Author Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13440 on: Yesterday at 10:07:14 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:02:46 pm
"nit" rather than "not," nit-pick, hah hah...

Admittedly not my best work... :D
Urgh. I even noticed that I had mistyped 'nit', and I still did not pick (no pun intended) up on it. As I suspected, I was being slow. ::) :)
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13441 on: Yesterday at 10:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:02:22 pm
I suppose it is the apparent 'hilarity' it holds for some which causes head scratching. And then, even if we have an explanation, we are still left scratching our heads and wondering if there is something else? Well, their isn't. So, another head scratch. :)

Bearing in mind you're dealing with a broad subsect on the online left that got a ridiculous story about Jo Swinson shooting squirrels on Ch 4 News for a laugh, it's probably best not to read that much into it. It's not like it's some coherent thing, despite there being lots of serious ideas lurking behind the jokes - ie, that a better fairer system is needed, and also that this country is a miserable joke, so why take anything about it seriously?

But then, all that might be me reading too much into it.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13442 on: Yesterday at 10:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:11:17 pm
Bearing in mind you're dealing with a broad subsect on the online left that got a ridiculous story about Jo Swinson shooting squirrels on Ch 4 News for a laugh, it's probably best not to read that much into it. It's not like it's some coherent thing, despite there being lots of serious ideas lurking behind the jokes - ie, that a better fairer system is needed, and also that this country is a miserable joke, so why take anything about it seriously?

But then, all that might be me reading too much into it.
I did not know about that. Isn't that sort of thing which occurs at 4chan? You know, something which is only funny to them and understood by them. The squirrel shooting jokes don't sound particularly funny. I react similarly to forced humour as I do to forced grief: everyone must join in or there is something wrong with them. ::) Mind you, I have the same reaction to New Years and Auld Lang Syne. ;D
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13443 on: Yesterday at 10:45:55 pm »
Kind of, 4Chan is more a bleak nihilistic disaster zone on the path to fascism from my (limited) understanding. Different politics, obviously.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13444 on: Yesterday at 11:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:45:55 pm
Kind of, 4Chan is more a bleak nihilistic disaster zone on the path to fascism from my (limited) understanding. Different politics, obviously.
I visited the site once - and only once - probably about 2010. It seemed to be populated by hoards of very stunted individuals. I did watch an episode of Lisa Ling (brain fart) Elle Reeve, Vice News, of her interviewing the founder of 8chan who now spends his time trying bring down the site since he lost control. It seems that it is 8chan where the bulk of the lunacy originates these days - the QAnon stuff, for example - according to Wikipedia at least. I've gone pretty far off-topic.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13445 on: Yesterday at 11:20:11 pm »
Yeah, way off topic.

I visited occasionally years ago as people would post up albums to share (well, steal). It Came From Something Awful by Dale Beran about how all the Chans developed is an interesting/depressing read on the subject.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13446 on: Yesterday at 11:47:05 pm »
From the title, it appears to be linking 4chan back to Something Awful. I never frequented that site either. Maybe I'll get the book. Though, it is three years in print now - an age for the Internet.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13447 on: Yesterday at 11:52:46 pm »
Yes, I'm not sure if they've updated it with additional stuff about Qanon or Jan 6th.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13448 on: Today at 12:14:36 am »
Just a quick correction in case anyone is interested, the interview of the 8chan founder was by Elle Reeve of Vice News, not Lisa Ling. Not sure how I came up Ling!?
