Council Tax is [increasingly loosely] based on your property's value
It replaced the Community Charge (dubbed 'Poll Tax') that charged each adult a fixed amount that depended on the local authority. You could have (as we did) two grown adults, plus two offspring 18 or older in a house, and they'd have to pay four lots.
The Community Charge replaced rates, which was a charge based on the value of the property.
I was just 18 and our house (typical suburban semi) went from paying £500/year in rates to £1,600 in Poll Tax
Two rich retirees living in a mansion would have seen rates of about £3k fall to £800 Poll Tax.
Yep, i remember the community charge, & i had to pay it as i turned 18, last year the scheme was in force, it was over £300, which was a lot of money back in 1992, like you say everyone over 18 had to pay it too.
The community charge alienated tory voters too, when they realised a billionaire was paying £350 a year when their property was a £10 million mansion, the ordinary voter would be paying £350 for each person over 18, for living a normal house, the tories lost a lot of heartland supporters.
Labour would certainly have won in 92 had Thatcher not been ousted, in Autumn 90, the new government replaced the community charge with the council tax, but that didn't come in until 93.