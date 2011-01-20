Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]  (Read 428613 times)

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13080 on: Today at 02:07:02 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:03:36 pm
Glad its not rishi, and that horrible priti is no longer Home Secretary, but Liz truss .... whats all that about.

Think Id prefer Sunak. Where you getting the info on Patel going?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13081 on: Today at 02:12:54 pm »
Quote from: https://twitter.com/vonderleyen/status/1566768963039674370
Congratulations
@trussliz
.
The EU and the UK are partners.

We face many challenges together, from climate change to Russias invasion of Ukraine.

I look forward to a constructive relationship, in full respect of our agreements.
;D
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13082 on: Today at 02:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:07:02 pm
Think Id prefer Sunak. Where you getting the info on Patel going?

Suella Braverman, new home secretary, according to the BBC expert this morning on radio, and a few other news outlets, telegraph etc. No idea who she is, but shes not priti patel.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13083 on: Today at 02:15:28 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:01:41 pm
Commentators mentioned that the previous Tory leaders got at least 60% of the vote and anything less could cause potential issues.

By any way you count it, Truss got less than 60%.  And less than 50% of the overall tory membership.

Starting at a low point and only going to get worse.
31k of their 172k membership didn't even vote.  There may be reasons why some couldn't vote but it does sort of beg the question of what is the point in being a member if you're not even going to vote when you have the chance to select the next PM?!
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13084 on: Today at 02:16:00 pm »
Just watching the speech now.

"Friends and colleagues. Thank you for putting your faith in me to lead our great Conservative Party - the greatest political party on earth."

 ??? Apart from the statement sounding silly - made worse by her shit delivery - it has rather fascistic undertones to my ears. I am only a little way into the speech - I don't know if I can bear listening to the rest of it.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13085 on: Today at 02:16:47 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:14:29 pm
Suella Braverman, new home secretary, according to the BBC expert this morning on radio, and a few other news outlets, telegraph etc. No idea who she is, but shes not priti patel.
Out of the frying pan and into the fire.  She was the Attorney General who seemingly knew nothing about law.  She ran for leader on what would ordinarily be seen as a far right ticket (those boundaries somewhat distorted since 2019).

If there's anybody that can double down on the meanspirited policies of Patel then it's Braverman.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13086 on: Today at 02:17:15 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:14:29 pm
Suella Braverman, new home secretary, according to the BBC expert this morning on radio, and a few other news outlets, telegraph etc. No idea who she is, but shes not priti patel.

We're leaving the ECHR as part of full Brexit, because European courts are stopping us from deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13087 on: Today at 02:18:06 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:03:36 pm
Glad its not rishi, and that horrible priti is no longer Home Secretary, but Liz truss .... whats all that about.
It was rumoured that Braverman could to take over the Home Office from Patel under Truss. If you think your rights will be better protected under Braverman I think you might be disappointed.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13088 on: Today at 02:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:16:00 pm
Just watching the speech now.

"Friends and colleagues. Thank you for putting your faith in me to lead our great Conservative Party - the greatest political party on earth."

 ??? Apart from the statement sounding silly - made worse by her shit delivery - it has rather fascistic undertones to my ears. I am only a little way into the speech - I don't know if I can bear listening to the rest of it.

You're missing nothing if you don't. It was shit and she had nothing to say, except the word 'deliver'.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13089 on: Today at 02:21:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:14:29 pm
Suella Braverman, new home secretary, according to the BBC expert this morning on radio, and a few other news outlets, telegraph etc. No idea who she is, but shes not priti patel.

she is a fully fledged member of the ERG and equally nasty as Patel.
In fact, judging by her dysmal leadership campaign, possibly even worse.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13090 on: Today at 02:22:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:03:36 pm
Glad its not rishi, and that horrible priti is no longer Home Secretary, but Liz truss .... whats all that about.

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13091 on: Today at 02:22:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:14:29 pm
Suella Braverman, new home secretary, according to the BBC expert this morning on radio, and a few other news outlets, telegraph etc. No idea who she is, but shes not priti patel.

Mate, shes every bit as evil.  She was the Attorney General.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13092 on: Today at 02:42:21 pm »
I wonder if there's any truth in the 12 Tories already submitter letter of no confidence?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13093 on: Today at 02:54:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:14:29 pm
Suella Braverman, new home secretary, according to the BBC expert this morning on radio, and a few other news outlets, telegraph etc. No idea who she is, but shes not priti patel.

Kwarteng tipped to be Chacellor
The wholly inappropriately-named Cleverley as Foreign Sec
Braverman Home Sec
Coffey as Health Sec
Reet-Smug as Business Sec
Badenough as Education Sec
Dorries to keep her job
IBS back in the Cabinet

All headed up by Liz fucking Truss as PM


It's almost as if some great cosmic joker has gone "I wonder what'd happen if I put together the worst possible government? You know, I think I'll give it a crack."

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13094 on: Today at 02:56:38 pm »

I`m trying to think what this reminds me of...the Nazi`s trying to continue after Hitler topped himself? Hmmmm.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13095 on: Today at 03:00:04 pm »

Frank O`Farrell after Wilf McGuinness?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13096 on: Today at 03:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:54:46 pm
Kwarteng tipped to be Chacellor
The wholly inappropriately-named Cleverley as Foreign Sec
Braverman Home Sec
Coffey as Health Sec
Reet-Smug as Business Sec
Badenough as Education Sec
Dorries to keep her job
IBS back in the Cabinet

All headed up by Liz fucking Truss as PM


It's almost as if some great cosmic joker has gone "I wonder what'd happen if I put together the worst possible government? You know, I think I'll give it a crack."



Looks like they've picked them based on their names. Probably some sort of funny in-joke ::)
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13097 on: Today at 03:10:17 pm »
A fence post for a PM.  It's a new idea I'll give you that.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13098 on: Today at 03:13:56 pm »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 03:10:17 pm
A fence post for a PM.  It's a new idea I'll give you that.

Woah there. I know some charismatic fence posts. Personally I would have opted for magnolia paint
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13099 on: Today at 03:18:47 pm »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 03:10:17 pm
A fence post for a PM.  It's a new idea I'll give you that.

Unfair on fence posts, they are outstanding in their fields.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13100 on: Today at 03:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:18:47 pm
Unfair on fence posts, they are outstanding in their fields.

That is some great work right there
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13101 on: Today at 03:37:30 pm »
Is Liz short for Lizard Queen ?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13102 on: Today at 03:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:36:07 pm
That is some great work right there

A very upright fellow, Elmo...
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13103 on: Today at 03:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:54:46 pm
Kwarteng tipped to be Chacellor
The wholly inappropriately-named Cleverley as Foreign Sec
Braverman Home Sec
Coffey as Health Sec
Reet-Smug as Business Sec
Badenough as Education Sec
Dorries to keep her job
IBS back in the Cabinet

All headed up by Liz fucking Truss as PM



jesus - that is so fucking grim. every single one of them is absolutely horrid. If labour can't win the next election against that shower they may as well give up.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13104 on: Today at 03:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:54:46 pm
Kwarteng tipped to be Chacellor
The wholly inappropriately-named Cleverley as Foreign Sec
Braverman Home Sec
Coffey as Health Sec
Reet-Smug as Business Sec
Badenough as Education Sec
Dorries to keep her job
IBS back in the Cabinet

All headed up by Liz fucking Truss as PM


It's almost as if some great cosmic joker has gone "I wonder what'd happen if I put together the worst possible government? You know, I think I'll give it a crack."

That really is the absolute dregs of competence/integrity/humanity in that party
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13105 on: Today at 04:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:49:59 pm
So, its expected that a slightly-to-the-right-of-Ghengis-Khan, morbidly obese, cigar smoking oddball, with no discernible redeeming feature, is going to deliver for the NHS.


No, you misunderstand. 'Deliver the NHS' (to a bunch of American parasitic healthcare corporations)
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13106 on: Today at 04:23:57 pm »
I wonder if Boris is sewing shrimp into the curtains tonight.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13107 on: Today at 04:27:39 pm »
Its like Thatcher but without the charisma
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13108 on: Today at 04:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:54:46 pm
Kwarteng tipped to be Chacellor
The wholly inappropriately-named Cleverley as Foreign Sec
Braverman Home Sec
Coffey as Health Sec
Reet-Smug as Business Sec
Badenough as Education Sec
Dorries to keep her job
IBS back in the Cabinet

All headed up by Liz fucking Truss as PM


It's almost as if some great cosmic joker has gone "I wonder what'd happen if I put together the worst possible government? You know, I think I'll give it a crack."
Willingness to lie is more important than competence for the people running the Tories at the moment.  They've dug so far down now that they just need people that are willing to keep digging, not people questioning whether that's a sensible thing to do.  The ambition will be to see how far down they can get before the next GE and then hope the electorate somehow decide to give them another five years to keep going - even if not they'll have mangled things potentially irreparably by then.

I appreciate it's rumour and not a full list of cabinet positions but Javid is a notable absentee.  As someone that sold his soul to serve under Johnson and then re-sold it to back Truss's leadership bid I assumed he was assured of a top job.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13109 on: Today at 04:30:36 pm »
Am I the only one that was expecting Rishi to be lucky to pick up 1/3 of the vote. Not get anywhere near as close?
Has he resigned yet?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13110 on: Today at 04:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:54:46 pm
Kwarteng tipped to be Chacellor
The wholly inappropriately-named Cleverley as Foreign Sec
Braverman Home Sec
Coffey as Health Sec
Reet-Smug as Business Sec
Badenough as Education Sec
Dorries to keep her job
IBS back in the Cabinet

All headed up by Liz fucking Truss as PM


It's almost as if some great cosmic joker has gone "I wonder what'd happen if I put together the worst possible government? You know, I think I'll give it a crack."



I think Badenoch is going to Transport. One-day Donelan back at Education.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13111 on: Today at 04:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 03:52:55 pm
That really is the absolute dregs of competence/integrity/humanity in that party

All we need now is Chris Grayling as Defence Secretary and its a complete set.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13112 on: Today at 04:37:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:23:57 pm
I wonder if Boris is sewing shrimp into the curtains tonight.

Just wiping in his knob on them, as per.
