Poll

Are Liverpool fans right to boo that National Anthem?

Yes
Yes!
Yeah
Aye
Ar
Yup
Howzas!
Indeed
Yup with cheesy cheddy
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 288 289 290 291 292 [293]   Go Down

Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well  (Read 379029 times)

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,709
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11680 on: Today at 12:30:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:18 am
Thangam Debbonaire with some waffle about what Labour would do. Are renewables our short term way out of this? No way.

They are only a way out of this if you can decouple wholesale electricity prices from wholesale gas prices. I'm not nearly enough of an expert to say how that is achievable, but at the moment the wind energy providers are coining it in selling electricity to the grid at the price of gas.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 957
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11681 on: Today at 12:45:49 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:47:04 pm
I asked this once before, but I'm not sure anyone knew the answer.

Why is 'Keir' sometimes turned into 'Keith'? Is it a spellcheck thing? Is it used for 'Hardie' as well, or just 'Starmer? Is it a class thing? ('Keith' being, in the minds of those who use it, a bit more proletarian).

There was definitely a journalist on one of the news channels who called him it by accident not long after he won the leadership, but Im not sure if people were using it before then or not.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,368
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11682 on: Today at 06:03:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:18 am
Thangam Debbonaire with some waffle about what Labour would do. Are renewables our short term way out of this? No way.



Theres dashboards online that show you how much of each fuel is used to generate our electricity, and it swings quite a lot, wind doesnt seem to be as reliable as wed like, yesterday it was providing about 10% of our electricity with gas at about 60%, nuclear at about 18%, solar was at about 20% so I dont think were gonna be shot of gas for a long time yet unfortunately.

https://www.energydashboard.co.uk/live
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,231
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11683 on: Today at 07:06:02 am »
A lot of power prices will have been hedged so the windfall pricing won't all have fed through to the renewables generators.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,338
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11684 on: Today at 07:16:17 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:34:53 pm
Why are we talking about New Labour again?

I think at this point you have to assume he's on crack
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,338
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11685 on: Today at 07:38:51 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:00:10 pm
The shadow Chancellor - at least twice

"We all applaud the work that Trussell Trust and others on the frontline of the food poverty crisis are doing to provide a lifeline for families in need. But is it really right that people are forced to rely on handouts to feed their families  rather than decent wages and a proper social safety net?" - Rachel Reeves

"it is an absolute insult to tell women they should go on the dole. These women have worked and brought up families  they do not want handouts.  Rachel Reeves



So you disagree with the statements and are on the side of  the Tories when it comes to foodbanks and on the side of Tories when they expect women to not work?

That would suggest to me that the hard left have gone full circle and are moving towards the hard right.

These forums really do bring up some interesting facts. Your reasoning seems to adhere to the horseshoe theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horseshoe_theory
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11686 on: Today at 07:54:20 am »
Maybe, just maybe a government owned renewable energy company should be priority.   Needs huge investment and resources NOW.   
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11687 on: Today at 08:28:46 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:38:51 am
So you disagree with the statements and are on the side of  the Tories when it comes to foodbanks and on the side of Tories when they expect women to not work?

That would suggest to me that the hard left have gone full circle and are moving towards the hard right.

These forums really do bring up some interesting facts. Your reasoning seems to adhere to the horseshoe theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horseshoe_theory

someone asked if the word Handout had been used by Labour, I answered.
Literally the only thing on my post  was the answer to the question. See Ian Burns post for a reasoned reply
Are you suggesting Reeves is hard left?  What is my reasoning ?

btw if I wanted to criticise Reeves on the subject of benefits I could easily have found more.  Her rhetoric on the subject isnt great,
but I avoided that.   :-*
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,338
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11688 on: Today at 08:33:09 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:28:46 am
someone asked if the word Handout had been used by Labour, I answered.
Literally the only thing on my post  was the answer to the question. See Ian Burns post for a reasoned reply
Are you suggesting Reeves is hard left?  What is my reasoning ?

btw if I wanted to criticise Reeves on the subject of benefits I could easily have found more.  Her rhetoric on the subject isnt great,
but I avoided that.   :-*

So you are saying that you didn't use those two quotes to directly attack Labour?

I'm honestly confused now mate.

If you didn't attack Labour with those quotes then .. er.. what? You defended Labour by attacking Labour?

I'm obviously a bit thick. What was the intention in posting the quotes?
Logged
Fuck the French

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,231
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11689 on: Today at 08:44:09 am »
I'm not sure Kenny is applying any nuance to the phrase. There might be some dog whistling going on.  Hand outs does seem a poor choice of phrase, eliciting the images of benefit scroungers in the eyes of Tories. But for people in general I think , especially in the context kenny quoted, that it's meant more as a helping hand .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11690 on: Today at 08:44:23 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:33:09 am
So you are saying that you didn't use those two quotes to directly attack Labour?

I'm honestly confused now mate.

If you didn't attack Labour with those quotes then .. er.. what? You defended Labour by attacking Labour?

I'm obviously a bit thick. What was the intention in posting the quotes?

Not to speak to Kenny but my take was that he was pointing out a situation where Labour had used a term which people were castigating the Tories for using and the gist was that Labour should be better and more careful about using potentially inflammatory language and asking if there was a way to take those quotes that doesn't make Labour seem tone deaf.

At least that was how I read it and the basis for my response
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,574
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11691 on: Today at 08:48:07 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:38:51 am
So you disagree with the statements and are on the side of  the Tories when it comes to foodbanks and on the side of Tories when they expect women to not work?

That would suggest to me that the hard left have gone full circle and are moving towards the hard right.


Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,231
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11692 on: Today at 08:49:57 am »
Edit, but deserves a post.
Hand outs is going to become a controversial phrase. I can see how it's definitely associated with the idea that people would rather live on benefits than work. (I'm not for a second suggesting theres even a handful of people that think this way). Furlough was essentially a handout and millions took that. Obviously huge numbers simply couldn't work, and even if you took up a second job, you got paid furlough. So we have to revisit hollow we view handouts.  Nobody's really made anything of the handout that is the fuel allowance already being distributed. It's more like the self imposed view by the elderly that they don't need their winter fuel allowance.  A tax cut to help us pay our fuel this winter is essentially a hand out.  And I'm certain the government has to do something similar but larger again.
And will continue to do so until we reach a new world balance on energy consumption.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,338
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11693 on: Today at 08:57:41 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:44:23 am
Not to speak to Kenny but my take was that he was pointing out a situation where Labour had used a term which people were castigating the Tories for using and the gist was that Labour should be better and more careful about using potentially inflammatory language and asking if there was a way to take those quotes that doesn't make Labour seem tone deaf.

At least that was how I read it and the basis for my response

So you're saying the context of Labour criticising the Tories over it is the same as the Tories criticising those that need 'handouts'

Now I'm reallty confused.

You seem to be saying that the opposite usage of a word is the same thing? Is that even possible?
Logged
Fuck the French

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11694 on: Today at 09:06:17 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:57:41 am
So you're saying the context of Labour criticising the Tories over it is the same as the Tories criticising those that need 'handouts'

Now I'm reallty confused.

You seem to be saying that the opposite usage of a word is the same thing? Is that even possible?

Not at all - I'm criticising the choice of word as I feel it has too many negative connotations (and as per my reply to KJ it is clearly meant in a different tone to the Tories use of it) but saying that the spirit of what has been said is correct.

My point was entirely based around the context being key, even though I think the word was a poor choice
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,615
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11695 on: Today at 09:08:28 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:53:01 pm
Keith is one of those proletarian names, like Jason or Kenneth, used as a coded insult by people with names like Piers or Odo.
I just thought they call him Keith because it's so hilarious.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,595
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11696 on: Today at 09:09:22 am »
The absolute scam on energy is the standing charge.

The whole heating vs eating ignores the fact you can do neither and still not be able to afford to live thanks to paying a fortune for literally nothing.

Any government intervention needs to deal with that, needs to somehow incentivise low useage - especially in business and needs to massively subsidise interventions that reduce energy use/create new energy. Massive investments in insulation, compulsory solar panels on new builds, massively subsidise solar for houses etc.

This government just doesnt understand anything though. Its missing the ball on two fronts here. Yes there needs to be a huge support package targeted at the lowest incomes (people who can manage can manage without extra support - were in the fortunes position where our energy hills will mean we cant have a holiday, others will die), but this isnt a one off thing. Russia is a pariah state with no meaningful way back to positive relationships and trading with the west until a long time after that little syphillitic c*nt running their country dies a (hopefully) painful death. Weve already missed the boat on being prepared (mass renewables, gas storage etc), so we need to get cracking.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,338
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11697 on: Today at 09:10:02 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:06:17 am
Not at all - I'm criticising the choice of word as I feel it has too many negative connotations (and as per my reply to KJ it is clearly meant in a different tone to the Tories use of it) but saying that the spirit of what has been said is correct.

My point was entirely based around the context being key, even though I think the word was a poor choice

So you don't think that the posting of it was to attack Labour then?

That's what it seemed like to me.
Logged
Fuck the French

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11698 on: Today at 09:11:37 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:49:57 am
Edit, but deserves a post.
Hand outs is going to become a controversial phrase. I can see how it's definitely associated with the idea that people would rather live on benefits than work. (I'm not for a second suggesting theres even a handful of people that think this way). Furlough was essentially a handout and millions took that. Obviously huge numbers simply couldn't work, and even if you took up a second job, you got paid furlough. So we have to revisit hollow we view handouts.  Nobody's really made anything of the handout that is the fuel allowance already being distributed. It's more like the self imposed view by the elderly that they don't need their winter fuel allowance.  A tax cut to help us pay our fuel this winter is essentially a hand out.  And I'm certain the government has to do something similar but larger again.
And will continue to do so until we reach a new world balance on energy consumption.

I gues Furlough was universal enough (people for all ends of the spectrum getting it/needing it) and also relied on you being in work (the whole strivers vs skivers bullshit) that it didn't get treated as a "hand out" by those who would oppose a fully funded benefit system.

For the old people's fuel allowance many see them as having worked their share and see the old as deserving as they have "put in the hours" in a way.

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,338
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11699 on: Today at 09:11:47 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:09:22 am
The absolute scam on energy is the standing charge.

The whole heating vs eating ignores the fact you can do neither and still not be able to afford to live thanks to paying a fortune for literally nothing.

Any government intervention needs to deal with that, needs to somehow incentivise low useage - especially in business and needs to massively subsidise interventions that reduce energy use/create new energy. Massive investments in insulation, compulsory solar panels on new builds, massively subsidise solar for houses etc.

This government just doesnt understand anything though. Its missing the ball on two fronts here. Yes there needs to be a huge support package targeted at the lowest incomes (people who can manage can manage without extra support - were in the fortunes position where our energy hills will mean we cant have a holiday, others will die), but this isnt a one off thing. Russia is a pariah state with no meaningful way back to positive relationships and trading with the west until a long time after that little syphillitic c*nt running their country dies a (hopefully) painful death. Weve already missed the boat on being prepared (mass renewables, gas storage etc), so we need to get cracking.

No we didn't miss the boat as far as I'm aware. The Tories actively torpedoed their own country to make a quick buck.

We had reserves and we had options. The Tories gave those away.

I'd still like to see the results of the investigation into Russia-Tory relations.
Logged
Fuck the French

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11700 on: Today at 09:12:40 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:10:02 am
So you don't think that the posting of it was to attack Labour then?

That's what it seemed like to me.

To me it was a critique of Labour and the choice of language without necessarily criticising the intent behind the quote
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 288 289 290 291 292 [293]   Go Up
« previous next »
 