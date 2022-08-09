Poll

Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11720 on: Today at 12:13:47 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:10:30 pm


Also 'strange' that the Tories are hell bent on fracking in the North rather than the South


That's just levelling up.......
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11721 on: Today at 12:52:35 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:28:34 am
Updated forecast for energy price cap, January forecast looking even worse than previously

https://twitter.com/CornwallInsight/status/1556913695804071938

£4200 is an absolute pisstake and wouldn't be surprised if it was eventually higher
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11722 on: Today at 01:03:06 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:02:29 pm
I'm assuming you mostly mean wind\solar here. I'm not sure what others there are.  Not sure if nuclear fits in there.
Deployment of wind I know a bit about. There's a lot of planning regulation and site preparation (eg trying to clear bridges to get the turbines to location without disturbing wildlife).  Even super expedited I doubt you are looking at less than 2 years from identifying an appropriate site to pushing power to the grid.

The variablity is the real pain though.  I guess if we can make electricity for almost free for half the year, then a double in price for the rest of the year isn't so bad.

Not sure if fracking is now 'viable' though.


--edit-- is there a thread for the energy geeks amongst us?
Wind (36%) and solar (6%) are the main non-combustion sources of UK renewable energy (includes elec, heat and transport fuels). Non-pumped storage hydro is about 3% and there is a tiny amount of marine (including experimental/test facilities). On the combustion side, bioenergy is about 55% of the renewable energy total.

Nuclear may be low carbon but is not classed as renewable. If we don't build any more nuclear reactors there is enough uranium (including deposits yet to be discovered, but likely to be there) to last about 90 to 100 years. New fuels and improvements in fuel reprocessing may extend this but is is not a solution for the very long term.

All of the technologies to accomodate intermittancy are here already, unfortunately the energy system as it stands is not structured to accommodate them as it is still based on a top-down delivery model that benefits the incumbents (mostly the 'Big Six' energy companies) and stifles competition/innovation for everyone else.

Fracking is a nonsense, just a distraction. It is incredibly expensive and polluting and will do nothing to ease energy prices or help the transition to a low carbon energy system. Going into the detail here would derail the thread but the evidence is abundant.

Truss and Sunak have absolutely no idea about any of this and it terrifies me that our energy future could be determined by the respective dogmas of these two energy illiterates.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11723 on: Today at 01:03:12 pm
I've just had a smart meter put in the flat which is all electric and it's sent me an estimate of just over £5000 for the next 12mths.

I'm really concerned for my tennant that she's not going to be able to afford that as she's on benefits even though she'll get extra government help.

That's outrageous for a 4 roomed flat 😯
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11724 on: Today at 01:34:14 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:13:47 pm
That's just levelling up.......

More likely to be levelling down...
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11725 on: Today at 01:36:11 pm
This is turning into the landlords thread :)
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11726 on: Today at 01:38:53 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:58:35 am

It really is all about political will!

Well, were fucked then!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11727 on: Today at 01:39:55 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:52:35 pm
£4200 is an absolute pisstake and wouldn't be surprised if it was eventually higher

The way it seems to be going up on a daily basis I dont think thats a bad shout at all sadly
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11728 on: Today at 01:40:45 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:03:12 pm
I've just had a smart meter put in the flat which is all electric and it's sent me an estimate of just over £5000 for the next 12mths.

I'm really concerned for my tennant that she's not going to be able to afford that as she's on benefits even though she'll get extra government help.

That's outrageous for a 4 roomed flat 😯

Is it David?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11729 on: Today at 02:54:34 pm
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11730 on: Today at 04:02:52 pm »

   
Quote
Truss accused Sunak of being declinist and of spreading portents of doom. Asked about the electoral suicide note claim, she said:

    My campaign is all about growing the British economy ... What I care about is Britain being successful. I dont agree with these portents of doom. I dont agree with this declinist talk.

    I believe our countrys best days are ahead of us. What Im going to do, if selected as prime minister, is keep taxes low, get the economy growing, unleash the potential right across Britain. Thats what Im about.

Truss claims that Sunaks high-tax policies are taking the UK into recession and that, by cutting taxes to stimulate growth, she would be able to avert this.

    Truss said she was committed to making sure people are supported through the cost of living crisis, but she would not give details of what payments she might make available to people. She said:

    What Im doing is making sure people are paying less taxes and also having a temporary moratorium on the green energy levy to save people money on their fuel bills.

    Im not going to write the budget in advance. Well see what the situation is like in the autumn. But Im committed to making sure people are supported and Im committed to growing the economy.

Even though Truss ruled out handouts in a Financial Times interview last week, her team have subsequently clarified her position and she is now not ruling out offering people some form of one off-payments in an emergency budget in the autumn.

    But Truss also insisted her main focus was on bringing down the tax burden. She explained:

What I dont believe in is taxing people to the highest level in 70 years, and then giving them their own money back.

We are Conservatives, we believe in low taxes. What Im not going to do is announce the next budget in advance - of course well need to deal with the circumstances as they arise - but my fundamental principle is that people should keep more of their own money.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11731 on: Today at 04:14:10 pm
So Red-Soldier, Truss seems very bullish. And we should never underestimate the effect sentiment has on the economy, but I think she's in an ivory tower here.
In principle it makes sense. Take less money off people and they have more money in their pocket.
What's she's not seeing is, it's probably the bottom 40%, maybe more that are going to really struggle this winter, (or next as fixed tarriffs come to an end).
Let's say , anyone under £35K.  The first 12K of that is free of income tax I think, and then the rest at 20%. So 23K at 20%. If she can lower tax , by 1%, that gives people up to 230 quid. She needs to be finding about a £1000 to touch energy costs. Let alone food/mortgage inflation.  So income tax down to 16% or therabouts.   Not happening.

@red-soldier, not picking on you. Just not quoting a quote.

--edit-- I doubt Sunak has anything better up his sleeve mind.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11732 on: Today at 04:22:57 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:14:10 pm
So Red-Soldier, Truss seems very bullish. And we should never underestimate the effect sentiment has on the economy, but I think she's in an ivory tower here.
In principle it makes sense. Take less money off people and they have more money in their pocket.
What's she's not seeing is, it's probably the bottom 40%, maybe more that are going to really struggle this winter, (or next as fixed tarriffs come to an end).
Let's say , anyone under £35K.  The first 12K of that is free of income tax I think, and then the rest at 20%. So 23K at 20%. If she can lower tax , by 1%, that gives people up to 230 quid. She needs to be finding about a £1000 to touch energy costs. Let alone food/mortgage inflation.  So income tax down to 16% or therabouts.   Not happening.

@red-soldier, not picking on you. Just not quoting a quote.

--edit-- I doubt Sunak has anything better up his sleeve mind.

Keep tax at the lower rate but double the threshold for paying it then anyone at the highest end tax at worth not income.

Pretty much adds thousand into the pockets of those struggling and those who laugh at them can cough up the deficit 👍
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11733 on: Today at 04:52:23 pm
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-08-09/uk-braces-for-blackouts-gas-cuts-in-january-in-emergency-plan?

Quote
The UK is planning for several days over the winter when cold weather may combine with gas shortages, leading to organized blackouts for industry and even households.

Under the governments latest reasonable worst-case scenario, Britain could face an electricity capacity shortfall totaling about a sixth of peak demand, even after emergency coal plants have been fired up, according to people familiar with the governments planning.

Good job we avoided comrade Corbyn taking us back to the 70's.
