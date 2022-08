Would the 1922 lot have early votes in already? If it's as clear a gap as seems likely , do you think Truss would be briefed already?



Ps who's she nominated as chancellor ie what's circa1982's gossip?



Usual these kinds of votes are run by a polling company rather then the organisation in question itself so I doubt the 1922 committee would know the actual numbers. Also find it quite amusing that you can vote online to chose the next PM, but you can’t ballot for industrial action online, your only legally allowed to vote by post.As for Kwateng, long been rumours of him and Truss were more then just colleagues, no idea if this was before she was married or another affair though. In terms of politics he’s very much to the hard right, remove workers rights, environmental safeguards etc, wealth above all else with little sympathy for anything or anyone else.