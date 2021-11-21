Basically what we saw today is capitalism reeling in horror at the uber-capitalist economics of Britain's new government.



Part of me admires the government's nerve. They have a theory and they are going to test it to destruction. Although perhaps 'nerve' doesn't enter into it. When I listen to Truss explain what's going to happen to the British economy in the long run it feels like innocence - the innocence of a child who has no idea of how things work in practice.



It's a gift to the Labour party of course. The next election will be about economics and not about pronouns.