How many times did Truss use the word Growth today, every policy will be hailed as something we all have to endure if we want growth, so they want the debates to be all about how we achieve growth, so we spend the next year or so debating how we achieve growth, debating what Growth means. the Torys are trying to cloud their incompetence and make the next years politics talk all about Growth. they want to bring in their scorched earth policy's on trade unions, Human rights, maybe voting rights and tell us it all has to be done to achieve growth and investment.

Thats the hope, boll... the country is in s,, street and she's choosing Trickle down economics and radical change, so they had to find a way to dress it all up. the answer is, let's call it growth, most of the public won't have a clue about what we are talking about but they will be impressed.

Truss is a puppet of the ERG, The extreme right. they are making hay while the sun shines.

