Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14040 on: Today at 06:06:54 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:56:25 pm
Guess it's all about signalling?  They will absolute hammer everything to keep inflation down?

Pretty much. If markets ever lost confidence in the Fed then all hell breaks loose globally. They got it wrong with the transitory call so cant be seen to not crack down now.

I think theyre also using Volckers playbook from the 70s. But whilst Powell is trying to do his best job he is failing to understand markets are signalling to them they are over tightening. They have a historic tendency to do so which is strange as they are professional economists. .
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,305
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14041 on: Today at 06:08:40 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:12:01 pm
And BoE might do an emergency rate rise next week.

Kwarteng is such a c*nt. Clearly spent his whole life thinking he's the smartest guy in the room when he's a dipshit.

The Tories like to go on about how 'diverse' they are in terms of having female leaders and people of colour in prominent positions more recently and they have a point in a sense. One thing with them though is in order to be accepted and get those positions they need to be the most radical/right-wing people out there, from Thatcher to Patel and now Kwarteng, Braverman and Truss. It's like with the GB News hires. There's no diversity when it comes to opinion and beliefs.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14042 on: Today at 06:09:24 pm
In her letter, addressed to Foreign Office junior minister Gillian Keegan MP, Ms Thornberry wrote that it was difficult to understand why the department had spent money on items such as "high-end private catering; wellness and beauty treatments; extensive supplies from UK wineries; large amounts of home furnishing; and even £1,841 at the Norwich City club shop".
She also asked how officials managed to spend £4,333 on "two trips to the hairdresser".

At the time, South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss was leading the department as foreign secretary.

bloody hell how can you spend £1,841 in the Norwich shop

perhaps buying scarfs to give to her Man Utd supporting friends
Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,144
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14043 on: Today at 06:10:35 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:05:57 pm

There's no issue with contractors who do temporary work for companies then move on, but IR35 was designed to stop such practices like [eg] IT 'contractors' working for a company for years by providing the IT support function, having their own desk/office, and claiming they weren't employees (for tax-dodging purposes)

Obviously not just IT people, but they are the ones I heard most tantrums from when it was introduced.

This also allows shyster companies like Uber and the delivery companies to get away with fucking-over their 'employees' (personally, I'd scrap the whole gig economy con)

oh absolutely, I know of a number of people who have been "employed" as a contractor for 10 years or more earning £600 a day!
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14044 on: Today at 06:10:46 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:00:27 pm
Yeah, another rate rise should help the pound but my point is if they do one next week out of their usual cycle it will smell of panic by the BoE and the government, and usually signs of panic dont go down well with traders and bankers.

The BoE didnt just bottle it yesterday, they have been bottling it for the last decade.

Fair enough I get you. Im of the opinion its needed. EU and UK are well behind the curve and need to hike significantly to stop the $ rally which is a wrecking ball. Were facing a global recession either way at this point. Either that or the Fed pauses which they wont do as the US economy is still pretty resilient atm so BOE have to take action. Shit situation all round I agree.
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,883
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14045 on: Today at 06:11:57 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:06:54 pm
Pretty much. If markets ever lost confidence in the Fed then all hell breaks loose globally. They got it wrong with the transitory call so cant be seen to not crack down now.

I think theyre also using Volckers playbook from the 70s. But whilst Powell is trying to do his best job he is failing to understand markets are signalling to them they are over tightening. They have a historic tendency to do so which is strange as they are professional economists. .


 :thumbup
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,576
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14046 on: Today at 06:17:29 pm
@paulkrugman
Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition  or the zombie economic apocalypse. The Truss government believes in the miraculous power of tax cuts? Really? At this late date?

What's really amazing is that surging interest rates have been accompanied by a *plunge* in the pound. This is not supposed to happen in advanced countries: we expect deficit spending to drive up interest rates and make the currency *rise*, which is what happened under Reagan

But Britain is now trading like a developing country, where perceived fiscal irresponsibility is undermining confidence in the value of its currency. It's actually kind of awesome.

https://twitter.com/paulkrugman/status/1573283558680301569

Awesome unless you live there. Or left 4 years ago but still have a mortgage  :butt
cormorant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,041
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14047 on: Today at 06:19:48 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 04:27:04 pm
I really think that most of the electorate are simply oblivious

That's it. In a nutshell.

Most people simply don't care, understand or are indifferent. When I say 'don't care',  a lot do but are focused on the day to day task of paying bills and aren't looking at the bigger picture. The Tories are robbing the vast majority of the population and the population can't will the muster to fight back in any meaningful way.

« Last Edit: Today at 06:21:26 pm by cormorant »
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,582
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14048 on: Today at 06:22:17 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:10:35 pm
oh absolutely, I know of a number of people who have been "employed" as a contractor for 10 years or more earning £600 a day!

Take out paid hols, pension contribs, sick pay, health care, life insurance, accountant fees from that.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,582
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14049 on: Today at 06:24:03 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:17:29 pm
Awesome unless you live there. Or left 4 years ago but still have a mortgage  :butt
Unless you are retired and living on a GBP pensions, then I expect if you can get a minimum wage job, almost anywhere in the world, then you can pay off your GBP mortgage in a couple of weeks :)


--edit-- @Elmo. If Nicola keeps the higher tax rate, are you moving south of the border :)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,169
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14050 on: Today at 06:24:59 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:22:17 pm
Take out paid hols, pension contribs, sick pay, health care, life insurance, accountant fees from that.
Yes it would be really dreadful having to squirrel a little bit of money away for each of those with £12k gross per month, perish the fucking thought.
Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,576
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14051 on: Today at 06:27:12 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:24:03 pm
Unless you are retired and living on a GBP pensions, then I expect if you can get a minimum wage job, almost anywhere in the world, then you can pay off your GBP mortgage in a couple of weeks :)

I think I've got a $50 bill somewhere. Give it a month or two and that should suffice.
Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,020
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14052 on: Today at 06:28:15 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:24:03 pm
Unless you are retired and living on a GBP pensions, then I expect if you can get a minimum wage job, almost anywhere in the world, then you can pay off your GBP mortgage in a couple of weeks :)


--edit-- @Elmo. If Nicola keeps the higher tax rate, are you moving south of the border :)

Am I fuck!  ;D

I appreciate having decent public services and a government that at least tries to look after its citizens. The noises coming from Sturgeon suggest they aren't going to mirror the changes, and as it is classed as a giveaway, it results in over £600m in additional Barnett consequentials for Scotland.

(Also I am a long way away from higher rate tax bands)
PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,582
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #14053 on: Today at 06:29:19 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:24:59 pm
Yes it would be really dreadful having to squirrel a little bit of money away for each of those with £12k gross per month, perish the fucking thought.
A decent IT wage would be about £6K a month though.  £12k assumes 20 days a month.  Take out perhaps 3 days a month for holidays , 10% for pension.  So 16 days.  Leaves them "only" 50% better off. minus a few of the  other bits gets them to 40% better off. Which would seem reasonable for a 'proper' contractor that was at risk of losing their job at the end of the contract.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
