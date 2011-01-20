I would on balance, but depends on the school. I think it would also depend on whether I thought my child was strong enough to hold their own. Definitely not one of the Eton/Winchester types.



Was sent to private school myself fees fully paid for by Thatcher's govt although I'm not giving them any credit for that. There were pluses and minuses in my own experience:



On the plus side, accepting that state schools being massively underfunded is the reason why these are pluses rather than what should be just the norm :



Class sizes

Subject matter taught way beyond levels sought by exam board

Sports - so many competitive/representative sports - some sports as far down as 3rd/4th teams in each year group

Extra curricular - music/arts/cadets whatever you name it

Facilities - huge library, swimming pool, playing fields, performance theatre, dining hall, gym etc

Career guidance - this was not like something you would see in state school, just two examples 1. Motivational talks to small groups from alumni who had 'made it' in different industries 2. Mini Secondments/Internships I guess that is one way in which old school tie networking works.

Trips - while most of these wouldn't have been my thing (or in my parents' price range) - there was a wide range from foreign exchange, lake district, to skiing.

Fundraising - I don't know if this has anything to do with charitable status, but my school was obsessed with fundraising for causes, and encouraged pupils to take the lead. I was given full encouragement to raise money within the school for the emergency Hillsborough fund in 1989 and my £200+ was then matched by teachers.

University - these places are geared up for getting students into universities. I am talking about the days when only a small minority went to university. Links with Oxbridge are strong, some of these schools are twinned with or even founded by Oxbridge colleges. Many of the teachers are Oxbridge alumni and use that experience to guide, and in some cases even mentor. I am grateful for that.



Ok, so a lot of those above are about the money going in to private schools, and some are just nice experiences on my part. So what about the minuses:



Bullying - this is rife, I would go so far as to say inherent. I would suggest that the type of bullying I witnessed wasn't what I would have previously described as bullying in the sense of 'give me your dinner money or you're dead'. It is more insidious and reflective of the tory way of life. Prefects, head boys all with powers and privileges. Exclusion by background. By wealth. Unspoken and often unconscious. Older down to youngest. I had a few tough terms myself, but looking back, I was generally happy knowing what I was, I didn't seek inclusion, and I could look after myself in most school cases. Being good at sport and top of most of my classes it seems bought some respect. But I did have to do some shitty things myself on a couple of occasions to a few individuals to make them back off.



Politics - no surprise, tory values do not bother hiding. In some ways this is preferable to those people who never confess to it but still vote tory. Headmasters openly broadcasting on behalf of the conservative party at assembly around election times. Influencing, this is how you should vote (some lads would have been eligible there and then). Letters sent to every pupil's parents - this is how we believe you should vote. I am sure such behaviour helped retain charitable status.



Like seeks like - things may have changed (I doubt it) but schools like mine mixed with their peers, not with the state schools. I don't mean pupils, I mean for competition and collaboration.





All said and done, my reflection is that I would have chosen the same path for myself given the opportunity. It would not have been an option for my parents to pay fees, but one I would have to weigh up on finance alone if I had school aged kids myself to send. I didn't mention boarders, there were boarders at my school and some of them were fucked up in the way some people on this forum have alluded to, but generally I don't accept that the vast majority who came out of my school were damaged, or see themselves as better than everybody else or entitled. Yes there are some right dickheads at these schools, believe me, they weren't popular there either. As per my first line, I'm excluding Eton/Winchester etc from this, as they are all dickheads and all entitled. You can see this at university in even higher definition.



One more thing I would add for those posters who are saying no to consider: my parents wouldn't have had it any other way and both are from the most deprived backgrounds.











I went to a private school probably 15-20 years after you and I'd say most of what you have written syncs up with my experience of the institution other than the bullying and politics.The bullying was exactly the same as what went on elsewhere - you're fat so we're gonna beat you up, you are socially awkward so we are gonna beat you up, my dad's harder than your dad so we're gonna beat you up. Got the same shit in school and from the local state schools but there was never a hint of the sly, mental bullying that would go on.Liverpool was back then still a city where you had to be tough and handy to get by - I wasn't and I was nearly eaten alive by it. In part this is why I often defend less working class, socialist environments and that is because there I have been treated with respect and not had my head kicked in for being better with books than with a football.You see it sometimes in posts where people talk with pride or fondness for going to the match back in the day and doing over some away fans or nicking their scarves - this to me goes against everything I was brought up to believe in terms of you treat people as you'd want to be treated, avoid a fight, solve things with words not fists etc.On politics there was never anything overt at my school either but I wasn't overly engaged with it back then so maybe I missed an undercurrent.