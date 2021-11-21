Yeah, I was thinking that it might help the financial services sector (the part not destroyed by brexit). So maybe there is lobbying interest from that side?
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
With the suffering to come I hope red wallers suffer the most.
Do you think she will re-introduce the 45% tax bracket?
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I dont think its intentional, they arent deliberately crashing the pound its just an outcome of other decisions they are making and the poor state of the economy.
It's just an assault on everything with no mandate.At this stage I'd welcome Johnson back with open arms... the days of May and Cameron feel like those sunlit uplands we were promised. Absolute fucking disaster.
Maybe I am just looking in the wrong places, but at least so far most people have seen this budget for what it is - daylight robbery
Does anyone know how much removing the 45% tax bracket will cost?
£2bn is the figure being generally quoted. Buttons compared to the £12bn of corporation tax cuts.
This country is becoming more and more like the states everyday. The haves and have nots
I can see this to be true. The sad bit is people will believe it's all labours fault too.
I atleast understand the corporation tax cuts (well the cancellation of the rise anyway). I get that with times really hard for businesses, you wouldnt want to burden them with greater taxes
but you know, something might have been given to the average Joe. The average Joe got nothing
Kwarteng: "For too long in this country we've indulged in a fight over redistribution."
Haha. I'd call it more a one-sided rout than a fight.British politics: previously far too focused on helping the poor and ensuring a fairer distribution of wealth.
QuoteKwarteng: "For too long in this country we've indulged in a fight over redistribution."Haha. I'd call it more a one-sided rout than a fight.British politics: previously far too focused on helping the poor and ensuring a fairer distribution of wealth.
I suggest you avoid the Daily Mail comments section A colleague was reeling through the top comments whilst we waited for the serial late attenders to join a meeting. People celebrating the UC changes was the top comment but there did seem to be a few that recognised the disproportionate amount of money going to those that don't need it. Maybe a dawning realisation for most people that read the Daily Mail that they're part of the "have nots" and that the "haves" couldn't give a monkeys about them.
Haha. I'd call it more a one-sided rout than a fight.British politics: previously far too focused on helping the poor and ensuring a fairer distribution of wealth.
To be honest if you really wanted to clean up some of the weirdness on the marginal tax rates at the top of the income bands, you would get rid of the Personal allowance taper but have the additional rate kick in far lower down the earnings scale
Its a tax on profits though. If a business is struggling it won't pay it anyway.
Page created in 0.026 seconds with 28 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]