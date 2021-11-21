That's right. Thatcher was both a doctrinaire and fortunate she had lousy political opponents (you might have added Derek Hatton and Militant in Liverpool). With Thatcher you cannot help counting up the "ifs".



If only Jim Callaghan had called an election in October 1978 when all his advisors and the rest of the Cabinet wanted him to. Labour was far ahead in the polls at the time. Instead he hung on for six months and was faced with spiralling wage claims, the smashing of the Social Contract and the 'winter of discontent'.



If only the Fascist Junta in Argentina had not decided to invade the Falkland Islands with their useless army.



If only there had been no Labour/SDP split.



If only the steelworkers hadn't accepted McGregor's redundancy packages and fought like the miners did to save their industry - at a time when the Thatcher government was much weaker.



If only the Labour party had been better led when unemployment hit 4 million and the Left had prioritised getting rid of the Tories rather than reforming the Labour party rulebook.



If only Scargill had been replaced by a cannier and more likeable leader and the NUM had called a national ballot at the start of the strike, so making Notts bow to a democratic decision.