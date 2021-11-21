Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]  (Read 396335 times)

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12280 on: Yesterday at 10:17:16 pm »
No mention of the energy or cost of living crisis.

But she did get the biggest round of applause for having a pop at transgender people.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12281 on: Yesterday at 11:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:17:16 pm
No mention of the energy or cost of living crisis.

But she did get the biggest round of applause for having a pop at transgender people.

I honestly dont know how you can watch/listen to it. I would be throwing things at the telly
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12282 on: Today at 04:17:44 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:17:16 pm
No mention of the energy or cost of living crisis.

But she did get the biggest round of applause for having a pop at transgender people.

Thats pretty much how theyll run the next general election. Straight out of the Trump playbook. The Daily Mail love it. Throw in a bit about benefit scroungers  and sinking asylum-seekers boats in the channel.

Nothing about transforming the economy, healthcare etc.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12283 on: Today at 05:37:35 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:15:47 pm
]

Trouble is, there's no shortage of people in this country who would agree with her. Weirdos who see hard work as a virtue to be applauded.



Is hard work not to be applauded?

--edit-- maybe we differ on what it means to be applauded. Ideally I'd like to go to work , 9-5 with little stress, and a normal level of work. And be paid lots for it.
But to earn a decent wage I do way beyond that.  I suppose maybe we need to define work hard too.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:40:01 am by PaulF »
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12284 on: Today at 06:46:34 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:37:35 am
Is hard work not to be applauded?

--edit-- maybe we differ on what it means to be applauded. Ideally I'd like to go to work , 9-5 with little stress, and a normal level of work. And be paid lots for it.
But to earn a decent wage I do way beyond that.  I suppose maybe we need to define work hard too.

What that they mean by what she's saying there is that UK workers get paid too much for 'how hard they work' and for 'the rights that they have not to be treated like shite'
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12285 on: Today at 07:14:11 am »
The response from Truss about her lazy British worker comments are pure Truss. All she did was parrot the same line about growth and productivity, because of course being uploaded with her tax cuts program means she cannot deviate from that line.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12286 on: Today at 07:15:24 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:37:35 am
Is hard work not to be applauded?

--edit-- maybe we differ on what it means to be applauded. Ideally I'd like to go to work , 9-5 with little stress, and a normal level of work. And be paid lots for it.
But to earn a decent wage I do way beyond that.  I suppose maybe we need to define work hard too.

How is a teacher, nurse, a retail worker or a cleaner supposed to do that?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12287 on: Today at 07:24:27 am »
That's sort of my point wlr. Those groups work hard. Exceedingly hard I'd say. They should be applauded for that. And to be fair they should be rightly rewarded too. maybe that's nobby's point.

--edit-- I used to work as a NHS cleaner. I've never known a culture of tea and cigarette breaks that make up almost half the working day be so strong .
« Last Edit: Today at 07:26:20 am by PaulF »
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12288 on: Today at 08:11:16 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:15:24 am
How is a teacher, nurse, a retail worker or a cleaner supposed to do that?

Forgive me if I've misunderstood the point but is it not about not just working to par and instead wanting to take on greater responsibility or personal development - so becoming part of the senior leadership team and becoming a form tutor, dept head etc at a school; taking additional courses and working up the band's as a nurse?

That seems to the parallel to Paul's point about having to work above par to earn a decent/better wage
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12289 on: Today at 08:27:15 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:11:16 am
Forgive me if I've misunderstood the point but is it not about not just working to par and instead wanting to take on greater responsibility or personal development - so becoming part of the senior leadership team and becoming a form tutor, dept head etc at a school; taking additional courses and working up the band's as a nurse?

That seems to the parallel to Paul's point about having to work above par to earn a decent/better wage

Not sure that's legitimate. Yeah, some people want to be managers, but those that achieve technical excellence quite often stay in technical rather than managerial roles.

The UK especially seems to have a major problem allowing people that are fantastic at their jobs be rewarded for being fantastic at their jobs and instead wish to promote them to their level of incompetance.

Also, I have seen some people 'take on board' a range of side things to 'get noticed' and end up direclty affecting the excellence of their own job. Spinning more plates doesn't always mean you are working 'harder'
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12290 on: Today at 08:31:58 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:11:16 am
Forgive me if I've misunderstood the point but is it not about not just working to par and instead wanting to take on greater responsibility or personal development - so becoming part of the senior leadership team and becoming a form tutor, dept head etc at a school; taking additional courses and working up the band's as a nurse?

That seems to the parallel to Paul's point about having to work above par to earn a decent/better wage

I dont know, were all guessing what Truss was getting at based on a few words but there is a difference at least in my mind between working hard and career progression/development, and I certainly didnt hear any words that made me think thats what she was referring to.
