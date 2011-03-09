Thread renamed. Johnson was fucking awful but I don't think enough attention has been paid to just how dreadful this cabinet is and how in-hoc they are to shadowy lobby groups.Rather than obsessing over the Kier/Keith debate it's worth being aware of just who is running the country now. This isn't just the same old Tory Party. These are extremists and whereas they were exerting influence from the back benches before, they are now the Government.Nine of the Cabinet are also members of the ERG.Having "Got Brexit Done" they are now moving on to other policies and will be implementing the same lunatic thinking that brought us Brexit in the fields of welfare, fiscal policy, taxation, health, employment, immigration.These are the none members of Truss's cabinet who are known members of the ERG:Thérèse Coffey was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social CareSuella Braverman was appointed Home SecretaryJames Cleverly was appointed Foreign SecretaryBrandon Lewis was appointed Secretary of State for Justice and Lord ChancellorPenny Mordaunt was appointed Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the CouncilJacob Rees-Mogg was appointed Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial StrategyKit Malthouse was appointed Secretary of State for EducationAnne-Marie Trevelyan was appointed Secretary of State for TransportChris Heaton-Harris was appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.The ERG is a party within a party and their activities are publicly funded. They saw off Theresa May, the last vaguely sane Tory PM, and supported Johnson because he had the public charisma to push Brexit through. Johnson however is not a true believer and was ultimately disposable. Truss has hitched her wagon to the ERG but again, is not a true believer. Expect a push for one of the fully committed ERG members to be manouvered into the top spot sometime in the next couple of years.The other groups that are influencing these new Tories are the IEA and various groups out of 55 Tufton Street.The IEA have been going for years and influenced Thatcherism but once Brexit cleared out any non-believers from government the IEA is now central to policy ideas.From Wiki: The IEA subscribes to a right-wing[2][9][10] and neoliberal worldview and advocates positions based on this ideology,[11] including climate change denial,[12] and total privatisation, in effect abolition, of the National Health Service (NHS), in favour of a healthcare system the IEA says is similar to Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Israel.[13][3] The IEA is funded by the tobacco industry[14] (although it does not reveal this),[15][16] and IEA officers have been recorded offering "cash for access".And then there's Tufton Street.Expect to see someone from one of the various Tufton Street lobby groups on TV or Radio sometime soon. They have names that hide their true extreme right-wing politics. Who isn;t concerened about immigration? What's the problem with 'watching migration'? We all care about the tax we pay so an alliance of taxpayers must be a reasonable thing? And Civitas? whatever it is it sounds like 'civil' or 'civic' so now way it would be opposed to green regulations or into climate change denial? And so it goes on. different avatars for the same fundaamental extreme right-wing politics.I don't think we are in quite as much danger as America, where they are two election cycles away from a potential one party fascist state (that may sound alarmist but is probably 50:50). But these are part funded by the same people.If you think the Tories and Starmer's Labour Party are "just the same" you are a fucking idiot. If you are lumping on with the Corbynists who are doiing everything they can to undermine 'Keith' because of the real or imagined undermining of Corbyn you are potentially enabling a catastrophic change to the political and socail landscape of this country that will build on the damage already done by Brexit and make Thatcherism look like the hacyon days of social cohesion.