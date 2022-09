This is the Johnson legacy, we sank that low that most people will tolerate anything, even this shower of incompetent crooks and fools. We are living in a Banana republic, we either head the way of Greece or something worse, I suspect, given the apathy of the population, Greece.



Seems everyone understands there are at least 2 factions who make up the Labour party. the center left and the extreme left. many people fear the damage the extreme left can bring.Millions of people don't look at the Tory party in the same way, they don't seem to recognise the serious threat of the extreme right in the Tory party. the ERG are the Torys extreme end of the party, the fanatics. they can also do extreme damage to the country's future as well.I really hope this fact starts to be recognised more by voters. Tory voters think the Tory party are just the same old party they've always voted for so they will just vote Tory no matter what.Annoyed me at the last election, can understand why some people refused to vote Labour at the last election but they were totally unaware of the serious extreme right Tory fanatics who are now running riot creating their dream UK.