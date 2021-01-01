Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]  (Read 438927 times)

Online Fitzy.

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13360 on: Today at 08:18:23 am »
I don't think she is a 'female Boris'. I'm never voting for her and I dislike her schtick and ideology, but there are clear distinctions between her and her predecessor.

Firstly, she's a genuinely serious politician who believes in governance; she will work hard to get the machinery of government to operate in accordance with her wishes. Johnson's absence of governmental leadership was part of his undoing - a symptom of his unserious approach to his job.

She's already made the economy the most important thing. Johnson spent the last three years deploying his ministers to engage in futile culture wars and attempting to undermine the civil service. The classic left v right arguments about tax and spend and trickle-down economics have barely been breathed in the post-Brexit era, which has largely been characterised by vibe-led politcking rather than substantive actions and thought-out solutions. Hence why there's never been serious engagement with real life issues such as the Northern Ireland protocol...just another can to kick down the road.

His war against the civil service was both futile and dangerous. No administration can deliver on anything if it sets itself up against the arm of governance that actually carries out policy. I don't think Truss will continue down this path as it's moronic. Added to that is the fact that she's appointed a genuine ally - much like Cameron did - as Chancellor. This is absolutely essential for a successful government. The Treasury is the real powerbase in government and having a cuckoo in the nest - such as Sunak - was part of Johnson's undoing. Truss looks like she's avoiding that error.

The truth is, there's no such thing as 'another Boris' as he is a uniquely cynical and puerile politician who ignored and  avoided conventions, received wisdoms and - most importantly - hard work.

I really worry that the 'relief' amongst the electorate that it isn't Johnson at the helm could give the Tories a better chance at the next GE.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13361 on: Today at 08:20:10 am »
Is she serious? I think she's an imbecile
Offline killer-heels

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13362 on: Today at 08:41:44 am »
Sorry Fitzy, thats shite.
Online PaulF

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13363 on: Today at 08:52:55 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:18:23 am

The truth is, there's no such thing as 'another Boris' as he is a uniquely cynical and puerile politician who ignored and  avoided conventions, received wisdoms and - most importantly - hard work.


I dunno, there's a few characters on Cbeebies that could give him a run for his money.
Online Ray K

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13364 on: Today at 08:55:43 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:41:44 am
Sorry Fitzy, thats shite.
I mean, the very first thing she did apart from naming her cabinet was sack the permanent secretary to the Treasury. So much for the ending the war against the civil service.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13365 on: Today at 08:57:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:41:44 am
Sorry Fitzy, thats shite.
Go on
Online Fitzy.

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13366 on: Today at 08:58:54 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:55:43 am
I mean, the very first thing she did apart from naming her cabinet was sack the permanent secretary to the Treasury. So much for the ending the war against the civil service.
This is true, which is worrying.

Dont confuse my analysis with a defence of her or support. I hope shes gone asap.  However, actual grown up discussion is allowed on this stuff.
