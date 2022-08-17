Sewage: Sussex beaches closed after wastewater discharge



Beaches in East Sussex have been closed after untreated wastewater was released into the sea at the shoreline.



Beaches in Bexhill and Normans Bay were shut after "significant" electrical issues at a pumping station.



In neighbouring Hastings, the borough council also advised people from swimming at Pelham Beach due to a pollution risk.



A Southern Water spokesman said the firm was "deeply sorry" and it understood "the distress this causes".

Probably already mentioned but just in case...The timing is impeccable. Announce hosepipe ban then pump sewage into the sea. I know there's a world of difference between sewage and the water that comes out of our taps but cleaning one into the other is very literally the task of the water companies.Power AND back-up systems both failing suggest more than just bad luck.Light touch governing (aka lazy twat MPs that don't want to have any responsibility) needs to stop. There needs to be a sense of jeopardy for these companies because at the moment they take the pee knowing that, even it all goes wrong, the fines issued will be less than the cost of doing things properly in the first place.