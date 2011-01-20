I reckon companies will move overseas more quickly than individuals to an increase in tax. Or at least the large ones where they have finance teams that calculate when it's worth doing that.

Or they'll hire cities accountants to move their cash to a lower tax regime.



Depends. Having a relevantly educated (usually STEM fields) labour force, peaceful social climate, solid infrastructure, strong rule of law, and a competent government long term are all equally important for sustainable profits. If a country scores strongly on the rest, the bigger companies can take on the tax increases just fine. Of course they'll complain, and threaten, that's just bargaining. It's when you lack quality in the other areas that you come in with a very weak bargaining position and the companies can dictate terms, usually wanting tax incentives or subsidies from taxpayer money for capital expenditure on new technology investment in local areas.The picture is a lot more detailed than just saying low tax or we move. Moving supply chains is a huge undertaking, and there aren't too many places on the planet with strong rule of law protecting the company's rights. The UK used to be in a strong position, such that it could have had a strong bargaining position, but never took advantage of it to make the most out of taxation from companies. At this point, I think that leverage is nearly gone.You can cut tax rates for companies all you want, if they don't rate nor trust you on the rest of the metrics, there won't be any magical 'growth' happening, as Truss keeps repeating like a special needs child.