Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 464661 times)

Online west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13960 on: Today at 01:09:42 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:45:08 pm
Yeah, I was thinking that it might help the financial services sector (the part not destroyed by brexit). So maybe there is lobbying interest from that side?

I dont think its intentional, they arent deliberately crashing the pound its just an outcome of other decisions they are making and the poor state of the economy.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13961 on: Today at 01:09:45 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 12:59:38 pm
With the suffering to come I hope red wallers suffer the most.

To be fair they voted for Boris, and I suspect a lot would want Boris back right now.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13962 on: Today at 01:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:54:58 am
Do you think she will re-introduce the 45% tax bracket?
100% she will
Online Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13963 on: Today at 01:15:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:09:42 pm
I dont think its intentional, they arent deliberately crashing the pound its just an outcome of other decisions they are making and the poor state of the economy.

I think it's virtually impossible for this government to do anything deliberately.  They couldn't hit a barn door with a deliberate policy. They'd sky it like a Charlie Adam penalty.

They're a reactive government, incapable of seizing the initiative on anything.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13964 on: Today at 01:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:15:19 am
It's just an assault on everything with no mandate.

At this stage I'd welcome Johnson back with open arms... the days of May and Cameron feel like those sunlit uplands we were promised. Absolute fucking disaster.
From a personal perspective I'm delighted that IR35 is going as it will allow me to keep more money from my contracts.  Will it mean i vote for the Tories if Labour say they will bring it back in?  Not a chance but some probably will feel different
Online thaddeus

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13965 on: Today at 01:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:07:24 pm
Maybe I am just looking in the wrong places, but at least so far most people have seen this budget for what it is - daylight robbery
I suggest you avoid the Daily Mail comments section  :o

A colleague was reeling through the top comments whilst we waited for the serial late attenders to join a meeting.  People celebrating the UC changes was the top comment but there did seem to be a few that recognised the disproportionate amount of money going to those that don't need it.  Maybe a dawning realisation for most people that read the Daily Mail that they're part of the "have nots" and that the "haves" couldn't give a monkeys about them.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13966 on: Today at 01:17:39 pm »
Does anyone know how much removing the 45% tax bracket will cost?
Online thaddeus

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13967 on: Today at 01:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:17:39 pm
Does anyone know how much removing the 45% tax bracket will cost?
£2bn is the figure being generally quoted.  Buttons compared to the £12bn of corporation tax cuts.  ;)
Offline spen71

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13968 on: Today at 01:20:17 pm »
This country is becoming more and more like the states everyday.    The haves and have nots
Online west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13969 on: Today at 01:21:16 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:18:40 pm
£2bn is the figure being generally quoted.  Buttons compared to the £12bn of corporation tax cuts.  ;)

Yeah, about 600,000 people pay it, so not even the top 10%, its about the top 1.5% of adults.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13970 on: Today at 01:22:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:18:40 pm
£2bn is the figure being generally quoted.  Buttons compared to the £12bn of corporation tax cuts.  ;)
I atleast understand the corporation tax cuts (well the cancellation of the rise anyway).

I get that with times really hard for businesses, you wouldnt want to burden them with greater taxes  but you know, something might have been given to the average Joe. The average Joe got nothing

Online west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13971 on: Today at 01:22:24 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 01:20:17 pm
This country is becoming more and more like the states everyday.    The haves and have nots

States? I was thinking more Russia, its basically legalised kleptocracy.
Online Fromola

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13972 on: Today at 01:23:29 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:42:02 pm
I can see this to be true. The sad bit is people will believe it's all labours fault too.

'Don't vote Labour remember the 2020s' will be the attack line for decades. They still go on about the 70s.

The media landscape even harder now for Labour with GB News, Talk and all the right wing grifters all over social media. In addition to the ever more feral newspapers.
Online Libertine

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13973 on: Today at 01:24:13 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 01:20:17 pm
This country is becoming more and more like the states everyday.    The haves and have nots

I think it was that data guy from the FT the other day that described the US and UK as poor countries with some rich people in them.
Online thaddeus

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13974 on: Today at 01:24:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:22:20 pm
I atleast understand the corporation tax cuts (well the cancellation of the rise anyway).

I get that with times really hard for businesses, you wouldnt want to burden them with greater taxes  but you know, something might have been given to the average Joe. The average Joe got nothing
1p off basic rate of income tax at a cost of £5bn.  It feels like a token gesture in the face of everything going on but I'm sure the Tories will make great political capital out of it.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13975 on: Today at 01:24:38 pm »
And yet, people will just suck it up.
Online Father Ted

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13976 on: Today at 01:25:24 pm »
Quote
Kwarteng: "For too long in this country we've indulged in a fight over redistribution."

Haha. I'd call it more a one-sided rout than a fight.

British politics: previously far too focused on helping the poor and ensuring a fairer distribution of wealth.
Online Fromola

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13977 on: Today at 01:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:25:24 pm
Haha. I'd call it more a one-sided rout than a fight.

British politics: previously far too focused on helping the poor and ensuring a fairer distribution of wealth.

Funny how the Tories literally won the last election on the platform of levelling up.

They have no mandate for any of this
Online Circa1892

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13978 on: Today at 01:28:22 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 12:59:38 pm
With the suffering to come I hope red wallers suffer the most.

Is exactly the game the Tories have always played.

Those areas already suffer the most. They have done for decades. Yes they were hoodwinked, but they hardly looked for change out of selfishness and to keep the massive wealth that flows through places like Bolsover and Darlington.
Online thaddeus

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13979 on: Today at 01:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:25:24 pm
Quote
Kwarteng: "For too long in this country we've indulged in a fight over redistribution."
Haha. I'd call it more a one-sided rout than a fight.

British politics: previously far too focused on helping the poor and ensuring a fairer distribution of wealth.
That's a wild quote!  By developed world standards we have very poor wealth redistribution.

It suggests he's also not a very good economist as higher inequality levels mean less broader spending power and inevitable recessions.  The greater levels of income enjoyed by the few doesn't come close to making up the difference as a greater proportion of the money is simply removed from the economy.
Offline Snail

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13980 on: Today at 01:42:24 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 12:59:38 pm
With the suffering to come I hope red wallers suffer the most.

Not this shite again.
Online filopastry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13981 on: Today at 01:43:31 pm »
To be honest if you really wanted to clean up some of the weirdness on the marginal tax rates at the top of the income bands, you would get rid of the Personal allowance taper but have the additional rate kick in far lower down the earnings scale
Online oldfordie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13982 on: Today at 01:44:53 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:16:25 pm
I suggest you avoid the Daily Mail comments section  :o

A colleague was reeling through the top comments whilst we waited for the serial late attenders to join a meeting.  People celebrating the UC changes was the top comment but there did seem to be a few that recognised the disproportionate amount of money going to those that don't need it.  Maybe a dawning realisation for most people that read the Daily Mail that they're part of the "have nots" and that the "haves" couldn't give a monkeys about them.
Excellent point that needs to be hammered.
Forget all the low taxes are nothing to be ashamed of. they actually mean low taxes for the very rich, low taxes will mean you have to pay through the pocket for decades. they will face decimated council services, schools hammered yet some will go out and argue low taxes are needed for growth as if they knew what they were talking about.
Did  I get this right? The English government is going to borrow about £150Bn, then give it to energy companies? After which UK taxpayers will pay off the debt?

Online TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13983 on: Today at 01:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:25:24 pm
Haha. I'd call it more a one-sided rout than a fight.

British politics: previously far too focused on helping the poor and ensuring a fairer distribution of wealth.
To be fair to him theyve succeeded in redistribution 

Just the wrong way round
Online Elmo!

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13984 on: Today at 01:48:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:22:20 pm
I atleast understand the corporation tax cuts (well the cancellation of the rise anyway).

I get that with times really hard for businesses, you wouldnt want to burden them with greater taxes  but you know, something might have been given to the average Joe. The average Joe got nothing

Its a tax on profits though. If a business is struggling it won't pay it anyway.
Online west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13985 on: Today at 01:49:39 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:43:31 pm
To be honest if you really wanted to clean up some of the weirdness on the marginal tax rates at the top of the income bands, you would get rid of the Personal allowance taper but have the additional rate kick in far lower down the earnings scale

It makes zero sense financially or politically. They have targeted the cuts at such a small % of the population even the vast majority of Tory voters wont benefit by much compared to the top 1-2%, so I can imagine there will be a lot of disgruntled Torys today which is probably a small bonus I guess.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13986 on: Today at 01:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:48:11 pm
Its a tax on profits though. If a business is struggling it won't pay it anyway.
True, but I can still see where its coming from even if I wouldnt do it

The rest? Nuts.

And quietly tucked away is proposed legislation to force all trade unions to put any pay offer to a vote of its members. This will only lengthen industrial disputes

Just crap government in every way
