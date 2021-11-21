Poll

Should Conservative voters be low-priority for the Emergency Services (Since they voted to defund and wreck them)?

Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]

Elmo!

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12360 on: Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 09:58:36 pm
For those who prefer a visual of a 15pt Lab lead...

Tory wipeout in Scotland... would love to see it.
HarryLabrador

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12361 on: Yesterday at 10:50:51 pm
Huyrob

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12362 on: Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm
I have long held the opinion that British companies have suffered from poor managers at the top. I was made redundant in 79 when the CEO of a chain of stores made a series of catastrophic decisions, ignoring the buyers advice and basically spending a great deal of company money on a load of shite, which didnt sell and resulted in the chain collapsing. He was alright, along with the company accountant, they engineered a buy out which saw them start again.
I went to work for British Shoe Corporation who owned most of the High street shoe shops across the country. They had 2,500 branches. The management from top down to district level was a farce. They  spent a small fortune on a new delivery process which took one week to fall apart. When branch managers complained that the restocking process was inefficient and costly to run, and proposed a shift towards barcode scanning and sending stock sales info via a modem, instead of bundles of computer punch cards sent by weekly Securico collection, the response was its too expensive and the current system works. Heavy handed district managers punching down targets from above caused catastrophic collapse in morale. Absurd sales targets and inflexible sales techniques were used as bludgeons to try and meet the  demands from on high. I remember a meeting where store managers were told that the traditional Christmas bonus was being scrapped so that everyone in the company could have a 2% rise. Morale was crushed further. I moved on after a while, and I remember someone saying that the average length of employment for a store manager was 2 years because they burnt out.
The collapse of the company was spectacular. From an almost complete monopoly on the high street, it went into a free fall. Senior management response was to demand more form staff, and eventually it couldnt bully any more productivity out of staff. The head office and warehouse was once a massive site just outside Leicester. It was levelled and is now a nondescript industrial estate.

Anecdotal I know, but the attitude of make the buggers work harder seemed to be thhe attitude of the top managers. They punched down on all levels of management, the old cop out you are paid to bring me solutions not problems passed down the line until it hit the front line staff who faced the public. Treated like dirt, a lot of staff lost the will to take shit from he public as well as from the bosses and eventually the firms folded because the bosses refused to acknowledge their faults.









Sorry its my first post on her but read the forum every day. For a non tech person Ive found it difficult to hit a simple reply button, but hey ho.

I found this post really depressing and feel for the poster. Its easy, sometimes to walk away and take another position. But when you suffer the frustration of ineptness this attaches to you, makes you, perhaps bitter , and certainly has a deep effect on your view on life.
Im a scouser, dont need to enlarge on that. We are portrayed in a particular sort of way but I feel the post that aI am referring to to in my reply basically sums up the reasoning behind how so many feel. Yes they are bitter, yes they feel walked over.. but bloody hell the facts detailed by the OP sum it up why.
west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12363 on: Yesterday at 11:58:43 pm
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 10:50:51 pm
What a disgrace!

https://twitter.com/larrylamb47/status/1560525894254530560?t=oqlhoFx87ohNzvPq_qtqhQ&s=08

That video is actually 5 years old, its only now gaining traction (Ill get my coat!)
HarryLabrador

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12364 on: Today at 12:05:31 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:58:43 pm
That video is actually 5 years old, its only now gaining traction (Ill get my coat!)

Thank you.  I didn't know that but as you said it's good that it's gaining 'traction' now. By the way, don't forget your hat.
TSC

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12365 on: Today at 07:44:05 am
Surprise surprise.  P&O to face no action over mass sacking of UK ferry workers

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-62613625
No666

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12366 on: Today at 08:06:57 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:31:34 pm
Now, theres a suggestion you only help the most needy (and theres a right wing and a left wing argument for that) but in terms of voters?  If they dont help more affluent people they will get annihilated  in the polls.

Its a very interesting political  comdundrum

This is also the key issue for whatever policies Starmer goes to the polls with. Who needs help? You're going to have to do something that chimes with the middle-middle classes - you've got to detach them from the Tories and the elite and show them their best interests lie with Labour. (I believe figures show the middle classes do better under Labour but they are brainwashed by the popular press into believing the opposite). If they think they're going to be ignored while themselves feeling the cost of living, they will default to the Tories - to some extent, at least.
