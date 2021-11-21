Don't usually comment on these threads but I've had more than a few, long time listener first time caller as it were



Nothing intelligible to say but fuck this absolute cretin and her party, everything that comes out of this c*nts' mouth is a complete farce and I hope they get fucking berried in two years time.



My mum struggles as a full time carer whilst trying to make ends meet whilst running her own one woman business and I'm fucking frightened she's going to crumble without help by the end of the year.



This is not the party for the people, it is the party for the selfless, the power hungry, the absolute worse of our culture. I've always been proud of being 'British' but I'm done if these get another term.

