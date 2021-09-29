I went to Anfield Comp, we didnt have any toffs apart from a couple of teachers. There wasnt much bullying, almost all of the violence was amongst those who wanted to be amongst it. Most of the kids were OK and if any of the OK ones tried out some bullying they were generally given a hard time for being a tit. The bullying was left to the weirdoes who were also usually bigger than everyone else.



We had two posh teachers, one was an outrageously gay snob who hated us for being common, and we hated him. The other one took our footy team and bought us the best footballs money could buy, out of his own pocket, and we loved him. Unfortunately, he loved us too, and loved a bit of slap and tickle in the showers. Nowadays wed probably all be getting counselling, but we all sort of felt a bit sorry for him  he was no harm, and we just made a bit of a joke about whos arse he liked the best and such like. We really liked him.



Anyway I think we all learned that posh isnt the problem but snobbery is. Sorry if there is too much of the noble savage in all this.



My (Catholic) comp had ideas that it was something special. It did bat above average in 'O' Level results, but it went rapidly down hill a few years later. We did not have ecclesiastical teachers. but the majority of teachers were Roman Catholic. Some of the teachers were lunatics who should never have been in charge of children. I am not aware of any sexual abuse, but there was other abuse. And when I think back, all the good teachers were not Catholic; all the lunatics (and there were many of them) were indeed Catholic.As for bullying - there was some, no doubt about that. But I do not recall anything extreme (but I expect victims would probably see it differently). Some of the teachers were the worst bullies, who would engage in humiliation of some of those least able to defend themselves. Even as school kids, we recognised this.The Head from my primary (Catholic) school was a prize prick too. When I was about 10, walking down the hill at the end of the day, another lad pushed me into a hedge. I did not really react. But, as I recall, he did this another two times - at this stage I did react. And a member of the public intervened. Anyway, obviously the 'good citizen' informed the school and somehow the Head learned that I was one of the two involved in the scuffle. The Head had me up in his office and I explained what had occurred. This cut no ice with him - he was just embarrassed that two of his charges were fighting and were stopped by a member of the public. The Head grabbed my by the arm and started shaking me around like a rag doll. What did I do? I punched him in the solar plexus and winded him. He immediately let go. All he did then was give me some lines to write, and he did not tell my parents. I never heard anything about it again (I talked about it some years later with my parents - nothing was said to them either). My guess is that the Head did not fancy explaining to my Dad why I had punched him (although a short arse, my Dad was built like the proverbial brick shit house - whereas, I take after my Mum's side.).Anyway, I learned a good lesson that day - take no shit!