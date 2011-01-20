I am sick to the back teeth of commentators and tweeters coming out with shit like this because what's whats said in their echo chamber.
The vast majority of people have no interest or concept in "re-balancing" of society - and certainly no notion of capital. (And, to take it further - no normal person has ever used the word "neoliberal" in any context). People just want life to be a bit better, and society to be a bit fairer.
(That isn't to say Starmer hasn't been a colossal disappointment)
Of course people do. But I also think the public aren´t complete morons. They know that things are getting worse. They are living it. Yet we have an absurd situation that has developed where politicians are too scared to admit there might be any blow backs or negative effects to vitally necessary policies, meanwhile the can gets kicked ever further down the road.
The multiple crises we have been experiencing I think have the public at large, for the first time in my life, really beginning to fear for the future and questioning idea that things will only ever get better all the time.
I think there is a possibility for a message that would now sell that our focus should be on building a risilient and adaptable society for the future to deal with all these emerging crises. Things won´t be better for everyone all the time, some policies will have blow backs but it will make things better in other areas. We can wrap it up in the pragmatic yet emotional language of rejuvinating a crumbling Britain to prepare it for the 21st Century, returning power to communities, building resiliance for our kids and grandkids all the while alleiviating worst effects on the poorest of society. I don´t think this message has ever been possible before now, because most people have been happy to push the various emerging crisis to the backs of their minds (or else were entirely ignorant of them) and no one wants to hear a politician banging on about how things are going to get worse. Thing now are
worse. There is no more avoiding it. And I think there is an oppurtunity there for a new message and narrative to develop. Politicians are still valued on percieved trustworthiness, and simply dressing up continually poisitive messages in fluffy PR language doesn´t cut it anymore.
Brexiters were willing to risk and accept the negative effects and risks of Brexit, for what they saw as national renewal, revival or destiny. Short term pain for long term gain, but wrapped in the language of feeling more powerful and in control. And that message won a national referendum
Or maybe I´m chatting absolute wham