That's an interesting perspective Fitzy. Not sure I agree with all of it. I'm especially unsure of the idea that Truss is a "serious" politician. I think she's unserious in a different way to Johnson. Yes, she's ambitious like Johnson. But that's not unusual in politics or any form of professional life. It's more that I get the impression that Truss is playing at politics and therefore fails to see its essential majesty, if I can put it like that.
This "playing" is not uncommon among the present generation of politicians - across all western democracies. It sort of matches the widespread frivolousness that many voters have in secure (or secure-ish) democracies with welfare states. They don't take politics seriously either and are attracted to whimsical, even clownish politicians and causes.
In that sense Truss is perfect for the age we live in. Her first thought is 'how can I play Margaret Thatcher'? Thatcher's first thought was never that. Or anything like that. She was deeply serious.
The thing with Bozo was that, although he seemed mostly driven by what was good for Bozo, he recognised that part of that was keeping the oiks onside. So, despite him being an utter c*nt, he would rule out policy that obviously shafted the plebs.
With Truss, there's a danger of assuming that, because she's changed her political positioning so much over the years, she's not a conviction politician. The problem is that once she decides on a position she goes all-in on that (until she changes her mind, but that can be years later). Right now, she's absolutely wedded to far-right, neo-liberal economic policy. And that is dangerous.
Where Bozo ruled out direct weakening of workers' rights (because he wanted to be popular amongst the plebs), Truss will delight in building a bonfire of them.
Where Bozo reeled back on some
of the cuts implemented by Cameron/Gideon and continued by May (eg, he reinstated thousands of police, increased spending on the NHS) because he wanted to court praise from the masses, Truss will cut public services more - if only to try to fund tax cuts.
The comfort is that we've only got a couple of years to suffer her, and the Tories are very unlikely to win the next election, even if they get a polling bounce from a new leader and the energy scheme (Labour, LD, SNP need to keep banging the drum that we will have to pay for this, whilst the big energy companies stuff £billions into their fat pockets)