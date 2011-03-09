Emphasis here on it being the argument put forth by the Tories as to how it benefits the country to pay them more.



I'm pointing out that their argument has some element of theoretical truth (although I focused on how any money rec'd would be misappropriated) but then acknowledged Nobby (I think's) point that the bonuses would likely be squirrelled away somewhere.



I agree that is the argument they'll go with. It's also a very Tory ideology to financially reward people for doing a good job (unless that person works in the public sector...).Conversely the argument from the banks is that they want to lower the basic pay and in exchange increase the potential bonuses. I don't expect the banks will be looking to pay more money out to their employees, just redistribute it differently so that the employees that make them the most profit get the biggest kickback. That sounds a lot like incentivising risk taking which, alongside the other mooted regulatory changes, would appear to increase the prospects of something going calamitously wrong.As I assume most if not all of the people impacted by this change are already earning enough to be in the higher income tax band then whether two employees get £75k/year basic or one gets £50k+£50k bonus and the other gets £50k with no bonus the tax take will be the same. More scope to swerve PAYE though, I presume.