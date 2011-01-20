Why do you think that, Yorky?



At least two reasons. The first is that the English left is increasingly showing sympathy with Scottish nationalism, or independence should I say? It was exemplified recently when Mick Lynch spoke in Scotland and made mildly favourable comments about an independent Scotland - astonishing for a trade unionist whose members come from all the home nations and who knows that the solidarity (and therefore strength) of his union would be fractured just as much as the Union would be if Scotland went its separate way. But I think Lynch speaks for a lot of left-of-centre people on this issue. People on the English left tend to be 'for Scottish independence' in the same way that they are 'for the Health Service' or 'for the environment'. And that feeling will grow - at least as long as the SNP turns its social-democratic face to the world.But more importantly there seems to be a growing resentment in England on the Right that the Scottish minority (in the UK) can punch far above their weight politically. Not only are they overrepresented in Westminster (which has always been true), but they are potentially able to make or break governments. You will see the right-wing press play this up at the next general election. "A vote for Labour will be a vote for Scottish independence" will be the cry. As usual Fleet street will only semi-understand the truth behind this mendacious call. It WILL be a vote for Scottish independence but not in the way they imagine. In other words Scottish independence won't come because Keir Starmer awards Sturgeon with another Referendum. He'll never do that. It will come because the resentment being cultivated amongst the English will eventually flower into a full-throated demand for independence FROM Scotland.In a way it's a kind of reverse image of the Scottish resentment that was built up in all those years of Thatcherism. Although economics featured in the demand for Scottish independence ("our oil") and will do again for English independence ("the Scots cost too much"), the main driving force was politics ("we always vote Labour, but we always get Tory overlords") and will be again ("the SNP wield too much influence at Westminster and are monomaniacally only interested in one thing").Obviously the one thing that will preserve the Union will never happen - and that is a Labour majority so large that they can afford to ignore the Scots altogether.* Indeed if the Tories really did care about preserving the Union they would now be advising everyone in England and Wales to vote Labour.*Politically ignore, I mean. Economically a Labour government will do the decent thing (as it always does) and channel a disproportionate amount of resources north of the border. And rightly so.