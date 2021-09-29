Poll

How do you feel about the Tory incoming tax cuts?

Oh aye! Reet get down the butchers and get some lard in!
No sure it's a good idea, not even for extra tiffin - but there is extra tiffin, so..?
Not arsed
Bad idea by a bad couple of fucking bells
WTAF
I like cheese and Fuck the Tories
Author Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12640 on: Today at 06:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:29:15 pm
The Centrists Vera Lynn with her weekly dirge on a subject that won't affect her or her family ever.
Bad day?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12641 on: Today at 07:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:29:15 pm
The Centrists Vera Lynn with her weekly dirge on a subject that won't affect her or her family ever.

FD in 1940.

"Vera fucking Lynn! Did you hear her? White cliffs of fucking Dover. Bluebirds fucking over. What's the fucking point? You tell me, what is the fucking point? Churchill, Hitler, what's the difference? They're all c*nts. Going on about bloody Germany. What about the British? Fucking India! Yeah, that fucking Vera Lynn wailing her patriotic shite about "Tomorrow when the world is free". Bullshit. Absolute bullshit. Fucking sheep falling for this Centrist nonsense." 
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12642 on: Today at 08:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:52:13 pm
FD in 1940.

"Vera fucking Lynn! Did you hear her? White cliffs of fucking Dover. Bluebirds fucking over. What's the fucking point? You tell me, what is the fucking point? Churchill, Hitler, what's the difference? They're all c*nts. Going on about bloody Germany. What about the British? Fucking India! Yeah, that fucking Vera Lynn wailing her patriotic shite about "Tomorrow when the world is free". Bullshit. Absolute bullshit. Fucking sheep falling for this Centrist nonsense."
;D
