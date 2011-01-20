Poll

Author Topic: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers  (Read 382839 times)

Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Labour have to win the war, not just a battle.

There is nothing Labour could do or say that would make the Tories look worse and nothing they could say to affect Tory decision making.

The Tories are 100% at sea, ruddlerless and bereft of anything approaching a plan.

Starmer isn't a thick bastard and I'd imagine that he's cataloguing the shite they are saying and the bollocks they are doing and will be targetting those elements as we move forward.

The problem he has is that in the past, you'd have a Government run by serious, competent and capable Ministers (Even if we might absolutely disagree with their entire idealogoy) but the current shower are like a bunch of pre-school nappy-wearing fuckwits that couldn't organise a piss up in a brewery. They are not only incompetent, but they are as thick as mince to boot.

This particular battle involves millions of Britons seeing their lives being made near-impossible.

Not everything is some abstract political game for Labour to show their mastery of tactics.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
"Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake"

Napoleon Bonaparte

If you enemy is making a mistake, trip him up and smash the bastards face in

West London Red
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
This particular battle involves millions of Britons seeing their lives being made near-impossible.

Not everything is some abstract political game for Labour to show their mastery of tactics.

Ok.

What exactly should Labour do in your view? What power have they got to implement stuff that they might say?
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
This particular battle involves millions of Britons seeing their lives being made near-impossible.

Not everything is some abstract political game for Labour to show their mastery of tactics.

It's all dependent on how people vote though. Just because you feel a certain way doesn't mean a majority of people feel the same way. Not everyone sees the world like you do.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
They have no power obviously, they just have to show whose side they're on, fill the vacuum with better alternatives showing the clear distance between them and the Tories and offer up something people could get behind when the time comes (should they choose to).
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
They have no power obviously, they just have to show whose side they're on, fill the vacuum with better alternatives showing the clear distance between them and the Tories and offer up something people could get behind when the time comes (should they choose to).

Which direction would you want the clear distance to be in? Are you sure enough people agree with you?
« Reply #11806 on: Today at 12:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:55:40 pm
Which direction would you want the clear distance to be in? Are you sure enough people agree with you?

In the direction of 'not letting everything collapse'?

If people don't agree with that then there's probably not much you could've done.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
In the direction of 'not letting everything collapse'?

If people don't agree with that then there's probably not much you could've done.

Brexit should have been a lesson to those who think they are right. Just because logical arguments are self-evident to you, and the weight of evidence overwhelmingly supports your argument, doesn't mean your vote counts more. If people dislike your arrogance and want to punish your know it all attitude, their vote counts just as much as yours. And if the other side can get enough of them, they get to decide on the direction of this country. Your moral victory counts less than their electoral one.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Like i said, i agree with most of the article, it was the stuff like:-

"In fact, it has even sent the wrong signals, sacking my colleague Sam Tarry from the shadow frontbench for speaking to the media at a picket line. If Labour wont stand alongside working people fighting for decent pay, what do we stand for?"

He was sacked for making policy up on the fly, not just for being on the picket line.

But this is going over old ground.

Labour have said they stand with working people - why does it have to be on the picket line?  In this day and age, it may fly well with some but it's seen by all and thats the world we live in.  Thats part of the fight to getting into power.

I'm not saying this current version of Labour is perfect and there is more that can be done.  And its a tricky balance of showing your hand (laying down policy ideas) knowing the liklihood that those in power will take a version of it to use for themselves - look at the tax on the oil & gas industry - wasn't that screamed from the rooftops by Labour - next thing is the tory do a version of it and will get any kudos for doing so, the fact labour started that conversation is lost to history.


I never did find out what policy Tarry made up on the hoof.

The windfall tax is a quantifiable success by the opposition, lets have more. Lets look like a government in waiting, because this sitting on hands doesnt give that impression.

Quote
Labour have said they stand with working people - why does it have to be on the picket line? 

The strikes were a chance to SHOW they do stand with working people. They completely fucked up there.  They need to show us they stand for the working class not just say it. That wont come from silence.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Britain isnt just facing a cost of living crisis: its facing a bonanza of corporate greed

Our politicians have opted to protect profits instead of people. Even my own party isnt doing enough
    Zarah Sultana is the Labour MP for Coventry South


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/09/cost-of-living-crisis-corporate-greed-labour-party
Wonder how people would react if Starmer called for free rail travel.
I would think he would be ridiculed for being out of touch, not much different from Truss lowering taxes. certainly doesn't help the millions who need help.
Labour have come up with ideas on how to claw money back from the energy companies.
Hammer the Bankers bonuses. how much will that bring in. I agree with the sentiment and have no problem with it happening but I assume it would attacked over being a drop in the Ocean.
Is the call to Nationalise a serious viable option right now or is it just about throwing out something that sounds good when you don't have to justify it. how will the Torys+ media react to that argument. think they would jump at it.
I have no problem with her asking for Labour to be more vocal but I know she has  a agenda so she's looking for something to hammer Labour with rather than seriously considering what Labour should do to solve these problems.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
They have no power obviously, they just have to show whose side they're on, fill the vacuum with better alternatives showing the clear distance between them and the Tories and offer up something people could get behind when the time comes (should they choose to).

Right, but you said:

"This particular battle involves millions of Britons seeing their lives being made near-impossible.

Not everything is some abstract political game for Labour to show their mastery of tactics."


I asked


"What exactly should Labour do in your view? What power have they got to implement stuff that they might say?"



I want to know what Labour can do to address "This particular battle involves millions of Britons seeing their lives being made near-impossible."



As Labour aren't in power and the Tories have got a vast majority, I can't see what they could do apart from to appease a certain sector with a certain idealogy. And has been pointed out by Sangria (Above) "Just because you feel a certain way doesn't mean a majority of people feel the same way. Not everyone sees the world like you do."

Now you may feel that Labour saying this or that will change things and make more people vote for them (And you might be right) but there are plenty of current Tory voters who likely will not feel that way. Labour needs to appeal to the majority (or at last a majority in a vote) of the country to get into power. That has to be the goal.

Let's say that Labour come out now and say "We support strikes, strikes and more strikes and we'll tax the shit out of everyone that has two pennies to rub together and we'll nationalise everything and we'll do this and that and the other" then this would certainly appeal to a range of voters", but it would also make a range of voters actively oppose them and would make another range of voters not give a shiny shite one way or the other


As much as you (or I) might not like it, there is an element of PR about voting. Popularity shouldn't matter. Cutting your nose off to spite your face should be a stupid thing to do, but voters in the UK how shown time and again how absolutely fucking weird they are.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
I never did find out what policy Tarry made up on the hoof.

The windfall tax is a quantifiable success by the opposition, lets have more. Lets look like a government in waiting, because this sitting on hands doesnt give that impression.

The strikes were a chance to SHOW they do stand with working people. They completely fucked up there.  They need to show us they stand for the working class not just say it. That wont come from silence.

Why did they completely fuck up? I get that 'the far left' (for want of a better word) in the Labour Party were pissed off about it, but are they the majority of Labour voters? Are they the majority of voters across the country? If you went to a Tory area and asked them what they thought of Labours public stance on strikers then how do you feel they would respond? As a percentage of the whole country, how many % would you estimate regard themselves as 'far left' (For want of a better word)
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
The country faced Hobsons choice with Johnson or Corbyn. Now a tiny number of Tory members have the same.

Historically, once-great Empires, civilisations, cultures, begin to show the rumblings of their demise by a paucity of true leadership. Starmer may or may not be a saviour, but hes all weve got. I get the criticism from within the Party; Im not convinced its helpful.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Ok.

What exactly should Labour do in your view? What power have they got to implement stuff that they might say?
I don't think it's quite true that they have no power to implement anything.  Directly, yes it is, but by raising policy ideas and hammering them home enough they can get to the stage where the government are left with no choice but to implement them, or something like them.  The windfall tax earlier in the year was a prime example, the circuit breaker lockdown another (although it came too late and so ended up going on for months).

If nothing else, Starmer should be on the TV right now telling us what he would do.  Labour need to be seen as a credible alternative at the next election, and that's not going to happen if he's a deer in the headlights during a crisis like this.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
I get the argument about holding back policies until closer to an election, and normally broadly agree with it, though I have argued that Starmer and Labour should have, if not a full manifesto of policies, some high level big ideas to build a narrative around.

The issue is that we are facing a genuine full blown crisis this winter, and we don't have time to wait for a general election. The Tories are in limbo and not doing anything about it. We need Labour to take the lead here and try and force the Tories into action, because otherwise millions are going to be massively struggling and people are going to die.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
I don't think it's quite true that they have no power to implement anything.  Directly, yes it is, but by raising policy ideas and hammering them home enough they can get to the stage where the government are left with no choice but to implement them, or something like them.  The windfall tax earlier in the year was a prime example, the circuit breaker lockdown another (although it came too late and so ended up going on for months).

If nothing else, Starmer should be on the TV right now telling us what he would do.  Labour need to be seen as a credible alternative at the next election, and that's not going to happen if he's a deer in the headlights during a crisis like this.

Ok great. So what should Labour do right now that will make a difference with an AWOL PM that's not doing anything and a replacement PM not even selected?

Who is he addressing or shouting at? The moon?

The government is effectly gone at present. There is no current governance. The Tory party is attacking itself from all sides and I'd say are doing a better job of showing how fucked they are than Labour could ever dream of.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
I get the argument about holding back policies until closer to an election, and normally broadly agree with it, though I have argued that Starmer and Labour should have, if not a full manifesto of policies, some high level big ideas to build a narrative around.

The issue is that we are facing a genuine full blown crisis this winter, and we don't have time to wait for a general election. The Tories are in limbo and not doing anything about it. We need Labour to take the lead here and try and force the Tories into action, because otherwise millions are going to be massively struggling and people are going to die.

And again - and I'm sorry to keep banging the drum - WHO are Labour talking to? WHO are the Tories? The PM isn't even pretending to be doing anything other than openly having piss ups in his garden at Chequers. There is no PM in standing present - they haven't been declared yet and the rest of the Tory party have fucked off on holiday.

WHO is to listen or debate or action anything Labour says at this moment in time.

Perhaps I'm being a thick fucker, but the Tories look closed for business at present.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
And again - and I'm sorry to keep banging the drum - WHO are Labour talking to? WHO are the Tories? The PM isn't even pretending to be doing anything other than openly having piss ups in his garden at Chequers. There is no PM in standing present - they haven't been declared yet and the rest of the Tory party have fucked off on holiday.

WHO is to listen or debate or action anything Labour says at this moment in time.

Perhaps I'm being a thick fucker, but the Tories look closed for business at present.

Labour managed to get the Tories to implement the windfall tax, but it took weeks of pressure. I wouldn't expect Johnson to do anything before he leaves, but Labour need to start building the pressure now.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Labour managed to get the Tories to implement the windfall tax, but it took weeks of pressure. I wouldn't expect Johnson to do anything before he leaves, but Labour need to start building the pressure now.


I would agree, there is a subtle way of getting Truss to make promises in response to pressure from the Tory press right now whilst she is courting positive publicity, how Labour do that I'm not certain but I would suggest that is not beyond the means of an intelligent human.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
I never did find out what policy Tarry made up on the hoof.

The windfall tax is a quantifiable success by the opposition, lets have more. Lets look like a government in waiting, because this sitting on hands doesnt give that impression.

The strikes were a chance to SHOW they do stand with working people. They completely fucked up there.  They need to show us they stand for the working class not just say it. That wont come from silence.
Standing on what picket lines exactly? if the argument is Labour have to stand with all working people who strike than they have to stand on all picket lines. that means being able to justify the strike when questioned, that means being able to defend their stance when the companys react with closures, when company's put up prices. am expecting more bus routes to close, more local bus services will probably go under as well, what do Labour MPs say to the people affected by all this, Labour MPs standing on picket lines isn't showing your on the side of workers it's showing you support that particular strike, Labour supports workers in a way they unions intended them to do when they helped form the Labour party, they didn't do this because they needed more protesters, they did it so they could get in power and defend their right to strike, defend their rights at work. this Labour MPs should be standing on picket lines is something completely new, it's come from the left to put Labour in a impossible position, show your supporting the strikers is not showing your supporting the millions who need help right now, that's Labours job.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Ok great. So what should Labour do right now that will make a difference with an AWOL PM that's not doing anything and a replacement PM not even selected?

Who is he addressing or shouting at? The moon?

The government is effectly gone at present. There is no current governance. The Tory party is attacking itself from all sides and I'd say are doing a better job of showing how fucked they are than Labour could ever dream of.
Why is he not on the TV or in the papers explaining what his solution to the crisis is, and pointing to the massive vacuum left by the government?  Why is it Martin Lewis doing that?  Or Gordon Brown?  He has a platform and he should use it.  Someone needs to be presenting some solutions, and if the Labour Party are not going to fill that void then we need to be very careful that someone or something else doesn't.

For what it's worth, the Gordon Brown thing is supposed to be part of a coordinated campaign so we will probably be seeing more of Starmer soon.  But he needs to hurry up, this is his opportunity to be seen as the grown up in the room while Truss and Sunak are sniping at each other, and time is wasting.
« Reply #11821 on: Today at 01:30:00 pm »
Nationalising things is actually a solution, one that may help, certainly in the case of energy companies extracting massive profits at the expense of ordinary people being able to live their lives, or water companies flooding rivers with shit and failing to tackle leaks because it's too costly but still imposing hose-pipe bans. And given things are so bad more people than just the usual faces might be willing to listen to you, for once. Polling shows it's popular, water it down if you like so as not to scare Tories.

You could easily put pressure on the government in this regard at this time - your policies have not worked, and it's evident to all.

Y'know if you wanted to. Or just stand there and offer nothing, get your haircut and your Union Jack out in front and squander another opportunity to turn this country back from a destructive ideology and politics. Hope the public just throw you an unenthusiastic vote come election time and you get a few years in office to tinker around the edges.

What is the project here? Why are posters on RAWK asked to come up with meaningful policy and strategy ideas but you can't expect anything similar from the Labour Party, the people who actually get paid for this stuff?
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
And again - and I'm sorry to keep banging the drum - WHO are Labour talking to? WHO are the Tories? The PM isn't even pretending to be doing anything other than openly having piss ups in his garden at Chequers. There is no PM in standing present - they haven't been declared yet and the rest of the Tory party have fucked off on holiday.

WHO is to listen or debate or action anything Labour says at this moment in time.

Perhaps I'm being a thick fucker, but the Tories look closed for business at present.

Exactly.

All this time Labour can wait and then demand action when people are paying attention - when we have a new PM, he or she can be hammered with the cost of living, the energy crisis and inflation.

This all serves to a greater appeal for the Labour party - they can literally run as a cohesive party who aren't fractured anymore (which is why Tarry was a clown for his little moment in the spotlight) against a party who can't keep a leader for more than a couple of years without it ending in scandal, backstabbing or disgrace. They can run on the Tories driving this nation into unchartered waters and terrible financial difficulties despite years of austerity and the promises made with Brexit.

Labour could hold a press conference and announce a plan for Britain but it wouldn't make headlines for five minutes as Sunak and Truss continue to lurch further right to appeal to the octogenerians who hold the nations fate in their hands. Let the Tories show just how clueless they are. Let them continue to dig their own graves with unfunded tax cuts or bizarre bans on Green energy projects. Labour can keep suggesting sensible policies till they are blue in the face right now. No-one is listening.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Instead of shouting from the rooftops about the PM being on holiday, the opposition appear to be on holiday too. There should really be some political capital being made right now. I'm a Starmer supporter but this isn't a good look. Even just getting in with, 'PM on holiday' at every opportunity would be better than nothing - we know how those three word sound bites hit home.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Instead of shouting from the rooftops about the PM being on holiday, the opposition appear to be on holiday too. There should really be some political capital being made right now. I'm a Starmer supporter but this isn't a good look. Even just getting in with, 'PM on holiday' at every opportunity would be better than nothing - we know how those three word sound bites hit home.
I think they literally are on holiday aren't they?  Starmer is away until the 15th August.

It's not great when you've got Gordon Brown on the TV shouting about the need to recall parliament and push through an emergency budget, and the party can't follow up.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Why did they completely fuck up? I get that 'the far left' (for want of a better word) in the Labour Party were pissed off about it, but are they the majority of Labour voters? Are they the majority of voters across the country? If you went to a Tory area and asked them what they thought of Labours public stance on strikers then how do you feel they would respond? As a percentage of the whole country, how many % would you estimate regard themselves as 'far left' (For want of a better word)
You wont need telling how Labour was founded. 
Labour backing Trade Unions is what EVERYONE expects them to do. Starmer isnt convincing people otherwise.Someone who wants to lower the power of unions is not voting Labour in a million years, however the PLP once again fail to connect to the left who you will admit are not keen on the current Labour party and dont necessarily have their vote. 
Regardless of how KS spins it, people assume Tarry was sacked for joining the picketline. 
When he told the PLP not to join the strikes he opened himself up to being ignored. Which happened.  Shit leadership that.


Do you support the strikes yourself Andy?
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Conference is only a month away. No doubt we'll be hearing concrete policies then.

As it is anything said now will probably get lost during this tory leadership contest and I believe conference is the best setting to put forth the vision, policies and ideals that we'll put to the country going into 2023 and beyond to a GE - probably in January 2025. A GE will either be incredibly soon i.e. October 2023 or as late as it can be which is January 2025. As the recession will be at its worst in the whole of 2024.

Oh and btw Zarah Sultana is as useful an MP as Harry Maguire is as a centre back. Thankfully Sultana will be deselected soon enough.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Nationalising things is actually a solution, one that may help, certainly in the case of energy companies extracting massive profits at the expense of ordinary people being able to live their lives, or water companies flooding rivers with shit and failing to tackle leaks because it's too costly but still imposing hose-pipe bans. And given things are so bad more people than just the usual faces might be willing to listen to you, for once. Polling shows it's popular, water it down if you like so as not to scare Tories.

You could easily put pressure on the government in this regard at this time - your policies have not worked, and it's evident to all.

Y'know if you wanted to. Or just stand there and offer nothing, get your haircut and your Union Jack out in front and squander another opportunity to turn this country back from a destructive ideology and politics. Hope the public just throw you an unenthusiastic vote come election time and you get a few years in office to tinker around the edges.

What is the project here? Why are posters on RAWK asked to come up with meaningful policy and strategy ideas but you can't expect anything similar from the Labour Party, the people who actually get paid for this stuff?

Put pressure on who? I've literally asked this question 4 or 5 times

WHO are you putting pressure on at the moment?

It's not a hard question. Am I going mad?! :D  (Quite possibly with the heat..)
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
.

Oh and btw Zarah Sultana is as useful an MP as Harry Maguire is as a centre back.

Do you live in Coventry?
What are you basing this on?

I imagine a lot of Liverpool fans think she is great.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
You wont need telling how Labour was founded. 
Labour backing Trade Unions is what EVERYONE expects them to do. Starmer isnt convincing people otherwise.Someone who wants to lower the power of unions is not voting Labour in a million years, however the PLP once again fail to connect to the left who you will admit are not keen on the current Labour party and dont necessarily have their vote. 
Regardless of how KS spins it, people assume Tarry was sacked for joining the picketline. 
When he told the PLP not to join the strikes he opened himself up to being ignored. Which happened.  Shit leadership that.


Do you support the strikes yourself Andy?

I do personally yeah. I've been affected by them, but I think they're right to strike. I've been in strikes myself in the past (In one of the few times I was at a companhy that had a Union)

But I'm not trying to appeal to the majority of the country.

As has been said, I'd rather Labour stand up for people on picket lines by protecting their right to strike, by protecting their human rights, by protecting their right to work, by protecting their right to life and to protect the mechanisms to allow all that to happen. I see that as being Labours job.

As has been asked if there are 100 strikes on any given day, do you think that Labour should have a presence at every one? For how long? 24 hours a day? For a day? For a week? For a month? For a year? Aren't MPs supposed to do actual work for the Party and in their surgeries and all the rest? How can you pick and choose to randomly support one strike and then randomly ignore 50 more? I honestly don't get how that works. Maybe you can explain it to me - I admit I'm a bit thick and it doesn't seem to make much sense to me.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
I think this is one of those rare situations where Labour could do with spelling out their policy. I know the rule is you hold off policies until and election, but the situation is so desperate that having the like of Thangem Debbonaire come on Newsnight and say the radical policy they would implement is the move into renewables, which isn't going to help now, just makes them look devoid of anything helpful.

Not sure Starmer is capable of that though. He is very much following the bog standard textbook as to how to behave when in opposition.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Exactly.

All this time Labour can wait and then demand action when people are paying attention - when we have a new PM, he or she can be hammered with the cost of living, the energy crisis and inflation.

This all serves to a greater appeal for the Labour party - they can literally run as a cohesive party who aren't fractured anymore (which is why Tarry was a clown for his little moment in the spotlight) against a party who can't keep a leader for more than a couple of years without it ending in scandal, backstabbing or disgrace. They can run on the Tories driving this nation into unchartered waters and terrible financial difficulties despite years of austerity and the promises made with Brexit.

Labour could hold a press conference and announce a plan for Britain but it wouldn't make headlines for five minutes as Sunak and Truss continue to lurch further right to appeal to the octogenerians who hold the nations fate in their hands. Let the Tories show just how clueless they are. Let them continue to dig their own graves with unfunded tax cuts or bizarre bans on Green energy projects. Labour can keep suggesting sensible policies till they are blue in the face right now. No-one is listening.


Yeah that's clearly what they are thinking - any message now will be lost in the Tory lunacy

As PatriotScouser said - Conference is coming up and a new PM will be in place. It's then that the point should be hammered home.

Personally I think it will be at that point. Clearly there are a few that think otherwise.

No point shouting at the moon when there is a 500-piece band of angry monkeys banging drums steaming past with a cacophony of kazoos being blasted over the top.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Conference is only a month away. No doubt we'll be hearing concrete policies then.

As it is anything said now will probably get lost during this tory leadership contest and I believe conference is the best setting to put forth the vision, policies and ideals that we'll put to the country going into 2023 and beyond to a GE - probably in January 2025. A GE will either be incredibly soon i.e. October 2023 or as late as it can be which is January 2025. As the recession will be at its worst in the whole of 2024.

Oh and btw Zarah Sultana is as useful an MP as Harry Maguire is as a centre back. Thankfully Sultana will be deselected soon enough.
Hopefully they are brainstorming things through right now for the conference when they will have the undivided attention of the media. If the conference turns out to be a dud I'll be suicidal.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
As has been said, I'd rather Labour stand up for people on picket lines by protecting their right to strike,

Me too mate, unfortunately Lammy disagrees with both of us when he categorically refused to back BA staff whren they were going through Fire and rehire.

Quote
  As has been asked if there are 100 strikes on any given day, do you think that Labour should have a presence at every one? For how long? 24 hours a day? For a day? For a week? For a month? For a year? Aren't MPs supposed to do actual work for the Party and in their surgeries and all the rest? How can you pick and choose to randomly support one strike and then randomly ignore 50 more? I honestly don't get how that works. Maybe you can explain it to me - I admit I'm a bit thick and it doesn't seem to make much sense to me.

The dont need to physically be on a picket line all the time.  There are loads of ways to show you support them than actually being there all the time. releaese statements, some mps can show up, particularly if its in their constituency.
The current 'policy' just felt like they were alienating workers.



Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Put pressure on who? I've literally asked this question 4 or 5 times

WHO are you putting pressure on at the moment?

It's not a hard question. Am I going mad?! :D  (Quite possibly with the heat..)

The world doesn't stop spinning just because Sunak and Liz are busy kicking lumps out of each other.

Obviously if Labour are planning to do something on this and it's more meaningful than 5% VAT cuts then fair enough.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Hopefully they are brainstorming things through right now for the conference when they will have the undivided attention of the media. If the conference turns out to be a dud I'll be suicidal.

Yep if nothing is done then, then yeah, fine, questions need to be asked.

But I've seen nothing to suggest that Starmer is stupid.

I'm sure we'll see a coherent plan once it's going to have an actual impact.

Though depends on how many people want to derail Labour, obviously.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Me too mate, unfortunately Lammy disagrees with both of us when he categorically refused to back BA staff whren they were going through Fire and rehire.

The dont need to physically be on a picket line all the time.  There are loads of ways to show you support them than actually being there all the time. releaese statements, some mps can show up, particularly if its in their constituency.
The current 'policy' just felt like they were alienating workers.





Well it didn't feel like that to me. It seemed that they were distancing themselves from something that might be used against them by the Tories and their paymasters.

Can we agree that for Labour to get into power, they need to make themselves attractive to the largest demographic they can and that alienating any area would result in a reduction of their chances.

This was the problem with Corbyn (Sorry! :) ) - he appealed so, so much to a new and vibrant part of the Labour Party that was absolutely wonderful to see and a joy to follow. But equally he alienated just as many for the same reasons why he was so popular with one demographic.

The children have been in charge of the country for over a decade and they have literally fucked everything they have touched and maybe it's time for a grey, boring guy with middle-of-the-road ideas to be in charge, settle the thing down and make the UK look less than a total fucking embarrasment to the world?
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
As Labour aren't in power and the Tories have got a vast majority, I can't see what they could do apart from to appease a certain sector with a certain idealogy. And has been pointed out by Sangria (Above) "Just because you feel a certain way doesn't mean a majority of people feel the same way. Not everyone sees the world like you do."

Now you may feel that Labour saying this or that will change things and make more people vote for them (And you might be right) but there are plenty of current Tory voters who likely will not feel that way. Labour needs to appeal to the majority (or at last a majority in a vote) of the country to get into power. That has to be the goal.

I find this kind of militant centrism such a depressing political outlook. It's baffling that you look around at what's happening to the country and "can't see what they could do apart from to appease a certain sector with a certain ideology". This obsession with the "far-left" has to stop at some point, millions of people are at serious risk.

The cost of living crisis is such a massive open goal for the opposition, just offer something that puts the pressure on, push them to offer more support, prevent the cap being raised over and over. Literally anything. I know this is where we differ but I don't think Labour should just sit on their hands for the next few years, watching silently on as millions struggle to make ends meet, saying "well, we better not say anything in case it upsets swing voters". People need help, now. That's ideological purity I suppose!
