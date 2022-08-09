So Red-Soldier, Truss seems very bullish. And we should never underestimate the effect sentiment has on the economy, but I think she's in an ivory tower here.
In principle it makes sense. Take less money off people and they have more money in their pocket.
What's she's not seeing is, it's probably the bottom 40%, maybe more that are going to really struggle this winter, (or next as fixed tarriffs come to an end).
Let's say , anyone under £35K. The first 12K of that is free of income tax I think, and then the rest at 20%. So 23K at 20%. If she can lower tax , by 1%, that gives people up to 230 quid. She needs to be finding about a £1000 to touch energy costs. Let alone food/mortgage inflation. So income tax down to 16% or therabouts. Not happening.
@red-soldier, not picking on you. Just not quoting a quote.
--edit-- I doubt Sunak has anything better up his sleeve mind.