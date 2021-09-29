I suppose it is the apparent 'hilarity' it holds for some which causes head scratching. And then, even if we have an explanation, we are still left scratching our heads and wondering if there is something else? Well, their isn't. So, another head scratch.



Bearing in mind you're dealing with a broad subsect on the online left that got a ridiculous story about Jo Swinson shooting squirrels on Ch 4 News for a laugh, it's probably best not to read that much into it. It's not like it's some coherent thing, despite there being lots of serious ideas lurking behind the jokes - ie, that a better fairer system is needed, and also that this country is a miserable joke, so why take anything about it seriously?But then, all that might be me reading too much into it.