58 am
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 05:53:00 am
... and in an alternative universe....



Is this the same universe I pledge to wake up with (insert three names of your chocice ) ?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 07:10:35 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:31:53 am
I suspect we'd need a significant public sector pay cut ☹️.


£35 Billion in cuts is the figure being rumoured.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 07:15:35 am
Theres nowhere left to cut that can deliver the savings needed. Its basically defence, schools or the NHS.

In just over a week Kwarteng has proved himself the worst Chancellor in British history.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 07:16:47 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 04:43:06 am
Serious question. How do we force a general election? What is the mechanism that gets us a GE like within 6 months? Because it is surely unthinkable that we have to endure this for 18 months.

We can't in real terms. There would have to be a vote of no confidence in her government and for her to loose.

I don't expect even the Tories to do this (though I do suspect if it happened after the April "tax break" they'd do a lot better in a GE)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 07:20:55 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:15:35 am
Theres nowhere left to cut that can deliver the savings needed. Its basically defence, schools or the NHS.

In just over a week Kwarteng has proved himself the worst Chancellor in British history.
This is the problem..

Every where else is the same. Schools had a good budget award in 2020-21 after a decade of cuts.
The trouble is, theres noting left to cut really now.
All there is left is get rid of subjects, and pay people less. But you cant pay people less, teaching is dying out as a profession.  We are desperate in some subjects.  Physics teachers will literally cease to be a thing quite soon for instance
