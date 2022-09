There was also a line that any new emergency interest rate rise will also cause disquiet on the back benches.



Its the borrowing really thats really fucked them off. Its not the bonuses, the tax rate optics or anything, its the markets being spooked and the whole destruction of the debt rulebook which has caused them to panic.



The question is can the BoE do an emergency rate rise on its own or does it need government agreement? If they don’t need government approval then there’s a chance it could happen but like I said before it could backfire badly and invite more speculation against the pound. If they need government agreement then I can’t see it happening unless Sterling deteriorates significantly more because agreement to an emergency rise would be an admission of failure by the government and they will do anything to avoid it including crash the economy (and by extension hand the next election to Labour)