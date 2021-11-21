Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Author Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]

« Reply #13160 on: Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:55:21 pm
it's possible as I think he will lose Uxbridge which would be 2024's Portillo moment, the latest seat predictor showed him losing it in a 22 seat Labour majority, if it's anything like the meltdown tonight's poll predicts he's a gonna.

You would imagine the Lib Dems will fancy their chances in the by-election

The Lib Dems were a decent way behind Labour at the last election, no reason for Labour to stand aside for the Lib Dems there.
« Reply #13161 on: Yesterday at 11:23:47 pm »
Don't usually comment on these threads but I've had more than a few, long time listener first time caller as it were

Nothing intelligible to say but fuck this absolute cretin and her party, everything that comes out of this c*nts' mouth is a complete farce and I hope they get fucking berried in two years time.

My mum struggles as a full time carer whilst trying to make ends meet whilst running her own one woman business and I'm fucking frightened she's going to crumble without help by the end of the year.

This is not the party for the people, it is the party for the selfless, the power hungry, the absolute worse of our culture. I've always been proud of being 'British' but I'm done if these get another term.
« Reply #13162 on: Yesterday at 11:34:52 pm »
I noticed Sir Keith commenting that Truss was "not a friend of the working man", she's a weapon alright Keith, but has she sacked an MP for joining a picket line of these working men?
« Reply #13163 on: Yesterday at 11:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:34:52 pm
I noticed Sir Keith commenting that Truss was "not a friend of the working man", she's a weapon alright Keith, but has she sacked an MP for joining a picket line of these working men?

I thought Joseph was dead.

This is really worrying news.

« Reply #13164 on: Yesterday at 11:43:16 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:58:00 pm
Looking at the covers of her books look like some form of poverty porn.
Or literary poverty.
« Reply #13165 on: Yesterday at 11:51:42 pm »
Who is Truss's Sir Keith? Johnson I suppose. Though it could just as easily have been Rory.
« Reply #13166 on: Yesterday at 11:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:34:52 pm
I noticed Sir Keith commenting that Truss was "not a friend of the working man", she's a weapon alright Keith, but has she sacked an MP for joining a picket line of these working men?

Sorry, who is that? Sir Keith? Not sure I've heard of him.
« Reply #13167 on: Today at 12:24:50 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:34:52 pm
I noticed Sir Keith commenting that Truss was "not a friend of the working man", she's a weapon alright Keith, but has she sacked an MP for joining a picket line of these working men?

I thought Keir Starmer sacked an MP from the shadow cabinet because the said MP made up Labour Party policy on the spot, saying pay rises should be linked to inflation, not because he joined a picket line.

That's something I could quite easily see Corbyn doing, if a member of his own shadow cabinet had done something similar.
In fact Corbyn sacked Owen Smith from the Shadow Cabinet for asking for a second referendum on Brexit.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:30:25 am by Gili Gulu »
« Reply #13168 on: Today at 12:58:54 am »
LIZ TRUSS is the UK Prime Minister and has just replaced Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson


Just read that again and imagine you'd been unconscious for a very long time (but not so long you did not know who they were)




Mad is it not, completely mad


Add in that Nadine Dorries is a Minister (for Culture indeed) and Priti Patel is Home Secretary and it starts to seem surreal
« Reply #13169 on: Today at 06:43:27 am »
So I am just going to assume this Liz Truss person is a shitty person then?
« Reply #13170 on: Today at 07:20:54 am »
Its moments like this that wish we had lax gunlaws and easy access to number downing street.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:34:55 am by killer-heels »
« Reply #13171 on: Today at 07:39:53 am »
Thankfully Johnsons speech is now over.  The usual nonsense full of lies and hyperbole.
