Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 467068 times)

Online TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14080 on: Today at 09:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 09:21:31 pm
I met Kwasi K a couple of times when he was about 19. He was terrifying to me. Not because he seemed particularly smart - he didn't at all - but because he was utterly convinced of his own importance, and lacking any lightheartedness or youthful spirit. He shook my hand as if he was a 50 year old statesman. I'd probably just gone for coffee after an all-night rave or something, so we weren't exactly in the same zone. These people are trained to rule, they think Ozymandias was a role model.
He shared a room with Tristan Hunt at university .

Hunt describes him as catastrophically  disorganised
Online Elmo!

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14081 on: Today at 09:26:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:05:14 pm
There was a puff piece on Newsnight about Kwarteng with some people who met him bigging him up. Honestly they think we are stupid and some people are still seduced by a grasp of English and a high paid education.

Kwarteng, Truss and i would say the vast majority of MPs range from downright dumb to mediocre at best. The PM and Chancellor are not bright, they have nothing about them and there is not a single thing that we need to avoid underestimating.

One might describe him as a Kwasi-Intellectual.
Online west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14082 on: Today at 09:29:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:05:14 pm
There was a puff piece on Newsnight about Kwarteng with some people who met him bigging him up. Honestly they think we are stupid and some people are still seduced by a grasp of English and a high paid education.

Kwarteng, Truss and i would say the vast majority of MPs range from downright dumb to mediocre at best. The PM and Chancellor are not bright, they have nothing about them and there is not a single thing that we need to avoid underestimating.

I dont think they are thick, its arrogance that is their problem. An inability to accept that their world view is flawed having spent their entire lives promoting that view.

Online west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #14083 on: Today at 09:30:56 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:26:10 pm
One might describe him as a Kwasi-Intellectual.

Best one I read to day was Kami-Kwasi economics.

Hes actually my local MP too
