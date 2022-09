This is a good Twitter thread. It's by John Burn-Murdoch, a journo for the FT (so hardly some lefty on a mission)





https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1570832839318605824



Thanks. That and the article it links to ( https://www.ft.com/content/ef265420-45e8-497b-b308-c951baa68945 ) are both very eye-opening. Nothing of what he's saying is surprising but it's helpful to support those anecdotes with statistics. As a country we've had a lot of advantages and opportunities to embed equality but not taken them.I genuinely don't think a lot of people in the UK realise how utterly fucking grim it is in low income households or they rationalise it by generalising that those people have made such life choices that they somehow deserve their lot.The cost of living increases should have opened eyes but I get the feeling that for a lot of households the wolf was at the door only briefly before Truss beat it away with the cap on energy costs. Of course that intervention only kept the wolf away for middle and high income households but that's enough for many people to fall back into complacency when it comes to the Tories and their policies. For many the wolf will be back before long and they'll be surprised to find they're no longer part of the chosen ones that receive Tory assistance.