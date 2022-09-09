There's been a Coup in the UK...and a very British coup...and no one seems to mind.



Like it or not a Tory Government was democratically elected on a manifesto, based in part by Johnsons plan of 'leveling up'...and he himself the soft shite he is , was appealing to the idiot voter and got them into power on this manifesto and him.



Then he fucks up and the Tory party fear this may damage them and oust him...ok nothing new here, except how things moved on from that which still beggars belief , it enabled hard line right wing Tory hopefuls , disappear up the arse of a small group of Tory members. And deliver a hard right wing cabinet..in no way shape or form reflective of why the Torys where voted into power introducing policies that would never have got them elected by the public....but 0.03% of the electorate chose them.





The way the UK has blithely accepted this says more about how fucked it is than the response to the Queens death.



Even the left have failed in its response...they should have rallied even Tory voters by saying you never voted for this....





The issue isn't the policies of the new cabinet, its they should not have been there in the first place without a general election.





I know how the fella at the end of the original Invasion of The Body Snatchers feels now.......





