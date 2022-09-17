Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13640 on: September 17, 2022, 10:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 17, 2022, 10:39:03 pm
Could it be connected with this?

https://mobile.twitter.com/Gabriel_Pogrund/status/1571183835609534466

And connections to Trump and his ilk.  What a surprise.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13641 on: September 17, 2022, 10:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on September 17, 2022, 10:41:08 pm
Quite.

Thing is with this awful awful Tory administration. Their only hope of any kind of trade/influence relationship with the US (and through that somehow re establishing the bridge role) is for the Republicans/Trump to retake the house, senate and ultimately presidency. Which at the moment doesn’t even look likely. Massive bag of shite them.
It is quite bizarre that the (very) new PM will fail to take an opportunity to meet with POTUS ...and to actually cancel the meeting the day before too! It appears cowardly and that she has no clue how to handle it. If this is the reason, it implies that she is complicit if only because she knows all about it after the fact and was more than willing to nod Mark Fullbrook through anyway. Of course, it is possible that it is even worse than this.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13642 on: September 17, 2022, 11:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on September 17, 2022, 03:31:07 pm
Im actually now fairly convinced this lot know theyre busted and its a scorched earth, fill the troughs and feather the nest with dirty far right libertarian Republican money after.

Yup. There will be a general election within the next 6 months. The Tories want to wash their hands of this.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13643 on: September 18, 2022, 12:15:15 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 17, 2022, 10:52:44 pm
It is quite bizarre that the (very) new PM will fail to take an opportunity to meet with POTUS ...and to actually cancel the meeting the day before too! It appears cowardly and that she has no clue how to handle it. If this is the reason, it implies that she is complicit if only because she knows all about it after the fact and was more than willing to nod Mark Fullbrook through anyway. Of course, it is possible that it is even worse than this.

Its more than bizarre, its unprecedented that a PM would cancel a meeting with POTUS. Let alone a new in post PM.  Speaks volumes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13644 on: September 18, 2022, 06:50:08 am »
Any chance potus cancelled but doesn't want her to look bad?

--edit-- obvs truss needs no help in looking bad
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13645 on: September 18, 2022, 08:07:29 am »
Quote from: PaulF on September 18, 2022, 06:50:08 am
Any chance potus cancelled but doesn't want her to look bad?

--edit-- obvs truss needs no help in looking bad

No it was canx by the Truss (Johnson) cabal while Biden was flying across the Atlantic apparently according to the New York post.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13646 on: September 18, 2022, 03:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on September 18, 2022, 12:15:15 am
Its more than bizarre, its unprecedented that a PM would cancel a meeting with POTUS. Let alone a new in post PM.  Speaks volumes.
I suspect it is because she knows that her plan for the protocol will fuck NI off over post-brexit access to EU markets (can't have NI doing better than the rest of the UK), but hasn't yet figured how to spin this to Biden without destroying US relations and trade deals.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13647 on: September 18, 2022, 05:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on September 18, 2022, 03:58:00 pm
I suspect it is because she knows that her plan for the protocol will fuck NI off over post-brexit access to EU markets (can't have NI doing better than the rest of the UK), but hasn't yet figured how to spin this to Biden without destroying US relations and trade deals.

Id be surprised if it was anything else.

As to the FBI investigation into Trusss aide thats small beer these days.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13648 on: September 18, 2022, 05:34:49 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 18, 2022, 05:03:14 pm
Id be surprised if it was anything else.

As to the FBI investigation into Trusss aide thats small beer these days.
I'm not so sure about that. Election interference has been quite the hot issue in the US - you might have heard something  about. Something about a former PUTUS, yada,yada, yada.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13649 on: September 18, 2022, 05:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on September 17, 2022, 11:36:48 pm
Yup. There will be a general election within the next 6 months. The Tories want to wash their hands of this.

So the Daily Mail can bang on for the next 50 years about the 'dark days of the 2020's' as to why you should never vote Labour again, i.e. the 1970's which the Tories were in power for the first half of themselves.

Plus, Starmer is unradical and not going to change an awful lot with the status quo (i.e. Blair when they were done in the 90s) so they won't be as bothered as if it was a radical Labour government. When it was Corbyn they had to circle the wagons to stop him at all costs.

Hopefully Labour win the next election, it's an open goal, but it's going to be an impossible job after the Tories have basically destroyed the country for 12-14 years. Added to other issues like climate change, energy crisis, Putin and effects of the pandemic.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13650 on: September 18, 2022, 05:43:50 pm »
With courage, nothing is impossible
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13651 on: September 18, 2022, 05:45:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 18, 2022, 05:43:50 pm
With courage, nothing is impossible

True but the fact here's no magic wand. Things will be tough and Labour, if in power, will feel the full force of the increasingly unhinged, and expanding, right wing media.

Gordon Brown, by and large, did a very good job in handling the crash of the global economy in 2007/08 but was slaughtered at the time and then lost the election.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13652 on: September 18, 2022, 05:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 18, 2022, 05:45:29 pm
True but in terms of there's no magic wand. Things will be tough and Labour, if in power, will feel the full force of the increasingly unhinged, and expanding, right wing media.
There wont be an election in 6 months though
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13653 on: September 18, 2022, 05:49:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 18, 2022, 05:46:36 pm
There wont be an election in 6 months though

I can't imagine there'll be one until late 2024 unless the polls turn a lot. But if Labour win in 2024 they're in for the rest of the decade and will inherit the biggest shitshow imaginable after 14 years of Tory rule. Far worse than anything Blair inherited in 1997 as for his faults Major was a far better PM than the Tories since and we were still in the EU and in reasonable economic shape.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13654 on: September 18, 2022, 05:50:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 18, 2022, 05:46:36 pm
There wont be an election in 6 months though

With courage, nothing is impossible.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13655 on: September 18, 2022, 05:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 18, 2022, 05:50:12 pm
With courage, nothing is impossible.
;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13656 on: September 18, 2022, 05:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 18, 2022, 05:50:12 pm
With courage, nothing is impossible.
Hahaha just seen your new avatar (or is it quite old and Ive missed it?)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13657 on: September 18, 2022, 05:55:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 18, 2022, 05:53:27 pm
Hahaha just seen your new avatar (or is it quite old and Ive missed it?)

I've had that since the FA Cup or League cup win, can't remember which. Either way it's months.  ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13658 on: September 18, 2022, 05:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 18, 2022, 05:50:12 pm
With courage, nothing is impossible.

If Fromola is scriptwriting, everything is impossible...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13659 on: Yesterday at 08:34:44 am »
Insane the level to which this lot are going rogue isnt it.

Massive tax cuts for the rich, unfounded redistribution of money from taxation to energy companies, creation of charter cities/investment zones, repeal of workers rights.

All with absolutely NO mandate. None of its in their manifesto - and she doesnt even have a majority of MPs.

If the non mental Tories had anything about them theyd vote down the thick shite Kwartengs budget to bin the fucker at the fist opportunity
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13660 on: Yesterday at 09:01:21 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:34:44 am
Insane the level to which this lot are going rogue isnt it.

Massive tax cuts for the rich, unfounded redistribution of money from taxation to energy companies, creation of charter cities/investment zones, repeal of workers rights.

All with absolutely NO mandate. None of its in their manifesto - and she doesnt even have a majority of MPs.

If the non mental Tories had anything about them theyd vote down the thick shite Kwartengs budget to bin the fucker at the fist opportunity

And still have most of the media cheering them on/non-scrutiny.

The Tories are nothing if not calculating. Good time to bury bad news and all that. They can announce their whole disgusting agenda for 10 days and it won't get a single headline.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13661 on: Yesterday at 09:40:24 am »
Quote from: Fromola on September 18, 2022, 05:49:17 pm
I can't imagine there'll be one until late 2024 unless the polls turn a lot. But if Labour win in 2024 they're in for the rest of the decade and will inherit the biggest shitshow imaginable after 14 years of Tory rule. Far worse than anything Blair inherited in 1997 as for his faults Major was a far better PM than the Tories since and we were still in the EU and in reasonable economic shape.

Blair inherited the bleak landscape left from over a decade of Thatcher.  As for polls today think Labours lead is double figures or thereabouts.  But as per likelihood of an election yep Turkeys dont vote for Xmas.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13662 on: Yesterday at 10:00:43 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:40:24 am
Blair inherited the bleak landscape left from over a decade of Thatcher.  As for polls today think Labours lead is double figures or thereabouts.  But as per likelihood of an election yep Turkeys dont vote for Xmas.

Dont think even Thatcher did as much systematic damage as this lot. Especially now the true mentals are fully in charge.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13663 on: Yesterday at 10:44:54 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:00:43 am
Dont think even Thatcher did as much systematic damage as this lot. Especially now the true mentals are fully in charge.

Thatcher seemed in some ways competent and oh a higher functional standard than... You name it, anyone now

That's obviously terrible for the common man and why she is to be hated and loathed

But in terms of pure efficacy... Horribly, I think Thatcher was in a far different class than this generation of chancers
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13664 on: Yesterday at 11:38:04 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:44:54 am
Thatcher seemed in some ways competent and oh a higher functional standard than... You name it, anyone now

That's obviously terrible for the common man and why she is to be hated and loathed

But in terms of pure efficacy... Horribly, I think Thatcher was in a far different class than this generation of chancers
This current set of Tories are wankers because it's de rigeur for them, it's set in stone, Thatcher chose to be evil, she had a choice but was deliberately vindictive, witch.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13665 on: Yesterday at 06:59:33 pm »
Quote
The lowest-paid workers stand to gain just 63p a month while the richest could get back £150 a month from tax cuts likely to be outlined by the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, this week, analysis has found.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has produced data suggesting the full reversal of the rise in national insurance is likely to benefit most those who earn more than £100,000, and will barely help the poorest 3m households.

Those in households with the average UK household income of £31,400 will save about £20 a month, while households with an income of £55,000 will save about £58 a month, according to the IFS analysis.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/sep/19/kwarteng-tax-cut-likely-to-give-lowest-paid-just-63p-a-month-says-ifs

No surprises here.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13666 on: Yesterday at 09:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 06:59:33 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/sep/19/kwarteng-tax-cut-likely-to-give-lowest-paid-just-63p-a-month-says-ifs

No surprises here.

Yep. And the fact theres zero coverage in the right wing papers of Kwarteng laughing during the queens funeral means theyll lap it up
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13667 on: Today at 10:13:34 am »
This is a good Twitter thread. It's by John Burn-Murdoch, a journo for the FT (so hardly some lefty on a mission)


Quote
@jburnmurdoch
NEW: income inequality in US & UK is so wide that while the richest are very well off, the poorest have a worse standard of living than the poorest in countries like Slovenia https://ft.com/content/ef265420-45e8-497b-b308-c951baa68945

Essentially, US & UK are poor societies with some very rich people.

https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1570832839318605824
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13668 on: Today at 10:28:59 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:13:34 am
This is a good Twitter thread. It's by John Burn-Murdoch, a journo for the FT (so hardly some lefty on a mission)


https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1570832839318605824
Thanks.  That and the article it links to (https://www.ft.com/content/ef265420-45e8-497b-b308-c951baa68945) are both very eye-opening.  Nothing of what he's saying is surprising but it's helpful to support those anecdotes with statistics.  As a country we've had a lot of advantages and opportunities to embed equality but not taken them.

I genuinely don't think a lot of people in the UK realise how utterly fucking grim it is in low income households or they rationalise it by generalising that those people have made such life choices that they somehow deserve their lot.

The cost of living increases should have opened eyes but I get the feeling that for a lot of households the wolf was at the door only briefly before Truss beat it away with the cap on energy costs.  Of course that intervention only kept the wolf away for middle and high income households but that's enough for many people to fall back into complacency when it comes to the Tories and their policies.  For many the wolf will be back before long and they'll be surprised to find they're no longer part of the chosen ones that receive Tory assistance.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13669 on: Today at 11:19:08 am »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13670 on: Today at 01:04:09 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13671 on: Today at 01:05:56 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:04:09 pm
Get used to high energy costs

https://news.sky.com/story/truss-promises-uk-will-not-ration-energy-but-says-higher-bills-are-worth-it-to-stand-up-to-russia-12701926
Translation: the poor and most needy of heating will go cold and die. The Tory Party are sociopaths, the whole fucking lot of them.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13672 on: Today at 03:49:59 pm »
Truss making out she's some brave martyr making unpopular decisions for the greater good is really getting on my tits.  She's just another Tory bully beating down and giving a greater share of any prosperity to her backers.

If we see anything progressive in Truss's term in charge I'll be amazed.
