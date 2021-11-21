Thanks for the interesting points. I remember Peter Hain really championing the Severn tidal barrage so it did feel like it was doomed to failure under a Tory-led government.



As somebody that seems to know a bit about this field, do you think solar has a bigger part to play? I guess not so much the huge industrial solar complexes as we're more constrained for space than other countries but a proliferation of smaller solar (rooftops being the most obvious).



Among the larger producers, wind provides five or six times the amount of energy of solar and while personally I would rather look at a wind farm than a solar farm (better energy density, more options for concurrent land use), in the commercial and domestic sector small wind is a disaster (unless you have a really good site).Solar by contrast is pretty close to 'fit and forget', a decent installation should go for 20 years or more without losing more than 20% of its generating capacity and the only maintenance necessary is likely to be rinsing off the bird shit every year or two (although inverter replacement after 10-15 years can be expensive - maybe £1k). This makes it ideal for homes and small businesses. With no government support now (and until the recent price hikes), it would take most homes 15 years or more to recover the initial investment. Batteries increase the proportion of self-consumption but at a cost that (at current prices) destroys the economics.Things could change with the electrification of domestic heat and transport which will put considerable additional loads on the electricity grid. Unlike the gas network, which can be pressurised in anticipation of peaks in demand, there is no native storage capacity on the electricity grid so it is likely that expensive grid reinforcement works will be required.Domestic solar, in conjunction with local storage and demand management, has the potential to provide a decent chunk of this daily and seasonal flexibility, particularly if the right incentives are in place. Where capacity constraints can be overcome with local generation and storage/demand management there are potentially large savings to be made against alternatives such as upgrading infrastructure and there are good arguments that consumers ('prosumers') should be rewarded by DNOs for their part in proving capacity and flexibility.Solutions based on distributed assets require a re-think and re-formatting of our top-down energy system which is not necessarily in the interests of the incumbents. Hence there has to be considerable vision and political will, all of which are sorely lacking among the Truss/Sunak/Tory energy illiterati who seem to think fracking is the answer.