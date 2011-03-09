Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13440 on: Yesterday at 10:07:14 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:02:46 pm
"nit" rather than "not," nit-pick, hah hah...

Admittedly not my best work... :D
Urgh. I even noticed that I had mistyped 'nit', and I still did not pick (no pun intended) up on it. As I suspected, I was being slow. ::) :)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13441 on: Yesterday at 10:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:02:22 pm
I suppose it is the apparent 'hilarity' it holds for some which causes head scratching. And then, even if we have an explanation, we are still left scratching our heads and wondering if there is something else? Well, their isn't. So, another head scratch. :)

Bearing in mind you're dealing with a broad subsect on the online left that got a ridiculous story about Jo Swinson shooting squirrels on Ch 4 News for a laugh, it's probably best not to read that much into it. It's not like it's some coherent thing, despite there being lots of serious ideas lurking behind the jokes - ie, that a better fairer system is needed, and also that this country is a miserable joke, so why take anything about it seriously?

But then, all that might be me reading too much into it.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13442 on: Yesterday at 10:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:11:17 pm
Bearing in mind you're dealing with a broad subsect on the online left that got a ridiculous story about Jo Swinson shooting squirrels on Ch 4 News for a laugh, it's probably best not to read that much into it. It's not like it's some coherent thing, despite there being lots of serious ideas lurking behind the jokes - ie, that a better fairer system is needed, and also that this country is a miserable joke, so why take anything about it seriously?

But then, all that might be me reading too much into it.
I did not know about that. Isn't that sort of thing which occurs at 4chan? You know, something which is only funny to them and understood by them. The squirrel shooting jokes don't sound particularly funny. I react similarly to forced humour as I do to forced grief: everyone must join in or there is something wrong with them. ::) Mind you, I have the same reaction to New Years and Auld Lang Syne. ;D
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13443 on: Yesterday at 10:45:55 pm »
Kind of, 4Chan is more a bleak nihilistic disaster zone on the path to fascism from my (limited) understanding. Different politics, obviously.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13444 on: Yesterday at 11:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:45:55 pm
Kind of, 4Chan is more a bleak nihilistic disaster zone on the path to fascism from my (limited) understanding. Different politics, obviously.
I visited the site once - and only once - probably about 2010. It seemed to be populated by hoards of very stunted individuals. I did watch an episode of Lisa Ling (brain fart) Elle Reeve, Vice News, of her interviewing the founder of 8chan who now spends his time trying bring down the site since he lost control. It seems that it is 8chan where the bulk of the lunacy originates these days - the QAnon stuff, for example - according to Wikipedia at least. I've gone pretty far off-topic.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13445 on: Yesterday at 11:20:11 pm »
Yeah, way off topic.

I visited occasionally years ago as people would post up albums to share (well, steal). It Came From Something Awful by Dale Beran about how all the Chans developed is an interesting/depressing read on the subject.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13446 on: Yesterday at 11:47:05 pm »
From the title, it appears to be linking 4chan back to Something Awful. I never frequented that site either. Maybe I'll get the book. Though, it is three years in print now - an age for the Internet.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13447 on: Yesterday at 11:52:46 pm »
Yes, I'm not sure if they've updated it with additional stuff about Qanon or Jan 6th.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13448 on: Today at 12:14:36 am »
Just a quick correction in case anyone is interested, the interview of the 8chan founder was by Elle Reeve of Vice News, not Lisa Ling. Not sure how I came up Ling!?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13449 on: Today at 09:19:46 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:14:36 am
Just a quick correction in case anyone is interested, the interview of the 8chan founder was by Elle Reeve of Vice News, not Lisa Ling. Not sure how I came up Ling!?
i used to work with her
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13450 on: Today at 10:05:36 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:41:40 pm
I did not know about that. Isn't that sort of thing which occurs at 4chan? You know, something which is only funny to them and understood by them. The squirrel shooting jokes don't sound particularly funny. I react similarly to forced humour as I do to forced grief: everyone must join in or there is something wrong with them. ::) Mind you, I have the same reaction to New Years and Auld Lang Syne. ;D
I rarely stay up till midnight. Avoiding that abomination is just one more reason. I'd rather do the conga with the Everton football squad. Obvs Pickford leads it.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13451 on: Today at 10:30:45 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:05:36 am
I rarely stay up till midnight. Avoiding that abomination is just one more reason. I'd rather do the conga with the Everton football squad. Obvs Pickford leads it.
:D
Very good. Hope it gets the credit it deserves. :
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13452 on: Today at 10:33:26 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:19:46 am
i used to work with her
Elle Reeves? I did not realise that she was ever based in the UK. I originally knew her from her reporting on the white supremacists rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. You know, the one which prompted Trump's 'good people on both sides' comment.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13453 on: Today at 10:50:05 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:05:36 am
I rarely stay up till midnight. Avoiding that abomination is just one more reason. I'd rather do the conga with the Everton football squad. Obvs Pickford leads it.
Not a fan, then. :D

On the other hand, the greatest problem with staying in on New Years Eve (in the UK), is Jools Holland.
Quote from: CorKopite on December 31, 2010, 03:04:18 pm
http://www.sabotagetimes.com/life/i-fing-hate-new-years-eve/


In the build up to the most hotly anticipated New Year's Eve since this time last year, we look through 5 reasons why paying silly money to be felt up in a two-hour bar queue might not be all it's cracked up to be.


Tinkle tinkle little Jools, your New Year show is full of tools.
Lets not beat about the bush. New Years Eve is shit. Christmas I can get behind  food, presents, sloth  whats not to like? But celebrating the date going from the 31st to the 1st does not warrant queuing six deep at a bar full of fannies sloshing Jagermeister into my eyeballs. If I could be guaranteed that throughout the whole of 2011 I will be served caviar by a golden unicorn which expels Faberge eggs out of its bejewelled back passage  then maybe, just MAYBE  I will spend 3 hours in a taxi queue as some brainless ballbag vomits vodka Red Bull all over my back.

But that never happens, does it? Theres no unicorn. Theres no caviar. The next day, nothing has changed, and you are a disgusting mess. Look at you. You tried to shag the Christmas tree. You look like a cross between Eric Pickles and a melted Cabbage Patch doll. Its 2011, and your tiny, booze shrivelled brain cant even comprehend the Brian Conley Christmas Special. Here are 5 compelling reasons to give NYE a miss


1. The Tyranny of Town

Going into town on New Years Eve and expecting to have a good time is like going to a Basshunter gig and expecting to encounter a room full of scholars discussing symbolism in late Victorian literature. Every town and city in Britain turns into a hellish Yates Wine Lodge of doom  the streets are a Hogarthian stinkfest of bad booze, goosebumpy boobs, crap Superdry shirts and rampant chlamydia. Conversations you may overhear include: WHOOAGH, TITS, BLLAAAAGH and the classic HAPPY NEW YEAR (followed by a depressing grope and instant herpes).

2. Getting Home

Once youre in town, you cant escape. Its drunk twat lockdown, like being trapped in a massive full-scale metropolitan version of Take Me Out. If you want to get out of there this side of Easter, you have to join the snaking Armageddon that is the taxi/night bus queue. Just like you, all these knob ends thought it was a good idea to pay £100 to get into crap club called Bonkerz, and just like you they must be punished. Remember, when you do get picked up (at about 5am) your driver will assess you for cab suitability and alcohol levels. If you are wearing a vest, eating a kebab and have a rapidly growing wee stain on your crotch, you may find yourself walking home in minus 10 temperatures, and you will die.

No matter what the song, whether its a plaintive folk ballad or the National Anthem of Swaziland, Jools will be there, liberally lacing it with mindless tinkling jazz wankery, like putting ketchup on a salad. Prick.

3. False Optimism

You know what? This years going to be YOUR year. Its going to be BRILLIANT. You can just put all the disappointments, near misses, embarrassing moments, divorces, bereavements, dead plants, burnt dinners and regrettable encounters of last year aside and go forth into an amazing new phase of your life. As soon as Big Ben strikes 12 you will start to magically transform into the Super You, and you will finally get your own show on Channel 4/get over that bastard/land a new job in Australia/win the lottery/lose two stone/learn to dance/become a ninja. Yes, 2011 is going to be the best year EVER! Whoo!! (Will it fuck).

4. Its Not Christmas Anymore

Do you remember Christmas? The twinkling lights, the sparkling baubles, the piles of untouched presents under the tree? By the time New Years Eve comes around, all thats left is a pile of Ferrero Rocher wrappers and a bloated liver you could draw a face on and introduce as your cousin. The last thing anyone feels like doing is adding even more booze to the equation, yet here you are in Trafalgar Square, knocking back a bottle of White Lightning and snogging someone dressed up as a chicken. New Years Eve is the last death rattle of the fun festive season, and then whats next? Taking the Christmas tree down. Debt consolidation at 2459% APR. Soup made out of cardboard boxes and puddles.

5. Jools Hollands Hootenanny

On New Years Eve, musics most odious penises gather together at the BBC and torture the general public with their jams. Marvel as Sting sings Let it Be with the Goombay Dance Band while Lenny Henry plays the spoons. Oh look, theres Ray Winstone and Tom Jones dancing to Sex Bomb with Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Beverley Knight! And Whos this in the audience?  why its a totally pissed David Tennant, tapping his funky Converse to those crazy beats! And then of course, theres Jools, indiscriminately dropping doo-wop shit bombs all over everything. No matter what the song, whether its a plaintive folk ballad or the National Anthem of Swaziland, Jools will be there, liberally lacing it with mindless tinkling jazz wankery, like putting ketchup on a salad. Prick.

So my NYE advice is: do not go out. Turn off the telly, put your head under the duvet, ignore the bells and the fireworks and the wellwishers. Stay there eating leftover pork pies and Lindors until February and then emerge triumphantly, just in time for Pancake Day when you can legitimately stuff your fat face again. Until then, Happy New Year. Itll probably be sort of the same as the last one.



Working for it so Im in a bad mood that I cant go out, even though I agree with most of this article.

Ah Happy New Year anyway RAWK
Coincidentally, I was already familiar with the above (form the original website) from why back when (years before it was reposted here). A couple of years ago, I was looking for the original to send someone a link, but it had disappeared. But my search took me to RAWK instead. I've always loved that description of Jools Holland and his Hootenanny. ;D

The post here from CorKopite quoting the original did not get the response it deserved.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13454 on: Today at 10:58:10 am »
I'm printing that out and pinning it on the door on NYE
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13455 on: Today at 11:28:45 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:33:26 am
Elle Reeves? I did not realise that she was ever based in the UK. I originally knew her from her reporting on the white supremacists rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. You know, the one which prompted Trump's 'good people on both sides' comment.
Lisa Ling. !
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13456 on: Today at 11:30:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:58:10 am
I'm printing that out and pinning it on the door on NYE
We could start a movement around it. Heck, a whole religion!

I just recalled my casual mention to a friend in the runup to the Millenium that, 'technically, the double-millenium would occur at the turn of 2000/2001 as there was no year zero'. My friend warned me off as she did not want me spoiling it for her! :-X ;D

I'm not normally a party-pooper - honestly, I'm not :) - it's just NYE and all the (forced) shite around it which bugs me.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13457 on: Today at 11:34:06 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:28:45 am
Lisa Ling. !
Truth be told, I am not that impressed by her shows. Well - full disclosure - I should probably add, there was one episode which held particular importance for me, and I was less than impressed. So, I may be unfairly biased against her.

What was/is she like in real life?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13458 on: Today at 11:56:48 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:34:06 am
Truth be told, I am not that impressed by her shows. Well - full disclosure - I should probably add, there was one episode which held particular importance for me, and I was less than impressed. So, I may be unfairly biased against her.

What was/is she like in real life?
I think it was a different Lisa Ling to be fair ;D


Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13459 on: Today at 12:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13460 on: Today at 12:04:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:56:48 am
I think it was a different Lisa Ling to be fair ;D
Oh. Fair enough. ;D
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13461 on: Today at 12:11:26 pm »
I have to say, Starmer has struck me as prime minister in waiting for the last few days.
Hes looked the statesman spoken eloquently and movingly in a way his opponent  hasnt. Its as if hes blossomed into the role..
I think the Tories may have a problem
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13462 on: Today at 12:14:03 pm »
Thread renamed. Johnson was fucking awful but I don't think enough attention has been paid to just how dreadful this cabinet is and how in-hoc they are to shadowy lobby groups.

Rather than obsessing over the Kier/Keith debate it's worth being aware of just who is running the country now. This isn't just the same old Tory Party. These are extremists and whereas they were exerting influence from the back benches before, they are now the Government.

Nine of the Cabinet are also members of the ERG.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Research_Group

Having "Got Brexit Done" they are now moving on to other policies and will be implementing the same lunatic thinking that brought us Brexit in the fields of welfare, fiscal policy, taxation, health, employment, immigration.

These are the none members of Truss's cabinet who are known members of the ERG:

Thérèse Coffey was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Suella Braverman was appointed Home Secretary

James Cleverly was appointed Foreign Secretary

Brandon Lewis was appointed Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor

Penny Mordaunt was appointed Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council

Jacob Rees-Mogg was appointed Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Kit Malthouse was appointed Secretary of State for Education

Anne-Marie Trevelyan was appointed Secretary of State for Transport

Chris Heaton-Harris was appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

The ERG is a party within a party and their activities are publicly funded. They saw off Theresa May, the last vaguely sane Tory PM, and supported Johnson because he had the public charisma to push Brexit through. Johnson however is not a true believer and was ultimately disposable. Truss has hitched her wagon to the ERG but again, is not a true believer. Expect a push for one of the fully committed ERG members to be manouvered into the top spot sometime in the next couple of years.

The other groups that are influencing these new Tories are the IEA and various groups out of 55 Tufton Street.

The IEA have been going for years and influenced Thatcherism but once Brexit cleared out any non-believers from government the IEA is now central to policy ideas.

From Wiki: The IEA subscribes to a right-wing[2][9][10] and neoliberal worldview and advocates positions based on this ideology,[11] including climate change denial,[12] and total privatisation, in effect abolition, of the National Health Service (NHS), in favour of a healthcare system the IEA says is similar to Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Israel.[13][3] The IEA is funded by the tobacco industry[14] (although it does not reveal this),[15][16] and IEA officers have been recorded offering "cash for access".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Institute_of_Economic_Affairs

And then there's Tufton Street.

Expect to see someone from one of the various Tufton Street lobby groups on TV or Radio sometime soon. They have names that hide their true extreme right-wing politics. Who isn;t concerened about immigration? What's the problem with 'watching migration'? We all care about the tax we pay so an alliance of taxpayers must be a reasonable thing? And Civitas? whatever it is it sounds like 'civil' or 'civic' so now way it would be opposed to green regulations or into climate change denial? And so it goes on. different avatars for the same fundaamental extreme right-wing politics.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/55_Tufton_Street

I don't think we are in quite as much danger as America, where they are two election cycles away from a potential one party fascist state (that may sound alarmist but is probably 50:50). But these are part funded by the same people.

If you think the Tories and Starmer's Labour Party are "just the same" you are a fucking idiot. If you are lumping on with the Corbynists who are doiing everything they can to undermine 'Keith' because of the real or imagined undermining of Corbyn you are potentially enabling a catastrophic change to the political and socail landscape of this country that will build on the damage already done by Brexit and make Thatcherism look like the hacyon days of social cohesion.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13463 on: Today at 12:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:14:03 pm
Thread renamed. Johnson was fucking awful but I don't think enough attention has been paid to just how dreadful this cabinet is and how in-hoc they are to shadowy lobby groups.






Well said Al.  They (ERG) have successfully (to date) been exerting influence and positioning themselves at the heart of Government for some time.

And this is an ideal time to sneak out legislation while the countrys eyes are focused on the Queens death, so dont be surprised to see stuff come out this week, if it hasnt already started.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13464 on: Today at 12:26:40 pm »
Quote from:
Thread renamed. Johnson was fucking awful but I don't think enough attention has been paid to just how dreadful this cabinet is and how in-hoc they are to shadowy lobby groups.

Rather than obsessing over the Kier/Keith debate it's worth being aware of just who is running the country now. This isn't just the same old Tory Party. These are extremists and whereas they were exerting influence from the back benches before, they are now the Government.

Nine of the Cabinet are also members of the ERG.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Research_Group

Having "Got Brexit Done" they are now moving on to other policies and will be implementing the same lunatic thinking that brought us Brexit in the fields of welfare, fiscal policy, taxation, health, employment, immigration.

These are the none members of Truss's cabinet who are known members of the ERG:

Thérèse Coffey was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Suella Braverman was appointed Home Secretary

James Cleverly was appointed Foreign Secretary

Brandon Lewis was appointed Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor

Penny Mordaunt was appointed Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council

Jacob Rees-Mogg was appointed Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Kit Malthouse was appointed Secretary of State for Education

Anne-Marie Trevelyan was appointed Secretary of State for Transport

Chris Heaton-Harris was appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

The ERG is a party within a party and their activities are publicly funded. They saw off Theresa May, the last vaguely sane Tory PM, and supported Johnson because he had the public charisma to push Brexit through. Johnson however is not a true believer and was ultimately disposable. Truss has hitched her wagon to the ERG but again, is not a true believer. Expect a push for one of the fully committed ERG members to be manouvered into the top spot sometime in the next couple of years.

The other groups that are influencing these new Tories are the IEA and various groups out of 55 Tufton Street.

The IEA have been going for years and influenced Thatcherism but once Brexit cleared out any non-believers from government the IEA is now central to policy ideas.

From Wiki: The IEA subscribes to a right-wing[2][9][10] and neoliberal worldview and advocates positions based on this ideology,[11] including climate change denial,[12] and total privatisation, in effect abolition, of the National Health Service (NHS), in favour of a healthcare system the IEA says is similar to Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Israel.[13][3] The IEA is funded by the tobacco industry[14] (although it does not reveal this),[15][16] and IEA officers have been recorded offering "cash for access".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Institute_of_Economic_Affairs

And then there's Tufton Street.

Expect to see someone from one of the various Tufton Street lobby groups on TV or Radio sometime soon. They have names that hide their true extreme right-wing politics. Who isn;t concerened about immigration? What's the problem with 'watching migration'? We all care about the tax we pay so an alliance of taxpayers must be a reasonable thing? And Civitas? whatever it is it sounds like 'civil' or 'civic' so now way it would be opposed to green regulations or into climate change denial? And so it goes on. different avatars for the same fundaamental extreme right-wing politics.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/55_Tufton_Street

I don't think we are in quite as much danger as America, where they are two election cycles away from a potential one party fascist state (that may sound alarmist but is probably 50:50). But these are part funded by the same people.

If you think the Tories and Starmer's Labour Party are "just the same" you are a fucking idiot. If you are lumping on with the Corbynists who are doiing everything they can to undermine 'Keith' because of the real or imagined undermining of Corbyn you are potentially enabling a catastrophic change to the political and socail landscape of this country that will build on the damage already done by Brexit and make Thatcherism look like the hacyon days of social cohesion.

If there are only 9 wouldn't that technically make it a minority holding of 45%? Now whether they have effective control due to being the largest grouping etc is up for debate


Could argue that ERG control over Tufton brings them to being a subsidiary rather than associate but would need more information.

Isn't taking things ridiculously literally fun
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13465 on: Today at 12:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:14:03 pm
Thread renamed. Johnson was fucking awful but I don't think enough attention has been paid to just how dreadful this cabinet is and how in-hoc they are to shadowy lobby groups.



You could replace 'shadowy lobby groups' with fossil fuel companies and a few other descriptors that spring to mind.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13466 on: Today at 12:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:14:03 pm
If you think the Tories and Starmer's Labour Party are "just the same" you are a fucking idiot. If you are lumping on with the Corbynists who are doiing everything they can to undermine 'Keith' because of the real or imagined undermining of Corbyn you are potentially enabling a catastrophic change to the political and socail landscape of this country that will build on the damage already done by Brexit and make Thatcherism look like the hacyon days of social cohesion.
This.

I've argued for quite some time that the present government is worse and a much greater threat than Thatcher ever was. I never imagined it could come to this.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
