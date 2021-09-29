Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 05:00:59 pm
Not to go full nerd but are we saying that the aristocracy are effectively the Borg? Resistance is futile and all that!

Is there an argument that the working class/normal society is much slower to adapt in the face of change? That if we were more agile then fighting back could be easier and it would then be possible to get a better footing to bring about change?


I think for most human beings there's the notion of subconsciously believing in a hierarchy.

Men follow leaders. The 'alpha male' principle.

Much of the aristocracy - assisted by the attitudes instilled in them at the top public schools - have it drilled in to them that they are born to rule the plebs. The ones with that alpha-tendency will obviously find that easier.

For their part, many plebs are happy to just be led. I don't know whether this is a British cultural thing or if it's just a British manifestation of a more universal trait, but this country does suffer from a horrible 'tug your forelock' tendency amongst swathes of the population. An instinct to view the wealthy and the aristocracy as their 'betters'. This helps explain why working class people vote for a party that wants to dry-fuck them up the arse. And why they snipe at, say, public sector workers for earning x-amount or having a moderately decent pension, yet cheer on some company executive pocketing a 7-figure salary package.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 05:16:40 pm
As to the institutions, that probably depends which ones: I assume they are not all identical. I know (mostly in passing) a lot of people who went to Eton. Almost without exception, they see themselves as the rightful elite, and those with the capacity to reflect report that they were groomed and trained and schooled to behave in this way at Eton. It is a school dedicated to producing the super-confident ruling class, and it does it extremely well. These same people are then funnelled to Oxford and Cambridge (and many of them, I would add, are not particularly intelligent. They are trained to be articulate and self-confident, which can give the impression of intelligence), where the process continues.

Intelligence or no, they would have to be good at their chosen subject for acceptance at Oxbridge. Like elite. That or be Olympic standard at rowing.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:34:22 pm
Marilyn Manson attended a private school. Does that make him a 'goff'?
:D
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:22:10 pm

I think for most human beings there's the notion of subconsciously believing in a hierarchy.

Men follow leaders. The 'alpha male' principle.

Much of the aristocracy - assisted by the attitudes instilled in them at the top public schools - have it drilled in to them that they are born to rule the plebs. The ones with that alpha-tendency will obviously find that easier.

For their part, many plebs are happy to just be led. I don't know whether this is a British cultural thing or if it's just a British manifestation of a more universal trait, but this country does suffer from a horrible 'tug your forelock' tendency amongst swathes of the population. An instinct to view the wealthy and the aristocracy as their 'betters'. This helps explain why working class people vote for a party that wants to dry-fuck them up the arse. And why they snipe at, say, public sector workers for earning x-amount or having a moderately decent pension, yet cheer on some company executive pocketing a 7-figure salary package.



I would love to get YorkyKopite's take on this. I believe it is ingrained specifically into the English psyche as a hangover from Norman times and in later years landlordism.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 05:23:06 pm
Intelligence or no, they would have to be good at their chosen subject for acceptance at Oxbridge. Like elite. That or be Olympic standard at rowing.


Eton and Winchester both currently get around a third of their leavers into Oxbridge. Westminster is at 50% (with about 10% going to top US colleges).

All used to have much higher Oxbridge admission rates before efforts to make entry more meritocratic (certainly higher amongst those now in that 40-60 age range that are in positions of power right now)

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 04:48:10 pm
Not to get too pedantic, Public School was a status given to 7 famous schools as a result of a nineteenth century act. Other schools gained that status over time. However you are probably right that most people form their impressions from one of the original 7, namely Charterhouse, Eton, Harrow, Rugby, Shrewsbury, Westminster and Winchester. And they would be right. These are highly prestigious and notoriously snooty places.
Actually, since you mention Rugby, that's prompted a memory. Although not close friends - and somewhat contrary to my earlier comments - some 25 odd years ago I did socialise quite a lot with a fella who attended Rugby - he was good lad. Very likable.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:28:43 pm

Eton and Winchester both currently get around a third of their leavers into Oxbridge. Westminster is at 50% (with about 10% going to top US colleges).

All used to have much higher Oxbridge admission rates before efforts to make entry more meritocratic (certainly higher amongst those now in that 40-60 age range that are in positions of power right now)



Right. So now that the processes are more meritocratic, surely that means having to be elite at chosen subject rings even more true?
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:22:10 pm

I think for most human beings there's the notion of subconsciously believing in a hierarchy.

Men follow leaders. The 'alpha male' principle.

Much of the aristocracy - assisted by the attitudes instilled in them at the top public schools - have it drilled in to them that they are born to rule the plebs. The ones with that alpha-tendency will obviously find that easier.

For their part, many plebs are happy to just be led. I don't know whether this is a British cultural thing or if it's just a British manifestation of a more universal trait, but this country does suffer from a horrible 'tug your forelock' tendency amongst swathes of the population. An instinct to view the wealthy and the aristocracy as their 'betters'. This helps explain why working class people vote for a party that wants to dry-fuck them up the arse. And why they snipe at, say, public sector workers for earning x-amount or having a moderately decent pension, yet cheer on some company executive pocketing a 7-figure salary package.

I get that - and maybe it is in part because most companies will need hierarchy to function so it is naturally a part of your day to day life. I don't mean in terms of billionaire CEOs but even within departments in the lower levels of a firm there will still be reporting structures.

I'm not convinced it is a solely British thing - but I have no data other than gut feeling to go off. Maybe I just don't want to believe that we can be so stupid and others aren't!

The frustrating thing isn't so much the forelock tugging but its also the nose thumbing at those who probably are more deserving of the tug - if you get what I mean? Habit and history almost have taught people that the rich, whilst not necessarily are our betters, are born to rule and so if you are rich, or in a position such as MP (whether good at it or not) you automatically get treated as such.

What is does though is that they disregard and push back against the educated - scientists (COVID, climate change etc) doctors etc. and see these people as trying to ruin things almost.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 05:23:06 pm
Intelligence or no, they would have to be good at their chosen subject for acceptance at Oxbridge. Like elite. That or be Olympic standard at rowing.

That really is (or was) not the case, I can assure you. Plenty of dull tools at Oxbridge, grinning their way through life at garden parties and getting ready for their next Pater-facilitated placement. Like most other parts of establishment life, the network gets you through.

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:30:01 pm
Actually, since you mention Rugby, that's prompted a memory. Although not close friends - and somewhat contrary to my earlier comments - some 25 odd years ago I did socialise quite a lot with a fella who attended Rugby - he was good lad. Very likable.

I'm sure even those 7 schools I mentioned have some very likable and sound individuals. I think we're saying that all the traits we don't like are more likely to manifest in their alumni than of other public/independent schools and even less so of state schools.

But yeah, a reminder again to all, find as you see.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 05:36:49 pm
I'm sure even those 7 schools I mentioned have some very likable and sound individuals. I think we're saying that all the traits we don't like are more likely to manifest in their alumni than of other public/independent schools and even less so of state schools.

But yeah, a reminder again to all, find as you see.

If our politicians were half as mature as the lot of us...well they'd still be pretty fucking immature! But on what is a divisive and sensitive topic where there is disagreement we have all got through, been open minded, and reached more or less a consensus.

How easy we make the world seem, eh?
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 05:36:43 pm
That really is (or was) not the case, I can assure you. Plenty of dull tools at Oxbridge, grinning their way through life at garden parties and getting ready for their next Pater-facilitated placement. Like most other parts of establishment life, the network gets you through.



I think you're conflating their subject matter excellence with general all round intelligence, whereas I thought I made that distinction.

But no problem, I agree, and I can assure you there are many people like that.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 05:39:52 pm
If our politicians were half as mature as the lot of us...well they'd still be pretty fucking immature! But on what is a divisive and sensitive topic where there is disagreement we have all got through, been open minded, and reached more or less a consensus.

How easy we make the world seem, eh?

If they were half as mature as us that would mean we are pretty immature 🤣
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 05:48:04 pm
If they were half as mature as us that would mean we are pretty immature 🤣

I hadn't thought about it that way - more or less just throwing shade at all of you guys, however unintended
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:04:06 pm
I went to Anfield Comp, we didnt have any toffs apart from a couple of teachers. There wasnt much bullying, almost all of the violence was amongst those who wanted to be amongst it. Most of the kids were OK and if any of the OK ones tried out some bullying they were generally given a hard time for being a tit. The bullying was left to the weirdoes who were also usually bigger than everyone else.

We  had two posh teachers, one was an outrageously gay snob who hated us for being common, and we hated him. The other one took our footy team and bought us the best footballs money could buy, out of his own pocket, and we loved him. Unfortunately, he loved us too, and loved a bit of slap and tickle in the showers. Nowadays wed probably all be getting counselling, but we all sort of felt a bit sorry for him  he was no harm, and we just made a bit of a joke about whos arse he liked the best and such like. We really liked him.

Anyway I think we all learned that posh isnt the problem but snobbery is. Sorry if there is too much of the noble savage in all this.
My (Catholic) comp had ideas that it was something special. It did bat above average in 'O' Level results, but it went rapidly down hill a few years later. We did not have ecclesiastical teachers. but the majority of teachers were Roman Catholic. Some of the teachers were lunatics who should never have been in charge of children. I am not aware of any sexual abuse, but there was other abuse. And when I think back, all the good teachers were not Catholic; all the lunatics (and there were many of them) were indeed Catholic.

As for bullying - there was some, no doubt about that. But I do not recall anything extreme (but I expect victims would probably see it differently). Some of the teachers were the worst bullies, who would engage in humiliation of some of those least able to defend themselves. Even as school kids, we recognised this.

The Head from my primary (Catholic) school was a prize prick too. When I was about 10, walking down the hill at the end of the day, another lad pushed me into a hedge. I did not really react. But, as I recall, he did this another two times - at this stage I did react. And a member of the public intervened. Anyway, obviously the 'good citizen' informed the school and somehow the Head learned that I was one of the two involved in the scuffle. The Head had me up in his office and I explained what had occurred. This cut no ice with him - he was just embarrassed that two of his charges were fighting and were stopped by a member of the public. The Head grabbed my by the arm and started shaking me around like a rag doll. What did I do? I punched him in the solar plexus and winded him. He immediately let go. All he did then was give me some lines to write, and he did not tell my parents. I never heard anything about it again (I talked about it some years later with my parents - nothing was said to them either). My guess is that the Head did not fancy explaining to my Dad why I had punched him (although a short arse, my Dad was built like the proverbial brick shit house - whereas, I take after my Mum's side. ;D ).

Anyway, I learned a good lesson that day - take no shit!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 05:36:49 pm
I'm sure even those 7 schools I mentioned have some very likable and sound individuals. I think we're saying that all the traits we don't like are more likely to manifest in their alumni than of other public/independent schools and even less so of state schools.

But yeah, a reminder again to all, find as you see.
I went to state school and loads of the kids were unlikable, I'd include myself in that ;D.  I think the difference is that leaving state school as a cocky teenager you soon get taught some life lessons and come out the better for it.  My main problem is the conveyor belt from those seven schools into the seats of power and seemingly frequently without those life lessons ever being learned.

That's not really a fault of the schools themselves though as wealthy and sharp elbowed parents will always find a way to smooth things through for their offspring.  I suppose the problem is really the ease and frequency with which that happens.

A bit of a tangent but my other problem with the split system is that there's no real motivation for those with the power and influence to improve the state system to actually do so (the same for health and a myriad of other services that can be purchased if you've the means to do so).  An underfunded and failing state system is a boon for fee-paying schools.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:56:58 pm

My dad amongst others was beaten daily by Christian Brothers. Those bastards got a lot to answer for. Power hungry as any Tory, although I hear Tories love a good caning when they can get it
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 06:01:51 pm
I went to state school and loads of the kids were unlikable, I'd include myself in that ;D.  I think the difference is that leaving state school as a cocky teenager you soon get taught some life lessons and come out the better for it.  My main problem is the conveyor belt from those seven schools into the seats of power and seemingly frequently without those life lessons ever being learned.

That's not really a fault of the schools themselves though as wealthy and sharp elbowed parents will always find a way to smooth things through for their offspring.  I suppose the problem is really the ease and frequency with which that happens.

A bit of a tangent but my other problem with the split system is that there's no real motivation for those with the power and influence to improve the state system to actually do so (the same for health and a myriad of other services that can be purchased if you've the means to do so).  An underfunded and failing state system is a boon for fee-paying schools.

I think normal people tend to learn their limitations early and work with them. The breed we are discussing is narcissistic, tone deaf, and rolls off the conveyor belt without having been disabused of such notions

You got that right, in fact the incentive is quite the opposite
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 05:16:40 pm
As to the institutions, that probably depends which ones: I assume they are not all identical. I know (mostly in passing) a lot of people who went to Eton. Almost without exception, they see themselves as the rightful elite, and those with the capacity to reflect report that they were groomed and trained and schooled to behave in this way at Eton. It is a school dedicated to producing the super-confident ruling class, and it does it extremely well. These same people are then funnelled to Oxford and Cambridge (and many of them, I would add, are not particularly intelligent. They are trained to be articulate and self-confident, which can give the impression of intelligence), where the process continues.
I'm beginning to think that Guy Fawkes could have done us all a favour and had a practice run with Eton.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 06:04:25 pm
My dad amongst others was beaten daily by Christian Brothers. Those bastards got a lot to answer for. Power hungry as any Tory, although I hear Tories love a good caning when they can get it
Another primary school (feeder to the the same Comp) was lead by a sadistic nun. She'd cane children for playing football in the cricket season. Lunatics - the lot of them.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 06:07:48 pm
I think normal people tend to learn their limitations early and work with them. The breed we are discussing is narcissistic, tone deaf, and rolls off the conveyor belt without having been disabused of such notions

You got that right, in fact the incentive is quite the opposite

This feels like it is coming back round to an Andy@ favourite of the horseshoe theory - the extreme toffs and extreme nutters at state schools end up more similar (don't learn their lessons, both think they are above the world) and then the more normal from states and lower level privates come out fairly normal
