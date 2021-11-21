« Reply #14080 on: Today at 09:23:59 pm »
I met Kwasi K a couple of times when he was about 19. He was terrifying to me. Not because he seemed particularly smart - he didn't at all - but because he was utterly convinced of his own importance, and lacking any lightheartedness or youthful spirit. He shook my hand as if he was a 50 year old statesman. I'd probably just gone for coffee after an all-night rave or something, so we weren't exactly in the same zone. These people are trained to rule, they think Ozymandias was a role model.
He shared a room with Tristan Hunt at university
.
Hunt describes him as catastrophically disorganised
