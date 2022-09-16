OK, but why? If the local elections in May give an overview of intention wont this by election give one for Bolton.
Or is it to do with turnout?
Firstly, normal council elections have poor turrnour compared to general elections, which skews the results somewhat and reduces their usefulness. This effect is even worse for by-elections where turnout is usually even lower.
Secondly, by-elections in a single seat at council level can be massivley affected by local things that have no relevance in national polititics. The quality of the candidate, and how well he is known in the community. A local planning permission maybe, or something like that.
When you look at council elections across the country, all these local issues will balance themselves out, but for a single seat it makes it basically useless for predictions.
In Scotland it is even more useless because of the PR system we use which gives you very weird results for byelections for a seat in a multi member ward.