Backlash off who though?



I've been steadily removing sources of information that annoy me and I'm pretty much down to here and the BBC, which clearly is still impartial despite all the pressure placed on it.



Their pieces generally cover things well (IMO) and the main thing the Tories running it are stopping are some stories appearing. When they appear, they are reported on.



The BBC continually annoy the left, the centre and the right, so they must be doing something right.



If they are neutral then you can't have them covering issues 'we like' to the detriment of other views - they have to present both sides and the middle don't they?



The bbc are running scared of the tories nowadays so their news coverage seems overly friendly when you consider just how fucking incompetent the government has been for years. As far as political comedy, that should always tend to target those in power more than those who aren't, but even taking that into account, they are more than happy to also target labour idiocies too.As far as complaints coming from all directions implying neutrality, the main problem with that would probably be that those on the right who love to call others snowflakes tend to be unbelievably thin-skinned in the face of valid criticisms and scream bias the instant something isn't fawningly positive, with the net result that you have somebody as biased as Laura Kuenssberg forming a major part of bbc news coverage.