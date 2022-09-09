Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13760 on: Yesterday at 10:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:54:42 pm

Council Tax is [increasingly loosely] based on your property's value

It replaced the Community Charge (dubbed 'Poll Tax') that charged each adult a fixed amount that depended on the local authority. You could have (as we did) two grown adults, plus two offspring 18 or older in a house, and they'd have to pay four lots.

The Community Charge replaced rates, which was a charge based on the value of the property.

I was just 18 and our house (typical suburban semi) went from paying £500/year in rates to £1,600 in Poll Tax

Two rich retirees living in a mansion would have seen rates of about £3k fall to £800 Poll Tax.
So rates and council tax essentially the same but different names?
Under the community charge, a typical family of four, with two kids is school would pay more tax than two retirees in a one bed flat?
( Just kidding, I do remember that tax. )
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13761 on: Yesterday at 10:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:54:42 pm

Council Tax is [increasingly loosely] based on your property's value

It replaced the Community Charge (dubbed 'Poll Tax') that charged each adult a fixed amount that depended on the local authority. You could have (as we did) two grown adults, plus two offspring 18 or older in a house, and they'd have to pay four lots.

The Community Charge replaced rates, which was a charge based on the value of the property.

I was just 18 and our house (typical suburban semi) went from paying £500/year in rates to £1,600 in Poll Tax

Two rich retirees living in a mansion would have seen rates of about £3k fall to £800 Poll Tax.

Yep, i remember the community charge, & i had to pay it as i turned 18, last year the scheme was in force, it was over £300, which was a lot of money back in 1992, like you say everyone over 18 had to pay it too.

The community charge alienated tory voters too, when they realised a billionaire was paying £350 a year when their property was a £10 million mansion, the ordinary voter would be paying £350 for each person over 18, for living a normal house, the tories lost a lot of heartland supporters.

 Labour would certainly have won in 92 had Thatcher not been ousted, in Autumn 90, the new government replaced the community charge with the council tax, but that didn't come in until 93.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13762 on: Yesterday at 10:42:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:28:46 pm
Shropshire, Somersetshire, theyre all the same to you London liberal elitists arent they? ;D

Yup, all the same, all full of rednecks and yokels! :D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13763 on: Yesterday at 10:43:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:42:20 pm
Yup, all the same, all full of rednecks and yokels! :D
Nah, east Shropshire is pretty much Birmingham  home of the Industrial Revolution

West Shropshire? Plenty of yokels there (but not rednecks to be honest)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13764 on: Today at 08:42:25 am »
This fracking stuff is bonkers even for them.

Everyone focussed in on the earthquake/tremor risk - which is obviously a big thing. But the two other big factors - 1) fracking areas have higher rates of luekemia, infects the water supply etc and 2) theres fuck all has to find and use in the UK. Are scarcely mentioned.

Its genuinely fascinating how a woman elected with the support of a third of her own party MPs and the votes of 80k pensioners is suddenly taking the country back to a mid-Victorian period approach (I say mid because Gladstone and Disraeli were probably more progressive than her even then).

It says everything about the Tory Party that 100-250 of their MPs actively know this is all bollocks and oppose it but none will vote against.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13765 on: Today at 08:43:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:20:40 pm
Rees Mogg reveals he is to lift the seismic activity limit on fracking as it is currently too low

:lmao

Laugh or youll cry folks.

Fracking wont work in UK says founder of fracking company Cuadrilla

Chris Cornelius says geology is too challenging and governments support is merely soundbites

Quote
Fracking in the UK will be impossible at any meaningful scale and will not help with the energy price crisis, the founder of the UKs first fracking company has warned.

Chris Cornelius, the geologist who founded Cuadrilla Resources, which drilled the UKs first modern hydraulic fracturing wells in Lancashire, told the Guardian that he believed the governments support for it is merely a political gesture.

I dont think there is any chance of fracking in the UK in the near term.

He said that when Cuadrilla had operated here, it had discovered that the geology of the UK was unsuited to widespread fracking operations. No sensible investors would take the risk of embarking on large projects here, he said. Its very challenging geology, compared with North America [where fracking is a major industry].

Unlike the gas-bearing shale deposits in the US, the shale resource in the UK is heavily faulted and compartmentalised, making it far harder to exploit at any scale.

Liz Truss, the prime minister, has made clear she supports fracking and will lift the moratorium that has been in place since 2019, though it remains to be seen where and how sites will be licensed. She has said she hopes to see gas from fracked sites as soon as six months from now.

But Cornelius said that would not happen. Trusss decision to give the green light to fracking is not going to have an impact on the UKs energy supply, he told the Guardian in an interview. It makes good soundbites but I cant see anything happening, he said.

In the longer term, he said it was possible there could be a few localised operations, but they would be small and could not make a meaningful contribution to the UKs energy needs. They will never be at scale, because the capital costs are a huge issue, he said.

Writing in todays Guardian, Cornelius and his former colleague, Mark Linder, who handled public affairs for Cuadrilla in its early days, said the UK was over-regulated, having singled out the energy sector for regulations that impede operations that are standard in agriculture and other industries. But Cornelius said it was unlikely this would change and that frackers would not be given the social licence to operate.

Cuadrilla, founded in 2007, was the first company to use modern hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling technology in the UK on dense shale rocks, first at a site in Lancashire in 2011 and carrying on until 2018. Shale rocks, containing tiny pockets of methane, are blasted with a mixture of sand, water and chemicals to create fissures through which the gas can escape, to be siphoned off at the surface.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/sep/21/fracking-wont-work-uk-founder-chris-cornelius-cuadrilla


Shropshire and Somerset are lovely, by the way.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13766 on: Today at 09:02:10 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:43:08 am
Fracking wont work in UK says founder of fracking company Cuadrilla

Chris Cornelius says geology is too challenging and governments support is merely soundbites

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/sep/21/fracking-wont-work-uk-founder-chris-cornelius-cuadrilla


Shropshire and Somerset are lovely, by the way.

They are lovely. And fracking probably would not work.

Even so I would love to see Rees-Mogg's lovely Somerset constituency turned into the equivalent of Magnitogorsk. The environmental spoliation would be satisfying enough. The creation of a vast new angry industrial proletariat centred on Midsomer Norton would be sweet beyond belief.

Make it happen you fracking twat.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13767 on: Today at 09:10:17 am »
I hope these c*nts frack away. Honestly, this country put these c*nts in charge and now its going to be great to see their arse kissing communities get drilled into next week.

They are going to be out in 2024. Dont fuck this up, Starmer.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13768 on: Today at 09:11:16 am »
I suppose at least this is a small sign that JRM is living in modern times?  At least he isn't asking us to reopen the coal mines, though this is probably about as a close as you can get.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13769 on: Today at 09:26:01 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:43:08 am
Fracking wont work in UK says founder of fracking company Cuadrilla

Chris Cornelius says geology is too challenging and governments support is merely soundbites

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/sep/21/fracking-wont-work-uk-founder-chris-cornelius-cuadrilla


Shropshire and Somerset are lovely, by the way.

Sounds to me like the government will give someone a lot of money to for a show-off fracking well. Which obviously will fail to deliver any usefull amounts of gas, and will.be closed silently in a few years due to equipment problems.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13770 on: Today at 09:29:53 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:26:01 am
Sounds to me like the government will give someone a lot of money to for a show-off fracking well. Which obviously will fail to deliver any usefull amounts of gas, and will.be closed silently in a few months years due to equipment problems.

A more realistic time scale. :D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13771 on: Today at 09:35:01 am »
Geology Professor says Truss' gas reserves estimation are 280 million years out of date.

 :duh

Im glad wev'e come out of Johnsons anti intellectualism era

https://twitter.com/Haszeldine/status/1570709221880270848?cxt=HHwWgMDU-ePto8wrAAAA

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13772 on: Today at 09:50:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:10:17 am
I hope these c*nts frack away. Honestly, this country put these c*nts in charge and now its going to be great to see their arse kissing communities get drilled into next week.

They are going to be out in 2024. Dont fuck this up, Starmer.

My concern is the level of damage they can do in those two years
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13773 on: Today at 09:51:52 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:35:01 am
Geology Professor says Truss' gas reserves estimation are 280 million years out of date.

 :duh

Im glad wev'e come out of Johnsons anti intellectualism era

https://twitter.com/Haszeldine/status/1570709221880270848?cxt=HHwWgMDU-ePto8wrAAAA



I wonder why it's held better in US rocks?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13774 on: Today at 09:58:41 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:51:52 am
I wonder why it's held better in US rocks?

Well a large number of Americans believe the earth was created in 4004 BC so their rocks are a lot younger than ours and are moist and lubricious.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13775 on: Today at 10:00:23 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:35:01 am
Geology Professor says Truss' gas reserves estimation are 280 million years out of date.

 :duh

Im glad wev'e come out of Johnsons anti intellectualism era

https://twitter.com/Haszeldine/status/1570709221880270848?cxt=HHwWgMDU-ePto8wrAAAA

Youre out of date. Experts and professors went out of fashion years ago.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13776 on: Today at 10:00:30 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:51:52 am
I wonder why it's held better in US rocks?

Is it that it holds better or just that it's much deeper here and we've got lots of different non-shale rocks to drill through.

Either way - its hard, its expensive and nobody will want to do it. Would be much cheaper to stick a solar panel on every south facing roof in the UK...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13777 on: Today at 10:01:20 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 06:03:21 pm
Regarding the point of a "50p increase to Living Wage would result in a £10m cost to the council" - I just don't understand where this number comes from, whatsover.  If you take it at it's base, using a 40 hour a week working schedule, and 45 weeks worked (assuming also they don't get paid holiday) - a 50p increase results in a increase of £900 per worker.  If we up that to 50 weeks (i.e. including fully paid holiday for everyone on Minimum wage), then it's a grand.  So are the local council saying that they are employing between 10 thousand and 11 thousand people JUST on minimum wage?!?!  That seems outrageous if true.  Or are they lying out of their teeth in order to oppose a lower than inflation increase to the National Living Wage?
That it's a very round figure of £10m suggest there's almost certainly been some rounding up!  There'll definitely be an element of political messaging.

That said the local authority directly employs a little over 7k people.  I also expect the £10m takes into account the out-sourced services such as Care Homes and the expectation that they will require additional funding.

The problem they've always had is that the pay gaps between employees are very narrow e.g. the minimum wage band is termed "Grade 5" (I'm not sure what happened to Grades 1-4...) and they will often be supervised by a Grade 6.  Currently the 50p increase to Grade 5 would put them towards the top end of the Grade 6 band so it all cascades upwards.  The highest paid employee - the Chief Exec - is on Grade 22 and earns £120k so there's a lot of bunching in the grade pay ranges.

Also, your figure of £1k/employee ignores the "on costs" such as pension contributions.  From memory those on costs add 25-30% so it would be £1250-1300/employee at minimum wage.

In general I don't think it's a wild overestimate.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13778 on: Today at 10:04:53 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:42:25 am
This fracking stuff is bonkers even for them.

Everyone focussed in on the earthquake/tremor risk - which is obviously a big thing. But the two other big factors - 1) fracking areas have higher rates of luekemia, infects the water supply etc and 2) theres fuck all has to find and use in the UK. Are scarcely mentioned.

Its genuinely fascinating how a woman elected with the support of a third of her own party MPs and the votes of 80k pensioners is suddenly taking the country back to a mid-Victorian period approach (I say mid because Gladstone and Disraeli were probably more progressive than her even then).

It says everything about the Tory Party that 100-250 of their MPs actively know this is all bollocks and oppose it but none will vote against.

Yep couldn´t think of a more obvious example of the malignant effects of lobbying. It´s like they´re not even trying to hide it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13779 on: Today at 10:16:14 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:50:34 am
My concern is the level of damage they can do in those two years

Yep.  This is the most right wing government we've had, in modern times, and they are going to go all in!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13780 on: Today at 10:16:52 am »
Fracked gas is just the latest fig leaf the fossil fuel industry is using to postpone the inevitable shift to more a sustainable energy system. It suits Conservatives who are utterly in their thrall and pass enabling legistlation and subsidies to suit. In return they get large political donations, lucrative consultancies and non-executive roles.

There is an excellent three part documentary on the BBC iPlayer (1. Denial, 2. Doubt, 3. Delay) if anyone is interested in the lengths that the industry has gone to cover up what it has known about emissions for four decades. The third part is focussed on shale gas/fracking.

Big Oil vs the World
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/p0cgql8f/big-oil-v-the-world
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13781 on: Today at 10:35:05 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 10:16:52 am
Fracked gas is just the latest fig leaf the fossil fuel industry is using to postpone the inevitable shift to more a sustainable energy system. It suits Conservatives who are utterly in their thrall and pass enabling legistlation and subsidies to suit. In return they get large political donations, lucrative consultancies and non-executive roles.

There is an excellent three part documentary on the BBC iPlayer (1. Denial, 2. Doubt, 3. Delay) if anyone is interested in the lengths that the industry has gone to cover up what it has known about emissions for four decades. The third part is focussed on shale gas/fracking.

Big Oil vs the World
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/p0cgql8f/big-oil-v-the-world

Yes.  It was indeed, very good.  There is also a great NGO called DeSmog, which cover much of what was on that series: 

https://www.desmog.com/

Their leading article:


How Canadas Oil Sands Bankrolled the Assault on Truth   
Quote
A new book reveals how Imperial Oil, ExxonMobil, Koch Industries, and others used Canadas oil sands to spawn a web of climate denial and delay.


Fossil Fuels are the biggest money spinner in history; they will not give that up without a fight!  Energy control is one of the world's ultimate powers.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13782 on: Today at 10:39:16 am »
Liz Truss Campaign Funded by Donors From Pro-Fracking Groups and Climate Denier

Two are advisors to a well-connected forum set up by the BP-funded Institute of Economic Affairs that wants to see UK fracking regulations relaxed.


Quote
The leadership campaign of the UKs new prime minister was partly funded by individuals involved in influential pro-fracking think tanks and a former Brexit Party MEP who has called climate change a myth and a religion.

Two days after taking office, Truss gave the green light for new fracking projects, putting her at odds with the Conservatives 2019 manifesto pledge and preempting a much-awaited report by the British Geological Survey on the safety of fracking.

The party said it would not support the controversial technology until it is shown categorically that the process can be done safely, something that has yet to happen.

A total of £30,000 was given by individuals who steer an influential Tory-aligned group pushing for fracking to be restarted and which recently suggested that the UKs climate targets could be watered down in favour of energy security and affordability.

Support for transport costs was also provided by the trustee of an Exxon-backed think tank that has proposed fracking across Europe as a partial solution to the ongoing energy crisis.

Lance Forman, a former Brexit Party politician who has repeatedly dismissed the science on climate change and has also been campaigning for a revival of fracking in the UK, donated £10,000 through his luxury smoked salmon business.

The gifts are in addition to £100,000 provided by the wife of a former executive at oil giant BP, the single largest donation. A total of £424,000 was raised for the campaign.

The donations were recorded in the latest edition of the register of MPs interests, released on Thursday.
Links to Pro-Fracking Groups

Jon Moynihan and Barbara Yerolemou, who both sit on the advisory council of the Free Market Forum (FMF), an initiative of the BP-funded Institute of Economic Affairs think tank, donated £20,000 and £10,000 to Trusss campaign, respectively.

In June, the FMF called on the government to lift its moratorium on fracking and set a more realistic limit on earth tremors caused by drilling projects  recommendations that were welcomed by the industry.

During the Tory leadership race, the organisation suggested candidates might want to consider amending the UKs climate legislation to prioritise energy security and affordability over the climate target.

In the same briefing, the FMF criticised government support for green measures, including  state-sponsored insulation [of buildings], arguing that pragmatists are technology neutral.

The Forum has the support of over 60 MPs and peers, including Liz Truss and five recently appointed cabinet members, including Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary Thérèse Coffey, International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, and Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke.

Another donation worth £5,127 to cover the Truss campaigns transport costs was made by Andrew Law, a trustee at the centre-right Policy Exchange think tank, which he supports financially through a family charity.

Policy Exchange has been criticised for allegedly providing the inspiration for the recent Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, which was brought in to allow the government to crack down more heavily on environmental protest in the UK.

In May 2022, Policy Exchange suggested that European countries might be more successful in persuading their communities to accept fracking, as a way of reducing Europes dependency on Russian fossil fuels.

However, the group said fracking was unlikely to go ahead in the UK, as this would spend huge political capital for not much gas.

Both the FMF and Policy Exchange have backed further North Sea oil and gas extraction, a call Truss has apparently heeded, with more than a hundred new drilling licences due to be issued in the near future.

Both organisations have received donations from fossil fuel companies operating in the area.

Policy Exchange received £25,900 in funding from US oil giant ExxonMobil in 2017 through its U.S. fundraising arm.

FMF is described as an initiative of the Institute of Economic Affairs, an influential free-market think tank that admitted in 2018 to have received funding from oil company BP annually since 1967.

Moynihan is a former trustee of the think tank, and also chaired the Initiative for Free Trade, a pressure group set up by Brexit-backing Conservative peer, Daniel Hannan. In 2018, the group launched a blueprint for a free trade deal between the UK and the U.S., in partnership with the fossil-fuel funded U.S. think tank the Cato Institute, calling for the removal of environmental regulations, such as around pesticides.
Climate Science Denial

Lance Forman, who represented the Brexit Party in the European Parliament in the final months of the UKs membership of the bloc, donated £10,000 via his East London company, Smoked Salmon.

Forman, who has almost 25,000 followers on Twitter, regularly uses the platform to question climate change. In 2018, Lance tweeted, Climate change is a myth. Political Climate change is the real danger. PC will kill us all off before suntans.

Earlier this week, Forman responded to a tweet about Truss failing to mention climate change in her first Prime Ministers speech by saying there is no emergency.

The only climate emergency is the emergency in energy supply clauses [sic] by climate net zero nutters who have led us down this path to insufficient supply.

In recent weeks, Forman has also tweeted that more people die of cold than heat so a warming planet is beneficial. He also posted a message saying: Sitting in the sun. Sipping wine. If this is climate change  bring it on!

On another occasion, he said the Times newspaper was p***ing [him] off with a headline about flooding being made more likely by climate change, writing Its the bloody monsoon season.  It happens every year. 2010 was worse than this year. The climate always changes.

Following the 2015 Paris Agreement, Forman wrote an article in the Newham Recorder saying climate change belief was no different to religion.

if there is to be climate change, why focus on the negative? The drying up of the Dead Sea in recent decades has led to a partnership by former enemies, Jordan and Israel, to create a joint project to rehydrate it. Climate change in this situation has been a force for peace and for good, he added.

The day of the Conservative leadership election, Forman tweeted at Liz Truss saying that she should proceed with fracking urgently and we dont have time to debate it in local communities.

Forman has also worked with climate science denial groups CAR26 and Turning Point UK.

In January 2022, Forman spoke at CAR26s first online forum. The group was formed ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow and has been calling for a national referendum on the UKs net zero target. Its director, Lois Perry, has called climate change a scam.

Earlier in the year, CAR26 launched a petition requesting that the government end the ban on fracking. In June, then Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng responded by saying that the government does not agree we should lift the pause on hydraulic fracturing at this time given the lack of new, compelling evidence that shale gas extraction can be done safely.

In 2019, Forman hosted a meeting for Turning Point UK at his restaurant. The group is a spin-off of a Donald Trump-backing U.S. organisation, which has said that NASA scientists are wrong about climate change and been plagued by incidents of racism. Forman defended the decision to host the event stating: I believe strongly in free speech.

In the days since Truss became prime minister, Forman celebrated her success and the appointment of Jacob Rees-Mogg, who has a long history of dismissing climate change, as business and energy secretary, highlighting Rees-Moggs support for fracking in particular.

Forman told DeSmog that climate change was not a myth because the climate was always changing, contradicting his earlier statement.

Net zero policy has enabled Putins exploitation of Europes lack of energy independence. I am delighted to see that European countries are now realising the error of their ways and going for a more balanced energy policy.

The current energy crisis is principally caused by the high price of gas, with renewable energy and green measures such as insulation cutting energy bills.

The Conservative Party and the other donors named in this article have all been contacted for comment.

https://www.desmog.com/2022/09/09/liz-truss-campaign-funded-by-donors-from-pro-fracking-groups-and-climate-denier/
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13783 on: Today at 10:53:26 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:39:16 am
Liz Truss Campaign Funded by Donors From Pro-Fracking Groups and Climate Denier

Two are advisors to a well-connected forum set up by the BP-funded Institute of Economic Affairs that wants to see UK fracking regulations relaxed.


https://www.desmog.com/2022/09/09/liz-truss-campaign-funded-by-donors-from-pro-fracking-groups-and-climate-denier/
I'd have been tempted to exclude Lance Forman from that article as he's just a crank that spouts off about anything and everything so it's no surprise he's got some bonkers views on climate change.  I don't think his £10k donation is because he wants to kickstart fracking or water down climate targets.  He'll want some kickback for sure but more likely to do with Brexit negotiations and a special rule for salmon exporting plonkers that backed cutting themselves off from their main export market.

The "£100,000 provided by the wife of a former executive at oil giant BP" is an interesting one particularly as it makes up almost a quarter of Truss's campaign funds.  I'd expect that will put the donor right at the front of the queue when it comes to influencing policy.  A bit off topic but it's wild really to think that a country with a GDP of £2.2tn can have policy influenced by a £100k donation - and these are the same people that bemoan the influence of the unions within Labour.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13784 on: Today at 11:20:00 am »
Another open goal for Labour is the number of manifesto promises broken by the tories.  It must be nearing double figures now
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13785 on: Today at 11:37:13 am »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-62982332
Fracking ban lifted, government announces

Fracking can go ahead in England, the government announced on Thursday, lifting a moratorium on the controversial process.

The decision comes alongside the publication of a new scientific review into the practice by the British Geological Survey (BGS).

The BGS has concluded there is still a limited understanding of the UK's shale reserves and the drilling impacts.
I think we're at the point that opinion polls and popularity are secondary to forcing through as much damaging legislation as they can.

Of course come the GE they'll put up a fight and will use every trick in the book to retain power.  They'll be very dependent on people having short memories or believing whatever lies they parrot across all media.

If Labour do win the next GE it will take an entire term to undo half of what's gone on and that will all be in the face of public finances laid to waste.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13786 on: Today at 12:07:02 pm »
Maybe the plan is to make things so bad, that Labour choose to avoid putting up a decent fight in the election and just let the Tory's own it?
But that's playing too hard at politics!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13787 on: Today at 12:17:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:07:02 pm
Maybe the plan is to make things so bad, that Labour choose to avoid putting up a decent fight in the election and just let the Tory's own it?
But that's playing too hard at politics!


The plan is genuinely because they believe it will work and all they have is 2 years to implement them. They can no longer bank on the reliability that they will win the next election, otherwise you would see things deemed popular now and between the election and then implement what they want.

They have decided that they are going to lose so lets put into place our plan which we believe will work.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13788 on: Today at 12:58:51 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13789 on: Today at 01:01:37 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:37:13 am
I think we're at the point that opinion polls and popularity are secondary to forcing through as much damaging legislation as they can.

Of course come the GE they'll put up a fight and will use every trick in the book to retain power.  They'll be very dependent on people having short memories or believing whatever lies they parrot across all media.

If Labour do win the next GE it will take an entire term to undo half of what's gone on and that will all be in the face of public finances laid to waste.
Agree.

Truss appears to be forgoing any widespread 'PM popularity bounce' (which would have been extremely limited in time and scope anyway) because there is a sense, at least, that the game is up - for this term anyway.

She will instead act like some kind of Conservative 'sin eater' and will burn through whatever is left of Johnson's majority with as many nest-feathering, evidence-free, dogma-driven policies as can be delivered in the time they have left.

Truss may well believe her own hype and confuse her carefully curated Instagram profile with real life, but I am not convinced that the ERG (or rather their powerful packers) see her as anything other than a useful idiot.

The blame for the collateral damage will of course be pinned on the incoming administration. Meanwhile the shadowy figures behind the ERG will be confident that an impatient and poorly informed electorate, one that has ably demonstrated its preference for reassuring lies over uncomfortable or inconvenient truths, can be convinced to vote them back in at the first opportunity.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13790 on: Today at 01:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 12:58:51 pm
Milliband tearing into Rees-Mogg re fracking etc (sorry for the long link as Im on my phone )

https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1572892055134937091?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1572892055134937091%7Ctwgr%5Ea3afe50a5e9431e2558693eca90f8f3341e49680%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepoke.co.uk%2F2022%2F09%2F22%2Fed-miliband-tearing-jacob-rees-mogg-a-new-one-over-fracking-is-a-fabulous-watch%2F

One of the best PMs we haven't had I think. He's a very good politician. I don't remember seeing him where he wasn't on top of his brief. He just lacks in those intangibles that British people seem to have a hard on for. He really is an asset to Labour in this new offensive mode though and he absolutely nailed Rees-Mogg to the wall there. You can tell as the dinosaur couldn't even lift his head as he was ripping through his notes.
« Reply #13791 on: Today at 01:15:32 pm »
« Reply #13791 on: Today at 01:15:32 pm »
One of the best PMs we haven't had I think. He's a very good politician. I don't remember seeing him where he wasn't on top of his brief. He just lacks in those intangibles that British people seem to have a hard on for. He really is an asset to Labour in this new offensive mode though and he absolutely nailed Rees-Mogg to the wall there. You can tell as the dinosaur couldn't even lift his head as he was ripping through his notes.

He absolutely wasnt.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13792 on: Today at 01:20:31 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13793 on: Today at 01:21:34 pm »
My parents live in a tory area, all the locals are against fracking to the point they have had signs up in the front gardens etc.

Wonder if this will affect the votes or if they are too bothered about how the leaders eat their dinner, or smile at a camera.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13794 on: Today at 01:24:35 pm »
There's been a Coup in the UK...and  a very British coup...and no one seems to mind.

Like it or not a Tory Government was democratically  elected on a manifesto, based in part by Johnsons plan of 'leveling up'...and he himself the soft shite he is , was appealing to the idiot voter and got them into power on this manifesto and him.

Then he fucks up and the Tory party fear this may damage them and oust him...ok nothing new here, except how things moved on from that which still beggars belief  , it enabled hard line right wing Tory hopefuls , disappear up  the arse of a small group of Tory members. And deliver a hard right wing cabinet..in no way shape or form reflective of why the Torys where voted into power introducing policies that would never have got them elected by the public....but 0.03% of the electorate chose them.


The way the UK has blithely accepted this says more about how fucked it is than the  response to the Queens death.

Even the left have failed in its response...they should have rallied even Tory voters by saying you never voted for this....


The issue isn't the policies of the new cabinet, its they should not have been there in the first place without a general election.


I know how the fella at the end of the original Invasion of The Body Snatchers feels now.......


Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13795 on: Today at 01:25:41 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:21:34 pm
My parents live in a tory area, all the locals are against fracking to the point they have had signs up in the front gardens etc.

Wonder if this will affect the votes or if they are too bothered about how the leaders eat their dinner, or smile at a camera.

Everyone in those areas is against fracking where they are. If its up north the Tory voters would lap it up as long as its in someone elses back garden.
