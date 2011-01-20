Its not even that hard, Labour and the Lib Dems just stay out of each others ways in a few marginals we could well say goodbye to Raab, Duncan-Smith, Steven Brexit Hard man Baker and at a push BoJo himself.



Yeah, it won't be like the Brexit Party pulling out of running in all the Tory seats, although it won't stop the Tory press whinging about it.The Tories are done in the red wall. 2019 was mostly about Brexit in Brexit towns and to some extent the baffling popularity of certain English folk to that stupid twat Johnson. Johnson's gone, Brexit is done and shown up as a pack of lies, whether they admit it or not. Now Starmer/Labour aren't stupid enough to sign their own death warrant again by calling for more referendums, so the next election won't be about Brexit, it'll be about a fucked economy and country and with no EU to blame.But they're also down in the more leafy Tory areas as well, as we seen with Lib Dems winning by-elections. Lib Dems can make a lot of inroads in the Home Counties, some of the coastal areas, maybe some Tory Scottish seats and in the south west. Labour will hold what they've got, by and large, and win back more northern seats. Labour might need Lib Dems and SNP to form a government but if that gets the Tories out then so be it. I just wish they'd commit to PR so we could keep them out this time and en elected House of Lords stripped of all the cronies.