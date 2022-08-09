I'm assuming you mostly mean wind\solar here. I'm not sure what others there are. Not sure if nuclear fits in there.

Deployment of wind I know a bit about. There's a lot of planning regulation and site preparation (eg trying to clear bridges to get the turbines to location without disturbing wildlife). Even super expedited I doubt you are looking at less than 2 years from identifying an appropriate site to pushing power to the grid.



The variablity is the real pain though. I guess if we can make electricity for almost free for half the year, then a double in price for the rest of the year isn't so bad.



Not sure if fracking is now 'viable' though.





--edit-- is there a thread for the energy geeks amongst us?



Wind (36%) and solar (6%) are the main non-combustion sources of UK renewable energy (includes elec, heat and transport fuels). Non-pumped storage hydro is about 3% and there is a tiny amount of marine (including experimental/test facilities). On the combustion side, bioenergy is about 55% of the renewable energy total.Nuclear may be low carbon but is not classed as renewable. If we don't build any more nuclear reactors there is enough uranium (including deposits yet to be discovered, but likely to be there) to last about 90 to 100 years. New fuels and improvements in fuel reprocessing may extend this but is is not a solution for the very long term.All of the technologies to accomodate intermittancy are here already, unfortunately the energy system as it stands is not structured to accommodate them as it is still based on a top-down delivery model that benefits the incumbents (mostly the 'Big Six' energy companies) and stifles competition/innovation for everyone else.Fracking is a nonsense, just a distraction. It is incredibly expensive and polluting and will do nothing to ease energy prices or help the transition to a low carbon energy system. Going into the detail here would derail the thread but the evidence is abundant.Truss and Sunak have absolutely no idea about any of this and it terrifies me that our energy future could be determined by the respective dogmas of these two energy illiterates.