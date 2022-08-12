Class is the curse of British life, especially English life. But I don't think it's true to say that we love hierarchy more than any other comparable nation or that historically we have been slow to assert our rights against overweening power.
<snip>
We also managed to remove the religious yoke before others did and never had a vast peasantry in absolute thrall to the bigotry, obscurantism and ignorance that was the stock-in-trade of religious leaders
<snip>
In short I think it's too easy to look at the enduring class system and conclude that the Brits are somehow especially prone to deference. The historical record suggests otherwise.
There are many who accuse the British of doffing their caps to the rich elite but do so from countries who do the same towards the religious elite. Some of the stories that have emerged from Ireland re. Magdalene laundries, scandals in children's home etc have been truly shocking. What's even more staggering is how recently some scandals were taking place and not being questioned.
Although Britain has to a large extent removed the religious yoke, I don't think it's entirely gone. Between the wars, my non-religious grandmother developed a loathing for the local Catholic priest because he would "visit" his parishioners just after pay-day. Not only did he expect to be provided with food and drink when required, he would trawl through cupboards, drawers, tea-caddy etc looking for money and he would help himself. He did so without question despite the fact that he was taking from people living a hand-to-mouth existance. I doubt that this sort of behaviour would be tolerated today. Nevertheless there are many who are prone to deference when religious leaders speak - regardless of the religion.