Not to get too pedantic, Public School was a status given to 7 famous schools as a result of a nineteenth century act. Other schools gained that status over time. However you are probably right that most people form their impressions from one of the original 7, namely Charterhouse, Eton, Harrow, Rugby, Shrewsbury, Westminster and Winchester. And they would be right. These are highly prestigious and notoriously snooty places.





I actually know two people at charterhouse. You need money to go there and I mean serious money. I think its about 45K per year all in. Both the people I know are in 6th form so that's 90K for two years worth of study - that would cover your costs through the secondary years of most other private schools.With that said I am not sure about Charterhouse being "snooty" as such. One of the kids was from a deprived bit of south east london and got in on a sports scholarship. I know a premier league manager has family there and certain sports presenters have kids there. They are obviously loaded but not from the same "stock" as your typical etonian. In fact charterhouse almost seems to be a "sporty" school now. You do need money to go there (unless you can get a scholarship) but not sure you neccesarily need to be part of the upper class anymore. I imagine Eton is completely different but honestly don't know anyone that goes there.