Here is the bogey mans response to Salisbury
https://twitter.com/jeremycorbyn/status/973971196889980929?lang=en
The attack in Salisbury was an appalling act of violence, which we condemn in the strongest terms.
The Russian authorities must be held to account on the basis of the evidence and our response must be both decisive and proportionate.
Which part dont you like mate?
I don't have problems with that tweet.
But the history of how that tweet came to be written is contained in this book. https://www.waterstones.com/book/left-out/gabriel-pogrund/patrick-maguire/9781529113624
pp. 75-87
It's a pretty well known story now, but I'll give you the thumbnail to jog your memory. Earlier in the day Corbyn had refused to condemn the attack in Salisbury after Theresa May gave her statement summarising the first intelligence reports linking the Russian regime to the poisonings. To the amazement of his own party Corbyn asked whether the government intended to follow the Russian request and allow Russian scientists access to the evidence to help determine where the attack came from. This was obviously like inviting a murderer to decide himself whether he was linked to the weapon left at the scene of his crime. When Corbyn sat down several Labour backbenchers (Ben Bradley, Liz Kendall, Chris Bryant were among them) disowned their leader and declared that the Labour party supported the government findings and there was no need to send the evidence to Moscow.
As soon as that was over Seumas Milne briefed the lobby correspondents and doubled-down on what Corbyn had said. In the light of Iraq and WMD he said it was better if the Russians themselves were asked to look at the evidence (the Novichok samples) and tell us whether it belonged to them.
That created an even greater uproar in the Labour party. The shadow cabinet had a crisis meeting. Thornberry and others laid into Corbyn and, according to Pogrund and Maguire's account, so did John McDonnell. In fact he kicked a bin across the room and said "That's going to cost us the fucking election" (p. 80). Corbyn did what he often did when under fire and became docile and meek. He was told to put out a tweet - the one you've just tweeted - supporting the government. An act of damage limitation which, sadly for him, had little effect.