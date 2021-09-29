It is also about the mini budget, and it's plans to develop on nature habitats.⚠️😡Make no mistake, we are angry. This Government has today launched an attack on nature. We dont use the words that follow lightly. We are entering uncharted territory. Please read this thread. 1/13As of today, from Cornwall to Cumbria, Norfolk to Nottingham wildlife is facing one of the greatest threats its faced in decades. 2/13What the Government has proposed in todays mini-budget on top of yesterdays announcements potentially tears up the most fundamental legal protections our remaining wildlife has. 3/13If they carry out their plans nowhere will be safe. This map shows legally protected areas in purple and orange (the SACs and SPAs) mapped on to districts, in green, that want investment zones. Places where anything could be built anywhere. And these are just the start. 4/13Releasing more land they call it 5/13And it doesnt stop there  the new Retained EU Laws Bill could see the end of basic protections known as the Habitat Regulations. Laws that protect our birds and animals, everywhere from forests to our coasts. 6/13Where you live, the wildlife and places you love, from the shires to the cities  all under threat from bulldozers, from concrete. 7/13For now, this is focussed on England, but the intent is clear for this to extend across the UK. 8/13And the real tragedy is this: the utter lack of understanding by ministers that healthy nature underpins a healthy society and a healthy economy. Have they even read their own report? 9/13We cannot let this happen. And now more than ever nature needs your help. We need to make it abundantly clear that we will not stand for this. 10/13We are currently planning a mass mobilisation of our members and supporters. More news on this next week. 11/13But right now, we have one simple ask: tell your MP how you feel. Impress on them that the Government doesnt do this in your name. 12/13If ever nature has needed you, its now. 13/13