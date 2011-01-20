An Opposition just opposes, a Government in Waiting which is what Starmer is aiming for has to also have solutions as to how they would fix a problem if/when they are the Government.



That's a good description of where some of the problem is I think.The issue I have with most of the self-proclaimed left of the Party (who aren't always as progressive as they imply) is they think they're a protest party. The problem with the current shadow cabinet is they're just a "wait and hold the line" party. To use football terms, the left go full Keegan, and I think Starmer and the team are a Mourinho/Benitez early 00s team, soak it up and retaliate.We don't need a lengthy manifesto or set of pledges - but I think it says a lot that - whether their ideas are right or wrong, Brown and Blair are consistently making thought out contributions - but we hear absolutely nothing from the people actually running the Party. It's fairly obvious they don't intellectually or politically measure up to their predecessors - but at some point they'll have to try.