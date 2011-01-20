Poll

How do you feel about the Tory incoming tax cuts?

Oh aye! Reet get down the butchers and get some lard in!
No sure it's a good idea, not even for extra tiffin - but there is extra tiffin, so..?
Not arsed
Bad idea by a bad couple of fucking bells
WTAF
I like cheese and Fuck the Tories
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 308 309 310 311 312 [313]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]  (Read 406053 times)

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,052
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12480 on: Today at 04:50:49 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:44:35 pm
Am thinking of the Beveridge report, all those big leaps forward weren't looked at as Socialism. I think that's the big mistake we keep making even today, everything decent being classed as Socialism rather than decency, it becomes a left v  right debate rather than a decency v selfish uncaring debate, the Nationalisation arguments were Socialist but I think it's a mistake to argue everything good that came after the war came because of Socialism.

I think this is an important point. Rhetroic is important, and the Socialism rhetoric does need to be dropped, because it ultimately just sounds very archaic 20th Century and is clearly offputting to the large small-c conservative portion of this country.

I am a Socialist, in terms of I believe in a much fairer redistribution of wealth, and a state that looks after people and doesn´t just work for profit. But its very easy to argue for progressive Socialist, Social Justice or Socialist-style policies without actually calling them that. You just argue for these things on account of them being fair and necessary. Let the Tories call them socialist, say we have moved on from socialism and are only interesting in building and fairer, more adaptable and more resilient society for the future, and make the Tories look like they are fighting an archaic 20th Century battle from which the rest of us have moved on - and whose 20th Century Free Market deregulatory solutions are an irrelevance
« Last Edit: Today at 04:58:18 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12481 on: Today at 05:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:50:49 pm
I think this is an important point. Rhetroic is important, and the Socialism rhetoric does need to be dropped, because it ultimately just sounds very archaic 20th Century and is clearly offputting to the large small-c conservative portion of this country.

I am a Socialist, in terms of I believe in a much fairer redistribution of wealth, and a state that looks after people and doesn´t just work for profit. But its very easy to argue for progressive Socialist, Social Justice or Socialist-style policies without actually calling them that. You just argue for these things on account of them being fair and necessary. Let the Tories call them socialist, say we have moved on from socialism and are only interesting in building and fairer and more adaptable society for the future, and make the Tories look like they are fighting an archaic 20th Century battle from which the rest of us have moved on

I wanted to write something like this but would not have had your articulation and clarity to do so - very much the same view that I have.

Bringing the rail companies back under government control isn't because of a Socialist agenda - it is because of distinct failings in the current system and a way to provide more joined up and cooperative thinking and economics to running them.

Bringing the utility companies under government control isn't because of a Socialist agenda - it is bringing the UK into line with much of Europe and looking to rectify a system that is currently forcing even the middle classes towards poverty.

I think some do cling to the rhetoric in the same we we do with Liverpool FC and the words of Shankly and Paisley as it is part of an identity and community that has built up over the decades and is an intrinsic part of our lives. It feels almost wrong to turn away from it. But sometimes you have to let the words go, even if the idea stays.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,937
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12482 on: Today at 05:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:25:45 pm
Bank of England may be forced to raise interest rates to 4% in 2023

City traders bet central bank will more than double cost of borrowing to combat soaring inflation

Nice that someone's making money out of other people's misery, aka the Tory way
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,651
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12483 on: Today at 05:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 07:51:09 am
If the Tories manage to win yet another election, it would be a gut-punching blow second only to Brexit for me. Imagine having them in until 2027?!

It actually terrifying to think how much further down the gutter this country will have sank by then. A gutter not even a Labour government would be able to dig us back out of.

I'd be amazed. Governments lose elections rather than oppositions win them and it usually comes down to the economy (2010) or a party being in too long and the public sick of them (Tories in mid 90s and Labour in 2010). This government is as bad as it gets and time is running out.

Labour and Lib Dems need an electoral pact. I don't think they could win unless Labour and Lib Dems split each others vote (as the SDP did in the 80s). It doesn't seem as though they can rely on the Lib Dems for a coalition either.

They're literally destroying the country. Thatcher did as well but there was short term benefits, to some extent, from selling off the family silver and burning through the north sea oil money. There's nothing left now.


Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12484 on: Today at 05:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:50:49 pm
I think this is an important point. Rhetroic is important, and the Socialism rhetoric does need to be dropped, because it ultimately just sounds very archaic 20th Century and is clearly offputting to the large small-c conservative portion of this country.

I am a Socialist, in terms of I believe in a much fairer redistribution of wealth, and a state that looks after people and doesn´t just work for profit. But its very easy to argue for progressive Socialist, Social Justice or Socialist-style policies without actually calling them that. You just argue for these things on account of them being fair and necessary. Let the Tories call them socialist, say we have moved on from socialism and are only interesting in building and fairer, more adaptable and more resilient society for the future, and make the Tories look like they are fighting an archaic 20th Century battle from which the rest of us have moved on - and whose 20th Century Free Market deregulatory solutions are an irrelevance

I believe in socialist ideals. But I'm happy to use conservative and monetarist arguments to bring it about in practice if that's what it takes. I've seen criticism of Labour for doing the right things but not using the right arguments, ie. properly socialist ones. To me, that's beyond stupid.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,651
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12485 on: Today at 05:13:23 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:44:35 pm
Am thinking of the Beveridge report, all those big leaps forward weren't looked at as Socialism. I think that's the big mistake we keep making even today, everything decent being classed as Socialism rather than decency, it becomes a left v  right debate rather than a decency v selfish uncaring debate, the Nationalisation arguments were Socialist but I think it's a mistake to argue everything good that came after the war came because of Socialism.

Spending money on anything the right class as socialism unless the Tories do it. Furlough was John Mcdonnell's idea but imagine if Corbyn had won the election and introduced it. It'd have been framed a lot differently. I remember Teresa May pretty much lifting a lot of Ed Milliband's policies as well, yet he was framed as Red Ed at the time.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,937
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12486 on: Today at 05:18:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:06:19 pm
I'd be amazed. Governments lose elections rather than oppositions win them and it usually comes down to the economy (2010) or a party being in too long and the public sick of them (Tories in mid 90s and Labour in 2010). This government is as bad as it gets and time is running out.

Labour and Lib Dems need an electoral pact. I don't think they could win unless Labour and Lib Dems split each others vote (as the SDP did in the 80s). It doesn't seem as though they can rely on the Lib Dems for a coalition either.

They're literally destroying the country. Thatcher did as well but there was short term benefits, to some extent, from selling off the family silver and burning through the north sea oil money. There's nothing left now.



Yes I agree with all of that, I doubt there will be a formal electoral pact but there should at least be an unofficial one where no campaigning takes place in seats where Labour or the Lib Dems are the nearest challengers to the Tories.  You would hope that the electorate would be savvy enough to work it out on their own as they did in 1997 when the Tories became toxic but I have my doubts
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,470
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12487 on: Today at 05:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:06:19 pm
I'd be amazed. Governments lose elections rather than oppositions win them and it usually comes down to the economy (2010) or a party being in too long and the public sick of them (Tories in mid 90s and Labour in 2010). This government is as bad as it gets and time is running out.

Labour and Lib Dems need an electoral pact. I don't think they could win unless Labour and Lib Dems split each others vote (as the SDP did in the 80s). It doesn't seem as though they can rely on the Lib Dems for a coalition either.

They're literally destroying the country. Thatcher did as well but there was short term benefits, to some extent, from selling off the family silver and burning through the north sea oil money. There's nothing left now.




Its not even that hard, Labour and the Lib Dems just stay out of each others ways in a few marginals we could well say goodbye to Raab, Duncan-Smith, Steven Brexit Hard man Baker and at a push BoJo himself.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12488 on: Today at 06:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:07:59 pm
I believe in socialist ideals. But I'm happy to use conservative and monetarist arguments to bring it about in practice if that's what it takes. I've seen criticism of Labour for doing the right things but not using the right arguments, ie. properly socialist ones. To me, that's beyond stupid.
Puritans/fundamentalists.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,759
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12489 on: Today at 06:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:04:55 pm
Puritans/fundamentalists.
To be fair you really do put the "mentalist" in to fundamentalist.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12490 on: Today at 06:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:18:47 pm
Yes I agree with all of that, I doubt there will be a formal electoral pact but there should at least be an unofficial one where no campaigning takes place in seats where Labour or the Lib Dems are the nearest challengers to the Tories.  You would hope that the electorate would be savvy enough to work it out on their own as they did in 1997 when the Tories became toxic but I have my doubts
There needs to be a pact, because the country is in desperate need of sweeping electoral and parliamentary reform.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12491 on: Today at 06:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:06:24 pm
To be fair you really do put the "mentalist" in to fundamentalist.
If you say so. ::)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,651
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12492 on: Today at 06:14:45 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:19:04 pm
Its not even that hard, Labour and the Lib Dems just stay out of each others ways in a few marginals we could well say goodbye to Raab, Duncan-Smith, Steven Brexit Hard man Baker and at a push BoJo himself.

Yeah, it won't be like the Brexit Party pulling out of running in all the Tory seats, although it won't stop the Tory press whinging about it.

The Tories are done in the red wall. 2019 was mostly about Brexit in Brexit towns and to some extent the baffling popularity of certain English folk to that stupid twat Johnson. Johnson's gone, Brexit is done and shown up as a pack of lies, whether they admit it or not. Now Starmer/Labour aren't stupid enough to sign their own death warrant again by calling for more referendums, so the next election won't be about Brexit, it'll be about a fucked economy and country and with no EU to blame.

But they're also down in the more leafy Tory areas as well, as we seen with Lib Dems winning by-elections. Lib Dems can make a lot of inroads in the Home Counties, some of the coastal areas, maybe some Tory Scottish seats and in the south west. Labour will hold what they've got, by and large, and win back more northern seats. Labour might need Lib Dems and SNP to form a government but if that gets the Tories out then so be it. I just wish they'd commit to PR so we could keep them out this time and en elected House of Lords stripped of all the cronies.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12493 on: Today at 06:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:13:23 pm
Spending money on anything the right class as socialism unless the Tories do it. Furlough was John Mcdonnell's idea but imagine if Corbyn had won the election and introduced it. It'd have been framed a lot differently. I remember Teresa May pretty much lifting a lot of Ed Milliband's policies as well, yet he was framed as Red Ed at the time.
I didn't know the Furlough scheme was McDonnell's idea. adds up as I remember Corbyn standing up in Parliament mockingly praising Johnson when introducing the Furlough scheme for moving towards Labours Socialist policy's.
 He might have made a better point.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:51:54 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,470
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12494 on: Today at 07:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:14:45 pm

But they're also down in the more leafy Tory areas as well, as we seen with Lib Dems winning by-elections. Lib Dems can make a lot of inroads in the Home Counties, some of the coastal areas, maybe some Tory Scottish seats and in the south west. Labour will hold what they've got, by and large, and win back more northern seats. Labour might need Lib Dems and SNP to form a government but if that gets the Tories out then so be it. I just wish they'd commit to PR so we could keep them out this time and en elected House of Lords stripped of all the cronies.


I dont think there can be any alliance with SNP. The Tories will just play the Coalition of Chaos line and that Labour want to break up the country, so Labours hand will be forced quite early on to state there will be no alliance with the SNP.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,736
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12495 on: Today at 09:32:09 pm »
Country is in a complete mess and truss wants to open more grammar schools
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 308 309 310 311 312 [313]   Go Up
« previous next »
 