Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 457017 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13680 on: Yesterday at 05:54:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:33:52 pm
Its a gift horse for labour. The one liners and messages are written for them to campaign on.

My only concern is that Starmer seems really afraid to really go for the people at the top.

He definitely needs to grow more of a pair.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13681 on: Yesterday at 05:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:49:19 pm
They (Labour) need a highly capable PR person, good at utilising social media and advertising Tory ineptitude. As much as I want Starmer to do well, I don't think he has the nous to do what it takes.

The lead Labour have, is primarily due to Tory fucking up rather than strategic thinking. Each time I think there's an open goal, Starmer shoots wide

With the policies these lot are going for, a child could write good slogans for Labour. Even Biden has given one just today.

Honestly a victory for Labour now is so easy that I am worried because it seems too easy. The only people who can fuck this up now is Starmer and Reeves.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13682 on: Yesterday at 05:59:19 pm »
Their grammar school policy is nuts. I just isnt understand it.

It was tories who wanted them gone in the first place as they couldnt necessarily get their kids into them

I dont understand who its supposed to appeal to, I really dont.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13683 on: Yesterday at 06:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:49:19 pm
They (Labour) need a highly capable PR person, good at utilising social media and advertising Tory ineptitude. As much as I want Starmer to do well, I don't think he has the nous to do what it takes.

The lead Labour have, is primarily due to Tory fucking up rather than strategic thinking. Each time I think there's an open goal, Starmer shoots wide
Listened to Corbyn at PMQs up against (a weak) May on a number of occasions and he seemed similarly prone to missing open goals.
When you're up against a largely rightwing mainstream media, you need to take your chances when they're presented and you need to go in hard.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13684 on: Yesterday at 06:15:58 pm »
Banker's bonuses is really the maddest policy I can think of to start off with. Even if we give Truss the benefit of the doubt and say she really believes in trickle down economics, it's just so fucking dumb politically.

Banker's bonuses!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13685 on: Yesterday at 06:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 06:15:58 pm
Banker's bonuses is really the maddest policy I can think of to start off with. Even if we give Truss the benefit of the doubt and say she really believes in trickle down economics, it's just so fucking dumb politically.

Banker's bonuses!

Love Bidens answer to trickle down economics
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13686 on: Yesterday at 06:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:49:19 pm
They (Labour) need a highly capable PR person, good at utilising social media and advertising Tory ineptitude. As much as I want Starmer to do well, I don't think he has the nous to do what it takes.

The lead Labour have, is primarily due to Tory fucking up rather than strategic thinking. Each time I think there's an open goal, Starmer shoots wide
Someone like Alistair Campbell?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13687 on: Yesterday at 06:35:24 pm »
Bit of a dinosaur, was thinking some Tik Tok influencer
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13688 on: Yesterday at 06:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 06:15:58 pm
Banker's bonuses is really the maddest policy I can think of to start off with. Even if we give Truss the benefit of the doubt and say she really believes in trickle down economics, it's just so fucking dumb politically.

Banker's bonuses!

Given 75% of the British media no doubt support giving the rich even more of the pie and the poor even less, it's not that mad. Destroying the rest of the nation for the benefit of the financial sector & the City of London seems pretty standard UK politics of the last 40-odd years. It's the blatant 'fuck you' of doing it during a cost-of-living crisis that makes it something the more PR-conscious governments of the recent past might think against.

We're at the stripping the copper piping from the building stage of the Tories ransacking of Britain, so they probably think they might as well push it as far as they can.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13689 on: Yesterday at 06:53:46 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 06:35:24 pm
Bit of a dinosaur, was thinking some Tik Tok influencer
I'm still of the opinion that Labour do not need to do anything at the moment, just let the Tories carry on scoring own goals. Labour just need to keep their powder dry and show they are a government in waiting and not make any major gaffs and the next election is a shoe in
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13690 on: Yesterday at 07:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 06:23:14 pm
Love Bidens answer to trickle down economics
Would you mind paraphrasing what he said please?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13691 on: Yesterday at 07:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:34:14 pm
Someone like Alistair Campbell?
Not sure if serious. But I think that would be excellent!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13692 on: Yesterday at 07:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 06:35:24 pm
Bit of a dinosaur, was thinking some Tik Tok influencer
And I will assume that not to be a totally serious comment, even if it contains a truth. ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13693 on: Yesterday at 07:11:41 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13694 on: Yesterday at 07:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:34:14 pm
Someone like Alistair Campbell?

Yes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13695 on: Yesterday at 07:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 06:35:28 pm
Given 75% of the British media no doubt support giving the rich even more of the pie and the poor even less, it's not that mad. Destroying the rest of the nation for the benefit of the financial sector & the City of London seems pretty standard UK politics of the last 40-odd years. It's the blatant 'fuck you' of doing it during a cost-of-living crisis that makes it something the more PR-conscious governments of the recent past might think against.

We're at the stripping the copper piping from the building stage of the Tories ransacking of Britain, so they probably think they might as well push it as far as they can.
I think even the most swivel eyed sections of the media are probably a bit pissed off that they have to sell this one though.  There's plenty of ways to sneak through a transfer of wealth up to the top without touching that particular rail.

I honestly think she must have been bought by someone and they're giving her the most batshit idea possible just to check that she'll do it. Like some mad version of that Ant and Dec meme.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13696 on: Yesterday at 08:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:05:27 pm
Not sure if serious. But I think that would be excellent!

Hes a bully boy dinosaur.  His over aggressive personality would really put people off, nowadays.   The term toxic masculinity would be thrown at him as soon as he opened his mouth.  Then there's the Iraq baggage.

Maybe if your well behind in the polls and have nothing to lose, but not now.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13697 on: Yesterday at 08:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:05:27 pm
Not sure if serious. But I think that would be excellent!
I was being entirely serious, there is some baggage left over from Iraq but he knows how to play the press and assisted New Labour to three election victories
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13698 on: Yesterday at 08:40:41 pm »
Q: Labour's policy to tax the energy companies [to subsidise bills] is supported by 68% of the public, according to polls. Youre prepared to be unpopular arent you?

PM: Yes, Yes I am.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1572234554458480643

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13699 on: Yesterday at 09:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:11:41 pm
https://www.indy100.com/politics/liz-truss-joe-biden-trickle-down-economics
Cheers for that. No detail in why it doesn't work though.  My suspicion is that most of the extra wealth is hoarded, not spent. So no trickle.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13700 on: Yesterday at 09:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:13:25 pm
Hes a bully boy dinosaur.  His over aggressive personality would really put people off, nowadays.   The term toxic masculinity would be thrown at him as soon as he opened his mouth.  Then there's the Iraq baggage.

Maybe if your well behind in the polls and have nothing to lose, but not now.
Sorry, Kenny, but I'm with Wabaloolah on this:
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:26:18 pm
I was being entirely serious, there is some baggage left over from Iraq but he knows how to play the press and assisted New Labour to three election victories
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13701 on: Yesterday at 09:33:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:11:34 pm
Cheers for that. No detail in why it doesn't work though.  My suspicion is that most of the extra wealth is hoarded, not spent. So no trickle.
Yeah - it was just the first article I came across. I expect the reasons for no trickle are primarily for these two reasons: 1) If you have little income, you must spend it all just to get by - but if you are extremely wealthy, it is next to impossible to spend the money you you already have, let alone more because tax cuts; and similarly - 2) much of the money 'earned' by the these rich individuals already goes abroad - less tax means even more goes abroad. Lower taxes for the rich only results in higher bank balances - this has been demonstrated again and again.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13702 on: Yesterday at 09:37:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:11:34 pm
Cheers for that. No detail in why it doesn't work though.  My suspicion is that most of the extra wealth is hoarded, not spent. So no trickle.


And hoarded in 'secrecy jurisdictions'. Not really by putting it in bank accounts (as many imagine) but through companies set up in places like the Channel Islands, IoM, Cayman, BVI, Belize, etc to buy assets (predominantly real estate and investments in other companies) with the beneficial ownership hidden.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13703 on: Yesterday at 09:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:33:58 pm
Yeah - it was just the first article I came across. I expect the reasons for no trickle are primarily for these two reasons: 1) If you have little income, you must spend it all just to get by - but if you are extremely wealthy, it is next to impossible to spend the money you you already have, let alone more because tax cuts; and similarly - 2) much of the money 'earned' by the these rich individuals already goes abroad - less tax means even more goes abroad. Lower taxes for the rich only results in higher bank balances - this has been demonstrated again and again.


 :thumbup

Exactly.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13704 on: Yesterday at 10:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:34:14 pm
Someone like Alistair Campbell?

Unfortunately hes too toxic because of Iraq and the dodgy dossier.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13705 on: Yesterday at 11:06:52 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:23:42 pm
Unfortunately hes too toxic because of Iraq and the dodgy dossier.

There've been several 'sliding doors' moments in politics over the last 25 years, but that decision of Blair's to suck Uncle Sam's cock over I-raq was a biggie.

Whatever possessed him? And to be complicit in compiling a dossier of lies and exaggerations to get enough MPs onside is inexcusable.

I wonder if Campbell - who surely must have known the truth - regrets being part of it? Or was he just as zealous about it?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13706 on: Yesterday at 11:08:45 pm »
When all else fails economically what do you do as a British government?!?!

Thats right, according to The Times the Tories will announce a cut in stamp duty to inflate housing prices  :butt
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13707 on: Yesterday at 11:28:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:11:34 pm
Cheers for that. No detail in why it doesn't work though.  My suspicion is that most of the extra wealth is hoarded, not spent. So no trickle.



Yes.

London School of Economics report by David Hope and Julian Limberg was released which examined five decades of tax cuts

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/12/23/tax-cuts-rich-trickle-down/
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13708 on: Yesterday at 11:34:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:11:34 pm
Cheers for that. No detail in why it doesn't work though.  My suspicion is that most of the extra wealth is hoarded, not spent. So no trickle.
Yep. Hoarded elsewhere and then some of it mostly spent elsewhere, too. If in the year 2022 you still believe (or make policies out of it) that making the rich even richer will benefit the poor you have either been absent over the past few decades, are just plain dumb or have been bought. Or any combination of these.
Not sure if Truss as PM scares me or simply leaves me a bit speechless.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13709 on: Yesterday at 11:54:31 pm »
The trouble with trickle down (at least the major trouble in a modern world) is that it has moved on since the 19th century. The wealth of Mill Owners may well have benefitted local people to a degree (not that much) but these days the wealthy tuck their money away in the Cayman Islands or the like and it leaks from the system, that's assuming those earning it are British and pay tax anyway. For example many Energy companies are foreign owned which leaks away and most personal wealthy persons have means by which they keep their wealth to themselves without it ever seeing these shores. If people have billions they tend not to spend it here, an island in the Caribbean is more likely these days.


They should call it trickle away these days
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13710 on: Today at 12:05:34 am »
How many times did Truss use the word Growth today, every policy will be hailed as something we all have to endure if we want growth, so they want the debates to be all about how we achieve growth, so we spend the next year or so debating how we achieve growth, debating what Growth means. the Torys are trying to cloud their incompetence and make the next years politics talk all about Growth. they want to bring in their scorched earth policy's on trade unions, Human rights, maybe voting rights and tell us it all has to be done to achieve growth and investment.
Thats the hope, boll... the country is in s,, street and she's choosing Trickle down economics and radical change, so they had to find a way to dress it all up. the answer is,  let's call it growth, most of the public won't have a clue about what we are talking about but they will be impressed.
Truss is a puppet of the ERG, The extreme right. they are making hay while the sun shines.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13711 on: Today at 01:27:10 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:05:34 am
How many times did Truss use the word Growth today, every policy will be hailed as something we all have to endure if we want growth, so they want the debates to be all about how we achieve growth, so we spend the next year or so debating how we achieve growth, debating what Growth means. the Torys are trying to cloud their incompetence and make the next years politics talk all about Growth. they want to bring in their scorched earth policy's on trade unions, Human rights, maybe voting rights and tell us it all has to be done to achieve growth and investment.
Thats the hope, boll... the country is in s,, street and she's choosing Trickle down economics and radical change, so they had to find a way to dress it all up. the answer is,  let's call it growth, most of the public won't have a clue about what we are talking about but they will be impressed.
Truss is a puppet of the ERG, The extreme right. they are making hay while the sun shines.


The belief is that the free market alone can give you growth and prosperity, yes America is dominated by the free market but so are Sudan, Nepal and Bhutan. China is not and neither is Sweden.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13712 on: Today at 02:21:31 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:27:10 am

The belief is that the free market alone can give you growth and prosperity, yes America is dominated by the free market but so are Sudan, Nepal and Bhutan. China is not and neither is Sweden.
I suppose we have to give her points some debate if only to expose their true intentions. since when have we opposed growth, if Brexit had succeeded then we would be selling more, exporting more, that means growth.
I think this is more about tactics to control the narrative rather than solving our problems. I imagine her stagnation policy's will be compared to Thatcherism which is something Truss will welcome. she's a strong woman taking on the Unions, bringing in radical change that won't be popular but it's necessary to get this country back on track, we will be in s,, street but Liz is shaping our future prosperity.
Truss wants to turn the debate nasty.


