Author Topic: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun  (Read 385758 times)

Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11920 on: Yesterday at 08:51:24 pm »
For clarity I don't think Martin Lewis is a champagne socialist, or actually that there's such a thing.  I was parodying the view of anyone educated/wealthy and endorsing society being labelled as the metropolitan elite (web forums not great for sarcasm or parody).  People that could comfortably adopt the "I'm alright, Jack" mentality but don't should definitely be praised and not belittled.

Martin Lewis could easily step back from his consumer champion role and live it up for the rest of his life in the UAE.  All credit to him for fighting the good fight.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11921 on: Yesterday at 08:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:45:11 pm
Hae you read th article above?  Also, re France.
Yes.
They aren't like for like comparisons. France generates a lot of nuclear electricity. It's not unreasonable for the French to call prices in that way. I'm sure we can do it, but how do we pay for the fuel we have to burn?
Also the article is saying about taxing the profits and adjusting standard charges. Profits for suppliers aren't all that great, we've been seeing dozens of them go bust. Standard charges are proportionately low for poorer households. And are rising to cover the debt left by the bankrupt suppliers.
It's a very hard problem, with no easy solution.  I'm not saying we rule out energy caps or nationalisation. They may be the best solution. But they aren't a magic wand .
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11922 on: Yesterday at 10:46:50 pm »
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11923 on: Yesterday at 11:47:02 pm »
https://amp.theguardian.com/money/2022/mar/19/david-cameron-green-crap-energy-prices

A lot of the blame for the situation we are in now is from the disappearing Cameron!    Renewables will never cov the all energy usage but the more we have the less reliant we are on the wholesale markets.   
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11924 on: Yesterday at 11:52:19 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:47:02 pm
https://amp.theguardian.com/money/2022/mar/19/david-cameron-green-crap-energy-prices

A lot of the blame for the situation we are in now is from the disappearing Cameron!    Renewables will never cov the all energy usage but the more we have the less reliant we are on the wholesale markets.   
Eventually renewable energy will be the only type available, Germany has a plan to generate enough power for most of Europe by setting up huge solar panel arrays in the Sahara desert, read about it a while ago, it will only cover less than 1% of the Saharan land mass.

Edit it's actually only 0.3%, and the plan was conceived over a decade ago.

https://inhabitat.com/worlds-largest-solar-project-sahara-desert/#:~:text=If%20just%200.3%25%20of%20the%20Saharan%20Desert%20was,and%20investments%20to%20create%20such%20a%20massive%20project.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11925 on: Yesterday at 11:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:21:52 pm
Good, I did say earlier that something was on the way.

Bit awkward for those who've spent all day defending him saying it's pointless though ;D

It's all gone quiet since I went out earlier and this was announced.  ;D
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11926 on: Yesterday at 11:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:52:19 pm
Eventually renewable energy will be the only type available, Germany has a plan to generate enough power for most of Europe by setting up huge solar panel arrays in the Sahara desert, read about it a while ago, it will only cover less than 1% of the Saharan land mass.

Edit it's actually only 0.3%, and the plan was conceived over a decade ago.

https://inhabitat.com/worlds-largest-solar-project-sahara-desert/#:~:text=If%20just%200.3%25%20of%20the%20Saharan%20Desert%20was,and%20investments%20to%20create%20such%20a%20massive%20project.

That was 13 years ago.   Have they started building it yet?
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11927 on: Yesterday at 11:58:41 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:55:32 pm
That was 13 years ago.   Have they started building it yet?


They cannot afford the petrol to get the materials to Africa
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11928 on: Today at 12:01:53 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:55:32 pm
That was 13 years ago.   Have they started building it yet?
A project like that would most likely be decades in the planning stage alone, if it ever happens of course, but it does indicate countries with half an ounce of common sense are looking beyond fossil fuels.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11929 on: Today at 12:22:24 am »
Nicola Sturgeon: Main thing Liz Truss wanted to talk about was getting into Vogue

Quote
LIZ Truss looked like she had swallowed a wasp after hearing Nicola Sturgeon had twice appeared in Vogue magazine, the First Minister has revealed.

Ms Sturgeon said that in her only meeting with the Tory leadership favourite, the Foreign Secretary had been keen to find out how she could also appear in the fashion bible.

She wanted to know how she could get into Vogue, she said, despite the pair being moments from meeting US President Joe Biden and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Ms Sturgeon said a chance conversation between the two women during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last year had dried up after the subject of Vogue was exhausted.

The First Minister told the spiky anecdote at the Edinburgh Fringe after being asked about the Foreign Secretary saying Ms Sturgeon was an independence attention seeker who was best ignored.

Ms Sturgeon said she also regularly made jibes at her opponents, and so was not personally offended, but was angry on behalf of Scotland, as the comment was disrespectful of the countrys elected choice as First Minister.

She said: You're saying that Scotlands democratic choices and preferences should be ignored and what you're effectively saying is that Scotland should be ignored.

And we've heard that for too long and too often from the Tories and it's not good enough and it's not acceptable. Scotland will not be ignored, certainly not while Im First Minister.

The remark was cheered by a noisily supportive audience.

Asked if she had met Ms Truss, Ms Sturgeon went on: Ive not had that much interaction with her to be honest.

I think the only actual conversation, certainly of any length and in person that I can recall having with her, was at the COP26 summit last November.

We were at the Kelvingrove Museum. Her and I were there early and waiting for the leaders to arrive - Biden, Merkel etc. We were there quite a bit early, so we were talking to each other.  I remember this quite well actually.

I had just been interviewed by Vogue. So Id just had a photoshoot, as you do. And that was the main thing she wanted to talk to me about. She wanted to know how she could get into Vogue.

I said, Well they came and asked me. And I didnt really mean to do this, but I then said it hadnt actually been my first time in Vogue. She looked a little bit as if shed swallowed a wasp. Im sure shell be in Vogue before too long.

Ms Sturgeon added: I remember, there we were at the world climate change conference in Glasgow, world leaders about to arrive, and that was the main topic of conversation she was interested in pursuing. And once wed exhausted that it kind of dried up.

Ms Sturgeon made the comments in the Iain Dale: All Talk show at the Pleasance at EICC, where the 600-seat auditorium was around three-quarters full.

She also said that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson had been one long bluster as Prime Minister and she felt relief when he resigned as Prime Minister.

He was a disgrace to the office of Prime Minister, she said.

Wouldn't normally post such gossipy articles but it's too hilarious how pathetic Truss is.  ;D

https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/20617432.nicola-sturgeon-main-thing-liz-truss-wanted-talk-getting-vogue/
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11930 on: Today at 02:15:32 am »
^ it's illuminating and paints a picture of Truss as vacuous, not series and an ego-maniac much like Johnson. Another Tory without principles except the quest for power.

Fair play to Sturgeon for bringing it up  ;D
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11931 on: Today at 07:45:30 am »
Fantastic by Sturgeon and it will be 100% true. That is pure Truss.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11932 on: Today at 07:48:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:45:30 am
Fantastic by Sturgeon and it will be 100% true. That is pure Truss.

Truss was the cabinet member with the biggest presence on instagram. Surpassing even the prime minister.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11933 on: Today at 07:58:58 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:55:32 pm
That was 13 years ago.   Have they started building it yet?
No, but they have put their towels down.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11934 on: Today at 08:04:26 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:47:02 pm
https://amp.theguardian.com/money/2022/mar/19/david-cameron-green-crap-energy-prices

A lot of the blame for the situation we are in now is from the disappearing Cameron!    Renewables will never cov the all energy usage but the more we have the less reliant we are on the wholesale markets.   

If we had started the transition 40 years ago, as we should have (when Exxon knew about climate change impacts), we would be more or less there now.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11935 on: Today at 09:00:48 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:04:26 am
If we had started the transition 40 years ago, as we should have (when Exxon knew about climate change impacts), we would be more or less there now.
Totally.  There's enough basic flaws in that article for me to want to dismiss it all.  It's symptomatic of how things are now. Anyone can publish, which is great. But it drowns out the analysis done by experts over decades.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11936 on: Today at 09:01:31 am »
Still baffled Truss is in her 40s. One ugly woman that both inside and out.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11937 on: Today at 09:01:42 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:58:58 am
No, but they have put their towels down.

 ;D

Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11938 on: Today at 09:15:13 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:15:32 am
^ it's illuminating and paints a picture of Truss as vacuous, not series and an ego-maniac much like Johnson. Another Tory without principles except the quest for power.

Fair play to Sturgeon for bringing it up  ;D


Well that's a shock. A self-serving shithouse being a Tory politician. Who'd have thunk it?
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11939 on: Today at 09:35:54 am »
Tory leadership: Sunak frustrated government attempts to realise benefits of Brexit, Truss allies claim


Quote
    [Sunak] talks abopt cutting EU regulations, yet dug his heels in as chancellor against efforts to do exactly that and realise the benefits of Brexit. We both saw it in cabinet, including resisting reforms to the EUs Solvency II regulation  making it harder for pension funds and investors to invest in British business and infrastructure  and being backward-leaning on moving ahead with legislation to fix issues with the Northern Ireland protocol.

Sunak, of course, voted for Brexit in 2016, when Truss was supporting remain. But part of the reason why she appears to be so much more popular with Tory members (who are overwhelmingly pro-Brexit) is that she has managed to portray herself as a Brexit evangelist, while depicting Sunak as someone who has been captured by remainer, Treasury orthodoxy.

In their article Clarke and Kwarteng talk about the importance of exploiting the huge economic opportunities of Brexit. There is not much evidence yet that these huge opportunities actually exist, but one common idea in the Brexitverse is that, if Brexit is not working yet, it is because it has not been implemented properly, and the Clarke/Kwarteng article reflects this thinking. In this scenario Sunak plays the role of Snowball from Animal Farm.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11940 on: Today at 09:37:07 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:21:52 pm
Good, I did say earlier that something was on the way.

Bit awkward for those who've spent all day defending him saying it's pointless though ;D


What's awkward?

All I was saying was that I expected something to be presented that would be not off-the-top-of-the-head, hopefully researched and hopefully well-planned

This seems to be the case. Isn't that what we all want? A Party with an actual plan and the will to take the time to map it out properly?

I feel like I'm missing something (again) - don't worry it happens a lot - the Tories (As highlighted by the Spectator article) are full of useful idiots, self-serving shitheads and genuinely thick bastards that jump from pillar to post with nary a thought of the present or the future. I have been hoping that the Labour Party was different and it's reaction to crisis seems to be more credible.

If they put out a sensible, costed set of ideas that will help improve the country then they are already way, way, way ahead of the Conservative Party that seem to enjoy wrecking the place for the shits and giggles.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11941 on: Today at 10:20:18 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:35:54 am
Tory leadership: Sunak frustrated government attempts to realise benefits of Brexit, Truss allies claim
Quote
...including resisting reforms to the EUs Solvency II regulation  making it harder for pension funds and investors to invest in British business and infrastructure  and being backward-leaning on moving ahead with legislation to fix issues with the Northern Ireland protocol.
If they're the big Brexit wins that they're talking about then it really shines a light on the shabbiness of it all.

Solvency II regulation, as I understand it at least, is primarily about making sure insurers hold enough capital that they don't easily go broke.  Guess who ends up holding the baby if there's a serious incident and the insurers declare themselves bankrupt?  Taxpayers, of course.  I would be surprised if any chancellor was keen on that with the banking crisis of 2008 still so fresh in the mind.

And Sunak was hesitant about trying to "fix" the Northern Ireland protocol, which is just Tory speak for breaking international agreements and further sullying our reputation.  It's been evident since the GFA was signed that there's no "fix" for Northern Ireland if it sits outside the EU.  It was the elephant in the room throughout the referendum and noticeably rarely discussed (in England, at least).

All this true believer nonsense is really tiring.  I think if you told Truss she could fly if she flapped her arms for long enough she'd still be doing it 10 hours later.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #11942 on: Today at 10:46:43 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/11/post-johnson-era-lurch-right-truss-sunak-tax-cuts

The post-Johnson era is taking shape  and it looks like a massive lurch to the rigSangria

It is hard to imagine a more devastating and more completely foreseeable slow-motion car crash in economic policy than the one that the Conservative government is heading towards. The scale and the damage caused by steeply rising energy prices, amid surging inflation, has been predictable for many months. And yet, preoccupied by its leadership contest, the Tory party has remained in almost complete denial until the last minute. Some Conservatives, perhaps including Liz Truss, still are.

If nothing else, Truss should consult the calendar to see how close is the moment of impact that may destroy her prime ministership almost before it has begun. The leadership contest goes on until early September. Until then, Britain has a caretaker government unfocused on policy. When a new prime minister is chosen on 5 September, all immediate politics will be taken up with government changes. Ten days later, parliament goes into another recess until the middle of October. Yet on 1 October, the new energy price cap comes into force.

That price cap change means energy bills to all UK domestic customers will nearly double, just at the very time of year when households are starting to spend more on energy because of colder weather. The exact cap will be announced later this month, but the expectation is that it will rise from the current £1,971 (itself a more than 50% rise over the pre-March figure) to around £3,582. It will then rise again in January, when the cold is greater, possibly to over £4,200. The social and economic emergency of all this will be nationwide, sustained, will hit the poorest people hardest, and will have big impacts on middle-income households too. It may be accompanied by power cuts, and will unquestionably feed recession. It also seems unlikely to do the Tory party any electoral favours.

Faced with all that, it might seem reasonable to assume that the government would take emergency actions pre-emptively. That would be the rational response. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, now more than ever a hands-off prime minister, said this week that he expected this to happen. Yet that is not what Truss says. Although she denied ruling out handouts to deal with energy bills, she continues to vacillate about whether to intervene. Her core faith-based message, which she repeated on Wednesday in Manchester, remains that tax cuts will solve everything.

Trusss stance tells us two important things. The first is that, if and when she becomes prime minister, she will be faced within days with an enormous financial and political crisis if she does not do the major U-turn that Johnson, as well as some in the Truss camp, expect. The second is that the election of a Truss who does what she currently promises would mark a distinct turn to the right by the Conservative party, with lasting implications for British politics of the post-Johnson era.

Both of these can be seen in the importance that Truss the candidate attaches to the mix of tax cuts, changes to the Bank of Englands mandate, and supply-side reforms that some have started to call Trussonomics. Economically and politically, it is high-risk, dangerous stuff, designed to win the leadership election by appealing to the party electorate and the Daily Mail, but unsuited to solving the countrys economic problems, or the financial problems faced by voters.

At the heart of this disjunction is the fact that tax cuts will not improve the ability of the poor or those on low to middle incomes to pay their energy bills. Those bills, as the new uSwitch survey confirms, are already causing very widespread hardship and debt. But the poorest people mostly do not pay either income tax or national insurance contributions (NICs). Tax cuts also take some months to come into force, let alone to have an impact in energy use. Yet it is those who are poorest who will be hit hardest, soonest and most disproportionately. Even if Truss was to start planning cash support to consumers  and there is absolutely no guarantee that she will  that support would not be in place by October when the cap is raised.

Trusss comment that she dislikes financial handouts because they involve taking money from taxpayers through their taxes and then returning it to them is revealing both about her ideologically rigid approach and also about her lack of practical interest in the real options. One-off handouts have an immediate impact, which is precisely what the situation calls for. They can also be much more targeted. They are easier to reverse than tax or benefits changes. And they can play a role in incentivising lower energy use. Cutting taxes, whether in the form of income tax, NICs or VAT, is a much blunter tool.

Until this week, when the energy price crisis has started to muscle its way into even the Conservative debate, much of the argument in the leadership contest has been entirely doctrinal. Tax cuts have been promoted because they are deemed good in themselves, are seen as the natural Tory approach, and because, supposedly, Margaret Thatcher would have approved. The candidates both take this view. So, it seems, do the party members. The only disagreement is about timing.

This tells us that this contest is not just a choice between individuals. It is also a choice between post-Johnson strategies. Neither Sunak nor Truss is a Johnsonite  Sunak because he is a more orthodox Tory, Truss because she is too rightwing. They do not have Johnsons appeal, his belief in government action, his embrace of a levelling up agenda and his readiness to have it both ways. Truss, in particular, stands for a small state, low tax, nasty party reset of Johnsons Brexit agenda.

By moving the Tory party so decisively to the right after Johnson, Truss runs a risk that could destroy her in the end. She may emphasise her Brexit credentials within the party and among the rightwing press by keeping the Northern Ireland protocol row alive, cutting regulation and the civil service, or by appointing Lord Frost as her foreign secretary. But she will not be broadening the Tory electoral base. She offers nothing material to the working-class voters in the north whom Johnson seduced in 2019, but she will hold little attraction for middle-class Tory voters in the south who are thinking of backing the Liberal Democrats either.

In an article this week, Tim Pitt, a former Treasury adviser to both Philip Hammond and Sajid Javid, wrote that Conservative economic policies have more often been pragmatic over the years than intellectually rigid. The governments priority task today, said Pitt, is to manage inflation, to plan for growth and to continue trying to tackle inequality. This required the party to adapt to realities, he said, not to lose itself in the vacuous promises of a partial imitation of Thatcherism. Yet that imitation, drawn in a doctrinaire way from a bygone era that is irrelevant to the problems of 2022, is precisely what Truss offers  and nothing else.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #11943 on: Today at 10:50:38 am »
The chief of the fire service in the news.    They are worried about this weekend due for to the high temps.    The reason?   All the cuts have left them short of fire fighters.   
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #11944 on: Today at 11:06:38 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 10:50:38 am
The chief of the fire service in the news.    They are worried about this weekend due for to the high temps.    The reason?   All the cuts have left them short of fire fighters.   

Really, the fire, ambulance and emergency services should have a reference to see how voters voted.

Those that voted Conservative should be put on a very low priority list because having no fire services, having no ambulance services and having no emergency services is something they literally voted for, so I don't see why they should even be serviced. To vote the way they have, they clearly don't want any of those services, so better to provide the service to those that voted for them and are happy to pay for them.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #11945 on: Today at 11:09:03 am »
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11946 on: Today at 11:09:06 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:58:58 am
No, but they have put their towels down.

😂


The Sahara is most of N Africa and stretches from the Red Sea in the West and the Mediterranean in the North to the Atlantic Ocean in the West, including 10 countries: Algeria, Chad, Egypt, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Sudan, and Tunisia.

Good luck in choosing politically stable countries to remain so over the next 25-30 years.

Along with Hydrogen as a clean fuel provider it shows the way forward for countries to wean themselves off fossil fuels. The science has always been there but the problem has been the oil companies lobbying Governments to delay and delay for their own greed.

If only the oil company bosses could have been forced to live on a flood plain we may have seen a quicker response.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #11947 on: Today at 11:09:28 am »
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #11948 on: Today at 11:19:19 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:06:38 am
Really, the fire, ambulance and emergency services should have a reference to see how voters voted.

Those that voted Conservative should be put on a very low priority list because having no fire services, having no ambulance services and having no emergency services is something they literally voted for, so I don't see why they should even be serviced. To vote the way they have, they clearly don't want any of those services, so better to provide the service to those that voted for them and are happy to pay for them.
After the Tories got elected in 2010 one of my old directors called a meeting where he explained the financial implications (it was a local council so didn't take much to work out the direction of travel for new funding arrangements).  He ended the grim presentation by saying "If you voted Conservative let me know on the way out as you'll be gone in the first round of redundancies".  I think it was said in jest but being that it was a Conservative-led council he was quietly moved along shortly after.

The broader point is right though, people vote in these governments that appeal to their selfishness and there's never any consequence to them for it above and beyond the consequences suffered by those who didn't vote for it.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #11949 on: Today at 11:19:52 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/aug/10/britain-crises-one-thing-in-common-failure-to-invest-cost-of-living-drought-covid

"The government is drawing up contingency plans for power cuts this winter as it finally wakes up to the reality of what the next few months will bring.

Britain has a cost of living crisis. It also has a housing crisis and an energy crisis. Weeks without rain in southern England mean there is a looming drought crisis. The NHS is only one serious Covid-19 outbreak away from crunch point.

These crises are all distinct and special in their own way but they also have a common theme: a failure to invest stretching back decades. An obsession with efficiency has meant infrastructure has been run into the ground rather than upgraded. Cost-cutting has been given a higher priority than capacity building."

"Lets be clear, this is not only a government problem. Britain has the lowest rate of business investment of any G7 country and one reason for that is the private sector has tended to prefer dividend payouts and share buy-backs to higher spending on new kit.

Muddling through is the countrys default setting. The lack of any real slack in the system only really become apparent in times of national emergency. Like now, for instance."

Thought this is absolutely on the money- we need a fundamental shift in how everything, in business and government, is run to shift decisions from short term profits or value for money into considering long term benefits. Cutting taxes is not the answer when it has done nothing over the last few decades to drive this, nor has giving allowances/ tax avoidance schemes.

Simplifiy the tax system so it is harder to avoid paying what is due, bring in punitive levies on share buybacks and reward businesses that invest in their employees and infrastructure
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #11950 on: Today at 11:27:14 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:46:43 am
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/11/post-johnson-era-lurch-right-truss-sunak-tax-cuts

The post-Johnson era is taking shape  and it looks like a massive lurch to the rigSangria

.......and nothing else.
I dont quite know why but I always seem to be posting this little story.

A few years ago a mate of mine was giving his wife a driving lesson on Southport beach. (For those won don't know the place, Southport - strongly rumoured to be on the coast - has enough sand to make several Sahara's, and it's all arranged into a perfectly flat Daliesque infinity.) Anyway, whilst there (and just like a Dali nightmare sequence) she managed to crash into the only other car on the beach!? But my mate said that the really strange thing was that you could see it was going to happen for a good ten minutes beforehand - it wasn't just inevitable, it was almost mathematically demonstrable, so long as those celestial spheres kept spinning.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #11951 on: Today at 11:28:44 am »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 11:09:06 am
😂


The Sahara is most of N Africa and stretches from the Red Sea in the West and the Mediterranean in the North to the Atlantic Ocean in the West, including 10 countries: Algeria, Chad, Egypt, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Sudan, and Tunisia.

Good luck in choosing politically stable countries to remain so over the next 25-30 years.
Well Spain and most of France will soon be forming the northern extremity.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #11952 on: Today at 11:38:16 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 11:19:52 am
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/aug/10/britain-crises-one-thing-in-common-failure-to-invest-cost-of-living-drought-covid

"

Simplifiy the tax system so it is harder to avoid paying what is due, bring in punitive levies on share buybacks and reward businesses that invest in their employees and infrastructure

Tax all money at source and if you want it back from the tax man - do an assesment to justify why that should be the case.

We dont have a choice on PAYE, why should everyone else?
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11953 on: Today at 11:44:41 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:35:54 am
Tory leadership: Sunak frustrated government attempts to realise benefits of Brexit, Truss allies claim
Sounds familiar.
If Brexit isn't working it's because it's been implemented wrong.
If Communism isn't working it's because it's been implemented wrong.
