Yup. There will be a general election within the next 6 months. The Tories want to wash their hands of this.



So the Daily Mail can bang on for the next 50 years about the 'dark days of the 2020's' as to why you should never vote Labour again, i.e. the 1970's which the Tories were in power for the first half of themselves.Plus, Starmer is unradical and not going to change an awful lot with the status quo (i.e. Blair when they were done in the 90s) so they won't be as bothered as if it was a radical Labour government. When it was Corbyn they had to circle the wagons to stop him at all costs.Hopefully Labour win the next election, it's an open goal, but it's going to be an impossible job after the Tories have basically destroyed the country for 12-14 years. Added to other issues like climate change, energy crisis, Putin and effects of the pandemic.