Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

TSC

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13640 on: Yesterday at 10:46:50 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:39:03 pm
Could it be connected with this?

https://mobile.twitter.com/Gabriel_Pogrund/status/1571183835609534466

And connections to Trump and his ilk.  What a surprise.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13641 on: Yesterday at 10:52:44 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:41:08 pm
Quite.

Thing is with this awful awful Tory administration. Their only hope of any kind of trade/influence relationship with the US (and through that somehow re establishing the bridge role) is for the Republicans/Trump to retake the house, senate and ultimately presidency. Which at the moment doesn’t even look likely. Massive bag of shite them.
It is quite bizarre that the (very) new PM will fail to take an opportunity to meet with POTUS ...and to actually cancel the meeting the day before too! It appears cowardly and that she has no clue how to handle it. If this is the reason, it implies that she is complicit if only because she knows all about it after the fact and was more than willing to nod Mark Fullbrook through anyway. Of course, it is possible that it is even worse than this.
Wilmo

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13642 on: Yesterday at 11:36:48 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 03:31:07 pm
Im actually now fairly convinced this lot know theyre busted and its a scorched earth, fill the troughs and feather the nest with dirty far right libertarian Republican money after.

Yup. There will be a general election within the next 6 months. The Tories want to wash their hands of this.
Jshooters

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13643 on: Today at 12:15:15 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:52:44 pm
It is quite bizarre that the (very) new PM will fail to take an opportunity to meet with POTUS ...and to actually cancel the meeting the day before too! It appears cowardly and that she has no clue how to handle it. If this is the reason, it implies that she is complicit if only because she knows all about it after the fact and was more than willing to nod Mark Fullbrook through anyway. Of course, it is possible that it is even worse than this.

Its more than bizarre, its unprecedented that a PM would cancel a meeting with POTUS. Let alone a new in post PM.  Speaks volumes.
PaulF

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13644 on: Today at 06:50:08 am
Any chance potus cancelled but doesn't want her to look bad?

--edit-- obvs truss needs no help in looking bad
