Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun

Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 12:56:01 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 06:03:43 pm
People have their wish - Labour will be doing something!!

https://twitter.com/siennamarla/status/1557385840694906880


Here's hoping they amount to more than a hill of beans, though, and not some tinkering around on the edges whilst leaving the failed status quo in place.

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 01:00:22 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:56:01 pm

Here's hoping they amount to more than a hill of beans, though, and not some tinkering around on the edges whilst leaving the failed status quo in place.



Here's hoping they amount to getting Labour into power. Only then can anything at all be done.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 01:06:20 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:56:01 pm

Here's hoping they amount to more than a hill of beans, though, and not some tinkering around on the edges whilst leaving the failed status quo in place.
Change the status quo?
I would think everything Labour proposes is a temporary solution to solve the cost of living crisis rather than changing the status quo.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 01:07:13 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:00:22 pm
Here's hoping they amount to getting Labour into power. Only then can anything at all be done.

There are a number of reasons why not giving out policies is a good thing but we are in a crisis situation, would Labour not commit to helping out a country in a war for example in fear of a policy being exposed?

There is plenty in mileage in announcing a policy for this specific period and for this specific subject. People are desperate and want an alternative.

I expect something really big from Labour. If they come out with stuff like investment into renewables and 'targeted' help without specifics then they are taking the piss.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 01:13:58 pm
Gordon Brown has some ideas.

Gordon Brown says energy firms unable to offer lower bills should be temporarily re-nationalised

Quote
Energy companies that cannot offer lower bills should be temporarily brought into public ownership, Gordon Brown has said, in a stark challenge to political leaders on the day Liz Truss signalled a climbdown on help for households.

Writing for the Guardian, Brown called for the energy price cap to be cancelled and for the government to negotiate new lower prices with the companies, comparing the situation to the 2009 banking crisis where some banks were temporarily nationalised to protect consumers.

He warned the time for action was slipping away and major decisions had to be made within days. Time and tide wait for no one. Neither do crises. They dont take holidays, and dont politely hang fire  certainly not to suit the convenience of a departing PM and the whims of two potential successors.

The intervention of the former prime minister and chancellor came as Truss said she had never ruled out giving direct help with energy bills. She would not make further commitments until her proposed September budget, though hinted she would be prepared to look at cutting VAT on bills.

Her leadership rival, Rishi Sunak, said the change showed Truss had made a serious moral and political misjudgment on a policy affecting millions of people.

Writing on the day after annual bills were forecast to top £4,200 by January, Brown said the government should pause any further increase in the cap and then negotiate separate company agreements to keep prices down after examining profit margins and available social tariffs.

He said that the government should consider bringing into public ownership companies who could not meet that requirement, comparing it to what his government did as a last resort in 2009 with banks.

He said before taking that step, the government should offer guaranteed loans and equity financing but if this fails, then, as a last resort, operate their essential services from the public sector until the crisis is over.

Brown wrote: Families of 2022 are about to suffer more than in 2008-09 and only bold and decisive action starting this week will rescue people from hardship and reunite our fractured country.

The fleshed-out plan goes far further than Labour has gone on how to tackle the autumn crisis  though the party is said to be working on a new policy offer.

Brown said there were urgent decisions that could not wait until the end of the Tory leadership race. Those include:

    Cancelling the energy cap before the official announcement on 26 August

    Agreeing October payments for vulnerable households

    Finding urgent new supplies of gas and storage

    Voluntary energy cuts like Germanys to prevent blackouts

He said spending should be paid in new watertight windfall tax on oil and gas and a new tax on the high levels of city bonuses which he said were pushing up wage inflation. Those measures could raise £15bn, he said, enough to give nearly 8 million low income families just under £2,000 each.

The business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, will meet energy providers on Wednesday, amid divisions over the future of a windfall tax which Sunak has hinted could be extended.

Labour also gave its first hint of how it would frame its offer on the cost of living, after attracting some external criticism for being slow to produce an alternative plan for the winter crisis while Keir Starmer is on leave. Rachel Reeves said Kwarteng should close loopholes in the energy profits levy where investment allowances give firms back more than 90% back in tax relief.
With Keir Starmer on holiday, Labour treads water on cost of living
Read more

Browns intervention came as the war of words escalated between Truss and Sunak over the energy crisis. In a softening of her stance, Truss said she would do all that I can to help struggling households  a move which Sunaks campaign claimed was a U-turn from her previous comments about preferring tax cuts to handouts.

Truss has taken a firm stance against further windfall taxes but gave the first hint of a U-turn on direct grants early on Wednesday, insisting thats not what I said when asked if she was ruling out any form of grant. Im not going to announce the contents of a budget in the future at this stage, she said.

Later, her campaign released details of how plans already announced by Truss would help families  including cancelling the national insurance rise and a one-year moratorium on the green energy levy. A campaign source said Truss had been consistently clear she would look at what more she could do.

But the figures in Truss release highlight how her offer is likely to be dwarfed by the scale of the rises. The suspended levy would save families £153 a year on average on their energy bills and the national insurance cut would save someone on the typical median full-time pay £240 a year. Households will also get £400 under existing schemes.

On GB News, Truss was confronted by a social housing manager who said he was looking for a second job to pay his own familys bills. Challenged to get rid of VAT on gas and electricity, she said that all issues should be under consideration in an emergency budget.

The chief secretary to the Treasury, Simon Clarke, a vocal backer of Truss, said that work was already under way on cost of living support. He tweeted: Of course, the government is working up a package of cost of living support that the next prime minister can consider when they take office.

The new language from Truss brought a scathing response from Sunaks campaign who compared it to a previous U-turn.

Its all very well offering empty words about doing all you can. But there arent lots of different ways to act on this, Sunaks spokesperson said. Taking action means providing direct support, which Truss had previously dismissed as handouts.

Twice now, Truss has made a serious moral and political misjudgment on a policy affecting millions of people, after last week reversing plans to cut the pay of teachers and the armed forces outside London. Mistakes like this in government would cost the Conservative party the next general election.

Sunak has committed to increasing a £15bn support package he drew up earlier this year, though has said further help should be targeted at the most vulnerable.

A Truss campaign spokesperson highlighted Sunaks record of raising taxes. Rishi Sunak wouldnt know how people benefit from a tax cut because he has never cut a tax in his life. People didnt vote for the Conservative party to be subjected to old fashioned Gordon Brown style politics of envy.

In an interview broadcast on BBC One on Wednesday evening, Sunak again hit out at Truss, criticising what he called policy based on starry-eyed boosterism. He said: Im prepared to lose this contest if it means that Ive been true to my values and Im fighting for the things that I think are right for this country. Id rather lose on those terms, than win by promising false things that I cant deliver.

The host, Nick Robinson, said Truss had also been invited to appear for a similar interview but had thus far declined.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/10/gordon-brown-says-energy-firms-unable-to-offer-lower-bills-should-be-temporarily-re-nationalised
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 01:24:48 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:41:04 pm
But of course if we cut Corporation Tax they will all start pouring money into investment and infrastructure upgrades
I reckon companies will move overseas more quickly than individuals to an increase in tax.  Or at least the large ones where they have finance teams that calculate when it's worth doing that.
Or they'll hire cities accountants to move their cash to a lower tax regime.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 01:29:39 pm
Braverman got £10,000 from climate sceptic for Tory leadership campaign, while Tugendhat raised £120,000, first donation records show

Quote
Suella Braverman received £10,000 from a company owned by a leading climate sceptic to support her campaign for the Conservative leadership, according to the most recent update to the register of MPs interests.

As PA Media reports, the figures also show that Tom Tugendhat received more than £120,000 to fund his leadership bid.

MPs have 28 days from accepting a donation to declare it to the parliamentary standards commissioner and so some of the candidates in the contest have revealed little or nothing yet about the funding they have received. But PA Media has summarised what declarations have been declared.

Braverman, the attorney general, has declared a donation of £10,000 from First Corporate Consultants Ltd, which is owned by the Bristol Port owner Terence Mordaunt. Mordaunt chaired the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) between 2019 and 2021. The GWPF has been vocal in its opposition to climate crisis policies such as net zero and was sanctioned by the Charity Commission in 2014 for failing to adhere to rules on balance and neutrality.

Tugendhat raised more than £120,000 for his leadership bid. Some £42,673 came from a company called Policy Focus Ltd, founded on 27 June, less than two weeks before the leadership campaign began.

Companies House records show Policy Focus is owned by property developers Christian Sweeting and Robert Luck. Sweeting previously donated £10,000 to the Conservative Party in 2018, PA reports.

Tugendhat also received £50,000 from the long-time Tory donor Ian Mukherjee and £25,000 from Beacon Rock Ltd, owned by former Conservative Party treasurer Sir Michael Davis. Another £6,000 came from business consultancy InvestUK Group.

Rishi Sunak has declared the donation of office space, valued at £3,195.

Kemi Badenoch raised £12,500 to support her leadership bid, the records show. The former equalities minister received £10,000 from Longrow Capital, owned by tech-focused investor Dave Maclean. She also received £2,500 from Joanne Black, for whom no further details are available

Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Sajid Javid, Jeremy C*nt and Nadhim Zahawi are yet to declare any financial support for their campaigns.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 01:33:20 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:41:04 pm
But of course if we cut Corporation Tax they will all start pouring money into investment and infrastructure upgrades

 ;D
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 01:34:31 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:29:39 pm
Braverman got £10,000 from climate sceptic for Tory leadership campaign, while Tugendhat raised £120,000, first donation records show


Imagine having the money to piss away helping that shite in their shit popularity contest.

What the fuck did Tugendhat need £120k for. He was trying to convince 300 people he already knew and worked in the same building with...
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 01:36:56 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:00:22 pm
Here's hoping they amount to getting Labour into power. Only then can anything at all be done.

No mate. Hopefully they can get something done now (put pressure on the government), offer an alternative view etc..  That's what an effective opposition will do in times of national crisis!

You spent the whole day yesterday, saying they didn't need to do anything.  Now they are going to come out and say something (like many of us said they needed to do, as they probably realised it's a national emergency and they do really need to come out with something).
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 01:58:26 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:36:56 pm
No mate. Hopefully they can get something done now (put pressure on the government), offer an alternative view etc..  That's what an effective opposition will do in times of national crisis!

You spent the whole day yesterday, saying they didn't need to do anything.  Now they are going to come out and say something (like many of us said they needed to do, as they probably realised it's a national emergency and they do really need to come out with something).

What Government?
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 02:18:26 pm
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 02:19:19 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:24:48 pm
I reckon companies will move overseas more quickly than individuals to an increase in tax.  Or at least the large ones where they have finance teams that calculate when it's worth doing that.
Or they'll hire cities accountants to move their cash to a lower tax regime.

Depends. Having a relevantly educated (usually STEM fields) labour force, peaceful social climate, solid infrastructure, strong rule of law, and a competent government long term are all equally important for sustainable profits. If a country scores strongly on the rest, the bigger companies can take on the tax increases just fine. Of course they'll complain, and threaten, that's just bargaining. It's when you lack quality in the other areas that you come in with a very weak bargaining position and the companies can dictate terms, usually wanting tax incentives or subsidies from taxpayer money for capital expenditure on new technology investment in local areas.

The picture is a lot more detailed than just saying low tax or we move. Moving supply chains is a huge undertaking, and there aren't too many places on the planet with strong rule of law protecting the company's rights. The UK used to be in a strong position, such that it could have had a strong bargaining position, but never took advantage of it to make the most out of taxation from companies. At this point, I think that leverage is nearly gone.

You can cut tax rates for companies all you want, if they don't rate nor trust you on the rest of the metrics, there won't be any magical 'growth' happening, as Truss keeps repeating like a special needs child.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 02:21:07 pm
Johnson isnt doing anything to help with the energy crisis on the basis that  "by convention it is not for this prime minister to make major fiscal interventions during this period".

Fucking unreal, the man is a walking breathing breach of convention and constitutionalism, yet  its it as a reason for not preventing people potentially dying due to a cost of living crisis that he had a hand in creating.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 02:27:30 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:21:07 pm
Johnson isnt doing anything to help with the energy crisis on the basis that  "by convention it is not for this prime minister to make major fiscal interventions during this period".

Fucking unreal, the man is a walking breathing breach of convention and constitutionalism, yet  its it as a reason for not preventing people potentially dying due to a cost of living crisis that he had a hand in creating.

Convention - what a load of tosh.

He's the Prime Minister until he isn't.

If Russia did something would it be "convention not to react until these two c*nts have finished their c*nt tour of the UK and all the other c*nts have voted"?
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 02:27:51 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:07:13 pm
I expect something really big from Labour. If they come out with stuff like investment into renewables and 'targeted' help without specifics then they are taking the piss.

When you say 'expect', do you really mean 'want'?

I think there's a very small chance of Labour suggesting nationalisation etc.

The best solution is support for those that can't afford the bills they are facing, based on means testing - money paid directly to their suppliers. The huge costs are coming from outside of the UK, and there is very little any government can do to change that fact.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 02:33:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:07:13 pm
There are a number of reasons why not giving out policies is a good thing but we are in a crisis situation, would Labour not commit to helping out a country in a war for example in fear of a policy being exposed?

There is plenty in mileage in announcing a policy for this specific period and for this specific subject. People are desperate and want an alternative.

I expect something really big from Labour. If they come out with stuff like investment into renewables and 'targeted' help without specifics then they are taking the piss.
That's for the future debates. the biggest mistake right now is to argue for permanent change, it would undermine Labours intentions to solve the crisis, this is not about the sort of society we want in the future, this is about bringing in practical policy's to help people over the next year or so.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 02:34:01 pm
Quote
No new measures to help with cost of living after crisis talks between Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and energy bosses

https://news.sky.com/story/no-new-measures-to-help-with-cost-of-living-after-crisis-talks-between-boris-johnson-and-energy-bosses-12670543

"Everyone happy to do nothing?"

"Yep"

"Suits me. Right, back to the holiday!"

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 02:42:44 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:29:39 pm
Braverman got £10,000 from climate sceptic for Tory leadership campaign, while Tugendhat raised £120,000, first donation records show
Just reading that article makes me shudder at the thought of who is pulling the levers behind the scenes with the Tories.  And to think they have the brass neck to bemoan unions influencing Labour.

Quote
Tugendhat raised more than £120,000 for his leadership bid. Some £42,673 came from a company called Policy Focus Ltd, founded on 27 June, less than two weeks before the leadership campaign began.
Is that normal?!  The company was founded, maybe coincidentally but probably not, before Johnson resigned.  He was evidently a dead man walking for some time.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 03:03:49 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:36:56 pm
No mate. Hopefully they can get something done now (put pressure on the government), offer an alternative view etc..  That's what an effective opposition will do in times of national crisis!



At times of national crisis, you'd hope they would be grown up and actually work together for the good of the country.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 03:15:52 pm
Quote from: redtel on Today at 11:09:06 am
😂


The Sahara is most of N Africa and stretches from the Red Sea in the West and the Mediterranean in the North to the Atlantic Ocean in the West, including 10 countries: Algeria, Chad, Egypt, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Sudan, and Tunisia.

Good luck in choosing politically stable countries to remain so over the next 25-30 years.

Along with Hydrogen as a clean fuel provider it shows the way forward for countries to wean themselves off fossil fuels. The science has always been there but the problem has been the oil companies lobbying Governments to delay and delay for their own greed.

If only the oil company bosses could have been forced to live on a flood plain we may have seen a quicker response.
Most hydrogen sums simply do not add up.

Virtually all hydrogen (99.9%) comes from methane (natural gas) because it is three or four times cheaper. Also without carbon capture and storage you still have to contend with emissions - you had just as well burn the stuff.

Hydrogen from splitting water at scale using renewable electricity is still a fantasy - global capacity is a miniscule 276 MW (IEA). We are also already commited to using low carbon and renewable electricity capacity to replace all of our heating systems and cars (this in itself requires a massive expansion of existing capacity).

The main role for hydrogen will be in niche applications where there are currently no decent low carbon alternatives (heavy industry, steel, cement etc) and perhaps some HGVs (although this has many other difficulties which I won't go into here).
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 03:20:55 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 02:34:01 pm
https://news.sky.com/story/no-new-measures-to-help-with-cost-of-living-after-crisis-talks-between-boris-johnson-and-energy-bosses-12670543

"Everyone happy to do nothing?"

"Yep"

"Suits me. Right, back to the holiday!"


Amazing really. He was telling us we were 'at war' not so long ago.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 03:32:17 pm
Quote from: Andy on Today at 02:27:51 pm
When you say 'expect', do you really mean 'want'?

I think there's a very small chance of Labour suggesting nationalisation etc.

The best solution is support for those that can't afford the bills they are facing, based on means testing - money paid directly to their suppliers. The huge costs are coming from outside of the UK, and there is very little any government can do to change that fact.

This is the problem, time is short. The government will probably spend tens of billions to help people over the coming winter, but we will be in exactly the same situation next year. Renewables and nuclear are the long term solution but whats the plan for the next few years, I dont think we can afford to spend whats looking like being spent this year every year for the next few.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 03:37:01 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:21:07 pm
Johnson isnt doing anything to help with the energy crisis on the basis that  "by convention it is not for this prime minister to make major fiscal interventions during this period".

Fucking unreal, the man is a walking breathing breach of convention and constitutionalism, yet  its it as a reason for not preventing people potentially dying due to a cost of living crisis that he had a hand in creating.

It won't stop him filling the House of Lords with his cronies, sycophants and paymasters before he leaves.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 03:50:58 pm
Two interesting articles today...

Quote from: https://fortune.com/2022/08/09/uk-emerging-market-economy-currency-crisis-inflation-bank-of-england/
The only thing keeping the U.K. from being an emerging-market economy is a currency crisis, says analyst
Quote from: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-08-11/liz-truss-s-plan-for-boe-seen-as-threat-to-pound-and-uk-bonds#xj4y7vzkg
Liz Trusss Plan for BOE Seen as Threat to Pound and UK Bonds

As bad as things are I wouldn't put it past Truss to make things a lot worse.  Sunak will probably settle for not making things any better.  What a choice.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 03:53:24 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 12:17:27 pm
Was talking to customers of mine this morning.   They are in their 80s and proper Tory,  final salary pension from the GPO, house paid for.  Motorhome on the drive:

I mentioned the emergency services being completely overstretched,  their reply was too much civil service and pen pushers

I had to walk away

The likelihood is, at their age, they got their final salary pension from when the GPO was in public ownership.

They certainly wont get a similarly generous pension if they retired now under the privatised regime.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 04:16:26 pm
We all know who did badly out of Covid. Most of us.

Here's who did well (courtesy of Private Eye):

https://twitter.com/MichaelLCrick/status/1557478057833017344

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 05:03:04 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:16:26 pm
We all know who did badly out of Covid. Most of us.

Here's who did well (courtesy of Private Eye):

https://twitter.com/MichaelLCrick/status/1557478057833017344

Many of us did argue that the windfall tax should be much more broad ranging than just oil and gas. and cover all the companies that made unusual profits due to Covid measures.

Of course these examples are more than just happening to benefit from government policy and changes in behaviour - much more insidious than that.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 05:16:58 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:16:26 pm
We all know who did badly out of Covid. Most of us.

Here's who did well (courtesy of Private Eye):

https://twitter.com/MichaelLCrick/status/1557478057833017344
I think they can handle the shame. it's the been held to account that bothers them.
Why were these companies chosen and who lobbied for them. why were other more capable companies ignored.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 05:43:54 pm
I don't actually know how me and my husband are going to cope come October, so I'm doing the sensible thing and pretending it's not happening.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 05:46:29 pm
Quote from: Snail on Today at 05:43:54 pm
I don't actually know how me and my husband are going to cope come October, so I'm doing the sensible thing and pretending it's not happening.

I suppose one thing you can do is to check your heating contract.

Im waiting to summon up the courage or get pissed before I do so.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 07:04:09 pm
Quote from: Snail on Today at 05:43:54 pm
I don't actually know how me and my husband are going to cope come October, so I'm doing the sensible thing and pretending it's not happening.

I think call them and say the maximum you can afford. I mean this won't last forever, hopefully will end soon, so even worst case if they put you effectively on credit until this has passed and you have larger bills for a while after - that's one option. But I'm holding out hope that this shitshow of a Government understand that they cannot possibly allow this to get that bad. They will simply have to pay the larger costs now as a bailout to the energy companies - or else temporarily nationalise them as Gordon Brown said. Anything else spells the end of the Tories without question and they know this too.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 07:12:32 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 07:04:09 pm
I think call them and say the maximum you can afford. I mean this won't last forever, hopefully will end soon, so even worst case if they put you effectively on credit until this has passed and you have larger bills for a while after - that's one option. But I'm holding out hope that this shitshow of a Government understand that they cannot possibly allow this to get that bad. They will simply have to pay the larger costs now as a bailout to the energy companies - or else temporarily nationalise them as Gordon Brown said. Anything else spells the end of the Tories without question and they know this too.
And Id say get in with your phone call asap because soon everyone will be trying to call them.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 07:17:21 pm
Finding it quite entertaining hearing everything the Conservative Party 'will do'

They've been in power for over a decade with a huge majority.

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 07:22:37 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:03:04 pm
Many of us did argue that the windfall tax should be much more broad ranging than just oil and gas. and cover all the companies that made unusual profits due to Covid measures.

Of course these examples are more than just happening to benefit from government policy and changes in behaviour - much more insidious than that.

The amount of idiots in the comments defending profiteering too. Not much hope for this cult
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 07:26:30 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:16:58 pm
I think they can handle the shame. it's the been held to account that bothers them.
Why were these companies chosen and who lobbied for them. why were other more capable companies ignored.

Absolutely.

I've always thought that this was an incendiary question. The Labour party needs to light the blue touch-paper.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 07:28:39 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 03:15:52 pm


Yeah.  Hydrogen is another red herring really, such as carbon capture and clean coal!

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 07:31:55 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:17:21 pm
Finding it quite entertaining hearing everything the Conservative Party 'will do'

They've been in power for over a decade with a huge majority.

I made the same point to some Brexiteers. 6 years since their referendum win, the last 3 years with a massive majority and a government that doesn't care about the constitution, and they're still obsessed with comparing the UK with the EU.
