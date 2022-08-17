Poll

Should Conservative voters be low-priority for the Emergency Services (Since they voted to defund and wreck them)?

Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]

redtel

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
August 17, 2022, 05:16:23 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 17, 2022, 09:20:29 am
Does that also apply to holidaying government ministers during times of national crises?

Not to mention a working PM at any time hes been in the job. Never grafted in his life and spent more effort in getting his flat renovation paid for and partying than actually leading the country as the job requires. Sacked more than once as a cabinet minister and now forced out as PM by a record number of government resignations.

Yet we hear many of the brilliant minds that hold membership of the Tory party say they prefer him to the two they have to choose from. They cannot or will not associate him with the mess he has presided over.

One man one vote but sometimes I wonder.
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
August 17, 2022, 05:18:05 pm
For someone whos slept in the office toilets plenty of times I dont mind getting called lazy.  I think her comments below are a lot more interesting.

Thats my reflection on the election and whats gone before it, and the referendum  we say its all Europe thats causing these huge problems  its all these migrants causing these problems. But actually what needs to happen is more  more graft. Its not a popular message.

So you're admitting the Leave campaign lied ?
TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
August 17, 2022, 05:28:33 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 17, 2022, 05:18:05 pm
For someone whos slept in the office toilets plenty of times I dont mind getting called lazy.  I think her comments below are a lot more interesting.

Thats my reflection on the election and whats gone before it, and the referendum  we say its all Europe thats causing these huge problems  its all these migrants causing these problems. But actually what needs to happen is more  more graft. Its not a popular message.

So you're admitting the Leave campaign lied ?
I think shes wrong. I think shes confusing relatively  productivity for people being lazy.

I would propose that productivity is low in the uk due to poor management. Making people do pointless justification of their own existence  and thats endemic in British workplaces.
People work more hours than much of Europe, so it would be odd if people really were lazy (as Truss would have us believe)
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
August 17, 2022, 05:34:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 17, 2022, 05:28:33 pm
I think shes wrong. I think shes confusing relatively  productivity for people being lazy.

I would propose that productivity is low in the uk due to poor management. Making people do pointless justification of their own existence  and thats endemic in British workplaces.
People work more hours than much of Europe, so it would be odd if people really were lazy (as Truss would have us believe)

Im categorically not saying she right.  Im just more interested in the other quote about the leave campaign and foreigners.
west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
August 17, 2022, 05:47:09 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 17, 2022, 05:34:48 pm
Im categorically not saying she right.  Im just more interested in the other quote about the leave campaign and foreigners.


I said the same thing yesterday, forget about the unproductive workers guff, we know thats what she thinks anyway. Its the last 30 seconds of the clip about Brexit thats far more interesting and potentially damaging if its not too late now in the campaign.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
August 17, 2022, 05:59:02 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on August 17, 2022, 05:47:09 pm
I said the same thing yesterday, forget about the unproductive workers guff, we know thats what she thinks anyway. Its the last 30 seconds of the clip about Brexit thats far more interesting and potentially damaging if its not too late now in the campaign.


Quote

Its just a shame that clip only came out so late in the campaign, if it had come out earlier and got legs it would have been pretty damaging. And I dont know if youve listened to the end of the recording but it doesnt help her Brexiteer credentials either.

The lazy worker stuff is an open goal for Labour, but what do they do with the Brexit stuff.  I think you're right its too late. They cant look too remoaner. Maybe some stuff where she lacks conviction, but we know she voted remain anyway.

Yorkykopite

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
August 17, 2022, 06:08:44 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 17, 2022, 05:34:48 pm
Im categorically not saying she right.  Im just more interested in the other quote about the leave campaign and foreigners.


Yes, I agree with you. That was interesting.
killer-heels

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
August 17, 2022, 06:22:43 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 17, 2022, 05:34:48 pm
Im categorically not saying she right.  Im just more interested in the other quote about the leave campaign and foreigners.


There is nothing interesting about it because Truss doesn't have anything interesting to say. She only said that because Cameron and Osbourne convinced her to be on team Remain and she's been fed these lines.

She is empty. A hollow shell with one setting which is whatever shit she is told to say. Even then, she fucks that up.
TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
August 17, 2022, 06:39:30 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 17, 2022, 05:34:48 pm
Im categorically not saying she right.  Im just more interested in the other quote about the leave campaign and foreigners.

Poorly phrased on my part, sorry. I had no doubt you thought she was wrong! I was trying to lay out why I think she may have such an aburd position.
Yorkykopite

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
August 17, 2022, 06:46:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on August 17, 2022, 06:22:43 pm
There is nothing interesting about it because Truss doesn't have anything interesting to say. She only said that because Cameron and Osbourne convinced her to be on team Remain and she's been fed these lines.

She is empty. A hollow shell with one setting which is whatever shit she is told to say. Even then, she fucks that up.

You've misunderstood why people find it interesting.

No one is saying they are interested in Truss as a philosopher or as a deep thinker. It's an interesting admission or confession. It's interesting because it is what she really feels, not what she thinks plays well to the mob.
killer-heels

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
August 17, 2022, 08:52:13 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 17, 2022, 06:46:55 pm
You've misunderstood why people find it interesting.

No one is saying they are interested in Truss as a philosopher or as a deep thinker. It's an interesting admission or confession. It's interesting because it is what she really feels, not what she thinks plays well to the mob.

Dont think at all that is what she feels. She was a reluctant remainer and as has proved she will say anything dependent on what side of the debate she  has been programmed to represent.
PaulF

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
August 17, 2022, 10:04:51 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on August 17, 2022, 08:52:13 pm
Dont think at all that is what she feels. She was a reluctant remainer and as has proved she will say anything dependent on what side of the debate she  has been programmed to represent.
Are you admitting the Trussbot can have feelings?
thaddeus

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Yesterday at 05:04:58 pm
Probably already mentioned but just in case...
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-sussex-62589667
Sewage: Sussex beaches closed after wastewater discharge

Beaches in East Sussex have been closed after untreated wastewater was released into the sea at the shoreline.

Beaches in Bexhill and Normans Bay were shut after "significant" electrical issues at a pumping station.

In neighbouring Hastings, the borough council also advised people from swimming at Pelham Beach due to a pollution risk.

A Southern Water spokesman said the firm was "deeply sorry" and it understood "the distress this causes".
The timing is impeccable.  Announce hosepipe ban then pump sewage into the sea.  I know there's a world of difference between sewage and the water that comes out of our taps but cleaning one into the other is very literally the task of the water companies.

Power AND back-up systems both failing suggest more than just bad luck.

Light touch governing (aka lazy twat MPs that don't want to have any responsibility) needs to stop.  There needs to be a sense of jeopardy for these companies because at the moment they take the pee knowing that, even it all goes wrong, the fines issued will be less than the cost of doing things properly in the first place.
Red-Soldier

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Yesterday at 06:16:01 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 05:04:58 pm
Probably already mentioned but just in case...The timing is impeccable.  Announce hosepipe ban then pump sewage into the sea.  I know there's a world of difference between sewage and the water that comes out of our taps but cleaning one into the other is very literally the task of the water companies.

Power AND back-up systems both failing suggest more than just bad luck.

Light touch governing (aka lazy twat MPs that don't want to have any responsibility) needs to stop.  There needs to be a sense of jeopardy for these companies because at the moment they take the pee knowing that, even it all goes wrong, the fines issued will be less than the cost of doing things properly in the first place.

This is incorrect.  Wastewater is not cleaned and used as tap water.  Wastewater is cleaned and then discharged.
Jshooters

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Yesterday at 06:27:23 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:16:01 pm
This is incorrect.  Wastewater is not cleaned and used as tap water.  Wastewater is cleaned and then discharged.

That just reminded me how I thought the same thing and told my brother in law who was visiting from the Philippines about 10 years ago that the tap water we drank was cleaned wastewaterhe was understandably disgusted  :lmao

Edit: but also Thaddeus has a point in that sea water gets evaporated, becomes rain which falls into reservoirs which become the source for our drinking water 
west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Yesterday at 10:20:40 pm
So someone has uncovered a piece written by Truss in 2009, highlights of which are cut doctors salaries by 10%, charge people to see a GP and scrap the two aircraft carriers. Like Britannia Unchained it was co-authored so obviously nothing to do with her like everything else shes ever written or said.
killer-heels

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 06:32:04 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:20:40 pm
So someone has uncovered a piece written by Truss in 2009, highlights of which are cut doctors salaries by 10%, charge people to see a GP and scrap the two aircraft carriers. Like Britannia Unchained it was co-authored so obviously nothing to do with her like everything else shes ever written or said.

Id like to wish she would try to impose those policies. Unfortunately she wont.
Red-Soldier

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 07:06:17 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 06:27:23 pm
That just reminded me how I thought the same thing and told my brother in law who was visiting from the Philippines about 10 years ago that the tap water we drank was cleaned wastewaterhe was understandably disgusted  :lmao

Edit: but also Thaddeus has a point in that sea water gets evaporated, becomes rain which falls into reservoirs which become the source for our drinking water

TSC

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 07:09:48 am
While the never ending Tory leadership campaign rolls on with the PM traipsing about on a never ending holiday, NHS warns of a humanitarian crisis.

https://news.sky.com/story/cost-of-living-uk-facing-humanitarian-crisis-if-action-not-taken-on-energy-bills-nhs-chiefs-warn-12676286


Meanwhile Labour demands a recall of Parliament

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/labour-demands-recall-parliament-soaring-energy-bills-b1019578.html
Circa1892

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 07:48:22 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:20:40 pm
So someone has uncovered a piece written by Truss in 2009, highlights of which are cut doctors salaries by 10%, charge people to see a GP and scrap the two aircraft carriers. Like Britannia Unchained it was co-authored so obviously nothing to do with her like everything else shes ever written or said.

I mean the aircraft carriers probably isnt the worst call with the cuts to the rest of the military,
Should we ever have to actually deploy aircraft carriers we wouldnt be able to protect them
PaulF

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 08:01:15 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:48:22 am
I mean the aircraft carriers probably isnt the worst call with the cuts to the rest of the military,
Should we ever have to actually deploy aircraft carriers we wouldnt be able to protect them

I'd have thought Truss was all for projecting the IMAGE of British power around the world.....
west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 08:41:52 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:48:22 am
I mean the aircraft carriers probably isnt the worst call with the cuts to the rest of the military,
Should we ever have to actually deploy aircraft carriers we wouldnt be able to protect them

Agreed but can you imagine how the Tory membership would react though? From Britannia ruling the waves to not having any aircraft carriers would be one hell of a come down for country that has sea water in their veins, to be a second rate naval power. She wouldnt dare utter those words now, if anything shes more likely to suggest we need more aircraft carriers. Like with most subjects she just flip flops and then says shes been misrepresented or blames it on a co-author.
spen71

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 09:08:08 am
Grant shapps is one slimy git
