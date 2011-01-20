Poll

Should Conservative voters be low-priority for the Emergency Services (Since they voted to defund and wreck them)?

Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:32:33 pm
No chance. Both my parents went to private school and they're both nutters.  ;D
But they did you no harm. :P
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:32:33 pm
No chance. Both my parents went to private school and they're both nutters.  ;D

But they didn't send you to one? Which suggests a grain of sanity at least.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

    • Flat Back Four
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:00:29 pm
But they didn't send you to one? Which suggests a grain of sanity at least.

Like sands through the hourglass, these are the days of Elmo's life...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:45:04 pm
Asked about public perceptions of record profits, Truss added: "I don't think profit is a dirty word, and the fact it's become a dirty word in our society is a massive problem."

"Now, of course, the energy giants, if they're in an oligopoly, should be held to account, and I would make sure they're rigorously held to account.

"But the way we bandy the word around 'profit' (as if) it's something that's dirty and evil, we shouldn't be doing that as Conservatives."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-62513966


She's ruled out windfall taxes on oil & gas companies.

She used to work as an analyst for Shell (1996-2000)

Coincidence?


(you wouldn't know she's a former Shell employee, as the RWM and BBC never bother to question her allegiences to the fossil fuel industry)



A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:40:10 pm
https://newsthump.com/2022/08/09/liz-truss-planning-to-meet-queen-dressed-as-queen/

Liz Truss planning to meet Queen dressed as Queen

Liz Truss is so confident of becoming PM that shes already planning what to wear for her weekly audience with the Queen  a Queen costume, naturally.

The odds of Liz Truss being Prime Minister next month are now so low that bookmakers, overcome with the horror of it all, are committing suicide.

Meanwhile, Ms Truss herself has been ploughing ahead with the important task of deciding who shell be cosplaying once safely installed in Number 10.

Im so excited about meeting the Queen! she gushed. By which I mean myself in the mirror!

Oh yes, every week I shall dress up as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Truss and go to the palace to have a Queen party with the actual Queen! Just one Liz to another.

I wont just be Old Lady Queen though  no, Ill mix it up.

Brightly Coloured Ascot Queen, Grumpy Headscarf Queen, Lonely Funeral Queen  I can do the lot!

Im particularly looking forward to Big Fuck Off Crown Queen  I assume Ill be allowed to borrow the Crown Jewels, what with being prime minister and everything.

And the Queen will see me and be like, Wow, its me but prettier and more patriotic! And Ill be like, No, get up, theres no need to curtsy!

And then shell be like, So what are you going to do about this terrible cost of living crisis? And Ill be like, Never mind that nonsense, check out my wave! And Ill stand in front of a Union flag waving and looking terribly important.

Shes gonna think Im the bestest PM evs!

Her Majesty said, If that brainless bitch wears the same dress as me, Ill glass her.
It appears that Her Majesty is channeling Killer-heels there.
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:00:29 pm
But they didn't send you to one? Which suggests a grain of sanity at least.

My dad was expelled from the same school Gove went to, and my mum had to go to state school for last 2 years of school because my grandparents had mor kids and couldn't afford it anymore. They were both hippies and socialists, so even if they could afford it, there was no way I was being sent to one.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Amey bosses celebrated profits while offering below-inflation pay rises

Accidentally launched video shows executives at outsourcing giant discussing £92m rise in profit amid union pay row

Quote
Bosses at the outsourcing firm Amey celebrated a £500m jump in revenue and £92m rise in profits even as it clashed with workers over a below-inflation pay offer that a union says would shame Scrooge, a video reveals.

The self-described largest strategic supplier to government employs thousands of staff on outsourced contracts and has been fighting calls from staff including school cleaners, caretakers and bin collectors to be paid the same level as those employed directly by councils.

The company said in May that such demands could lead to pay rises of up to 30% that would be fundamentally unsustainable, but a video briefing accidentally shared online appears to tell a different story.

In the clip, obtained by the Guardian, Ameys chief executive, Amanda Fisher, who was paid more than £750,000 last year, and the chief financial officer, Andrew Nelson, praise each other on an outstandingly good start to the year.

The high level numbers show that the turnover of the core business was some £2.4bn, Nelson says. More remarkable is that this is almost £500m or 25% more than we had expected when we put the budget together, and as Amanda said all of the businesses exceeded their original targets.

Nelson goes on to say that profits, or earnings, are likely to be £92m higher than expected.

Amey employees who clean and maintain schools in Glasgow are preparing to go on strike in order to achieve pay parity with those employed by the local authority.

In the video, Fisher says the company is committed to paying the real living wage and that it will continue to do so. Amey is paying the Glasgow cleaners £9.90 an hour, the minimum required under the real living wage deal.

Fisher said the majority of staff would be awarded a 4.21% pay rise, far below the rate of inflation, which hit 9.4% in June and which the Bank of England forecasts will rise to 13% later this year.

John Slaven, an organiser for Ameys union, the GMB, said: Amey treatment of cleaners and janitors and maintenance workers is Dickensian. Amey is a multinational company raking in vast profits but is driving our members into poverty with a pay offer that would shame Scrooge.

Once again Glasgow city council need to look at the labour practice of Amey. They are the contract holder and ultimately responsible for the exploitation that is going under their noses.

A GMB union spokesperson said: Amey is getting rich off the back of public money. But the working people who clean our childrens schools and collect our rubbish are left out of pocket. It isnt right that our money is being used to help Amey to higher profits, when its workers are struggling in the cost of living crisis. We need Amey to pay its workers fairly.

The video, which is from a briefing from February and was unintentionally made available publicly via Microsoft Teams, was deleted after the Guardian approached Amey for comment.

When first approached, a spokesperson for Amey said: We dont recognise the figure for Ameys finances you have quoted. Our most recent published accounts, for 2019 and 2020, show we made a loss.

When sent the video, a second Amey spokesperson said: The figures provided in the internal video from earlier in the year was an early forecast of a variance in revenue to budget regarding specific parts of the business. They were not a forecast for Amey as a whole.

Amey has also been in dispute with workers who collect bins in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath boroughs of Surrey, who claimed they were paid £3 an hour less than council staff doing similar jobs.

In a third statement on Friday, the company announced it had reached agreement with the bin workers in Surrey, adding: Where we are in pay negotiations, we have made strong offers, in line with inflation, which maintain salaries at or above rates for other similar roles.

Amey had offered the Surrey bin collectors a 10% pay rise, or 25% for bin lorry drivers.

The outsourcer, which employs about 15,000 people in the UK, is owned by the Spanish conglomerate Ferrovial.


https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/aug/12/amey-bosses-celebrated-profits-while-offering-below-inflation-pay-rises
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:17:20 am
Although I am generalising, I think they surely do. I expect most of their parents are products of such schools and instill an attitude of superiority into their children from day 1.

They definitely don't - although I do think that this topic is conflating independent/private schools with public schools as they are worlds apart.

I went to St Mary's in Crosby and short of one or two people I'd say everyone there was pretty normal. These people also (again barring one or two) were no different from the majority of people in the area in terms of class/background.

No doubt we had advantages there - smaller class sizes, greater access to extra curricular activities than we would have got at Manor or Chezzy but this idea that everyone walks in with a Hitler parting, double breasted suit, blue tie, and wipes the feet on the local baker's kids clothes on the way in the door is ridiculous.

There are just as many pricks who are state educated and who go in with their own sense of superiority and this is simply confirmation bias based on a small sample size relative to the number of people in private/public school education.

No doubt your assessment of Johnson, Rees-Mogg etc and how they were when walking into those schools is right but it is a far cry from the truth in terms of the institutions as a whole
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 11:37:16 am
I would on balance, but depends on the school. I think it would also depend on whether I thought my child was strong enough to hold their own. Definitely not one of the Eton/Winchester types.

Was sent to private school myself fees fully paid for by Thatcher's govt although I'm not giving them any credit for that. There were pluses and minuses in my own experience:

On the plus side, accepting that state schools being massively underfunded is the reason why these are pluses rather than what should be just the norm :

Class sizes
Subject matter taught way beyond levels sought by exam board
Sports - so many competitive/representative sports - some sports as far down as 3rd/4th teams in each year group
Extra curricular - music/arts/cadets whatever you name it
Facilities - huge library, swimming pool, playing fields, performance theatre, dining hall, gym etc
Career guidance - this was not like something you would see in state school, just two examples 1. Motivational talks to small groups from alumni who had 'made it' in different industries 2. Mini Secondments/Internships I guess that is one way in which old school tie networking works.
Trips - while most of these wouldn't have been my thing (or in my parents' price range) - there was a wide range from foreign exchange, lake district, to skiing.
Fundraising - I don't know if this has anything to do with charitable status, but my school was obsessed with fundraising for causes, and encouraged pupils to take the lead. I was given full encouragement to raise money within the school for the emergency Hillsborough fund in 1989 and my £200+ was then matched by teachers.
University - these places are geared up for getting students into universities. I am talking about the days when only a small minority went to university. Links with Oxbridge are strong, some of these schools are twinned with or even founded by Oxbridge colleges. Many of the teachers are Oxbridge alumni and use that experience to guide, and in some cases even mentor. I am grateful for that.

Ok, so a lot of those above are about the money going in to private schools, and some are just nice experiences on my part. So what about the minuses:

Bullying - this is rife, I would go so far as to say inherent. I would suggest that the type of bullying I witnessed wasn't what I would have previously described as bullying in the sense of 'give me your dinner money or you're dead'. It is more insidious and reflective of the tory way of life. Prefects, head boys all with powers and privileges. Exclusion by background. By wealth. Unspoken and often unconscious. Older down to youngest. I had a few tough terms myself, but looking back, I was generally happy knowing what I was, I didn't seek inclusion, and I could look after myself in most school cases. Being good at sport and top of most of my classes it seems bought some respect. But I did have to do some shitty things myself on a couple of occasions to a few individuals to make them back off.

Politics - no surprise, tory values do not bother hiding. In some ways this is preferable to those people who never confess to it but still vote tory. Headmasters openly broadcasting on behalf of the conservative party at assembly around election times. Influencing, this is how you should vote (some lads would have been eligible there and then). Letters sent to every pupil's parents - this is how we believe you should vote. I am sure such behaviour helped retain charitable status.

Like seeks like - things may have changed (I doubt it) but schools like mine mixed with their peers, not with the state schools. I don't mean pupils, I mean for competition and collaboration.


All said and done, my reflection is that I would have chosen the same path for myself given the opportunity. It would not have been an option for my parents to pay fees, but one I would have to weigh up on finance alone if I had school aged kids myself to send. I didn't mention boarders, there were boarders at my school and some of them were fucked up in the way some people on this forum have alluded to, but generally I don't accept that the vast majority who came out of my school were damaged, or see themselves as better than everybody else or entitled. Yes there are some right dickheads at these schools, believe me, they weren't popular there either. As per my first line, I'm excluding Eton/Winchester etc from this, as they are all dickheads and all entitled. You can see this at university in even higher definition.

One more thing I would add for those posters who are saying no to consider: my parents wouldn't have had it any other way and both are from the most deprived backgrounds.



 

I went to a private school probably 15-20 years after you and I'd say most of what you have written syncs up with my experience of the institution other than the bullying and politics.

The bullying was exactly the same as what went on elsewhere - you're fat so we're gonna beat you up, you are socially awkward so we are gonna beat you up, my dad's harder than your dad so we're gonna beat you up. Got the same shit in school and from the local state schools but there was never a hint of the sly, mental bullying that would go on.

Liverpool was back then still a city where you had to be tough and handy to get by - I wasn't and I was nearly eaten alive by it. In part this is why I often defend less working class, socialist environments and that is because there I have been treated with respect and not had my head kicked in for being better with books than with a football.

You see it sometimes in posts where people talk with pride or fondness for going to the match back in the day and doing over some away fans or nicking their scarves - this to me goes against everything I was brought up to believe in terms of you treat people as you'd want to be treated, avoid a fight, solve things with words not fists etc.

On politics there was never anything overt at my school either but I wasn't overly engaged with it back then so maybe I missed an undercurrent.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 03:11:36 pm
I went to St Mary's in Crosby and short of one or two people I'd say everyone there was pretty normal. These people also (again barring one or two) were no different from the majority of people in the area in terms of class/background.
Wasn't St. Mary's part of the old state grammar/secondary school system i.e. where local Catholic boys - regardless of their background - who'd passed the 11+ went? Perhaps due to the hsitorically mixed nature of its intake, it never instilled a superiority complex into its pupils with regard to the haves and the have-nots
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:29:24 pm
Wasn't St. Mary's part of the old state grammar/secondary school system i.e. where local Catholic boys - regardless of their background - who'd passed the 11+ went? Perhaps due to the hsitorically mixed nature of its intake, it never instilled a superiority complex into its pupils with regard to the haves and the have-nots

Far as I knew it was Christian Brothers going back from it's formation. I'm pretty sure for a short period just before (and maybe just after) I joined it was technically on the public schools register.

My old man went to Merchant's, as did his brother and my sister. That is more traditional in terms of its place in the networks but they, and the people they knew there, mostly came out normal.

My key point though is that these discussions tend to confuse public with private and the blanket statements and discussions can sometimes hit a bit when you know there to be more to it. I don't think the default position of most of these schools is to instill a superiority complex short of you should be proud of what you achieve (but not laud it over people) if you get what I mean. Eton/Winchester though is a different situation all together
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:47:37 am
Winding back to the schools thing. How many would not send their child to a fee paying school on principle? Even if they got the fees fully paid?


I'd consider it only if the school was Hogwarts
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 03:11:36 pm
They definitely don't - although I do think that this topic is conflating independent/private schools with public schools as they are worlds apart.

I went to St Mary's in Crosby and short of one or two people I'd say everyone there was pretty normal. These people also (again barring one or two) were no different from the majority of people in the area in terms of class/background.

No doubt we had advantages there - smaller class sizes, greater access to extra curricular activities than we would have got at Manor or Chezzy but this idea that everyone walks in with a Hitler parting, double breasted suit, blue tie, and wipes the feet on the local baker's kids clothes on the way in the door is ridiculous.

There are just as many pricks who are state educated and who go in with their own sense of superiority and this is simply confirmation bias based on a small sample size relative to the number of people in private/public school education.

No doubt your assessment of Johnson, Rees-Mogg etc and how they were when walking into those schools is right but it is a far cry from the truth in terms of the institutions as a whole
I avoided using 'public' and 'private' because: 1. as you suggest, there are differences; and 2. there are similarities too.

As I stated, I was generalising. And, of course - again, as you suggested - Public schools are not the same. However, both probably have more in common than you would care to admit (to yourself). I am not suggesting that the things I wrote could be fairly aimed at you, but - like being raised catholic - there are probably some influences of which you (I, I mean) cannot totally cleanse yourself/myself. Going to a private school is a privilege over attending a state school. It is inevitable that this will shape you in ways attending a state school will not (and vice versa). That's not a go at you - just a comment about state vs private/Public and human psychology, that's all.

The Cleese/Corbett/Barker sketch springs to mind: we can both agree to hate Cleese. :)
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
What is the actual difference between a public school and a private school?

Which are examples of which?

I always assumed it was just two terms that meant the same thing, didn't realise they were a different thing.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:24:19 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/12/liz-truss-protect-british-jews-antisemitism-woke-culture

Truss claims civil service beset by creeping antisemitism and woke culture



Tories would still fight for slavery if it meant retaining their power
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
I have to say it gives me a massive feeling of superiority when I meet people who went to private of grammar schools and find out that I absolutely smashed them academically going to a state comprehensive :D

Just a shame, as you get older it doesnt come up so much in conversations!
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:29:24 pm
Wasn't St. Mary's part of the old state grammar/secondary school system i.e. where local Catholic boys - regardless of their background - who'd passed the 11+ went? Perhaps due to the hsitorically mixed nature of its intake, it never instilled a superiority complex into its pupils with regard to the haves and the have-nots

I went to a Catholic grammar school in the sixties. Me and most of my mates came from Council estates from Speke to Croxley and all points in between but we mixed well with the solicitors sons coming from  Allerton and Calderstones.

The big deciding rift was football related, so nothing new there.

And a lot of working class lads went on to university, two of my Speke mates both getting good degrees.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:46:12 pm
I avoided using 'public' and 'private' because: 1. as you suggest, there are differences; and 2. there are similarities too.

As I stated, I was generalising. And, of course - again, as you suggested - Public schools are not the same. However, both probably have more in common than you would care to admit (to yourself). I am not suggesting that the things I wrote could be fairly aimed at you, but - like being raised catholic - there are probably some influences of which you (I, I mean) cannot totally cleanse yourself/myself. Going to a private school is a privilege over attending a state school. It is inevitable that this will shape you in ways attending a state school will not (and vice versa). That's not a go at you - just a comment about state vs private/Public and human psychology, that's all.

The Cleese/Corbett/Barker sketch springs to mind: we can both agree to hate Cleese. :)

I wasn't raised Catholic (or Protestant either mind - think we were technically declared as C of E where we had to but I didn't step foot in a church other than people's weddings until I went to Mary's).

I agree it is a privilege - no doubt about it. The opportunities I had were beyond anything I could have gotten elsewhere.

I think I more rail against the idea that all people who go to state schools are virtuous and great people and all private school kids are elitist scum. Far cry from what you have said and I do not believe you think that, but that can be how the overall discussion comes across at times.

It has 100% shaped my outlook and there I know that there will be negative elements that I don't like to admit but there was a general feeling of fairness from parents and teachers.

I'd go as far as to say that the impacts are probably more than I realise but also less extreme that may be believed by those who have not experienced it. There were also certainly a couple of kids there in my year who did come with a stick up their arse but they quickly found out that if they either weren't great at sport/music or didn't work hard in class then no one was going to take them seriously.

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:53:11 pm
I have to say it gives me a massive feeling of superiority when I meet people who went to private of grammar schools and find out that I absolutely smashed them academically going to a state comprehensive :D

Just a shame, as you get older it doesnt come up so much in conversations!

Here's a word to add to your vocabulary: "shoehorn".
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:24:19 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/12/liz-truss-protect-british-jews-antisemitism-woke-culture

Truss claims civil service beset by creeping antisemitism and woke culture

Liz Truss has set out a plan to protect British Jewry from creeping antisemitism and woke culture in the civil service, while praising Jews for holding values such as protecting the family unit and setting up businesses.

The Conservative leadership candidate published a plan that targets woke civil service culture that strays into antisemitism. She did not give examples of this but it is thought to be a reference to councils and their pension funds that participate in boycott, divestment, sanctions (BDS) policies that involve cutting ties with businesses that invest in Israel.

Every organisation has its culture, but its not fixed, it can be changed, she said. Thats what ministerial leadership is about: its about making sure that the policies we represent, the values we stand for, are reflected in what we do.

The government is already legislating to outlaw BDS policies being pursued by public bodies, to ban boycotts that undermine community cohesion.

Truss also challenged whether schools were doing enough to educate pupils and teachers about antisemitism and claimed she would rid university campuses of anti-Jewish hatred.

At the same time, she set out her own view of Jewish values, saying: So many Jewish values are Conservative values and British values too, for example seeing the importance of family and always taking steps to protect the family unit; and the value of hard work and self-starting and setting up your own business.

The British Jewish community is incredibly proud of this country and so are Conservatives.

Previously, Truss has told the Conservative Friends of Israel that as prime minister she would review whether to move the UKs embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv  following in the footsteps of Donald Trump.

A source on her campaign also accused Keir Starmers Labour of being a talking shop for antisemitism and anti-Zionism despite his efforts to stamp out the partys problems since taking over as leader.

Dave Penman, the general secretary of the FDA union, which represents senior civil and public servants, called Trusss comments about the civil service straying into antisemitism insulting and abhorrent.

The Conservatives have been in government for more than 12 years now and, for most of that time, Liz Truss has been a minister. So accusations of civil service wokeism are a little ironic, given its essentially a criticism of their own leadership, he said.

However, Trusss accusation of antisemitism goes further than the usual dog-whistle politics that has been on display during this leadership campaign when it comes to the civil service. She provides no evidence for her accusation that many civil servants will find both insulting and abhorrent.

A prime minister is also minister for the civil service, and throwing around such unfounded inflammatory accusations illustrates a lack of leadership, the very thing that she claims to be demonstrating.

Shes well down the populist rabbit hole and making things up on the hoof, sprinkled with soundbites.  But there are probably not enough non-nutters among the Tory members to deny her. 
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:49:24 pm
What is the actual difference between a public school and a private school?

Which are examples of which?

I always assumed it was just two terms that meant the same thing, didn't realise they were a different thing.

I believe there is a register of head teachers that if they head a school it gets classed as it due to prestige around that person or some such nonsense.

The Fleming Report (1944) entitled The Public Schools and the General Education System defined a public school as a member of the Governing Bodies Association or the Headmasters' Conference. (stolen from Wiki)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Headmasters%27_and_Headmistresses%27_Conference#List_of_HMC_member_schools

This lists a number of schools that fall under the public banner...and it looks like St Mary's is back on there. Maybe I am a twat after all (just seen Terese Coffey went there - I'm definitely a twat)

I can't say I fully understand it but I'd say that most private schools are on a par (sometimes even dipping below) the quality of a Range (in Formby) in terms of the quality of teachers and education but still get some bonus on the extra curriculars due to funding.

Public is much different generally - think the Redbrick/Russel Group Unis vs Oxbridge in terms of the pomp and circumstance, prestige etc.

Fits in well with JC's comments as going to a Redbrick/Russell Group still feels relatively normal (think Leeds and Liverpool both fall into this category) but it does give you an advantage when people look at your CV whereas Oxbridge has the tie network and more feet in the door than a boot wearing millipede
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 03:58:20 pm
I wasn't raised Catholic (or Protestant either mind - think we were technically declared as C of E where we had to but I didn't step foot in a church other than people's weddings until I went to Mary's).

I agree it is a privilege - no doubt about it. The opportunities I had were beyond anything I could have gotten elsewhere.

I think I more rail against the idea that all people who go to state schools are virtuous and great people and all private school kids are elitist scum. Far cry from what you have said and I do not believe you think that, but that can be how the overall discussion comes across at times.

It has 100% shaped my outlook and there I know that there will be negative elements that I don't like to admit but there was a general feeling of fairness from parents and teachers.

I'd go as far as to say that the impacts are probably more than I realise but also less extreme that may be believed by those who have not experienced it. There were also certainly a couple of kids there in my year who did come with a stick up their arse but they quickly found out that if they either weren't great at sport/music or didn't work hard in class then no one was going to take them seriously.
At the end of the day, we should take people as they present themselves to us. I don't hate 'toffs'. For example, I like James O'Brien and Stephen Fry (Public school boys, of course).* I don't know any toffs in the real world, but I expect there are many others in the media I like too (but do not know their backgrounds). And, yeah, plenty of arse holes from state schools too.
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 03:58:20 pm
I think I more rail against the idea that all people who go to state schools are virtuous and great people and all private school kids are elitist scum. Far cry from what you have said and I do not believe you think that, but that can be how the overall discussion comes across at times.
Funny you should mention that: I feel similarly about 'virtuous Liverpudlians'. ;D I guess I should now duck for cover. :-X I fully understand what you mean there. But it is a universal (and understandable) defense mechanism of the disadvantaged and outsiders to wear their pride on their lapel. So, just brush it off is my suggestion.

* It is probably unfair of me to describe Fry and O'Brien as 'toffs' - just using the term for rhetorical purposes. :)
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:20:24 pm
* It is probably unfair of me to describe Fry and O'Brien as 'toffs' - just using the term for rhetorical purposes. :)

Marilyn Manson attended a private school. Does that make him a 'goff'?
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:20:24 pm
At the end of the day, we should take people as they present themselves to us. I don't hate 'toffs'. For example, I like James O'Brien and Stephen Fry (Public school boys, of course).* I don't know any toffs in the real world, but I expect there are many others in the media I like too (but do not know their backgrounds). And, yeah, plenty of arse holes from state schools too.Funny you should mention that: I feel similarly about 'virtuous Liverpudlians'. ;D I guess I should now duck for cover. :-X I fully understand what you mean there. But it is a universal (and understandable) defense mechanism of the disadvantaged and outsiders to wear their pride on their lapel. So, just brush it off is my suggestion.

* It is probably unfair of me to describe Fry and O'Brien as 'toffs' - just using the term for rhetorical purposes. :)

I understand what you mean about brushing it off but I still wear some of the scars (physical and mental) from the virtuous state school kids from growing up in Liverpool and so I have a strange relationship with the city. It is the city I was raised in, the team that I love, but I went through hell and back too.

I do agree though with your points overall though and I think very fairly put
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 03:35:12 pm


My key point though is that these discussions tend to confuse public with private and the blanket statements and discussions can sometimes hit a bit when you know there to be more to it. I don't think the default position of most of these schools is to instill a superiority complex short of you should be proud of what you achieve (but not laud it over people) if you get what I mean. Eton/Winchester though is a different situation all together

Not to get too pedantic, Public School was a status given to 7 famous schools as a result of a nineteenth century act. Other schools gained that status over time. However you are probably right that most people form their impressions from one of the original 7, namely Charterhouse, Eton, Harrow, Rugby, Shrewsbury, Westminster and Winchester. And they would be right. These are highly prestigious and notoriously snooty places.

But there are plenty of schools just as old and established that people probably never heard of unless you live in a given area, going back to the 6th Century if you would believe it, founded by monks as charities (in the traditional sense), with endowments for educating poor but gifted boys. Some to a degree maintained that original spirit over the years by providing a small number of pupils with a bursary each year - typically bequeathed by very rich alumni. Some lost their way as they navigated the centuries. It's interesting, because we're talking about times when these were the only schools. It wasn't until the 14th-16th Centuries when the 7 came into existence. I'm not a UK history buff, but these times are reformation and revolution in UK, and I would opine that these themes gave birth to such schools - power was moving away from the clergy to the  secular aristocrats, a royal seal to a school in medieval times still has enormous pull today.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 03:58:20 pm
I wasn't raised Catholic (or Protestant either mind - think we were technically declared as C of E where we had to but I didn't step foot in a church other than people's weddings until I went to Mary's).

I agree it is a privilege - no doubt about it. The opportunities I had were beyond anything I could have gotten elsewhere.

I think I more rail against the idea that all people who go to state schools are virtuous and great people and all private school kids are elitist scum. Far cry from what you have said and I do not believe you think that, but that can be how the overall discussion comes across at times.

It has 100% shaped my outlook and there I know that there will be negative elements that I don't like to admit but there was a general feeling of fairness from parents and teachers.

I'd go as far as to say that the impacts are probably more than I realise but also less extreme that may be believed by those who have not experienced it. There were also certainly a couple of kids there in my year who did come with a stick up their arse but they quickly found out that if they either weren't great at sport/music or didn't work hard in class then no one was going to take them seriously.



Agree with all of this
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 04:48:10 pm
Not to get too pedantic, Public School was a status given to 7 famous schools as a result of a nineteenth century act. Other schools gained that status over time. However you are probably right that most people form their impressions from one of the original 7, namely Charterhouse, Eton, Harrow, Rugby, Shrewsbury, Westminster and Winchester. And they would be right. These are highly prestigious and notoriously snooty places.

But there are plenty of schools just as old and established that people probably never heard of unless you live in a given area, going back to the 6th Century if you would believe it, founded by monks as charities (in the traditional sense), with endowments for educating poor but gifted boys. Some to a degree maintained that original spirit over the years by providing a small number of pupils with a bursary each year - typically bequeathed by very rich alumni. Some lost their way as they navigated the centuries. It's interesting, because we're talking about times when these were the only schools. It wasn't until the 14th-16th Centuries when the 7 came into existence. I'm not a UK history buff, but these times are reformation and revolution in UK, and I would opine that these themes gave birth to such schools - power was moving away from the clergy to the  secular aristocrats, a royal seal to a school in medieval times still has enormous pull today.

I love some top quality pedantry - it tends to result in me learning something new and always happy to be steered right.

Think you have it spot on there in terms of the history and how, as you say, these schools went from helping to hindering.
