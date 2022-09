With all these unfunded spending pledges and tax cuts the next government are going to be operating with both hands tied behind their backs. I presume that is the intention.



The scary thing is that once the Tories finally get ousted they'll have taken our national debt to unimaginable levels even in 2010 and yet provided nothing of lasting value. No significant new infrastructure to speak of, public services in disarray and hospitals/schools in a state of disrepair.



We're going to be hammered with decades of austerity and told that we must pay for all the spending of the Tories (spending which a lot of people will have had little or no benefit from, especially the case if you're a low/medium earner that wasn't eligible for furlough). On a personal level I'm not sure I can be fucking bothered, there's plenty of other places to live and work!