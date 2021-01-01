Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:13:43 am
Truss isnt thick, its dangerous to think she is.  Shes worse than Johnson for a number of reasons, firstly she genuinely believes in her policies (for the betterment of her backers) whereas with Johnson there was always an element of populism.  Secondly, she isnt lazy.  Shes motivated and will put in the hours to push through the shite she believes in.  Thirdly, people underestimate her.

Truss is awkward, isnt comfortable in her own skin and is an appalling public speaker, but thick she is not.

She absolutely is thick.
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 08:06:53 am
Had to endure a tube ride yesterday listening to essex wankers saying Johnson should never have been forced out but at least Truss was lowering the leccy bill and Labour would just open the borders.
Theres a lot of english c*nts out there who will keep voting for them whatever they do.

I was in a cafe off Pall Mall on Monday ( to use the bog).  Some poor lad had been spotted by some bellend who was telling the poor lad, that if Johnson and Truss walked in and offered to sit down with you, you'd want to sit with Johnsons.  He was using classic lines to out the nutter "Let me tell you this", "makes you think", etc etc.  I was in a hurry or I'd have told him what I'd do given the choice (clue, would involve a cricket bat and rusty nails making contact with the face).

Somewhere up the thread I think I saw 68% in favour of windfall tax .  Do you think Labour could get nationlisation through on that sort of a mandate? 
