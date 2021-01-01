Poll

Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13360 on: Today at 08:18:23 am »
I don't think she is a 'female Boris'. I'm never voting for her and I dislike her schtick and ideology, but there are clear distinctions between her and her predecessor.

Firstly, she's a genuinely serious politician who believes in governance; she will work hard to get the machinery of government to operate in accordance with her wishes. Johnson's absence of governmental leadership was part of his undoing - a symptom of his unserious approach to his job.

She's already made the economy the most important thing. Johnson spent the last three years deploying his ministers to engage in futile culture wars and attempting to undermine the civil service. The classic left v right arguments about tax and spend and trickle-down economics have barely been breathed in the post-Brexit era, which has largely been characterised by vibe-led politcking rather than substantive actions and thought-out solutions. Hence why there's never been serious engagement with real life issues such as the Northern Ireland protocol...just another can to kick down the road.

His war against the civil service was both futile and dangerous. No administration can deliver on anything if it sets itself up against the arm of governance that actually carries out policy. I don't think Truss will continue down this path as it's moronic. Added to that is the fact that she's appointed a genuine ally - much like Cameron did - as Chancellor. This is absolutely essential for a successful government. The Treasury is the real powerbase in government and having a cuckoo in the nest - such as Sunak - was part of Johnson's undoing. Truss looks like she's avoiding that error.

The truth is, there's no such thing as 'another Boris' as he is a uniquely cynical and puerile politician who ignored and  avoided conventions, received wisdoms and - most importantly - hard work.

I really worry that the 'relief' amongst the electorate that it isn't Johnson at the helm could give the Tories a better chance at the next GE.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13361 on: Today at 08:20:10 am »
Is she serious? I think she's an imbecile
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13362 on: Today at 08:41:44 am »
Sorry Fitzy, thats shite.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13363 on: Today at 08:52:55 am »
The truth is, there's no such thing as 'another Boris' as he is a uniquely cynical and puerile politician who ignored and  avoided conventions, received wisdoms and - most importantly - hard work.


I dunno, there's a few characters on Cbeebies that could give him a run for his money.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13364 on: Today at 08:55:43 am »
I mean, the very first thing she did apart from naming her cabinet was sack the permanent secretary to the Treasury. So much for the ending the war against the civil service.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13365 on: Today at 08:57:39 am »
Go on
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13366 on: Today at 08:58:54 am »
This is true, which is worrying.

Dont confuse my analysis with a defence of her or support. I hope shes gone asap.  However, actual grown up discussion is allowed on this stuff.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13367 on: Today at 09:07:40 am »
I don't think she is a 'female Boris'. I'm never voting for her and I dislike her schtick and ideology, but there are clear distinctions between her and her predecessor.

Firstly, she's a genuinely serious politician who believes in governance; she will work hard to get the machinery of government to operate in accordance with her wishes. Johnson's absence of governmental leadership was part of his undoing - a symptom of his unserious approach to his job.

She's already made the economy the most important thing. Johnson spent the last three years deploying his ministers to engage in futile culture wars and attempting to undermine the civil service. The classic left v right arguments about tax and spend and trickle-down economics have barely been breathed in the post-Brexit era, which has largely been characterised by vibe-led politcking rather than substantive actions and thought-out solutions. Hence why there's never been serious engagement with real life issues such as the Northern Ireland protocol...just another can to kick down the road.

His war against the civil service was both futile and dangerous. No administration can deliver on anything if it sets itself up against the arm of governance that actually carries out policy. I don't think Truss will continue down this path as it's moronic. Added to that is the fact that she's appointed a genuine ally - much like Cameron did - as Chancellor. This is absolutely essential for a successful government. The Treasury is the real powerbase in government and having a cuckoo in the nest - such as Sunak - was part of Johnson's undoing. Truss looks like she's avoiding that error.

The truth is, there's no such thing as 'another Boris' as he is a uniquely cynical and puerile politician who ignored and  avoided conventions, received wisdoms and - most importantly - hard work.

I really worry that the 'relief' amongst the electorate that it isn't Johnson at the helm could give the Tories a better chance at the next GE.

Id agree with some of that. However I think by serious you mean that she takes the job seriously rather than that she is accomplished (eg hes a serious footballer). I think she is a f*ckwit. I see her as principally driven by ambition and I see no sense that she has engaged in deep political thought or truly wrestled with the problems confronting the country. The best leaders do so usually while they are in Opposition where their views and policies are road tested. She has ghosted into number 10 without any proper scrutiny. We see this in an energy policy rolled out without costing or any real plan as to how the borrowing costs will be met. The truth is that she planned to do nothing until the weight of public uproar eventually taken up by the right wing media forced her hand at the 11th hour.

Ill never underestimate the propensity of the British public to vote against their own interests but Truss lacks one thing that other successful Tory leaders had. She is instantly unlikeable and lacks that natural compass for where the public sit on the issues of the day. I think Starmer will have her number as while they are equally lacking in charisma, he looks the serious politician.  Id give the Tories a year of bad polling before they start agitating to remove her though I think theyre now stuck with her.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13368 on: Today at 09:17:40 am »
Yes, absolutely what I mean. Jonson wasn't a serious politician in terms of his dismissive attitude to the 'seriousness' of his office - it was simply an extension of is fun-time cosplay.

Truss isn't to be trusted and lacks charisma on an incredible scale. The issue is - as you state - the electorate are a very contrary bunch who vote on the oddest reasoning. If Truss can throw enough red meat at them until election day then she may just pull it off. However, Starmer is no mug and I still make him favourite.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13369 on: Today at 09:22:33 am »
There is always the risk that the public may end up even feeling sorry for her and give her the sympathy vote.

Stranger things have happened.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13370 on: Today at 09:35:40 am »
That's an interesting perspective Fitzy. Not sure I agree with all of it. I'm especially unsure of the idea that Truss is a "serious" politician. I think she's unserious in a different way to Johnson. Yes, she's ambitious like Johnson. But that's not unusual in politics or any form of professional life. It's more that I get the impression that Truss is playing at politics and therefore fails to see its essential majesty, if I can put it like that. 

This "playing" is not uncommon among the present generation of politicians - across all western democracies. It sort of matches the widespread frivolousness that many voters have in secure (or secure-ish) democracies with welfare states. They don't take politics seriously either and are attracted to whimsical, even clownish politicians and causes.

In that sense Truss is perfect for the age we live in. Her first thought is 'how can I play Margaret Thatcher'? Thatcher's first thought was never that. Or anything like that. She was deeply serious.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13371 on: Today at 09:43:27 am »
She's already made the economy the most important thing. Johnson spent the last three years deploying his ministers to engage in futile culture wars and attempting to undermine the civil service. The classic left v right arguments about tax and spend and trickle-down economics have barely been breathed in the post-Brexit era, which has largely been characterised by vibe-led politcking rather than substantive actions and thought-out solutions. Hence why there's never been serious engagement with real life issues such as the Northern Ireland protocol...just another can to kick down the road.

His war against the civil service was both futile and dangerous. No administration can deliver on anything if it sets itself up against the arm of governance that actually carries out policy. I don't think Truss will continue down this path as it's moronic. Added to that is the fact that she's appointed a genuine ally - much like Cameron did - as Chancellor. This is absolutely essential for a successful government. The Treasury is the real powerbase in government and having a cuckoo in the nest - such as Sunak - was part of Johnson's undoing. Truss looks like she's avoiding that error.

The truth is, there's no such thing as 'another Boris' as he is a uniquely cynical and puerile politician who ignored and  avoided conventions, received wisdoms and - most importantly - hard work.

I really worry that the 'relief' amongst the electorate that it isn't Johnson at the helm could give the Tories a better chance at the next GE.

:lmao
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13372 on: Today at 09:48:29 am »
This country is literally creaking at the seams now.

Constitutionally speaking we dont really have a proper government at the moment (the privvy council seals werent given to the new SoSs or Ministers), the second most senior civil servant got the push, were spending billions without saying where its coming from. Its all just messy. (And thats without having a new head of state and prime minister within a 48 hour period). Were absolutely broken.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13373 on: Today at 09:50:17 am »
I cant speak about Truss but this is exactly right and exactly the same train of thought I was going down myself this morning.  I wonder in fact whether you were led there by the same thing I was - the tone of Macrons eulogy to the Queen?  As in, hes the one western figure who understands the gravity of the office he holds, how it contains, and even primarily is, things that are above positioning, and current opinion, and petty managerialism.  The Queen herself being obviously the prime example.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13374 on: Today at 09:52:04 am »
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13375 on: Today at 09:53:30 am »
"She's already made the economy the most important thing"

Fucking. Hell. I can't even begin to process the madness of that statement.

Talk me through that mate.

Fucking insane.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13376 on: Today at 09:54:33 am »
This country is literally creaking at the seams now.

Constitutionally speaking we dont really have a proper government at the moment (the privvy council seals werent given to the new SoSs or Ministers), the second most senior civil servant got the push, were spending billions without saying where its coming from. Its all just messy. (And thats without having a new head of state and prime minister within a 48 hour period). Were absolutely broken.

We need a general election. We wont get one as it doesnt suit the Tories because its never about the country, its about them.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13377 on: Today at 10:05:55 am »
This seems unnecessary. Fitzy has made it clear that they're not a fan of Truss but has laid out some well-reasoned ideas about what sort of PM she's likely to be. Those ideas are there to be discussed and disagreed with if you want. Your response is what would be expected if someone came in here and said "I like her - what have the Tories ever done wrong?" as that gives no opportunity to engage and explain why you disagree. Fitzy's post has given some clear points of view that you can dissect, if you want.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13378 on: Today at 10:07:05 am »
So are the clowns not in the circus for the next 10 days?

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13379 on: Today at 10:07:16 am »
100%. The country is crying out for an election - although all optimism on the outcome of them has been smashed to pieces over the years.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13380 on: Today at 10:07:41 am »
Good point.  I know little of our own politics, let alone other nations.  Berlesconi trashed the office of Italy.  Any other notable failings?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13381 on: Today at 10:10:35 am »
She's a serious politician?

Liz. Fucking. Truss. A serious politician? Someone that changes their stance, persona and ideals depending on which way the wind blows?

A fucking serious fucking politician?

She's 'She's already made the economy the most important thing' by borrowing £130BN of public money to pay to companies already with a £170BN excess profit.

She can't fucking even say one fucking line of any fucking statement without looking like she's had a fucking stroke.

If Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was incompetant and a fucking weirdo, then she's beaten him already. I've seen fucking dildos give a more comprehensive and believable speech.


She's a fucking idiot running a twat of a fucking inbred fucking party that are here to rob us all fucking blind. And Fitzy says "she's a genuinely serious politician"

Get fucked.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13382 on: Today at 10:14:13 am »
I only think shes serious about her own personal career advancement, which all politicians mistake as being a popular person. Shes obviously not unintelligent, but her ideological flip flopping does not suggest thats shes matured, it suggests shes an opportunistic careerist. I also think she shows sociopathic tendencies, which as has been discussed in this thread is quite common in those who seek leadership roles.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13383 on: Today at 10:19:33 am »
I think she just wants celebrity status.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13384 on: Today at 10:21:05 am »
The thing with Bozo was that, although he seemed mostly driven by what was good for Bozo, he recognised that part of that was keeping the oiks onside. So, despite him being an utter c*nt, he would rule out policy that obviously shafted the plebs.

With Truss, there's a danger of assuming that, because she's changed her political positioning so much over the years, she's not a conviction politician. The problem is that once she decides on a position she goes all-in on that (until she changes her mind, but that can be years later). Right now, she's absolutely wedded to far-right, neo-liberal economic policy. And that is dangerous.

Where Bozo ruled out direct weakening of workers' rights (because he wanted to be popular amongst the plebs), Truss will delight in building a bonfire of them.

Where Bozo reeled back on some of the cuts implemented by Cameron/Gideon and continued by May (eg, he reinstated thousands of police, increased spending on the NHS) because he wanted to court praise from the masses, Truss will cut public services more - if only to try to fund tax cuts.

The comfort is that we've only got a couple of years to suffer her, and the Tories are very unlikely to win the next election, even if they get a polling bounce from a new leader and the energy scheme (Labour, LD, SNP need to keep banging the drum that we will have to pay for this, whilst the big energy companies stuff £billions into their fat pockets)
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13385 on: Today at 10:21:06 am »
All fair points - I'm glad you engaged in the discussion. I agree, she's evidently an opportunist and will do what it takes to advance her career.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13386 on: Today at 10:22:12 am »
She got mocked for not knowing the difference between the black sea and baltic sea. She then fucked up saying she doesn't recognise Russian sovereignty on its own cities, because she thought they were in Ukraine.

Her relationship with the civil service has involved talking about a pay cut for those outside London.

I believe she has also made a fool of herself on Instagram dressing up as Thatcher.

Shes deadly serious for sure.
 
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13387 on: Today at 10:27:19 am »
I dont know that its even quite about individual failings.  Im talking about intangibles like vision, ethics, the long term - things that if you put them first, the little pieces fall more naturally into place; whereas if you concentrate on the little pieces first, you might end up without a long term at all.  Macron is in an uncommon position in that the French Presidency is sort-of monarchical, so the institution itself ought to help produce such qualities.  Italy has never had that I dont think; the US has from time to time, but not recently.  We dont have that, or rather our constitution has come to put a lot of it onto the monarchy - but thats not to say it cant happen - I think Yorky is right to cite Thatcher, and Brown might have been such a figure as well but he was too boxed-in.

I dunno, this is a much deeper topic than I can do justice really.  But fundamentally it is about seriousness, about strong leadership of a particular type - about setting parameters (which neednt be to an overwhelming extent, the Queen never had capital P power) and making others work to them.  Its kind of like the difference between sailing a boat and being on a raft - you could make your raft big and luxurious, but at the end of the day youre just drifting about on the tides.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13388 on: Today at 10:28:21 am »
You're being wilfully obtuse here and essentially just ranting about the Tories. Which is pretty boring, in truth.

The point - which I think you already understand - is that Truss has manoeuvred to put the economy front and centre. This doesn't mean that she's on firm ground with her plans, it simply means that her predecessor was more occupied with culture war bombast than actual matters of the day. PMQs on Wednesday showcased a clear philosophical divide between the two main parties on economic management. When did Johnson and Starmer ever really debate in such terms? Truss is engaging in it - even if you profoundly disagree with her ideas.

The point about 'serious politician' is a fair one in that she's engaging in the actual crises of the day. She's taking the job seriously. Johnson did not. Of course she's absurd in her flip-flopping and personal aggrandisement, but she is bringing the discussion back to meat and drink stuff. Again, this isn't some accolade and trumpeting of her abilities or politics. It's just an observation about the fact you won't see her being like Johnson.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13389 on: Today at 10:34:00 am »
"she's engaging in the actual crises of the day"

I honestly think you're bonkers mate. Literally nothing I can say in response to that.

If that's true and you believe it, then this country is even more fucked than I thought it was.
