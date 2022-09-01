that are (apparently) in opposition, .
Have you seen the opinion polls. ?
so would they be an upgrade on the Tories?, probably, more of a slightly incremental upgrade,
So you admit they would be an upgrade?
You probably didnt like the last labour government, it was those that implemented the additional tax bracket, but at 50% not 45%
They are not as left wing as Id like either, but its stupid to say they are just as bad as the Tories, particularly these
Tories. Not voting for them is as bad as those gobshites who didnt vote for Corbyn
btw Keith, Carrot top, mimi?? Grow up mate.