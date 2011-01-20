Poll

How do you feel about the Tory incoming tax cuts?

Oh aye! Reet get down the butchers and get some lard in!
No sure it's a good idea, not even for extra tiffin - but there is extra tiffin, so..?
Not arsed
Bad idea by a bad couple of fucking bells
WTAF
I like cheese and Fuck the Tories
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 309 310 311 312 313 [314]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]  (Read 407224 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12520 on: Today at 10:30:21 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:44:28 am
I doubt Wales will vote to leave. But I think both Scotland and Northern Ireland will separate from England before long. Not, however, because of successful referendums for their Nationalist parties, but because England and Wales will vote to detach themselves from two unrewarding relationships. The polls are heading that way and will continue to do so.

I also think England and Wales will be back in the EU before Scotland. Northern Ireland will hopefully be absorbed into Ireland and the EU at the same time.
Why do you think that, Yorky?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,918
  • The first five yards........
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12521 on: Today at 12:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:30:21 am
Why do you think that, Yorky?

At least two reasons. The first is that the English left is increasingly showing sympathy with Scottish nationalism, or independence should I say? It was exemplified recently when Mick Lynch spoke in Scotland and made mildly favourable comments about an independent Scotland - astonishing for a trade unionist whose members come from all the home nations and who knows that the solidarity (and therefore strength) of his union would be fractured just as much as the Union would be if Scotland went its separate way. But I think Lynch speaks for a lot of left-of-centre people on this issue. People on the English left tend to be 'for Scottish independence' in the same way that they are 'for the Health Service' or 'for the environment'. And that feeling will grow - at least as long as the SNP turns its social-democratic face to the world.

But more importantly there seems to be a growing resentment in England on the Right that the Scottish minority (in the UK) can punch far above their weight politically. Not only are they overrepresented in Westminster (which has always been true), but they are potentially able to make or break governments. You will see the right-wing press play this up at the next general election. "A vote for Labour will be a vote for Scottish independence" will be the cry. As usual Fleet street will only semi-understand the truth behind this mendacious call. It WILL be a vote for Scottish independence but not in the way they imagine. In other words Scottish independence won't come because Keir Starmer awards Sturgeon with another Referendum. He'll never do that. It will come because the resentment being cultivated amongst the English will eventually flower into a full-throated demand for independence FROM Scotland. 

In a way it's a kind of reverse image of the Scottish resentment that was built up in all those years of Thatcherism. Although economics featured in the demand for Scottish independence ("our oil") and will do again for English independence ("the Scots cost too much"), the main driving force was politics ("we always vote Labour, but we always get Tory overlords") and will be again ("the SNP wield too much influence at Westminster and are monomaniacally only interested in one thing").

Obviously the one thing that will preserve the Union will never happen - and that is a Labour majority so large that they can afford to ignore the Scots altogether.* Indeed if the Tories really did care about preserving the Union they would now be advising everyone in England and Wales to vote Labour.

*Politically ignore, I mean. Economically a Labour government will do the decent thing (as it always does) and channel a disproportionate amount of resources north of the border. And rightly so.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:03 pm by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,918
  • The first five yards........
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12522 on: Today at 12:08:12 pm »
I've just realised JC, I've answered the wrong question!

So....on Europe. Neither E/W or S will be back any time soon. But the EU will always want England/Wales back since we are so populous and so wealthy. The last thing that the EU need right now - or any time in the future - is another small nation that will draw out more than it puts in.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,817
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12523 on: Today at 12:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:08:12 pm
I've just realised JC, I've answered the wrong question!

So....on Europe. Neither E/W or S will be back any time soon. But the EU will always want England/Wales back since we are so populous and so wealthy. The last thing that the EU need right now - or any time in the future - is another small nation that will draw out more than it puts in.

This is just laughable. There have been countless statements from politicians all across Europe sympathising with Scotland being ripped out of the EU and stating they would be welcomed back.

Scotland has a large deficit just now for sure, but it is still a wealthy country, with huge fishing waters, oil and gas, renewables, in a strategically very important position with the GIUK gap, and a highly educated and very pro-EU population.

The idea it wouldn't be welcomed back is absurd.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,817
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12524 on: Today at 12:21:47 pm »
Incidentally the latest GERS figures are out today, and Scotland's deficit fell more than England and Wales, and with the projected Oil and Gas revenue for the next year, combined with reduction in pandemic spending could see it wiped out completely next year.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,817
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12525 on: Today at 12:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:00:45 pm
*Politically ignore, I mean. Economically a Labour government will do the decent thing (as it always does) and channel a disproportionate amount of resources north of the border. And rightly so.

The Labour party when it was in power in Holyrood sent money back from the block grant to the UK treasury.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12526 on: Today at 12:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:08:12 pm
I've just realised JC, I've answered the wrong question!

So....on Europe. Neither E/W or S will be back any time soon. But the EU will always want England/Wales back since we are so populous and so wealthy. The last thing that the EU need right now - or any time in the future - is another small nation that will draw out more than it puts in.
Yeah, I was wondering when were you going to get to the point! ;D Nevertheless, an interesting perspective. I don't think I agree, but interesting.

As for Scotland vs England/Wales back in the EU: the EU has already made it pretty clear that Scotland can rejoin as though it never left, so long as does not self-declare its independence (as per Spain's stipulation). Conversely, the EU will not wish to risk going through another Brexit again, so will be reluctant to readmit the UK (in whatever form it takes). And the UK will be reticent to rejoin under what will be (surely) much less favourable terms than it had before.

Well, I guess we will find out, but it might take some time - perhaps even after we have popped our clogs.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,809
  • Red since '64
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12527 on: Today at 12:32:31 pm »
Regarding the debate about socialism and its connotations with the voting public; this is interesting from todays Guardian:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/24/starmer-has-an-enormous-opportunity-but-he-must-be-bolder-if-he-is-to-reset-british-politics?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

I liked this response:

This article boils down to Starmer being too timid. Starmer not demonstrating leadership at this hinge point in political history.

Starmer is not trying to lead. Starmer is just waiting. All things are relative, of course. So to compare with Truss, who is hurtling backward, regressing into ever more fanciful delusion and cliché, Starmer standing still may well appear as a purposeful stride towards the future.

I have some sympathy for Starmers timidity. The author of this piece feels that the public is ripe for a new direction . of a fundamental re-balancing of people and capital. But are they? More importantly, what does that slice of the electorate who decide the election . what do they think? And where do they get their news?

For where you get your news plays a key role in all this. When I look at mainstream media I get a very different view of the world from the one I hold. And it is in the world of the mainstream media that Starmer must operate. I understand why he feels that he just cant afford to scare the sheep.

The problem is that Starmer is now beginning to appear as one of those sheep.

Given the imminent crises befalling the UK, it could be that the door is about to fall off that hinge-point. More of the same will probably no longer cut it. It is at moments like this that very dark forces can come in to fill the void. And if we have learnt anything about UK politics these last years, it is that there are plenty of very dark forces knocking about.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,667
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12528 on: Today at 12:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:32:31 pm
The author of this piece feels that the public is ripe for a new direction . of a fundamental re-balancing of people and capital.

I am sick to the back teeth of commentators and tweeters coming out with shit like this because what's whats said in their echo chamber.

The vast majority of people have no interest or concept in "re-balancing" of society - and certainly no notion of capital. (And, to take it further - no normal person has ever used the word "neoliberal" in any context). People just want life to be a bit better, and society to be a bit fairer.

(That isn't to say Starmer hasn't been a colossal disappointment)
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,135
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12529 on: Today at 01:06:26 pm »
Just because they don't have the language to describe it doesn't mean they haven't noticed that things are falling apart and their lives are getting worse.

Most ordinary people are encouraged to be nothing more than consumers and to never bother themselves with politics except for election time, under the failed idea that the market will solve everything and they can simply get on with enjoying themselves. This pessimistic idea that the public are just witless morons who couldn't possibly be persuaded of any political argument other than rightwing 'common-sense' and immigrant bashing, and have to be led like sheep towards a marginally less shitty version of what they already have lest they freak out completely isn't going to cut it anymore, you just secede the ground even further to the right - to lay out the solutions and to draw up the limits of acceptable policy.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:30:01 pm by Father Ted »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12530 on: Today at 01:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:32:31 pm
And I too sympathise with Starmer's predicament. But as Dr Beaker keeps stating, Starmer needs to get ahead of the curve.*

* And I wholeheartedly agree.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,809
  • Red since '64
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12531 on: Today at 01:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:41:01 pm
I am sick to the back teeth of commentators and tweeters coming out with shit like this because what's whats said in their echo chamber.

The vast majority of people have no interest or concept in "re-balancing" of society - and certainly no notion of capital. (And, to take it further - no normal person has ever used the word "neoliberal" in any context). People just want life to be a bit better, and society to be a bit fairer.

(That isn't to say Starmer hasn't been a colossal disappointment)

HmmI would suggest that people want life to be a lot better and society a lot fairer. And as to your assertion that the vast majority of people have no interest or concept in re-balancing of society If your evidence for this is the Red Wall, you may have a point. In which case, the caution displayed by Labour surely has some validity, no?

Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12532 on: Today at 01:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:32:31 pm
Regarding the debate about socialism and its connotations with the voting public; this is interesting from todays Guardian:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/24/starmer-has-an-enormous-opportunity-but-he-must-be-bolder-if-he-is-to-reset-british-politics?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

I liked this response:

This article boils down to Starmer being too timid. Starmer not demonstrating leadership at this hinge point in political history.

Starmer is not trying to lead. Starmer is just waiting. All things are relative, of course. So to compare with Truss, who is hurtling backward, regressing into ever more fanciful delusion and cliché, Starmer standing still may well appear as a purposeful stride towards the future.

I have some sympathy for Starmers timidity. The author of this piece feels that the public is ripe for a new direction . of a fundamental re-balancing of people and capital. But are they? More importantly, what does that slice of the electorate who decide the election . what do they think? And where do they get their news?

For where you get your news plays a key role in all this. When I look at mainstream media I get a very different view of the world from the one I hold. And it is in the world of the mainstream media that Starmer must operate. I understand why he feels that he just cant afford to scare the sheep.

The problem is that Starmer is now beginning to appear as one of those sheep.

Given the imminent crises befalling the UK, it could be that the door is about to fall off that hinge-point. More of the same will probably no longer cut it. It is at moments like this that very dark forces can come in to fill the void. And if we have learnt anything about UK politics these last years, it is that there are plenty of very dark forces knocking about.
I think he's paranoid over walking into traps and fighting battles that may backfire in time. I think we have to be careful when it comes to accepting criticism without challenging them to see if they are true, same old story, people want to be given opinions rather than forming them themselves, this is the opinion some are giving them, they are no different from the Torys, no policys. no opinions, for the status quo.  a typical example below. easy enough to just accept and repeat and that's exactly the intention behind the attack, create this image of a man who has no opinions or policys to get us through the next few years and our long term future. Starmer has a better understanding on the problems we face than the vast majority of our politicians, workers do need pay rises but fighting the causes of the inflation is the most important thing, all the attacks in the past were aimed at the workers for big pay rises which really pissed me off, Starmers argument is basically the same argument I was making back in 1978 when the Winter of Discontent kicked off, get prices down and wage demands and inflation will drop. all we are hearing from many is Labour should get behind the strikers, fine but that will not solve all the problems and a lot of it will backfire when things get really bad. bin men now going on strike. remember the reaction to the grave diggers strikes.

Andrew Pierce
@toryboypierce
Barristers go on strike but not a word from one of countrys most prominent lawyers Labour leader
@Keir_Starmer
 doesnt he have a view?

Oh look here is Starmer commenting on the barristers strike. On mainstream news and you call yourself a journalist

https://twitter.com/Imogenlemon02/status/1562000606591696897



Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12533 on: Today at 01:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:06:26 pm
Just because they don't have the language to describe it doesn't mean they haven't noticed that things are falling apart and their lives are getting worse.

Most ordinary people are encouraged to be nothing more than consumers and to never bother themselves with politics except for election time, under the failed idea that the market will solve everything and they can simply get on with enjoying themselves. This pessimistic idea that the public are just witless morons who couldn't possibly be persuaded of any political argument other than rightwing 'common-sense' and immigrant bashing, and have to be led like sheep towards a marginally less shitty version of what they already have lest they freak out completely isn't going to cut it anymore, you just secede the ground even further to the right - to lay out the solutions and to draw up the limits of acceptable policy.

Have you tried your arguments on some Tory voters?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,055
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12534 on: Today at 02:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:41:01 pm
I am sick to the back teeth of commentators and tweeters coming out with shit like this because what's whats said in their echo chamber.

The vast majority of people have no interest or concept in "re-balancing" of society - and certainly no notion of capital. (And, to take it further - no normal person has ever used the word "neoliberal" in any context). People just want life to be a bit better, and society to be a bit fairer.

(That isn't to say Starmer hasn't been a colossal disappointment)

Of course people do. But I also think the public aren´t complete morons. They know that things are getting worse. They are living it. Yet we have an absurd situation that has developed where politicians are too scared to admit there might be any blow backs or negative effects to vitally necessary policies, meanwhile the can gets kicked ever further down the road.

The multiple crises we have been experiencing I think have the public at large, for the first time in my life, really beginning to fear for the future and questioning idea that things will only ever get better all the time.

I think there is a possibility for a message that would now sell that our focus should be on building a risilient and adaptable society for the future to deal with all these emerging crises. Things won´t be better for everyone all the time, some policies will have blow backs but it will make things better in other areas. We can wrap it up in the pragmatic yet emotional language of rejuvinating a crumbling Britain to prepare it for the 21st Century, returning power to communities, building resiliance for our kids and grandkids all the while alleiviating worst effects on the poorest of society. I don´t think this message has ever been possible before now, because most people have been happy to push the  various emerging crisis to the backs of their minds (or else were entirely ignorant of them) and no one wants to hear a politician banging on about how things are going to get worse. Thing now are worse. There is no more avoiding it. And I think there is an oppurtunity there for a new message and narrative to develop. Politicians are still valued on percieved trustworthiness, and simply dressing up continually poisitive messages in fluffy PR language doesn´t cut it anymore.

Brexiters were willing to risk and accept the negative effects and risks of Brexit, for what they saw as national renewal, revival or destiny. Short term pain for long term gain, but wrapped in the language of feeling more powerful and in control. And that message won a national referendum

Or maybe I´m chatting absolute wham  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 02:17:48 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,893
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12535 on: Today at 02:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:43:43 am
If a unionist party wins a majority in the Scottish Paliament on a manifesto to hold a referendum to rejoin then yes they should get one. Of course they would need to persuade rUK to let us rejoin but that's just the way it works.

Well as has been said, Tories being in helps the SNP cause. I can't say much further because I don't follow the nuance of Scottish politics. :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 309 310 311 312 313 [314]   Go Up
« previous next »
 