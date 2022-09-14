Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 449114 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13560 on: Yesterday at 05:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:35:28 pm
Following on from Alan's post earlier:


The most inappropriate named organisation is the TPA. 
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13561 on: Yesterday at 05:34:02 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:29:16 pm
The most inappropriate named organisation is the TPA.

Should be the Tax Avoiders Alliance.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13562 on: Yesterday at 09:18:43 pm »
Fucking hell, they want to get rid of the cap on bankers bonuses


https://twitter.com/ft/status/1570141838090158081?s=21&t=4rFHlZTOOGbtOCzcFN-hkA

Fucking hell..

(Mind you, I think this is political suicide, so bring it on).
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13563 on: Yesterday at 09:24:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:18:43 pm
Fucking hell, they want to get rid of the cap on bankers bonuses


https://twitter.com/ft/status/1570141838090158081?s=21&t=4rFHlZTOOGbtOCzcFN-hkA

Fucking hell..

(Mind you, I think this is political suicide, so bring it on).

Yep, it's obviously a shit policy, but in the grand scheme of things, think it will do more damage to them politically than the actual policy does damage economically.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13564 on: Yesterday at 09:48:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:18:43 pm
Fucking hell, they want to get rid of the cap on bankers bonuses


https://twitter.com/ft/status/1570141838090158081?s=21&t=4rFHlZTOOGbtOCzcFN-hkA

Fucking hell..

(Mind you, I think this is political suicide, so bring it on).

Not sure the public give a shit enough whether they are capped or not.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13565 on: Yesterday at 10:24:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:48:38 pm
Not sure the public give a shit enough whether they are capped or not.

If Im a worker asking for a pay rise and get told that wages increases will increase inflation Id be pissed off.

If this deregulation leads to increased risk taking that leads to another credit crunch, everyone will  be pissed off
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13566 on: Today at 06:18:55 am »
While Truss seemingly rules out a windfall tax on Energy companies the EU plans to invoke same to raise c140b.  Remains to be seen if this puts pressure on government for its latest u-turn, although Truss & the ERG will probably double down.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/eu-propose-crisis-measures-curb-energy-price-spike-2022-09-14/

https://www.ft.com/content/c936d529-4223-4983-980c-0e4251ed1297
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13567 on: Today at 08:17:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:48:38 pm
Not sure the public give a shit enough whether they are capped or not.

Im with Elmo on this one. The optics of it will be awful, people struggling to pay their bills while bankers receive even bigger bonuses wont go down well with most people.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13568 on: Today at 09:11:49 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:17:39 am
Im with Elmo on this one. The optics of it will be awful, people struggling to pay their bills while bankers receive even bigger bonuses wont go down well with most people.

exactly, the optics of it will be negative - Tories prioritise bankers over key workers isn't a good look
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13569 on: Today at 09:44:39 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 09:11:49 am
exactly, the optics of it will be negative - Tories prioritise bankers over key workers isn't a good look

What they will argue (not that I agree with it - although from a purely mathematical view it is kind of correct) is that no caps on bonuses mean a larger tax take.

If the bonuses aren't paid then in theory the company will have greater profits which are taxed at 19% whereas the bonuses will get hit at 45% plus 2% NI.

This would leave a much greater amount in HMRC's coffers to be used for services etc. so could support currently underfunded services such as NHS, police and so on which the less well off need.

That would be great - but it won't happen. The money will be given to Tory councils or used for some Brexit was of time.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13570 on: Today at 09:49:00 am »
I've realised that the vast majority of people in this country don't have a clue and have absolutely no interest in what politicians or the government do.

The "optics" you talk about won't even register with those key workers as the general population have just accepted that that's life and it'll never change so why wind yourself up about it.

They don't know or care about the covid corruption, the millions of wasted money, they don't understand inflation or interest rates until they have no money left but don't know where it's gone.

The "issues" we all care about, despair about and demand action from those in authority don't register with them.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13571 on: Today at 09:59:42 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:18:55 am
While Truss seemingly rules out a windfall tax on Energy companies the EU plans to invoke same to raise c140b.  Remains to be seen if this puts pressure on government for its latest u-turn, although Truss & the ERG will probably double down.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/eu-propose-crisis-measures-curb-energy-price-spike-2022-09-14/

https://www.ft.com/content/c936d529-4223-4983-980c-0e4251ed1297
Unsurprisingly it led to a rise in wholesale prices.  Those companies hit by the windfall tax will raise their prices to claw back some more money for their shareholders.

For us that means we get the pain of the higher wholesale prices without the benefits of the windfall tax.  Go UK.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13572 on: Today at 10:19:02 am »
Lifting cap on bankers' bonuses would be 'pro-rich ideological measure' sending 'depressive message', says thinktank

Quote
Luke Hildyard, executive director of the High Pay Centre thinktank, says removing the cap on bankers bonuses would be an ideological measure that favours the rich. He says:

The bonus cap has probably helped to contain bankers pay awards but theyve still reached record highs this year while the rest of the country has undergone an epic cost-of-living crisis and profound economic hardship.

We know that bonuses in the financial services sector have helped the richest 1% of the population to capture an increasing share of total UK incomes.

Removing the cap would be a pro-rich ideological measure that sends a depressing message about who policymakers listen to and think about when making economic policy.

And here is some reaction to the proposal to lift the cap on bankers bonuses from political journalist and commentators.

From Lionel Barber, former editor of the Financial Times (aka the Bankers Gazette)

If you no longer have friction-free access to the EUs single market in financial services, you will be tempted to lift the cap on bankers bonuses to compensate the City of London. Doesnt feel like a game changer and at this moment, its politically toxic. Welcome to Brexit!

Beth Rigby
@BethRigby
·
Follow
Fascinating @FT splash. Kwateng could scrap bankers bonus caps. Logic = make London more competitive, sell as Brexit benefit

But certainly not a vote winner. Bankers bonuses + no windfall tax a bold & genuine ideological break between parties Ive not see for a decade 1/
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13573 on: Today at 10:45:54 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:44:39 am
What they will argue (not that I agree with it - although from a purely mathematical view it is kind of correct) is that no caps on bonuses mean a larger tax take.

If the bonuses aren't paid then in theory the company will have greater profits which are taxed at 19% whereas the bonuses will get hit at 45% plus 2% NI.

This would leave a much greater amount in HMRC's coffers to be used for services etc. so could support currently underfunded services such as NHS, police and so on which the less well off need.

That would be great - but it won't happen. The money will be given to Tory councils or used for some Brexit was of time.


That assumes the bonuses aren't squirrelled away in Jersey or Cayman or any of the other 'secrecy jurisdictions'.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13574 on: Today at 11:03:39 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:45:54 am

That assumes the bonuses aren't squirrelled away in Jersey or Cayman or any of the other 'secrecy jurisdictions'.
I'd imagine bonus deferment is rife.  If anybody knows how to minimise their taxes then it's that lot!

The policy just feels like trying to make 'the city' more attractive globally after the poorly negotiated Brexit deal made it far less so.  I guess they may get to the point of parity with pre-Brexit by removing more and more regulations but that will just leave the UK greatly exposed to the next - and inevitable - financial shock.  The EU, with full support from the UK, didn't introduce these measures just to be mean spirited.  Similarly, the Bank of England aren't warning against these measures being removed because they hate the financial sector.

I can't remember who on here was arguing that Truss was a serious politician.  The evidence so far is to the contrary.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13575 on: Today at 11:28:02 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:45:54 am

That assumes the bonuses aren't squirrelled away in Jersey or Cayman or any of the other 'secrecy jurisdictions'.

Depending how they are paid, yes you are right.

I was just looking at how the Tories would argue that it benefits everyone in spite of the reality of things
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13576 on: Today at 12:56:19 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:44:39 am
What they will argue (not that I agree with it - although from a purely mathematical view it is kind of correct) is that no caps on bonuses mean a larger tax take.

If the bonuses aren't paid then in theory the company will have greater profits which are taxed at 19% whereas the bonuses will get hit at 45% plus 2% NI.

This would leave a much greater amount in HMRC's coffers to be used for services etc. so could support currently underfunded services such as NHS, police and so on which the less well off need.

That would be great - but it won't happen. The money will be given to Tory councils or used for some Brexit was of time.

If you think they will be paying 45% on those bonuses then I'd like to interest you in some magic beans...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13577 on: Today at 01:16:38 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:56:19 pm
If you think they will be paying 45% on those bonuses then I'd like to interest you in some magic beans...

Emphasis here on it being the argument put forth by the Tories as to how it benefits the country to pay them more.

I'm pointing out that their argument has some element of theoretical truth (although I focused on how any money rec'd would be misappropriated) but then acknowledged Nobby (I think's) point that the bonuses would likely be squirrelled away somewhere.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13578 on: Today at 03:31:59 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:16:38 pm
Emphasis here on it being the argument put forth by the Tories as to how it benefits the country to pay them more.

I'm pointing out that their argument has some element of theoretical truth (although I focused on how any money rec'd would be misappropriated) but then acknowledged Nobby (I think's) point that the bonuses would likely be squirrelled away somewhere.
I agree that is the argument they'll go with.  It's also a very Tory ideology to financially reward people for doing a good job (unless that person works in the public sector...).

Conversely the argument from the banks is that they want to lower the basic pay and in exchange increase the potential bonuses.  I don't expect the banks will be looking to pay more money out to their employees, just redistribute it differently so that the employees that make them the most profit get the biggest kickback.  That sounds a lot like incentivising risk taking which, alongside the other mooted regulatory changes, would appear to increase the prospects of something going calamitously wrong.

As I assume most if not all of the people impacted by this change are already earning enough to be in the higher income tax band then whether two employees get £75k/year basic or one gets £50k+£50k bonus and the other gets £50k with no bonus the tax take will be the same.  More scope to swerve PAYE though, I presume.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13579 on: Today at 03:36:29 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:31:59 pm
I agree that is the argument they'll go with.  It's also a very Tory ideology to financially reward people for doing a good job (unless that person works in the public sector...).

Amusingly the argument from the banks is that they want to lower the basic pay and in exchange increase the potential bonuses.  I don't expect the banks will be looking to pay more money out to their employees, just redistribute it differently so that the employees that make them the most profit get the biggest kickback.  That sounds a lot like incentivising risk taking which, alongside the other mooted regulatory changes, would appear to increase the prospects of something going calamitously wrong.

As I assume most if not all of the people impacted by this change are already earning enough to be in the higher income tax band then whether two gets £100k/year basic or one gets £50k+£50k bonus and the other gets £100k with no bonus the tax take will be the same.  I maybe be misunderstanding how tax is applied to bonuses though...
Perhaps they mean reduce the basic pay of front-line workers and cleaners so they can pay higher bonuses to management. ;)
