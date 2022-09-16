Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13600 on: Yesterday at 12:35:17 pm

:lmao

Absolute comedy genius isnt she?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13601 on: Yesterday at 12:36:05 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:32:27 pm
I keep meaning to do a bit of research on fracking. My current gut feel is it's a terrible option. But was open to be talked out of that stance. Very good point about it not really affecting OUR costs. Even if it could be ringfenced?

The government would arrange a price before production began.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13602 on: Yesterday at 12:42:19 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:35:17 pm

:lmao

Absolute comedy genius isn’t she?
I like the way she has tilted her witch's hat to the side too. But that face - brilliant! ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13603 on: Yesterday at 01:33:17 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:32:27 pm
I keep meaning to do a bit of research on fracking. My current gut feel is it's a terrible option. But was open to be talked out of that stance. Very good point about it not really affecting OUR costs. Even if it could be ringfenced?
For it to be ringfenced would require a level of government involvement not seen in industry in the UK for decades.  Ideally it would need a state energy provider that extracted and distributed but to lower costs for consumers that would mean undercutting the existing companies - it's not a very Tory thing to do!

The standard practice would see them license it and take a pre-agreed price for each unit extracted.  That income would be swallowed up by the exchequer with maybe a few token projects in the local area by means of a kickback.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13604 on: Yesterday at 01:38:40 pm
:)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13605 on: Yesterday at 01:46:36 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:42:19 pm
I like the way she has tilted her witch's hat to the side too. But that face - brilliant! ;D
There's no way Truss gets through the next GE campaign without providing some "bacon sandwich" moments.  The only question is whether the press hang her out to dry for it in the way they did Milliband.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13606 on: Yesterday at 02:11:47 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:38:40 pm
:)

I couldn't place who he reminded me of there - spot on Rimmer impression
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13607 on: Yesterday at 03:46:04 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13608 on: Yesterday at 04:13:20 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 07:28:42 am
Depends on how much they are earning.

You "only" get 40k pa in pension allowance before you lose the tax savings, and if your salary plus pension contribs totals £240k then you get no allowance at all.

I honestly have no idea how much these bankers are on but it is going to be above the various thresholds otherwise there wouldn't be the uproar over their bonus levels.

There is far less scope to off shore these bonuses or to use pension schemes etc than people think (not that it makes things right even if they pay full tax) - you off shore capital, very hard to off shore salaries

Some comment on the options

https://frazerjames.co.uk/bonus-sacrifice-how-to-save-tax/
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13609 on: Yesterday at 04:28:35 pm
Looks like Mohammed bin Salman might be dropping by to see Liz and/or the coffin.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/16/stain-on-queens-memory-saudi-crown-princes-planned-visit-condemned

Quick refresher on the firm line Truss took on human rights as Foreign Sec:

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13610 on: Yesterday at 04:55:23 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 04:28:35 pm
Looks like Mohammed bin Salman might be dropping by to see Liz and/or the coffin.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/16/stain-on-queens-memory-saudi-crown-princes-planned-visit-condemned

Quick refresher on the firm line Truss took on human rights as Foreign Sec:


I am slightly surprised that the queues have not put off MBS from paying his respects.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13611 on: Yesterday at 05:00:31 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 04:28:35 pm
Looks like Mohammed bin Salman might be dropping by to see Liz and/or the coffin.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/16/stain-on-queens-memory-saudi-crown-princes-planned-visit-condemned

Quick refresher on the firm line Truss took on human rights as Foreign Sec:



Anyone that comes waving dosh will be welcomed by the cabal.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13612 on: Yesterday at 05:03:30 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13613 on: Yesterday at 09:06:51 pm
Bolton now Tory.

Where is the Labour thread?

Amazing how much Sir Keir gets away with, compared to JC.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13614 on: Yesterday at 09:37:32 pm
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 09:06:51 pm
Bolton now Tory.

Where is the Labour thread?

Amazing how much Sir Keir gets away with, compared to JC.

Labour lost overall control of the council in May 2019 when they lost 7 council seats remind me who was Labour leader then?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13615 on: Yesterday at 09:47:00 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:13:20 pm
Some comment on the options

https://frazerjames.co.uk/bonus-sacrifice-how-to-save-tax/

Thing is that these options are not viable once you are earning the sorts of amounts that are problematic.

No one here is complaining about a person on 50-60k let's say getting a 10k bonus (although the is still significant compared to ave sals and so on) but about the top earning bankers who can earn 200-300k in bonuses under the current rules.

That article focuses on relatively "normal" salaries - especially in prof services in London. There are, as you rightly indicate, a multitude of options at that point.

It is when you go over 100k that various tapers kick in and then over 200k where you basically lose all options to be tactical with how you receive income.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13616 on: Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:37:32 pm
Labour lost overall control of the council in May 2019 when they lost 7 council seats remind me who was Labour leader then?
Did Labour not get 70%+ of the vote in 4 elections, when he was Lab leader in that ward.

But still, that is a big swing for Tories in that by-election. So much for the Starmer bounce.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13617 on: Yesterday at 10:19:48 pm
You cannot read a fucking  thing into a council by election.

Good or bad. Fair weather or foul

It means zilch.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13618 on: Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm
Did Labour not get 70%+ of the vote in 4 elections, when he was Lab leader in that ward.

But still, that is a big swing for Tories in that by-election. So much for the Starmer bounce.

Which by election?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13619 on: Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 09:47:00 pm
Thing is that these options are not viable once you are earning the sorts of amounts that are problematic.

No one here is complaining about a person on 50-60k let's say getting a 10k bonus (although the is still significant compared to ave sals and so on) but about the top earning bankers who can earn 200-300k in bonuses under the current rules.

That article focuses on relatively "normal" salaries - especially in prof services in London. There are, as you rightly indicate, a multitude of options at that point.

It is when you go over 100k that various tapers kick in and then over 200k where you basically lose all options to be tactical with how you receive income.

This is correct assuming all are on the payroll (PAYE) as employees.  Some may be contracted as a consultant/contractor/supplier.  In that case payment is made to an external company (vendor).  The vendor tax liability may be informed by wherever said company is registered.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13620 on: Yesterday at 11:18:09 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13621 on: Today at 12:00:49 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:19:48 pm
You cannot read a fucking  thing into a council by election.

Good or bad. Fair weather or foul

It means zilch.

Probably means even less when you can't actually campaign in the last week.

I mean fair enough it might mean something if the national polls were pointing to trouble, but so far the Truss bounce has been remarkably anemic for the Tories.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13622 on: Today at 09:37:27 am
During the council elections  in May I asked why are they important, I generally didnt know and I didn't liked the Labour candidate on a personnel level.  The general consensus then was they give an indication of voting intentions. It made sense I suppose.

I appreciate RAWK isnt one homogeneous voice, but people will probably believe what they want depending no their own agenda.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13623 on: Today at 09:48:12 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:37:27 am
During the council elections  in May I asked why are they important, I generally didnt know and I didn't liked the Labour candidate on a personnel level.  The general consensus then was they give an indication of voting intentions. It made sense I suppose.

I appreciate RAWK isnt one homogeneous voice, but people will probably believe what they want depending no their own agenda.

Council elections do mean something, by-elections don't, in terms of national voting intention.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13624 on: Today at 10:02:17 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:48:12 am
Council elections do mean something, by-elections don't, in terms of national voting intention.

OK, but why?  If the local elections in May give an overview of intention wont this by election give one  for Bolton.
Or is it to do with turnout?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13625 on: Today at 10:07:41 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:02:17 am
OK, but why?  If the local elections in May give an overview of intention wont this by election give one  for Bolton.
Or is it to do with turnout?

Firstly, normal council elections have poor turrnour compared to general elections, which skews the results somewhat and reduces their usefulness. This effect is even worse for by-elections where turnout is usually even lower.

Secondly, by-elections in a single seat at council level can be massivley affected by local things that have no relevance in national polititics. The quality of the candidate, and how well he is known in the community. A local planning permission maybe, or something like that.

When you look at council elections across the country, all these local issues will balance themselves out, but for a single seat it makes it basically useless for predictions.

In Scotland it is even more useless because of the PR system we use which gives you very weird results for byelections for a seat in a multi member ward.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #13626 on: Today at 10:15:36 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:07:41 am
Firstly, normal council elections have poor turrnour compared to general elections, which skews the results somewhat and reduces their usefulness. This effect is even worse for by-elections where turnout is usually even lower.

Secondly, by-elections in a single seat at council level can be massivley affected by local things that have no relevance in national polititics. The quality of the candidate, and how well he is known in the community. A local planning permission maybe, or something like that.

When you look at council elections across the country, all these local issues will balance themselves out, but for a single seat it makes it basically useless for predictions.

In Scotland it is even more useless because of the PR system we use which gives you very weird results for byelections for a seat in a multi member ward.


Cool, so turnout and thinking that some local councillors are pricks.  Id half jumped to that conclusion. Cheers big ears.

