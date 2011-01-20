Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]  (Read 406743 times)

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:44:35 pm
Am thinking of the Beveridge report, all those big leaps forward weren't looked at as Socialism. I think that's the big mistake we keep making even today, everything decent being classed as Socialism rather than decency, it becomes a left v  right debate rather than a decency v selfish uncaring debate, the Nationalisation arguments were Socialist but I think it's a mistake to argue everything good that came after the war came because of Socialism.

I think this is an important point. Rhetroic is important, and the Socialism rhetoric does need to be dropped, because it ultimately just sounds very archaic 20th Century and is clearly offputting to the large small-c conservative portion of this country.

I am a Socialist, in terms of I believe in a much fairer redistribution of wealth, and a state that looks after people and doesn´t just work for profit. But its very easy to argue for progressive Socialist, Social Justice or Socialist-style policies without actually calling them that. You just argue for these things on account of them being fair and necessary. Let the Tories call them socialist, say we have moved on from socialism and are only interesting in building and fairer, more adaptable and more resilient society for the future, and make the Tories look like they are fighting an archaic 20th Century battle from which the rest of us have moved on - and whose 20th Century Free Market deregulatory solutions are an irrelevance
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 04:50:49 pm
I think this is an important point. Rhetroic is important, and the Socialism rhetoric does need to be dropped, because it ultimately just sounds very archaic 20th Century and is clearly offputting to the large small-c conservative portion of this country.

I am a Socialist, in terms of I believe in a much fairer redistribution of wealth, and a state that looks after people and doesn´t just work for profit. But its very easy to argue for progressive Socialist, Social Justice or Socialist-style policies without actually calling them that. You just argue for these things on account of them being fair and necessary. Let the Tories call them socialist, say we have moved on from socialism and are only interesting in building and fairer and more adaptable society for the future, and make the Tories look like they are fighting an archaic 20th Century battle from which the rest of us have moved on

I wanted to write something like this but would not have had your articulation and clarity to do so - very much the same view that I have.

Bringing the rail companies back under government control isn't because of a Socialist agenda - it is because of distinct failings in the current system and a way to provide more joined up and cooperative thinking and economics to running them.

Bringing the utility companies under government control isn't because of a Socialist agenda - it is bringing the UK into line with much of Europe and looking to rectify a system that is currently forcing even the middle classes towards poverty.

I think some do cling to the rhetoric in the same we we do with Liverpool FC and the words of Shankly and Paisley as it is part of an identity and community that has built up over the decades and is an intrinsic part of our lives. It feels almost wrong to turn away from it. But sometimes you have to let the words go, even if the idea stays.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:25:45 pm
Bank of England may be forced to raise interest rates to 4% in 2023

City traders bet central bank will more than double cost of borrowing to combat soaring inflation

Nice that someone's making money out of other people's misery, aka the Tory way
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on August 22, 2022, 07:51:09 am
If the Tories manage to win yet another election, it would be a gut-punching blow second only to Brexit for me. Imagine having them in until 2027?!

It actually terrifying to think how much further down the gutter this country will have sank by then. A gutter not even a Labour government would be able to dig us back out of.

I'd be amazed. Governments lose elections rather than oppositions win them and it usually comes down to the economy (2010) or a party being in too long and the public sick of them (Tories in mid 90s and Labour in 2010). This government is as bad as it gets and time is running out.

Labour and Lib Dems need an electoral pact. I don't think they could win unless Labour and Lib Dems split each others vote (as the SDP did in the 80s). It doesn't seem as though they can rely on the Lib Dems for a coalition either.

They're literally destroying the country. Thatcher did as well but there was short term benefits, to some extent, from selling off the family silver and burning through the north sea oil money. There's nothing left now.


Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 04:50:49 pm
I think this is an important point. Rhetroic is important, and the Socialism rhetoric does need to be dropped, because it ultimately just sounds very archaic 20th Century and is clearly offputting to the large small-c conservative portion of this country.

I am a Socialist, in terms of I believe in a much fairer redistribution of wealth, and a state that looks after people and doesn´t just work for profit. But its very easy to argue for progressive Socialist, Social Justice or Socialist-style policies without actually calling them that. You just argue for these things on account of them being fair and necessary. Let the Tories call them socialist, say we have moved on from socialism and are only interesting in building and fairer, more adaptable and more resilient society for the future, and make the Tories look like they are fighting an archaic 20th Century battle from which the rest of us have moved on - and whose 20th Century Free Market deregulatory solutions are an irrelevance

I believe in socialist ideals. But I'm happy to use conservative and monetarist arguments to bring it about in practice if that's what it takes. I've seen criticism of Labour for doing the right things but not using the right arguments, ie. properly socialist ones. To me, that's beyond stupid.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:44:35 pm
Am thinking of the Beveridge report, all those big leaps forward weren't looked at as Socialism. I think that's the big mistake we keep making even today, everything decent being classed as Socialism rather than decency, it becomes a left v  right debate rather than a decency v selfish uncaring debate, the Nationalisation arguments were Socialist but I think it's a mistake to argue everything good that came after the war came because of Socialism.

Spending money on anything the right class as socialism unless the Tories do it. Furlough was John Mcdonnell's idea but imagine if Corbyn had won the election and introduced it. It'd have been framed a lot differently. I remember Teresa May pretty much lifting a lot of Ed Milliband's policies as well, yet he was framed as Red Ed at the time.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:06:19 pm
I'd be amazed. Governments lose elections rather than oppositions win them and it usually comes down to the economy (2010) or a party being in too long and the public sick of them (Tories in mid 90s and Labour in 2010). This government is as bad as it gets and time is running out.

Labour and Lib Dems need an electoral pact. I don't think they could win unless Labour and Lib Dems split each others vote (as the SDP did in the 80s). It doesn't seem as though they can rely on the Lib Dems for a coalition either.

They're literally destroying the country. Thatcher did as well but there was short term benefits, to some extent, from selling off the family silver and burning through the north sea oil money. There's nothing left now.



Yes I agree with all of that, I doubt there will be a formal electoral pact but there should at least be an unofficial one where no campaigning takes place in seats where Labour or the Lib Dems are the nearest challengers to the Tories.  You would hope that the electorate would be savvy enough to work it out on their own as they did in 1997 when the Tories became toxic but I have my doubts
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:06:19 pm
I'd be amazed. Governments lose elections rather than oppositions win them and it usually comes down to the economy (2010) or a party being in too long and the public sick of them (Tories in mid 90s and Labour in 2010). This government is as bad as it gets and time is running out.

Labour and Lib Dems need an electoral pact. I don't think they could win unless Labour and Lib Dems split each others vote (as the SDP did in the 80s). It doesn't seem as though they can rely on the Lib Dems for a coalition either.

They're literally destroying the country. Thatcher did as well but there was short term benefits, to some extent, from selling off the family silver and burning through the north sea oil money. There's nothing left now.




Its not even that hard, Labour and the Lib Dems just stay out of each others ways in a few marginals we could well say goodbye to Raab, Duncan-Smith, Steven Brexit Hard man Baker and at a push BoJo himself.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:07:59 pm
I believe in socialist ideals. But I'm happy to use conservative and monetarist arguments to bring it about in practice if that's what it takes. I've seen criticism of Labour for doing the right things but not using the right arguments, ie. properly socialist ones. To me, that's beyond stupid.
Puritans/fundamentalists.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:04:55 pm
Puritans/fundamentalists.
To be fair you really do put the "mentalist" in to fundamentalist.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:18:47 pm
Yes I agree with all of that, I doubt there will be a formal electoral pact but there should at least be an unofficial one where no campaigning takes place in seats where Labour or the Lib Dems are the nearest challengers to the Tories.  You would hope that the electorate would be savvy enough to work it out on their own as they did in 1997 when the Tories became toxic but I have my doubts
There needs to be a pact, because the country is in desperate need of sweeping electoral and parliamentary reform.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:06:24 pm
To be fair you really do put the "mentalist" in to fundamentalist.
If you say so. ::)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:19:04 pm
Its not even that hard, Labour and the Lib Dems just stay out of each others ways in a few marginals we could well say goodbye to Raab, Duncan-Smith, Steven Brexit Hard man Baker and at a push BoJo himself.

Yeah, it won't be like the Brexit Party pulling out of running in all the Tory seats, although it won't stop the Tory press whinging about it.

The Tories are done in the red wall. 2019 was mostly about Brexit in Brexit towns and to some extent the baffling popularity of certain English folk to that stupid twat Johnson. Johnson's gone, Brexit is done and shown up as a pack of lies, whether they admit it or not. Now Starmer/Labour aren't stupid enough to sign their own death warrant again by calling for more referendums, so the next election won't be about Brexit, it'll be about a fucked economy and country and with no EU to blame.

But they're also down in the more leafy Tory areas as well, as we seen with Lib Dems winning by-elections. Lib Dems can make a lot of inroads in the Home Counties, some of the coastal areas, maybe some Tory Scottish seats and in the south west. Labour will hold what they've got, by and large, and win back more northern seats. Labour might need Lib Dems and SNP to form a government but if that gets the Tories out then so be it. I just wish they'd commit to PR so we could keep them out this time and en elected House of Lords stripped of all the cronies.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:13:23 pm
Spending money on anything the right class as socialism unless the Tories do it. Furlough was John Mcdonnell's idea but imagine if Corbyn had won the election and introduced it. It'd have been framed a lot differently. I remember Teresa May pretty much lifting a lot of Ed Milliband's policies as well, yet he was framed as Red Ed at the time.
I didn't know the Furlough scheme was McDonnell's idea. adds up as I remember Corbyn standing up in Parliament mockingly praising Johnson when introducing the Furlough scheme for moving towards Labours Socialist policy's.
 He might have made a better point.
getnorthern

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:14:45 pm

But they're also down in the more leafy Tory areas as well, as we seen with Lib Dems winning by-elections. Lib Dems can make a lot of inroads in the Home Counties, some of the coastal areas, maybe some Tory Scottish seats and in the south west. Labour will hold what they've got, by and large, and win back more northern seats. Labour might need Lib Dems and SNP to form a government but if that gets the Tories out then so be it. I just wish they'd commit to PR so we could keep them out this time and en elected House of Lords stripped of all the cronies.


I dont think there can be any alliance with SNP. The Tories will just play the Coalition of Chaos line and that Labour want to break up the country, so Labours hand will be forced quite early on to state there will be no alliance with the SNP.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Country is in a complete mess and truss wants to open more grammar schools
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 09:32:09 pm
Country is in a complete mess and truss wants to open more grammar schools
I mean its not on anyones agenda. No ones.

And conservative voters were the ones who wanted to get rid of them in the first place!

Its not a vote winner, it makes no sense to anyone.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 04:50:49 pm
I think this is an important point. Rhetroic is important, and the Socialism rhetoric does need to be dropped, because it ultimately just sounds very archaic 20th Century and is clearly offputting to the large small-c conservative portion of this country.

I am a Socialist, in terms of I believe in a much fairer redistribution of wealth, and a state that looks after people and doesn´t just work for profit. But its very easy to argue for progressive Socialist, Social Justice or Socialist-style policies without actually calling them that. You just argue for these things on account of them being fair and necessary. Let the Tories call them socialist, say we have moved on from socialism and are only interesting in building and fairer, more adaptable and more resilient society for the future, and make the Tories look like they are fighting an archaic 20th Century battle from which the rest of us have moved on - and whose 20th Century Free Market deregulatory solutions are an irrelevance

The only time I hear the word socialism, is on here.  I discuss and have written about economics a fair amount recently too.  None of the 21st century ideas I come across ever mention the word either.
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 09:32:09 pm
Country is in a complete mess and truss wants to open more grammar schools

Which requires legislation which there isnt time for in this parliament.
Thats the thing with all this - theyre making promises they know they cant keep.

Also tonight. Sunak saying aid should be removed from countries who dont take refugees off us. Truss basically saying shed relish pushing the nuclear button (not realising that for Britain to use it the PM would almost certainly be dead).
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 04:28:26 pm
To be fair I don´t see Nobby saying that we should be trying to imitate Attlee - just saying we need that kind of vision and willingess to break from the status quo. For me the tragedy of Corbyn was that he had the willingess and motivation to challenge what Nobby terms the corporate capitalist consensus, and large numbers of active supporters willing to mobilise to help him do that - but none of the vision, intelligence or savvy to do so. He was basically going for a rehash of his-idea-of-Attlee-style-politics from a bygone era. And in doing so helped destroy what had been an exciting resurgence of the idea that Labour doesn´t have to toe the Tory line or work within the Tory-defined consensus to compete in politics.

You are right that the context of Attlee was completely different. But I would say we are approaching a context ripe for radical change now. Climate crisis, pandemic, cost of living, war in Ukraine, the utter failure of the shrunken-down state and the free-market to provide any solutions. In fact I wouldn´t just say it was ripe for change, it is an absolutely fundemental necessity. I think people are finally beginning to wake up to this.

I still back Starmer to win the next election. We don´t really have any alternative. But my heart did sink to hear him parrot the "Magic Money Tree" line.

Mine too.

I think there is the beginning of a sea change too. But it will haver to mature a lot if it is to create a wave like the one that carried Attlee and the Labour party in 1945. That wave was so strong, remember, that even the Conservative party was carried leftwards by it. In this country, at the moment, even now, it is by no means clear that the Austerity consensus has cracked.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:20:43 pm
Mine too.

I think there is the beginning of a sea change too. But it will haver to mature a lot if it is to create a wave like the one that carried Attlee and the Labour party in 1945. That wave was so strong, remember, that even the Conservative party was carried leftwards by it. In this country, at the moment, even now, it is by no means clear that the Austerity consensus has cracked.

I know the source is Conservative Home but McMillans Government carried on Labours council house building programme.

https://conservativehome.com/2013/10/17/how-macmillan-built-300000-houses-a-year/
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:45:55 pm
I know the source is Conservative Home but McMillans Government carried on Labours council house building programme.

https://conservativehome.com/2013/10/17/how-macmillan-built-300000-houses-a-year/

That's an accurate claim.

What it doesn't say however is that the Tories reduced the spec of each house or flat. Nye Bevan's council houses had bigger rooms, higher ceilings, better windows, thicker walls, extra bathroom. He also built to last. Anyone lucky enough to have been brought up in a council house built between 1945 and 1951 will know what I'm talking about. MacMillan's governments reduced all the specifications and built quantity but not quality. 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:53:09 pm
Thats the thing with all this - theyre making promises they know they cant keep.

They know they don't have to keep. The leadership contest is a one-off referendum on the candidates and by definition the specific electorate involved can never directly hold them accountable for failing to do the things they're talking about now. The next time the blue rinse crew get to select a leader*, this year's winner won't be on the ballot.

* Let's hope the next time, the winner isn't being parachuted into No.10.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:27:02 pm
I dont think there can be any alliance with SNP. The Tories will just play the Coalition of Chaos line and that Labour want to break up the country, so Labours hand will be forced quite early on to state there will be no alliance with the SNP.

Yes but after the election if Labour need their numbers to form a government they'll need to do that, same as Tories had to go cap in hand to the DUP. THat's not to say they should automatically grant a second referendum though.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:04:20 am
Yes but after the election if Labour need their numbers to form a government they'll need to do that, same as Tories had to go cap in hand to the DUP. THat's not to say they should automatically grant a second referendum though.

This is the key.

An official pre election agreement likely also puts off SNP voters due to them feeling let down by Labour during the Indy ref whereas a DUP style agreement of support after the fact should be more palatable
Just dipping in based on the past few posts.

The thing with referenda (is that the plural, or just referendums?)  is that you cant just keep having them until you get the result that you want - or you shouldn't anyway.

Labour can easily rule out a formal coalition with the SNP, but that doesn't mean they can't have a confidence and supply situation. If the SNP want to play hardball on a referendum,  Starmer should just point out that non cooperation will just lead to further Tory rule. And they're no more going to grant an independence referendum than Labour are.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Think the SNP would be mad to link up with Labour even after the election.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:33:34 am
The thing with referenda (is that the plural, or just referendums?)  is that you cant just keep having them until you get the result that you want - or you shouldn't anyway.

Exactly, and that is what the unionist parties are doing. They got the result they wanted and are now ignoring a democratic mandate for another one.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:33:34 am
Just dipping in based on the past few posts.

The thing with referenda (is that the plural, or just referendums?)  is that you cant just keep having them until you get the result that you want - or you shouldn't anyway.

Labour can easily rule out a formal coalition with the SNP, but that doesn't mean they can't have a confidence and supply situation. If the SNP want to play hardball on a referendum,  Starmer should just point out that non cooperation will just lead to further Tory rule. And they're no more going to grant an independence referendum than Labour are.

Some people say that having the Tories in power suits the SNP (at least in terms of votes) and the Tories are always in power. We are used to a hostile UK Government. Labour treading the same path isn`t gonna win them any more votes, those who left them will stick with the SNP, those who like their stance will say "might as well vote Tory". They`ve screwed themselves in Scotland. The only way back i can see for them is through local and regional candidates.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:27:02 pm
I dont think there can be any alliance with SNP. The Tories will just play the Coalition of Chaos line and that Labour want to break up the country, so Labours hand will be forced quite early on to state there will be no alliance with the SNP.

Ironically an alliance with the SNP and Labour is the only possible way I can see Scotland remaining - I can see them offski, followed by Wales and probably Northern Ireland in the next ten years.
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:04:20 am
Yes but after the election if Labour need their numbers to form a government they'll need to do that, same as Tories had to go cap in hand to the DUP. THat's not to say they should automatically grant a second referendum though.

I cant see a situation in which the SNP joins a coalition without demanding another referendum as a precondition. Why would they agree to anything short of that?
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:56:15 am
Exactly, and that is what the unionist parties are doing. They got the result they wanted and are now ignoring a democratic mandate for another one.

So does that mean if Scotland vote yes to independence that the rest of the UK can have a vote in five years time to force them to rejoin?

This seems an issue with referenda: they never actually draw a line under anything.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

What would be the benefit of the SNP joining with Labour in any capacity. If its shown that central government works, doesn't that reduce the case for independence?
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:37:51 am
So does that mean if Scotland vote yes to independence that the rest of the UK can have a vote in five years time to force them to rejoin?

This seems an issue with referenda: they never actually draw a line under anything.

If a unionist party wins a majority in the Scottish Paliament on a manifesto to hold a referendum to rejoin then yes they should get one. Of course they would need to persuade rUK to let us rejoin but that's just the way it works.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:18:05 am
Ironically an alliance with the SNP and Labour is the only possible way I can see Scotland remaining - I can see them offski, followed by Wales and probably Northern Ireland in the next ten years.

There's certainly room for some skilful politics involving further powers and autonomy to the devolved governments - the SNP/Plaid Cymru etc can't exactly argue against that, even if long term it undermines their true independence bids.

It has to be  something meaningful real though, rather than just performative politics - remember Johnson appointing himself 'Minister for the Union'? Did he ever get quizzed over how he was handling that brief?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minister_for_the_Union

Quote
A spokesperson for Johnson stated that the office was intended to emphasise his commitment to strengthening the bond between the countries of the United Kingdom. In July 2019 the title was described as a "cynical rebranding" by Kirsty Blackman, deputy leader of the Scottish National Party in the House of Commons from 2017 to 2020, who advocates Scottish independence. During the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020 Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales and leader of Welsh Labour, drew attention to Johnson's lack of contact with the Welsh Government, saying "If you are minister for the union, speaking to the component parts of the union seems to me a sensible way of discharging those responsibilities."
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:18:05 am
Ironically an alliance with the SNP and Labour is the only possible way I can see Scotland remaining - I can see them offski, followed by Wales and probably Northern Ireland in the next ten years.

I doubt Wales will vote to leave. But I think both Scotland and Northern Ireland will separate from England before long. Not, however, because of successful referendums for their Nationalist parties, but because England and Wales will vote to detach themselves from two unrewarding relationships. The polls are heading that way and will continue to do so.

I also think England and Wales will be back in the EU before Scotland. Northern Ireland will hopefully be absorbed into Ireland and the EU at the same time.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:44:15 am
There's certainly room for some skilful politics involving further powers and autonomy to the devolved governments - the SNP/Plaid Cymru etc can't exactly argue against that, even if long term it undermines their true independence bids.

It has to be  something meaningful real though, rather than just performative politics - remember Johnson appointing himself 'Minister for the Union'? Did he ever get quizzed over how he was handling that brief?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minister_for_the_Union

The Tories are in the process of undermining and rolling back devolution. I wouldn't trust any further devolution to last or not be undermined, without some sort of written constitution and federalisation.
