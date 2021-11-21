Maybe I am just looking in the wrong places, but at least so far most people have seen this budget for what it is - daylight robbery



I suggest you avoid the Daily Mail comments sectionA colleague was reeling through the top comments whilst we waited for the serial late attenders to join a meeting. People celebrating the UC changes was the top comment but there did seem to be a few that recognised the disproportionate amount of money going to those that don't need it. Maybe a dawning realisation for most people that read the Daily Mail that they're part of the "have nots" and that the "haves" couldn't give a monkeys about them.