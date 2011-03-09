Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 335 336 337 338 339 [340]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 450227 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13560 on: September 14, 2022, 05:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 14, 2022, 01:35:28 pm
Following on from Alan's post earlier:


The most inappropriate named organisation is the TPA. 
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,358
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13561 on: September 14, 2022, 05:34:02 pm »
Quote from: TSC on September 14, 2022, 05:29:16 pm
The most inappropriate named organisation is the TPA.

Should be the Tax Avoiders Alliance.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,134
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13562 on: September 14, 2022, 09:18:43 pm »
Fucking hell, they want to get rid of the cap on bankers bonuses


https://twitter.com/ft/status/1570141838090158081?s=21&t=4rFHlZTOOGbtOCzcFN-hkA

Fucking hell..

(Mind you, I think this is political suicide, so bring it on).
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,986
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13563 on: September 14, 2022, 09:24:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 14, 2022, 09:18:43 pm
Fucking hell, they want to get rid of the cap on bankers bonuses


https://twitter.com/ft/status/1570141838090158081?s=21&t=4rFHlZTOOGbtOCzcFN-hkA

Fucking hell..

(Mind you, I think this is political suicide, so bring it on).

Yep, it's obviously a shit policy, but in the grand scheme of things, think it will do more damage to them politically than the actual policy does damage economically.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,327
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13564 on: September 14, 2022, 09:48:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 14, 2022, 09:18:43 pm
Fucking hell, they want to get rid of the cap on bankers bonuses


https://twitter.com/ft/status/1570141838090158081?s=21&t=4rFHlZTOOGbtOCzcFN-hkA

Fucking hell..

(Mind you, I think this is political suicide, so bring it on).

Not sure the public give a shit enough whether they are capped or not.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13565 on: September 14, 2022, 10:24:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 14, 2022, 09:48:38 pm
Not sure the public give a shit enough whether they are capped or not.

If Im a worker asking for a pay rise and get told that wages increases will increase inflation Id be pissed off.

If this deregulation leads to increased risk taking that leads to another credit crunch, everyone will  be pissed off
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13566 on: Yesterday at 06:18:55 am »
While Truss seemingly rules out a windfall tax on Energy companies the EU plans to invoke same to raise c140b.  Remains to be seen if this puts pressure on government for its latest u-turn, although Truss & the ERG will probably double down.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/eu-propose-crisis-measures-curb-energy-price-spike-2022-09-14/

https://www.ft.com/content/c936d529-4223-4983-980c-0e4251ed1297
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,577
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13567 on: Yesterday at 08:17:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 14, 2022, 09:48:38 pm
Not sure the public give a shit enough whether they are capped or not.

Im with Elmo on this one. The optics of it will be awful, people struggling to pay their bills while bankers receive even bigger bonuses wont go down well with most people.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,782
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13568 on: Yesterday at 09:11:49 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:17:39 am
Im with Elmo on this one. The optics of it will be awful, people struggling to pay their bills while bankers receive even bigger bonuses wont go down well with most people.

exactly, the optics of it will be negative - Tories prioritise bankers over key workers isn't a good look
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13569 on: Yesterday at 09:44:39 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 09:11:49 am
exactly, the optics of it will be negative - Tories prioritise bankers over key workers isn't a good look

What they will argue (not that I agree with it - although from a purely mathematical view it is kind of correct) is that no caps on bonuses mean a larger tax take.

If the bonuses aren't paid then in theory the company will have greater profits which are taxed at 19% whereas the bonuses will get hit at 45% plus 2% NI.

This would leave a much greater amount in HMRC's coffers to be used for services etc. so could support currently underfunded services such as NHS, police and so on which the less well off need.

That would be great - but it won't happen. The money will be given to Tory councils or used for some Brexit was of time.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13570 on: Yesterday at 09:49:00 am »
I've realised that the vast majority of people in this country don't have a clue and have absolutely no interest in what politicians or the government do.

The "optics" you talk about won't even register with those key workers as the general population have just accepted that that's life and it'll never change so why wind yourself up about it.

They don't know or care about the covid corruption, the millions of wasted money, they don't understand inflation or interest rates until they have no money left but don't know where it's gone.

The "issues" we all care about, despair about and demand action from those in authority don't register with them.

Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13571 on: Yesterday at 09:59:42 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:18:55 am
While Truss seemingly rules out a windfall tax on Energy companies the EU plans to invoke same to raise c140b.  Remains to be seen if this puts pressure on government for its latest u-turn, although Truss & the ERG will probably double down.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/eu-propose-crisis-measures-curb-energy-price-spike-2022-09-14/

https://www.ft.com/content/c936d529-4223-4983-980c-0e4251ed1297
Unsurprisingly it led to a rise in wholesale prices.  Those companies hit by the windfall tax will raise their prices to claw back some more money for their shareholders.

For us that means we get the pain of the higher wholesale prices without the benefits of the windfall tax.  Go UK.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,827
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13572 on: Yesterday at 10:19:02 am »
Lifting cap on bankers' bonuses would be 'pro-rich ideological measure' sending 'depressive message', says thinktank

Quote
Luke Hildyard, executive director of the High Pay Centre thinktank, says removing the cap on bankers bonuses would be an ideological measure that favours the rich. He says:

The bonus cap has probably helped to contain bankers pay awards but theyve still reached record highs this year while the rest of the country has undergone an epic cost-of-living crisis and profound economic hardship.

We know that bonuses in the financial services sector have helped the richest 1% of the population to capture an increasing share of total UK incomes.

Removing the cap would be a pro-rich ideological measure that sends a depressing message about who policymakers listen to and think about when making economic policy.

And here is some reaction to the proposal to lift the cap on bankers bonuses from political journalist and commentators.

From Lionel Barber, former editor of the Financial Times (aka the Bankers Gazette)

If you no longer have friction-free access to the EUs single market in financial services, you will be tempted to lift the cap on bankers bonuses to compensate the City of London. Doesnt feel like a game changer and at this moment, its politically toxic. Welcome to Brexit!

Beth Rigby
@BethRigby
·
Follow
Fascinating @FT splash. Kwateng could scrap bankers bonus caps. Logic = make London more competitive, sell as Brexit benefit

But certainly not a vote winner. Bankers bonuses + no windfall tax a bold & genuine ideological break between parties Ive not see for a decade 1/
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,829
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13573 on: Yesterday at 10:45:54 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 09:44:39 am
What they will argue (not that I agree with it - although from a purely mathematical view it is kind of correct) is that no caps on bonuses mean a larger tax take.

If the bonuses aren't paid then in theory the company will have greater profits which are taxed at 19% whereas the bonuses will get hit at 45% plus 2% NI.

This would leave a much greater amount in HMRC's coffers to be used for services etc. so could support currently underfunded services such as NHS, police and so on which the less well off need.

That would be great - but it won't happen. The money will be given to Tory councils or used for some Brexit was of time.


That assumes the bonuses aren't squirrelled away in Jersey or Cayman or any of the other 'secrecy jurisdictions'.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13574 on: Yesterday at 11:03:39 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:45:54 am

That assumes the bonuses aren't squirrelled away in Jersey or Cayman or any of the other 'secrecy jurisdictions'.
I'd imagine bonus deferment is rife.  If anybody knows how to minimise their taxes then it's that lot!

The policy just feels like trying to make 'the city' more attractive globally after the poorly negotiated Brexit deal made it far less so.  I guess they may get to the point of parity with pre-Brexit by removing more and more regulations but that will just leave the UK greatly exposed to the next - and inevitable - financial shock.  The EU, with full support from the UK, didn't introduce these measures just to be mean spirited.  Similarly, the Bank of England aren't warning against these measures being removed because they hate the financial sector.

I can't remember who on here was arguing that Truss was a serious politician.  The evidence so far is to the contrary.
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13575 on: Yesterday at 11:28:02 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:45:54 am

That assumes the bonuses aren't squirrelled away in Jersey or Cayman or any of the other 'secrecy jurisdictions'.

Depending how they are paid, yes you are right.

I was just looking at how the Tories would argue that it benefits everyone in spite of the reality of things
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,044
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13576 on: Yesterday at 12:56:19 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 09:44:39 am
What they will argue (not that I agree with it - although from a purely mathematical view it is kind of correct) is that no caps on bonuses mean a larger tax take.

If the bonuses aren't paid then in theory the company will have greater profits which are taxed at 19% whereas the bonuses will get hit at 45% plus 2% NI.

This would leave a much greater amount in HMRC's coffers to be used for services etc. so could support currently underfunded services such as NHS, police and so on which the less well off need.

That would be great - but it won't happen. The money will be given to Tory councils or used for some Brexit was of time.

If you think they will be paying 45% on those bonuses then I'd like to interest you in some magic beans...
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13577 on: Yesterday at 01:16:38 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 12:56:19 pm
If you think they will be paying 45% on those bonuses then I'd like to interest you in some magic beans...

Emphasis here on it being the argument put forth by the Tories as to how it benefits the country to pay them more.

I'm pointing out that their argument has some element of theoretical truth (although I focused on how any money rec'd would be misappropriated) but then acknowledged Nobby (I think's) point that the bonuses would likely be squirrelled away somewhere.

Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13578 on: Yesterday at 03:31:59 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 01:16:38 pm
Emphasis here on it being the argument put forth by the Tories as to how it benefits the country to pay them more.

I'm pointing out that their argument has some element of theoretical truth (although I focused on how any money rec'd would be misappropriated) but then acknowledged Nobby (I think's) point that the bonuses would likely be squirrelled away somewhere.
I agree that is the argument they'll go with.  It's also a very Tory ideology to financially reward people for doing a good job (unless that person works in the public sector...).

Conversely the argument from the banks is that they want to lower the basic pay and in exchange increase the potential bonuses.  I don't expect the banks will be looking to pay more money out to their employees, just redistribute it differently so that the employees that make them the most profit get the biggest kickback.  That sounds a lot like incentivising risk taking which, alongside the other mooted regulatory changes, would appear to increase the prospects of something going calamitously wrong.

As I assume most if not all of the people impacted by this change are already earning enough to be in the higher income tax band then whether two employees get £75k/year basic or one gets £50k+£50k bonus and the other gets £50k with no bonus the tax take will be the same.  More scope to swerve PAYE though, I presume.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:36:24 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13579 on: Yesterday at 03:36:29 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:31:59 pm
I agree that is the argument they'll go with.  It's also a very Tory ideology to financially reward people for doing a good job (unless that person works in the public sector...).

Amusingly the argument from the banks is that they want to lower the basic pay and in exchange increase the potential bonuses.  I don't expect the banks will be looking to pay more money out to their employees, just redistribute it differently so that the employees that make them the most profit get the biggest kickback.  That sounds a lot like incentivising risk taking which, alongside the other mooted regulatory changes, would appear to increase the prospects of something going calamitously wrong.

As I assume most if not all of the people impacted by this change are already earning enough to be in the higher income tax band then whether two gets £100k/year basic or one gets £50k+£50k bonus and the other gets £100k with no bonus the tax take will be the same.  I maybe be misunderstanding how tax is applied to bonuses though...
Perhaps they mean reduce the basic pay of front-line workers and cleaners so they can pay higher bonuses to management. ;)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13580 on: Yesterday at 03:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:36:29 pm
Perhaps they mean reduce the basic pay of front-line workers and cleaners so they can pay higher bonuses to management. ;)

But the banks look after our money - how could they possibly be untrustworthy?

When have they ever acted in their own interests? If they had a history of manipulating interest and exchange ra......oh shit
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13581 on: Yesterday at 03:47:57 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:31:59 pm
I agree that is the argument they'll go with.  It's also a very Tory ideology to financially reward people for doing a good job (unless that person works in the public sector...).

Conversely the argument from the banks is that they want to lower the basic pay and in exchange increase the potential bonuses.  I don't expect the banks will be looking to pay more money out to their employees, just redistribute it differently so that the employees that make them the most profit get the biggest kickback.  That sounds a lot like incentivising risk taking which, alongside the other mooted regulatory changes, would appear to increase the prospects of something going calamitously wrong.

As I assume most if not all of the people impacted by this change are already earning enough to be in the higher income tax band then whether two employees get £75k/year basic or one gets £50k+£50k bonus and the other gets £50k with no bonus the tax take will be the same.  More scope to swerve PAYE though, I presume.

It might create fractional differences in PAYE due to the thresholds but roughly close enough.

I think though that the figures we will be talking would be well about a £50k basic and these guys will likely be breaking the £150k for the top earns (inc bonus) so the structure of it does matter at that point due to things like pension reliefs, PA reduction over £100k etc
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13582 on: Yesterday at 06:14:28 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 09:44:39 am
What they will argue (not that I agree with it - although from a purely mathematical view it is kind of correct) is that no caps on bonuses mean a larger tax take.

If the bonuses aren't paid then in theory the company will have greater profits which are taxed at 19% whereas the bonuses will get hit at 45% plus 2% NI.

This would leave a much greater amount in HMRC's coffers to be used for services etc. so could support currently underfunded services such as NHS, police and so on which the less well off need.

That would be great - but it won't happen. The money will be given to Tory councils or used for some Brexit was of time.

Id envisage a reasonable amount of bonuses will go towards individual pension contributions via salary sacrifice schemes to alleviate any tax burden.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13583 on: Yesterday at 08:21:12 pm »
There is an upcoming Reality Trash TV Show called Make Me Prime Minister on CH4.  With Sayeeda Warsi and Alister Campbell.
Hate to admit it, but out of those two I prefer the Tory  :o

https://www.whattowatch.com/watching-guides/make-me-prime-minister-everything-you-need-to-know
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,121
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13584 on: Yesterday at 09:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:21:12 pm
There is an upcoming Reality Trash TV Show called Make Me Prime Minister on CH4.  With Sayeeda Warsi and Alister Campbell.
Hate to admit it, but out of those two I prefer the Tory  :o

https://www.whattowatch.com/watching-guides/make-me-prime-minister-everything-you-need-to-know
Yeah she's a Tory, but she wasn't complicit with the war criminal Blair in the murder of about 1m people in the Middle East.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,131
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13585 on: Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on September 14, 2022, 02:08:56 pm
But wont the NHS have to bear the cost of treating those who have obesity related or exacerbated illnessesunless private health care companies can step in to relieve them of that burden? 🤔🙄

The strategy is to underfund the NHS and create disatisfaction. Tories say NHS isn't fit for purpose and alternatives must be found. If people get ill or die then it's their fault/their choice.

We are ruled by psychopaths.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,027
  • The first five yards........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13586 on: Yesterday at 09:43:02 pm »
Ali Campbells great. A winner. Your Tory pals would have no chance against him.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,827
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13587 on: Yesterday at 09:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:43:02 pm
Ali Campbells great. A winner. Your Tory pals would have no chance against him.

Don't feed them.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,027
  • The first five yards........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13588 on: Yesterday at 09:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:45:28 pm
Don't feed them.

Yes. True. Sorry.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,827
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13589 on: Yesterday at 09:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm
The strategy is to underfund the NHS and create disatisfaction. Tories say NHS isn't fit for purpose and alternatives must be found. If people get ill or die then it's their fault/their choice.

We are ruled by psychopaths.

You're right, of course.

I'm also wondering what they may do to the electoral system, if they continue to be way behind in the polls.........?
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,827
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13590 on: Yesterday at 09:55:03 pm »
Liz Truss to lift fracking ban despite little progress on earthquake risk

Exclusive: leaked report for government says reducing and predicting risk remains a scientific challenge

Quote
Liz Truss is to lift a ban on fracking despite a leaked government report suggesting little progress has been made in reducing and predicting the risk of earthquakes caused by the practice, the Guardian can reveal.

The first drilling licences in nearly three years are expected to be issued as early as next week, sources said, in a move that will reignite claims of another broken 2019 Conservative manifesto pledge.

Given fears about spiralling energy bills, the new prime minister announced last week that she would end the moratorium on extracting our huge reserves of shale, which has been in force across England since November 2019.

A long-awaited report by the British Geological Survey (BGS) was promised to be published, but it has been held up owing to the Queens death. The report, seen by the Guardian, admits that forecasting fracking-induced earthquakes and their magnitude remains a scientific challenge.

It says there are still significant existing knowledge gaps and that problems remain with identifying potential new fracking sites that may be able to handle earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0.

Existing rules require drilling to stop if tremors of 0.5 or more are caused. But fracking companies are reportedly lobbying for that to be substantially increased.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the former business secretary who is now the chancellor, asked the BGS in April to look into new techniques to help reduce the risk of earthquakes and their magnitude, and whether sites outside Lancashire could be better suited for drilling.

In its report, the BGS offers little evidence that there has been enough progress since the fracking ban to meet a 2019 manifesto promise that it would only be resumed if the science shows categorically that it can be done safely.

The limited number of fracking sites in the UK makes it impossible to determine with statistical significance the rates of induced seismicity and means it is difficult to make a valid comparison with other countries, the report says.

It cites research from the US and Canada which found that 1% of fracking wells were linked to earthquakes with magnitudes above 3.0, but in some areas this rose to up to 30%.

While modelling in the US has helped to identify faults that are most likely to rupture during drilling, the report says, enough information was available in only a few areas and more data is needed in other basins in the UK to apply this more widely.

Given other industries are allowed to create earthquakes of higher magnitudes than fracking, the BGS says consistent risk targets could be helpful for all energy-related industries that present a risk of induced earthquakes.

Greenpeace said it was clear there have been no significant breakthroughs in the science of prediction and management of earthquakes caused by fracking. The charitys chief scientist, Dr Doug Parr, said: For the Truss government to reverse its position on shale gas on the back of this would simply be breaking a clear promise on which they were elected.

Making estimates of maximum magnitudes before and during drilling also remains challenging, according to the BGS. Attempts made at Preston New Road, where drilling was abandoned, show some promise but provide estimates that are lower than the maximum observed magnitude, the report adds.

Fracking has proved particularly contentious in Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Yorkshire, and there remains some residual concern around Sussex after wide-scale protests against a drilling attempt in Balcombe a decade ago.

There is also thought to be a split around Truss new cabinet table  which will not include the Conservative peer Zac Goldsmith, who has been sacked as an environment minister  raising further fears about Trusss commitment to tackling climate change.

Kwarteng wrote in his letter to the BGS that fracking was not the solution to near-term price issues, while Jacob Rees-Mogg, who replaced him as business secretary, earlier this year called shale gas very clean and dismissed concerns about tremors.

Other senior Tories sought to pile pressure on the government by calling the fracking ban un-Conservative. More than 30 MPs and peers including the former minister David Frost wrote to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in February saying drilling for shale gas would be a reliable energy source and bring investment to the UK.

The go-ahead for fracking companies to start the process of exploratory drilling could come as early as next week, after the end of the official mourning period for the Queen.

The government claims gas could start flowing in less than six months, but experts say it would take years, is far less accessible than once thought and would do little to reduce energy bills.

There are 93 exploratory drilling licenses already granted for 159 areas of the country, 75% of which are related to fracking, which will be automatically reactivated once the moratorium on fracking is lifted. Areas that could see drilling stretch from Sussex, Surrey and Dorset, to the Midlands, Yorkshire, Cheshire and Lancashire.

Companies have to seek planning permission to start drilling. However, the Guardian revealed this year that only a handful of MPs would support fracking in their area.

A government spokesperson said the survey was commissioned to advise on the latest scientific evidence on shale gas extraction and said any suggestion that the BGS was asked to justify fracking was demonstrably untrue, given the review had clear, publicly available terms of reference.

The spokesperson added: Making the most of our own gas resources makes us less dependent on imports and helps maintain the security of the UKs energy supply in both the short and long-term. Drawing on lessons from around the world, we will make sure it is done as safely as possible and where there is local support.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/sep/15/liz-truss-to-lift-fracking-ban-despite-little-progress-on-earthquake-risk
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,134
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13591 on: Yesterday at 09:57:17 pm »
If locals agree

Which they wont

So why would you go trough the bad PR of a Policy that will never happen?

Weird.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,827
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13592 on: Yesterday at 09:58:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:57:17 pm
If locals agree

Which they wont

So why would you go trough the bad PR of a Policy that will never happen?

Weird.

To appease her handlers/base.

She also accepted 100 k during her leadership campaign.
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13593 on: Today at 07:28:42 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:14:28 pm
Id envisage a reasonable amount of bonuses will go towards individual pension contributions via salary sacrifice schemes to alleviate any tax burden.

Depends on how much they are earning.

You "only" get 40k pa in pension allowance before you lose the tax savings, and if your salary plus pension contribs totals £240k then you get no allowance at all.

I honestly have no idea how much these bankers are on but it is going to be above the various thresholds otherwise there wouldn't be the uproar over their bonus levels.

There is far less scope to off shore these bonuses or to use pension schemes etc than people think (not that it makes things right even if they pay full tax) - you off shore capital, very hard to off shore salaries
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13594 on: Today at 07:39:46 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:43:02 pm
Ali Campbells great. A winner. Your Tory pals would have no chance against him.

I think he comes across as a bit of an over aggressive bully.  That wouldnt  fly nowadays. His daughter is also a massive twat, but I suppose you cant blame him for that
Hes a good communicator though.  Something the party now desperately lacks .

Dont get triggered Yorkie, I thought you'd be nice and relaxed after a holiday in Ireland.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,510
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13595 on: Today at 07:46:37 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 07:28:42 am
Depends on how much they are earning.

You "only" get 40k pa in pension allowance before you lose the tax savings, and if your salary plus pension contribs totals £240k then you get no allowance at all.

I honestly have no idea how much these bankers are on but it is going to be above the various thresholds otherwise there wouldn't be the uproar over their bonus levels.

There is far less scope to off shore these bonuses or to use pension schemes etc than people think (not that it makes things right even if they pay full tax) - you off shore capital, very hard to off shore salaries
I don't have great insight but I think the majority of bankers are essentially under PAYE and pay the same rates of tax as say private doctors. Ie mostly under PAYE with little scope for avoidance .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13596 on: Today at 08:18:27 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:46:37 am
I don't have great insight but I think the majority of bankers are essentially under PAYE and pay the same rates of tax as say private doctors. Ie mostly under PAYE with little scope for avoidance .

That is my understanding too.

The only way to defer the bonuses in reality is to give them stock options in the company they work for and even that isn't as simple as it sounds.

There are many who will be cynical about this and won't believe it but the bankers aren't in the same tier as those caught by the Panama Papers etc - their accountant will do what they can to bring down the tax bill but they will struggle to do much with it. More likely to be financial planners telling them how to use their post tax take most effectively instead
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13597 on: Today at 10:16:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:57:17 pm
If locals agree

Which they wont

So why would you go trough the bad PR of a Policy that will never happen?

Weird.
It's a strange one.

I can see why some unaffected Tory MPs would champion it as a headline grabbing way of becoming energy self-sufficient.  Even that doesn't stand up to scrutiny as the gas extracted would just be added to the global pool and may nudge down the price by a couple of pence (oddly enough a few fracking sites across Lancashire isn't quite the same as the vastness of Russia).  I guess from Truss's perspective it's just a DOA policy that gives the illusion of doing something about cost of living.

Any MP that backed fracking in their local area would be effectively handing in their resignation letter.  One of the impacts of the last Tory landslide is that they now occupy lots of former Labour areas that are, or at least neighbour, potential fracking sites.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,121
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13598 on: Today at 11:18:16 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:43:02 pm
Ali Campbells great. A winner. Your Tory pals would have no chance against him.
Might have known you'd be a fan.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:45:28 pm
Don't feed them.
So mentioning the lies of people is now "tRoLlInG", fucking hell, you lads just don't like any dissent in your echo chamber do you?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:20:07 am by Flaccido Dongingo »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 335 336 337 338 339 [340]   Go Up
« previous next »
 