Now, theres a suggestion you only help the most needy (and theres a right wing and a left wing argument for that) but in terms of voters? If they dont help more affluent people they will get annihilated in the polls.



Its a very interesting political comdundrum



This is also the key issue for whatever policies Starmer goes to the polls with. Who needs help? You're going to have to do something that chimes with the middle-middle classes - you've got to detach them from the Tories and the elite and show them their best interests lie with Labour. (I believe figures show the middle classes do better under Labour but they are brainwashed by the popular press into believing the opposite). If they think they're going to be ignored while themselves feeling the cost of living, they will default to the Tories - to some extent, at least.