Should Conservative voters be low-priority for the Emergency Services (Since they voted to defund and wreck them)?

Cheesky Burpy Catnsacks Captain Robert!
Author Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]  (Read 395221 times)

Online thaddeus

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12240 on: Yesterday at 02:16:12 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Yesterday at 01:59:02 pm
you would have thought that the smart building companies creating new homes/flats etc, would build this into new dwellings to future proof  eh. ive joined a few solar groups on facebook to see what people are upto with solar technology, and some have got so technical it hurts. for house owners, i believe this is a no-brainer, if you can stump up the start up costs. i dont know what the deal is with the government grants these days though.

thing is, occassionally, you can get one of your solar panels smashed by something random, and it could ruin the whole circuit, from what ive seen.
I was very keen to get them installed but our roof is termed a "hip and valley" which in practice means it doesn't have a single large space big enough to house multiple solar panels.  Back when the grants were still available we weren't eligible and the costs to fit a hotchpotch since haven't stacked up.  There's a lot to be said for new builds and their two rectangular faces on the roof!

I also asked a fairly large roofing company to quote up for using solar roof tiles and he said "it will cost more than your house is worth" :D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:18:47 pm by thaddeus »
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12241 on: Yesterday at 02:21:10 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Yesterday at 01:59:02 pm
you would have thought that the smart building companies creating new homes/flats etc, would build this into new dwellings to future proof 


House-building companies have always had big trouble adding a premium onto prices for eco/energy measures they build in. They struggle to recoup all of the costs, reducing their margins.

In 2006, Labour introduced legislation that stipulated that by 2016, all new homes built would have to meet strict eco regulations, and effectively be 'zero carbon'. Houses in many European countries already achieve this with very efficient insulation, good and well-fited windows & doors, etc.

The housebuilding industry railed against and lobbied hard to get the legislation overturned.

Cameron's Tory government granted their wish and scrapped the requirement.

The housebuiolding and property development industry is one of the biggest and most consistent group of donors to the Tory Party.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12242 on: Yesterday at 02:23:28 pm »
Though slightly not about the Tories, this is the Solar Calculator you can use - let's you specify your property and work out your net gains (Energy saved and selling back to the Grid)

https://energysavingtrust.org.uk/tool/solar-energy-calculator/

Offline sattapaartridge

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12243 on: Yesterday at 02:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:03:33 pm
Would that be covered by your home insurance?

i guess it could be, i dont know, i havent installed it, i live in a flat at the moment. when i lived in a house i considered the tesla roof tiles, but they couldnt give me a price, they looks like normal tiles, and networked really well. i'd imagine that would probably cost more than the house itself!

but if technology like this exists now, it could change the world:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DG8ImNJHeKI
Offline Red Raw

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12244 on: Yesterday at 04:14:54 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:31:46 pm
Thanks for the interesting points.  I remember Peter Hain really championing the Severn tidal barrage so it did feel like it was doomed to failure under a Tory-led government.

As somebody that seems to know a bit about this field, do you think solar has a bigger part to play?  I guess not so much the huge industrial solar complexes as we're more constrained for space than other countries but a proliferation of smaller solar (rooftops being the most obvious).
Among the larger producers, wind provides five or six times the amount of energy of solar and while personally I would rather look at a wind farm than a solar farm (better energy density, more options for concurrent land use), in the commercial and domestic sector small wind is a disaster (unless you have a really good site).

Solar by contrast is pretty close to 'fit and forget', a decent installation should go for 20 years or more without losing more than 20% of its generating capacity and the only maintenance necessary is likely to be rinsing off the bird shit every year or two (although inverter replacement after 10-15 years can be expensive - maybe £1k). This makes it ideal for homes and small businesses. With no government support now (and until the recent price hikes), it would take most homes 15 years or more to recover the initial investment. Batteries increase the proportion of self-consumption but at a cost that (at current prices) destroys the economics.

Things could change with the electrification of domestic heat and transport which will put considerable additional loads on the electricity grid. Unlike the gas network, which can be pressurised in anticipation of peaks in demand, there is no native storage capacity on the electricity grid so it is likely that expensive grid reinforcement works will be required.

Domestic solar, in conjunction with local storage and demand management, has the potential to provide a decent chunk of this daily and seasonal flexibility, particularly if the right incentives are in place. Where capacity constraints can be overcome with local generation and storage/demand management there are potentially large savings to be made against alternatives such as upgrading infrastructure and there are good arguments that consumers ('prosumers') should be rewarded by DNOs for their part in proving capacity and flexibility.

Solutions based on distributed assets require a re-think and re-formatting of our top-down energy system which is not necessarily in the interests of the incumbents. Hence there has to be considerable vision and political will, all of which are sorely lacking among the Truss/Sunak/Tory energy illiterati who seem to think fracking is the answer.
Online PaulF

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12245 on: Yesterday at 04:19:41 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:31:46 pm
Thanks for the interesting points.  I remember Peter Hain really championing the Severn tidal barrage so it did feel like it was doomed to failure under a Tory-led government.

As somebody that seems to know a bit about this field, do you think solar has a bigger part to play?  I guess not so much the huge industrial solar complexes as we're more constrained for space than other countries but a proliferation of smaller solar (rooftops being the most obvious).

Again, I think it's political will. At the moment, with the impending massive rises, almost anything would be welcome with open arms.
If the government said it's going to 'cover' every single roof with solar panels, then that would again hugely affect the overall annual energy bills.
Again, it's predictable but intermittent.  Do it and the storage will follow (people are now buying batteries for solar systems , when even a couple of years ago it wasn't worth it).  Electric cars have decent capacity batteries, when charging rates can be halved, I suspect people would be willing to let their cars be used to spread out some of the peaks and troughs.
I know I said we can't use a covid style pot again, but it does feel totally right. Good for the environment, good for the wallet, good for the future.  Heck, why not rope in the oil companies and let them take a decent share so they spend less money opposing it.

--edit-- why not start with a tax break covering 80% of the installation cost of all panels for companies.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12246 on: Yesterday at 04:28:37 pm »
Ive long heard that the storage problem is more efficiently dealt with if the surplus electricity is stored in the form of heat (ie hot water tanks). My suggestion therefore is, on a national scale we should have hot reservoirs linked to everyone's hot taps and cold reservoirs linked to everyone's cold taps! Simple.
Offline Red Raw

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12247 on: Yesterday at 05:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:48:22 pm

What I've read and seen, tidal lagoons do have huge potential. One of the biggest possibilities is the Mersey - that massive expanse where the river opens out SE of the city. Yes, the mudflats would essentially be lost, but the amount of power it could generate is substantial. Morecambe Bay is another.
...
I might be wrong here, but the idea for the Mersey project appears to be a barrage (sealing up the whole of the estuary) rather than a lagoon. The lagoons which were among the proposed solutions on the Severn looked to build retaining walls to enclose small sections of the estuary. This was from the original long list of proposals.



The two barrage solutions offered the best bang-for-buck and would have provided nationally significant amounts of energy while the smaller structures required massive amounts of infrastructure (concrete) and public money for relatively modest abounts of energy.

Also I was never convinced by the 'first of a kind' arguments put forward by the lagoon developers because much of the construction would have used existing technologies and the scope for efficiency gains for subsequent (similarly bespoke) projects appeared limited.

An argument that never received much air time was the proposal for building one or more lagoons first. This (to me anyway) was the energy equivalent of building a small Tesco Express to 'test the water' then building a massive 24-hr superstore next door. The smaller lagoons were too energy and resource intensive to become stranded assets and could have jeopardised any chances of building a proper barrage in the future.
Offline Red Raw

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12248 on: Yesterday at 05:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:49:39 pm
I always thought the main problem with 'tidal' was silt.
It is 'a' problem but there are existing solutions - many waterways are regularly dredged to maintain access for shipping for instance. On the Severn project  I believe there was a proposal to use pumped silt around the margins retain the some element of the wetland environments at the edge of the estuary that were under threat from the barrage proposal.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12249 on: Today at 09:14:28 am »

A little more on energy; one of my patrons (pensioner from a rural area where other forms of power/energy are not readily available-i believe they were using oil heating in that part of the world) told me he got a grant for a ground source heat pump and that he`s found it to be excellent so far. Obviously you need a garden or adjacent piece of land in which to lay the pipes. I did a brief google and saw quotes to be between £15k and £35k! At an average heating saving of £1500 a year i really didnt think it was worth pursuing. A bit off topic for the Tory thread i suppose, but that seems the way it has been going. Does anyone have better information on this?
Offline Red-Soldier

« Reply #12250 on: Today at 09:26:57 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:14:28 am


Heat pumps are more expensive to run than a combi boiler, as electricty is (still) more expensive than gas.  They are a green energy source, but not cheap.

If I had the money/grants, I'd buy solar PV and solar thermal (including storage batteries) and then look into the viability of heat pumps.
Online Elmo!

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12251 on: Today at 09:39:00 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:26:57 am
Heat pumps are more expensive to run than a combi boiler, as electricty is (still) more expensive than gas.  They are a green energy source, but not cheap.

If I had the money/grants, I'd buy solar PV and solar thermal (including storage batteries) and then look into the viability of heat pumps.

They are more efficient than gas though. I'm sure I've read they work out about even in cost depending on good insulation etc. Ground source heat pumps are better, but a lot more expensive to install.
Offline Red-Soldier

« Reply #12252 on: Today at 09:41:08 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:39:00 am
They are more efficient than gas though. I'm sure I've read they work out about even in cost depending on good insulation etc. Ground source heat pumps are better, but a lot more expensive to install.

Yes, insulation is key with heat pumps.  Not great for leaky homes.
Offline Red Raw

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12253 on: Today at 10:47:13 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:14:28 am
A little more on energy; one of my patrons (pensioner from a rural area where other forms of power/energy are not readily available-i believe they were using oil heating in that part of the world) told me he got a grant for a ground source heat pump and that he`s found it to be excellent so far. Obviously you need a garden or adjacent piece of land in which to lay the pipes. I did a brief google and saw quotes to be between £15k and £35k! At an average heating saving of £1500 a year i really didnt think it was worth pursuing. A bit off topic for the Tory thread i suppose, but that seems the way it has been going. Does anyone have better information on this?
GSHP generally develop a better COP than ASHP because the ground temperature a metre or so down is largely consistent over the year (between 8-12°C). This means one unit of electricity in a GSHP can deliver about four units of heat.

Like most things cost depends on size but most domestic GSHP installed in the UK are in the range 6-10 kW or 11-15 kW with median costs of £14k or £20k. If boreholes rather than the ground loops (slinkies) are used to extract heat the costs can increase considerably.

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) was a scheme to incentivise heat pumps and help the industry and installers to drive costs down. The Conservatives delayed and then tinkered the fuck out of this scheme, to the point that it was made unpredictable and (for some) unworkable.

They binned the RHI altogether in March this year and, other than a consultation, have nothing to replace it with. At the same time they have a 'target' to install 600,000 heat pumps a year and no policies or ideas on how to achieve it. For reference, at the last count we were installing about 15,000 heat pumps a year. There are probably about 24 million gas boilers in th UK - most of which will need to be replaced with low carbon alternatives over the next 20 years or so.
Offline No666

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12254 on: Today at 10:55:30 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:09:11 am
Not an expert. And don't want to be a doom monger. But I believe a lot of old housing is almost impossible to bring up to a high standard of insulation.
I can't remember the details, but it was someone pro insulating saying that unfortunately the housing lived in by the least well off was the hardest to insulate.  That being said we shouldnt let perfect be the enemy of good .

Back to funding huge amounts of wind turbines (which I'd love to see), I don't think we can dip into the magic covid pot again. Esp as a labour party announcement. For optics alone it has to be funded.  That said if they said today they were going to spend £100bn today, to freeze energy prices while the turbines were built and to build the turbines under a government funded 'company' and once the turbines was spinning the money would be repaid , I'd be all for that. Almost regardless of payback time.   We'd still have the huge headache of the variability of wind power, but that announcement would generate huge investment from the private sector into storage and if we essentially had free electricity for even 40% of the year that would hugely lower annual fuel costs . 
Spacetherm and hempcrete both offer solutions for retrofits.
Grants for villages and areas to have a local wind turbine, as they do in Scandinavia(?) might be another solution to throw into the mix.
Online Father Ted

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12255 on: Today at 10:59:06 am »
Offline Red Raw

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12256 on: Today at 11:01:46 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:39:00 am
They are more efficient than gas though. I'm sure I've read they work out about even in cost depending on good insulation etc. Ground source heat pumps are better, but a lot more expensive to install.
Part of the idiocy of UK energy policy is that environmental and social obligation costs (otherwise known as 'green crap') tend to be levied on electricity (~23% of electricity bill) rather than gas (~2% of gas bill). The economic incentive to switch from gas to electriticy (which is still government policy) is therefore minimised.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12257 on: Today at 11:10:10 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 11:01:46 am
Part of the idiocy of UK energy policy is that environmental and social obligation costs (otherwise known as 'green crap') tend to be levied on electricity (~23% of electricity bill) rather than gas (~2% of gas bill). The economic incentive to switch from gas to electriticy (which is still government policy) is therefore minimised.
True that.

In addition, our electricity market is nuts.  Because gas was expensive, all electricity became expensive this summer despite most of it not being produced by gas during summer months.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12258 on: Today at 11:30:27 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 10:47:13 am
GSHP generally develop a better COP than ASHP because the ground temperature a metre or so down is largely consistent over the year (between 8-12°C). This means one unit of electricity in a GSHP can deliver about four units of heat.

Like most things cost depends on size but most domestic GSHP installed in the UK are in the range 6-10 kW or 11-15 kW with median costs of £14k or £20k. If boreholes rather than the ground loops (slinkies) are used to extract heat the costs can increase considerably.

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) was a scheme to incentivise heat pumps and help the industry and installers to drive costs down. The Conservatives delayed and then tinkered the fuck out of this scheme, to the point that it was made unpredictable and (for some) unworkable.

They binned the RHI altogether in March this year and, other than a consultation, have nothing to replace it with. At the same time they have a 'target' to install 600,000 heat pumps a year and no policies or ideas on how to achieve it. For reference, at the last count we were installing about 15,000 heat pumps a year. There are probably about 24 million gas boilers in th UK - most of which will need to be replaced with low carbon alternatives over the next 20 years or so.

Thanks for that, mate.
Online Elmo!

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12259 on: Today at 11:37:56 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 11:01:46 am
Part of the idiocy of UK energy policy is that environmental and social obligation costs (otherwise known as 'green crap') tend to be levied on electricity (~23% of electricity bill) rather than gas (~2% of gas bill). The economic incentive to switch from gas to electriticy (which is still government policy) is therefore minimised.

Hadn't thought of that, but it is completely nuts. I suppose in the past, when we still had lots of coal power plants, gas was considered greener than electricity.... but those days are long in the past.
Offline spen71

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12260 on: Today at 03:35:44 pm »
That woman is still banging on about tax cuts.    She is on a different planet, 
Online thaddeus

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12261 on: Today at 03:51:57 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 03:35:44 pm
That woman is still banging on about tax cuts.    She is on a different planet,
Planet Tory, population 180k.  No indications of intelligent lifeforms.

I'm sure somebody has done the calculations but it feels like you would need to be earning a lot of money for the mooted tax cuts to remotely moderate the rising prices.  If somebody's income is already at that level then really they don't need the help of the government.
Offline Robinred

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12262 on: Today at 03:56:35 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 03:35:44 pm
That woman is still banging on about tax cuts.    She is on a different planet,

I wish😡

Unfortunately not the case - shes very much on this one, and moreover shes about to wield more power than anyone else on our little island.
Online west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12263 on: Today at 04:07:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:51:57 pm
Planet Tory, population 180k.  No indications of intelligent lifeforms.

I'm sure somebody has done the calculations but it feels like you would need to be earning a lot of money for the mooted tax cuts to remotely moderate the rising prices.  If somebody's income is already at that level then really they don't need the help of the government.

Dont quote me on this but if you earn £100,000 you save £1000 at the top end, so even for those who gain the most from an NI cut they dont gain much in comparison to the cost of living increases, go to the bottom is the income scale and cutting NI does basically nothing for them.

The other thing she doesnt seem to understand (or she does and is just choosing to ignore it) is that corporation tax has been 19% or 20% for the last 8 years or so and growth has been piss poor, so cancelling Sunaks increase isnt going to make much difference when it hasnt helped for the best part of a decade.
Online PaulF

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12264 on: Today at 04:20:07 pm »
The only defence I can offer is that she it trying to help companies to invest and reduce the impact of the recession we are hurtling toward. It does seem real finger in the dam stuff though and I can't believe it's going to even be a sticking plaster.
That said I've not seen a costed proposal to really tackle the energy crisis.  Maybe the Tories are working on a deal that sees him withdraw from Ukraine for a few hundred of his mates to get peerages .
Online west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12265 on: Today at 04:47:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:20:07 pm
The only defence I can offer is that she it trying to help companies to invest and reduce the impact of the recession we are hurtling toward. It does seem real finger in the dam stuff though and I can't believe it's going to even be a sticking plaster.
That said I've not seen a costed proposal to really tackle the energy crisis.  Maybe the Tories are working on a deal that sees him withdraw from Ukraine for a few hundred of his mates to get peerages .

Its not an unreasonable idea, cut corporation tax, more profits, businesses expand, invest more, employ more people, growth, prosperity and sunny uplands are within our reach it just never happens. The Tories cut corporation tax from 28% in 2010 down to 20% by 2014, and then 2017 it went down to 19% if I recall correctly, and weve had one year where growth hit 3% in that period, other then that its been piss poor as has investment levels. Doing the same thing again and again expecting different results is the very definition of insanity but here we go, its another Thatcher tribute act playing the same tunes again like its 1982.
Online thaddeus

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12266 on: Today at 05:12:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:47:12 pm
Its not an unreasonable idea, cut corporation tax, more profits, businesses expand, invest more, employ more people, growth, prosperity and sunny uplands are within our reach it just never happens. The Tories cut corporation tax from 28% in 2010 down to 20% by 2014, and then 2017 it went down to 19% if I recall correctly, and weve had one year where growth hit 3% in that period, other then that its been piss poor as has investment levels. Doing the same thing again and again expecting different results is the very definition of insanity but here we go, its another Thatcher tribute act playing the same tunes again like its 1982.
It's one of those 'levers' that just never really seems to do anything.

France had corporation tax at 33% as recently as 2018 and even with Macron's aspiration for a globally competitive France it's still at 26.5%.  The US had 35% corporation tax for decades until the Trumpian drop to 21%.  Germany's is currently the highest of the lot at 30% having raised whilst others dropped.

There seems almost no correlation between GDP growth and corporation tax rates.  All of those major economies pretty much move in lockstep, affected by the same booms and busts.  From year-to-year one country may enjoy 1% more growth than the others but then that's reversed in other years.

On the basis that corporation tax rates don't really make much difference then the UK has voluntarily missed out on well over £100bn of taxes in the past 12 years compared to those other comparable nations.
