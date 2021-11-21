Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 467674 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14080 on: Yesterday at 09:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 09:21:31 pm
I met Kwasi K a couple of times when he was about 19. He was terrifying to me. Not because he seemed particularly smart - he didn't at all - but because he was utterly convinced of his own importance, and lacking any lightheartedness or youthful spirit. He shook my hand as if he was a 50 year old statesman. I'd probably just gone for coffee after an all-night rave or something, so we weren't exactly in the same zone. These people are trained to rule, they think Ozymandias was a role model.
He shared a room with Tristan Hunt at university .

Hunt describes him as catastrophically  disorganised
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14081 on: Yesterday at 09:26:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:05:14 pm
There was a puff piece on Newsnight about Kwarteng with some people who met him bigging him up. Honestly they think we are stupid and some people are still seduced by a grasp of English and a high paid education.

Kwarteng, Truss and i would say the vast majority of MPs range from downright dumb to mediocre at best. The PM and Chancellor are not bright, they have nothing about them and there is not a single thing that we need to avoid underestimating.

One might describe him as a Kwasi-Intellectual.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14082 on: Yesterday at 09:29:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:05:14 pm
There was a puff piece on Newsnight about Kwarteng with some people who met him bigging him up. Honestly they think we are stupid and some people are still seduced by a grasp of English and a high paid education.

Kwarteng, Truss and i would say the vast majority of MPs range from downright dumb to mediocre at best. The PM and Chancellor are not bright, they have nothing about them and there is not a single thing that we need to avoid underestimating.

I dont think they are thick, its arrogance that is their problem. An inability to accept that their world view is flawed having spent their entire lives promoting that view.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14083 on: Yesterday at 09:30:56 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:26:10 pm
One might describe him as a Kwasi-Intellectual.

Best one I read to day was Kami-Kwasi economics.

Hes actually my local MP too
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14084 on: Yesterday at 09:45:14 pm »
Burnham decent on any questions tonight .
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14085 on: Yesterday at 09:56:46 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 09:45:14 pm
Burnham decent on any questions tonight .

What is this?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14086 on: Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:56:46 pm
What is this?

Any questions on radio 4 . Its basically question time on the radio but well better. Its on bbc sounds
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14087 on: Yesterday at 10:03:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:30:56 pm
Best one I read to day was Kami-Kwasi economics.

Hes actually my local MP too

They should have gone for badenoch just to have that kemi kwasi pun. Chance missed i feel
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14088 on: Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14089 on: Yesterday at 10:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:26:10 pm
One might describe him as a Kwasi-Intellectual.
;D And he'd probably take it as a compliment.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14090 on: Yesterday at 10:23:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:29:24 pm
I dont think they are thick, its arrogance that is their problem. An inability to accept that their world view is flawed having spent their entire lives promoting that view.

I mean. Some of them are thick. Ive spent time with a few of the new Education Ministers in recent months and, erm, Id probably have more faith in Jack Grealish.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14091 on: Yesterday at 10:26:47 pm »
Basically what we saw today is capitalism reeling in horror at the uber-capitalist economics of Britain's new government.

Part of me admires the government's nerve. They have a theory and they are going to test it to destruction. Although perhaps 'nerve' doesn't enter into it. When I listen to Truss explain what's going to happen to the British economy in the long run it feels like innocence - the innocence of a child who has no idea of how things work in practice.

It's a gift to the Labour party of course. The next election will be about economics and not about pronouns.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14092 on: Yesterday at 10:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:26:47 pm
Basically what we saw today is capitalism reeling in horror at the uber-capitalist economics of Britain's new government.

Part of me admires the government's nerve. They have a theory and they are going to test it to destruction. Although perhaps 'nerve' doesn't enter into it. When I listen to Truss explain what's going to happen to the British economy in the long run it feels like innocence - the innocence of a child who has no idea of how things work in practice.

It's a gift to the Labour party of course. The next election will be about economics and not about pronouns.

Thats basically where we are. Its now so FUBAR that even the people its been designed to benefit the most are looking at it and thinking, this isnt going to work.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14093 on: Yesterday at 10:36:54 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm
Any questions on radio 4 . Its basically question time on the radio but well better. Its on bbc sounds

Ill give it a listen.

Richard Walker is on it, chief Tory.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14094 on: Yesterday at 10:44:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:36:54 pm
Ill give it a listen.

Richard Walker is on it, chief Tory.

Its usually pretty good compared to QT which unwatchable.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14095 on: Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm »
https://www.tomorrowspapers.co.uk/

Tomorrow's front pages are about what you'd expect. The Torygraph front page isn't quite as swivel eyed as some of their online offering but the Express and Mail are predictably awful.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14096 on: Yesterday at 11:00:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:33:37 pm
Thats basically where we are. Its now so FUBAR that even the people its been designed to benefit the most are looking at it and thinking, this isnt going to work.

Exactly. The irresponsibility of it is shocking. For example, the falling pound might in theory make exports more competitive, however energy costs in an already historically challenging situation are going to become even more expensive as crude is sold in USD.

 This plan won't put more money in the average person's pocket. They might as well light it on fire to keep warm this winter.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14097 on: Yesterday at 11:05:33 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:00:34 pm
Exactly. The irresponsibility of it is shocking. For example, the falling pound might in theory make exports more competitive, however energy costs in an already historically challenging situation are going to become even more expensive as crude is sold in USD.

 This plan won't put more money in the average person's pocket. They might as well light it on fire to keep warm this winter.

This winter has the potential to be really bloody tough and after that shambles today they have voluntarily tied themselves up in a fiscal straightjacket ahead of it.

Its genuinely batshit, and rarely can any govt have used up what fiscal firepower they have for such a disastrous response.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14098 on: Yesterday at 11:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:26:47 pm
It's a gift to the Labour party of course.
I'm hearing that a lot lately yorky. What worry's me now though, is the expectation for Starmer to putt a gimme rather than for the country to turn up and tee off.

The annoyance I've always had on this forum is the failure to understand this country will happily vote Tory while we either select an unelectable leader or purposely deride a possible winner.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14099 on: Yesterday at 11:20:03 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:14:52 pm
I'm hearing that a lot lately yorky. What worry's me now though, is the expectation for Starmer to putt a gimme rather than for the country to turn up and tee off.

The annoyance I've always had on this forum is the failure to understand this country will happily vote Tory while we either select an unelectable leader or purposely deride a possible winner.

The Tories got a good win in 2015 but their record in the past 12 years isnt as solid. I know they hold a massive majority, but thats off the back or a politician who actually was and still remains underestimated. He delivered what they have and he is the only one who could do that.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14100 on: Yesterday at 11:22:08 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:14:52 pm


The annoyance I've always had on this forum is the failure to understand this country will happily vote Tory while we either select an unelectable leader or purposely deride a possible winner.

Surely the annoyance is that some wont vote Labour if there favourite wing of the part isnt in charge?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14101 on: Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:22:08 pm
Surely the annoyance is that some wont vote Labour if there favourite wing of the part isnt in charge?

Certainly true, I believe our Labour Parliamentary candidate didn't bother voting in our 2 council elections in the last couple of years.

I kind of regret getting involved in local Labour politics, the level of hatred between the factions is something to behold.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14102 on: Yesterday at 11:43:53 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm
Certainly true, I believe our Labour Parliamentary candidate didn't bother voting in our 2 council elections in the last couple of years.

I kind of regret getting involved in local Labour politics, the level of hatred between the factions is something to behold.
Can you go into a bit more detail filo mate, I'm not sure what you mean.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14103 on: Yesterday at 11:58:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:05:14 pm
There was a puff piece on Newsnight about Kwarteng with some people who met him bigging him up. Honestly they think we are stupid and some people are still seduced by a grasp of English and a high paid education.

Kwarteng, Truss and i would say the vast majority of MPs range from downright dumb to mediocre at best. The PM and Chancellor are not bright, they have nothing about them and there is not a single thing that we need to avoid underestimating.


They don't have to be bright, it makes no difference if they are good at what they do, they themselves are personally financially rich for the rest of their lives on the ticket they have been given by the 3000 or so old tories that put them in power.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14104 on: Today at 12:00:30 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm
Certainly true, I believe our Labour Parliamentary candidate didn't bother voting in our 2 council elections in the last couple of years.

I kind of regret getting involved in local Labour politics, the level of hatred between the factions is something to behold.


Yes, I have seen a lot of that. Despite a lot of local politicians I have seen who are there for the right reasons there are some fantastically egotistical people also who have a belief in their own views which engenders hostility
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14105 on: Today at 12:01:10 am »
His local Labour Parliamentary candidate didnt vote in local council elections, presumably because of factional infighting within the local party?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14106 on: Today at 12:06:22 am »
Alister Campbell voted Lib Dem.

There is hypocrisy with some Labour voters /supporters.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14107 on: Today at 12:10:01 am »
Cant see how this government makes it to even the second half of 2023 before a general election. Theyve basically done a complete 180 on almost everything they got elected for economically. I think the the rumblings of them having no mandate will snowball quite quickly and become so loud that an early election will be inevitable.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14108 on: Today at 12:16:42 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 12:10:01 am
Cant see how this government makes it to even the second half of 2023 before a general election. Theyve basically done a complete 180 on almost everything they got elected for economically. I think the the rumblings of them having no mandate will snowball quite quickly and become so loud that an early election will be inevitable.

With victory pretty much assured, this has to be Starmers next challenge.  We cant carry on with these evil fucks.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14109 on: Today at 12:26:05 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:06:22 am
Alister Campbell voted Lib Dem.

There is hypocrisy with some Labour voters /supporters.
Yeah. in EU MEP PR Elections to keep the Torys and the kippers out of power.
It was never hypocrisy, it was about tactical voting to keep the Torys and the Kippers out of power, I hope people do the same in similar circumstances at the next GE. obviously vote Labour if Labour have a chance of winning the seat but vote Lib Dem if they have too to get the Torys out if they are the only serious opposition in that seat.
