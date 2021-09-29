Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14120 on: Today at 08:54:02 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:46:02 am
Its far from assured. Theyre getting this stuff out of the way early in the hope its impact has been baked in by the next election. The Tories will give some kind of tax cut for the middle and bottom earners and go in massively on cultural division and immigration - blaming foreigners and minorities for everything wrong.

And Labour are bound to have some shoot themselves in the foot moments as well.

If Labour get into power what can they realistically do to make a big change? The Tories will have cashed in the family silver, mortgaged the castle and used the inheritance as collateral for the massive loans theyve taken out. So little room for for manoeuvre.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14121 on: Today at 09:00:47 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:26:05 am
Yeah. in EU MEP PR Elections to keep the Torys and the kippers out of power.
It was never hypocrisy, it was about tactical voting to keep the Torys and the Kippers out of power, I hope people do the same in similar circumstances at the next GE. obviously vote Labour if Labour have a chance of winning the seat but vote Lib Dem if they have too to get the Torys out if they are the only serious opposition in that seat.

Sorry mate but here is a video of AC telling us why he voted LD, it was a criticism of Labour and no mention of tactical voting.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48417885

For context I only mentioned it following posts from Filo and John C. It was a European election, so like Filo's example (Council) not the end of the world. 
John mentioned "the trouble with RAWK..."   I would add onto that, those who get annoyed by criticism of the current leader whilst being themselves critical of previous leaders.  Or those who wont vote for the Leader they don't like, but expect others to blindly vote for a leader they like, but who others might not like.
It seems some Labour leaders are more equal than others.

There is no point in giving reasons and examples of why one leader is better than an other, its subjective and completely misses the point. 

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14122 on: Today at 09:28:54 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:46:02 am
Its far from assured. Theyre getting this stuff out of the way early in the hope its impact has been baked in by the next election. The Tories will give some kind of tax cut for the middle and bottom earners and go in massively on cultural division and immigration - blaming foreigners and minorities for everything wrong.


So we need to get a GE before its baked in. According to Tories, we dont need an election as they are in the middle of delivering on a manifesto that got them elected. That manifesto has just been shat on.
I think this "fiscal event" makes it easy to move away from the damaging culture wars and back onto the economy.

Ive also heard we had 13 years of new Labour without the additional tax bracket.  It was Brown who implemented this tax. By th
time it got  implemented Cameron was at No10 and he reduced Browns policy from 50% to 45%.

We're gonna win surely. 

I might have a cheeky fiver that the next PM to face a GE isnt Truss. 


Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14123 on: Today at 09:29:39 am
There's lots of talk about stupidity in here.

The voting public.
The Cabinet.
Tory Politicians.

Then there's Ideology v Hypocrisy.

No matter how bad things get for the vast majority of the country "Stupidity" will win over Ideology and Hypocracy every single time.

Stupid has learnt that ideology is ok sometimes if and when it suits and hyprocacy works if it suits the ideology. 

That's because stupid is flexible but with one goal in mind.  It doesn't care if it treads on ideologies toes or if hypocracy screams and shouts, it's only focus is the end goal. 

Which is to Win.

I also believe that there is a huge majority in this country who enjoy being bullies, cruelly enjoying rubbing the noses of the downtrodden further into the dirt. 

These "stupid" don't care they're also one of the downtrodden so long as they can piggy back on the euphoria of being seen to be evil.

Nothing in the last 70-80 years has changed the status quo.  We've learnt absolutely fucking nothing!!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14124 on: Today at 09:45:11 am
Its appears this mob are adopting a full on scorched earth policy.  Story in the guardian today about how Rees-Mogg has demanded that every cubic inch of gas in the North Sea (for whats left) is extracted.

He has the cheek to say this option is the most environmentally friendly route as it means we wont have to rely on gas imports.

Goes on to say the public need to be persuaded that fossil fuels are the answer.

Seems to be the worse choice to have responsibility for energy when much of the world is tuned into climate change challenges.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14125 on: Today at 10:02:03 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:29:39 am
There's lots of talk about stupidity in here.

The voting public.
The Cabinet.
Tory Politicians.

Then there's Ideology v Hypocrisy.

No matter how bad things get for the vast majority of the country "Stupidity" will win over Ideology and Hypocracy every single time.

Stupid has learnt that ideology is ok sometimes if and when it suits and hyprocacy works if it suits the ideology. 

That's because stupid is flexible but with one goal in mind.  It doesn't care if it treads on ideologies toes or if hypocracy screams and shouts, it's only focus is the end goal. 

Which is to Win.

I also believe that there is a huge majority in this country who enjoy being bullies, cruelly enjoying rubbing the noses of the downtrodden further into the dirt. 

These "stupid" don't care they're also one of the downtrodden so long as they can piggy back on the euphoria of being seen to be evil.

Nothing in the last 70-80 years has changed the status quo.  We've learnt absolutely fucking nothing!!

This, sadly, is absolutely right.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14126 on: Today at 10:04:09 am
Have I missed something? Is there a contract in place that says all fossil fuel extracted in the UK can only be sold to UK suppliers because thats the implication this lot are always making
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14127 on: Today at 10:11:43 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:04:09 am
Have I missed something? Is there a contract in place that says all fossil fuel extracted in the UK can only be sold to UK suppliers because thats the implication this lot are always making

This lot dont do detail.  Why bother when soundbites suffice.  Youre correct of course.  In the absence of legislation suppliers will sell to the buyer willing to pay the most, irrespective of location.

Neither is there any incentive to legislate when apparently the big providers funded Trusss campaign for leadership.  Notwithstanding any personal financial interest the cabal may have in said providers.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14128 on: Today at 10:14:51 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:45:11 am
Its appears this mob are adopting a full on scorched earth policy.  Story in the guardian today about how Rees-Mogg has demanded that every cubic inch of gas in the North Sea (for whats left) is extracted.

He has the cheek to say this option is the most environmentally friendly route as it means we wont have to rely on gas imports.

Goes on to say the public need to be persuaded that fossil fuels are the answer.

Seems to be the worse choice to have responsibility for energy when much of the world is tuned into climate change challenges.
I was actually shocked and grudgingly impressed with the opposition from the Tory backbenchers when Moggy was trying to bullshit Parliament about fracking.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14129 on: Today at 10:15:24 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:04:09 am
Have I missed something? Is there a contract in place that says all fossil fuel extracted in the UK can only be sold to UK suppliers because thats the implication this lot are always making

They could insist on anything they can get they can get the E&P company to agree to. Guaranteed price for UK markets etc. However they wont.  Product sharing contracts are easily implemented.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14130 on: Today at 10:18:46 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:15:24 am
They could insist on anything they can get they can get the E&P company to agree to. Guaranteed price for UK markets etc. However they wont.  Product sharing contracts are easily implemented.
Yeah, but they wont, so it makes no sense



Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14131 on: Today at 10:25:25 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:18:46 am
Yeah, but they wont, so it makes no sense

One of them, I think, has already said fracking wont reduce prices.  This poses two questions

Why dont you do a deal at a certain price for the UK market, so it will reduce prices.
If you are not setting the price, why bother.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14132 on: Today at 10:27:45 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:25:25 am
One of them, I think, has already said fracking wont reduce prices.  This poses two questions

Why dont you do a deal at a certain price for the UK market, so it will reduce prices.
If you are not setting the price, why bother.
Theyre only earthquakes, lots of other countries have them, get over itetc etc
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14133 on: Today at 10:33:54 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:27:45 am
Theyre only earthquakes, lots of other countries have them, get over itetc etc

Telling Blackpool to suck it up to take one for the team so we can heat and eat, is one thing, but telling them to suck it up so companies can make more profit, is quite another.

Luddites. 
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14134 on: Today at 10:53:39 am
Re: how do we get rid of this government before the end of the term?

What is the procedure for recalling an MP? If things get as bad as we fear, then what about targeting a few vulnerable Tory MPs, and assuming they are removed but this has no effect upon the Party, then try a broader recall.

I am not suggesting this would be easy, but given their 80-seat majority and if the Tories are determined to hang on, is there any other way to oust them? I Do not think the country can survive another 2 years of this.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14135 on: Today at 10:59:56 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:53:39 am
Re: how do we get rid of this government before the end of the term?

What is the procedure for recalling an MP? If things get as bad as we fear, then what about targeting a few vulnerable Tory MPs, and assuming they are removed but this has no effect upon the Party, then try a broader recall.

I am not suggesting this would be easy, but given their 80-seat majority and if the Tories are determined to hang on, is there any other way to oust them? I Do not think the country can survive another 2 years of this.

You can only have a recall petition if an MP serves a custodial sentence or is suspended from the HoC for a certain period (something like 10 days? Can't remember).
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14136 on: Today at 11:02:21 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:59:56 am
You can only have a recall petition if an MP serves a custodial sentence or is suspended from the HoC for a certain period (something like 10 days? Can't remember).
Urgh. So, there is NO mechanism for removing rogue MPs/Parliament. I am not suggesting that it should be easy, but it surely should be possible.

What can the King do? Not that I am suggesting that he would do anything.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14137 on: Today at 11:10:22 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:53:39 am
Re: how do we get rid of this government before the end of the term?


The only way is to shame them into needing a mandate. Their current claim to a mandate is they asre the elected party, but they have changed their manifesto and ideology quite a lot.

Trouble is they have no shame to weaponise.

Quote
What is the procedure for recalling an MP? If things get as bad as we fear, then what about targeting a few vulnerable Tory MPs, and assuming they are removed but this has no effect upon the Party, then try a broader recall.
.
Constituents cant just start proceedings, the MP has to commit a wrong doing.  Its pissing in the wind
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14138 on: Today at 11:12:49 am
Maybe what we need is a mass campaign to lie on opinion polls and pretend we are going to vote Tory so they get a false sense hope over their chances winning an election...
