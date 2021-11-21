Forgive me if I've misunderstood the point but is it not about not just working to par and instead wanting to take on greater responsibility or personal development - so becoming part of the senior leadership team and becoming a form tutor, dept head etc at a school; taking additional courses and working up the band's as a nurse?



That seems to the parallel to Paul's point about having to work above par to earn a decent/better wage



Not sure that's legitimate. Yeah, some people want to be managers, but those that achieve technical excellence quite often stay in technical rather than managerial roles.The UK especially seems to have a major problem allowing people that are fantastic at their jobs be rewarded for being fantastic at their jobs and instead wish to promote them to their level of incompetance.Also, I have seen some people 'take on board' a range of side things to 'get noticed' and end up direclty affecting the excellence of their own job. Spinning more plates doesn't always mean you are working 'harder'